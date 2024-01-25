Sundance Grill II 800 Mariners Dr
Food
Appetizers
- Cabo Jabos$10.00
Jalapeños stuffed with crabmeat, cream cheese, herbs, breaded and fried
- Escargot Bourguignon$13.00
Imported from France and baked in a special butter garlic sauce
- Calamari$16.00
Lightly breaded and fried. Served with marinara sauce and artichoke hearts
- Iced Shrimp Platter$14.00
Choice of cocktail or tarter sauce over a bed of shredded lettuce
- Crab Cakes$16.00
Served over a light scampi pesto sauce, capers and pico de gallo
- Seasonal Fruit & Cheese Plate$16.00
Fresh fruit and assorted cheese
- Norwegian Smoked Salmon$14.00
Served with a bagel, cream cheese and condiments
- 4 Meatballs$13.00
Your choice of sauce: marinara or alfredo sauce
- Fried Mozzarella$11.00
Fresh mozzarella, breaded, served with marinara sauce
- Shrimp Scampi$16.00
Jumbo shrimp, garlic, tomatoes, white wine, lemon butter and herbs over baby spinach
- Fresh Mozzarella & Tomato$13.00
Sliced fresh red onions, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil, olives, extra virgin olive oil, aged balsamic vinegar and garlic
Salads
- Sundance House Salad$8.00
Iceberg lettuce, romaine lettuce, red cabbage, carrots with house Italian vinaigrette
- Small Cucumber Salad$12.00
Cucumber, feta cheese, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, extra virgin olive oil, aged balsamic vinegar and garlic
- Large Cucumber Salad$15.00
Cucumber, feta cheese, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, extra virgin olive oil, aged balsamic vinegar and garlic
- Wedge Salad$10.00
Iceberg wedge, applewood bacon, candied walnuts, gorgonzola cheese, roma tomatoes, red onions and apple slices. Your choice of ranch or blue cheese dressing
- Sundance Caesar Salad$8.00
Romaine lettuce, Romano cheese, croutons and caesar dressing
- Sundance Side Salad$5.00
- Side Caesar Salad$5.00
Soups
Sandwiches
- Sundance Club Sandwich$18.00
Turkey, ham, Swiss cheese, tomatoes, onions, pickles and lettuce. Served with your choice of french fries or seasonal fresh fruit
- Blackened Shrimp Po - Boy$16.00
Blackened shrimp, tomatoes, onions, pickles and lettuce. Served with French fries and side of cocktail and tartar sauce
- Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles and sriracha garlic sauce. Served with french fries
- Sundance Cheeseburger$14.00
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles. Served with french fries
Pizza
- Medium Cheese Pizza$14.00
- Medium The Veggie Pizza$16.00
Pizza or garlic sauce, mozzarella, red onions, bell pepper, mushrooms, black olives, tomato & spinach
- Medium Sundance Pizza$16.00
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, bell peppers, mushrooms and black olives
- Medium Il Padrino Pizza$16.00
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon and meatballs
- Medium Momma Mia Pizza$16.00
Garlic sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes and basil
- Medium Hawaiian Pizza$16.00
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, Canadian bacon and pineapple
- Medium Waterford Pizza$16.00
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, sliced sausage, red onions, fresh basil & garlic
- Medium Mediterranean Pizza$16.00
Garlic sauce, mozzarella, spinach, chicken breast, feta cheese, tomatoes and pepperoncinis
- Large Cheese Pizza$16.00
- Large The Veggie Pizza$19.00
Pizza or garlic sauce, mozzarella, red onions, bell pepper, mushrooms, black olives, tomato & spinach
- Large Sundance Pizza$19.00
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, bell peppers, mushrooms and black olives
- Large Il Padrino Pizza$19.00
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon and meatballs
- Large Momma Mia Pizza$19.00
Garlic sauce, mozzarella, tomatoes and basil
- Large Hawaiian Pizza$19.00
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, Canadian bacon and pineapple
- Large Waterford Pizza$19.00
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, ricotta, sliced sausage, red onions, fresh basil & garlic
- Large Mediterranean Pizza$19.00
Garlic sauce, mozzarella, spinach, chicken breast, feta cheese, tomatoes and pepperoncinis
- Large Pepperoni Pizza$19.00
House Specialities
- Stuffed Cabbage Rolls$16.00
Fresh blanched cabbage stuffed with well-seasoned ground beef, rice, herbs, simmered in tomato sauce and served with German potatoes and green bean almandine
- Lasagna$16.00
Layers of pasta, meat sauce, ricotta, mozzarella, Parmesan, Romano cheese, Alfredo sauce
- Sundance Hotdog$14.00
Hot dog topped with sautéed golden brown onions and sauerkraut. Served with side of french fries
- Pasta Primavera$17.00
Carrots, zucchini, yellow squash, onion, yellow and red bell pepper, tomatoes, white wine, light scampi butter, Romano cheese, and garlic with farfalle pasta
- Spaghetti Duo$18.00
Traditional spaghetti pasta with choice of marinara, meat sauce, sausage or meatball
- Eggplant Parmigiana$16.00
Lightly breaded eggplant, spaghetti topped with mozzarella and marinara sauce
Sides
Kids Menu
- Kids Chicken Tenders$8.00
Served with french fries
- Kids Popcorn Shrimp$8.00
Served with French fries
- Kids Mac N Cheese$7.00
- Kids Cheeseburger$9.00
Served with French fries
- Kids Personal Pizza$7.00
Cheese or pepperoni
- Kids Fettuccine Alfredo$7.00
- Kids Hot Dog$7.00
Served with french fries
- Kids Spaghetti with Marinara Sauce$7.00
- Free Kids Ice Cream
From the Roost
- Chicken Brest Palermo$24.00
Juicy chicken breast lightly breaded severed over a bed of jalapeño linguine, topped with mushrooms, sliced Italian sausage, shrimp, and crawfish with our wine pesto sauce
- Chicken Fettuccine$17.00
Grilled chicken, alfredo sauce, garlic and fettuccine pasta
- Chicken Marsala$17.00
Grilled chicken breast, sun dried tomatoes, fettuccini pasta with a mushroom marsala sauce
- Chicken Mediterranean$19.00
Grilled chicken breast, extra virgin olive oil, spinach, Kalamata olives, red onions pepperoncinis, sun dried tomatoes, feta cheese, garlic and sliced almonds over penne pasta
- Chicken Parmigiana$21.00
Lightly breaded chicken, spaghetti topped with mozzarella and marinara sauce
- Chicken Pesto$18.00
Grilled chicken breast, Romano and pesto sauce, artichoke hearts, roma tomatoes and red onions over penne pasta
- Chicken Piccata$17.00
Pan-seared chicken, sun dried tomatoes, fresh basil, angel hair pasta with a lemon butter sauce topped with capers and feta cheese
- Chicken Scampi$19.00
Chicken breast, bell peppers, roasted garlic, onions, scampi butter sauce with angel hair pasta
- Grilled Chicken & Veggies$15.00
Grilled chicken and veggie medley
- Hanz & Darby$19.00
Grilled chicken, alfredo sauce, garlic, mushrooms, sun dried tomatoes, basil, capers with orecchiette pasta
- Jalapeño Fettuccini$18.00
Grilled chicken, tomatoes, red onions, jalapeño cream sauce and jalapeño fettuccini pasta
From the Sea
- Seafood Tortellini$25.00
Shrimp, scallops, crawfish tails, crimini mushrooms, sun dried tomatoes, red onions, tossed in scampi butter wine sauce
- Rainbow Trout$28.00
Sautéed and topped with crawfish tail, crab meat and lemon butter caper sauce over rice pilaf
- Snapper Almandine$32.00
Baked snapper topped with scampi butter sauce, crawfish tails, basil and capers. Served with rice pilaf
- Sundance Shrimp Pasta$28.00
Grilled shrimp and Italian sausage seasoned and cooked to perfection. Accompanied with fettuccini pasta in a marinara cream sauce with mushrooms, sun dried tomatoes and basil
- Lobster Tail & Blackened Shrimp$34.00
Served over cavatappi pasta, topped with a white cream sauce & asparagus
- Seagull Fried Seafood Platter$28.00
Seabass, shrimp and crawfish pie. Served with French fries and side of tartar sauce and cocktail sauce
- Pan Seared Sea Bass$26.00
Served with shrimp, scallops, jalapeño fettuccine, sun dried tomatoes, grilled onions. Topped with white wine sauce
- Almond Crusted Salmon Piccata$28.00
Served over angel hair pasta. Topped with baby shrimp, crawfish tails and capers
- Shrimp Alfredo$22.00
Sautéed shrimp, Alfredo sauce, garlic, fettucine pasta
From the Butcher
- Bone - In Ribeye Steak 20 Oz$56.00
Served with asparagus and garlic mashed potatoes
- New York Strip 12 Oz$37.00
Served with German potatoes with onions and bacon and a port wine sauce
- Grilled Pork Loin$20.00
Served over garlic mashed potatoes, asparagus and side port wine mushroom sauce
- Filet Mignon 10 Oz$40.00
Served with green beans, German potatoes topped with bacon and almonds and a port wine sauce
- Grilled Rib - Eye Sundance 12 Oz$39.00
Hand cut all natural beef rib-eye selection prepared with fettuccine alfredo and Mediterranean vegetable medley
Happy Hour Food
Desserts
Marina Members
Drinks
Wine
- Austin Hope Paso Robles Glass$15.00
- Belle Glos Clark Pinot Noir Glass$14.00
- Boen Glass$11.00
- Bonanza Glass$9.00
- Domaine Comtesse Glass$12.00
- E. Catena Glass$12.00
- Hess Cabernet Glass$10.00
- Hess Maverick Ranch Glass$12.00
- Hess Pinot Noir$10.00
- Hess Pinot Noir Glass$10.00
- House Cab Glass$7.00
- La Crema Cab Glass$11.00
- Nobles Vines MERLOT Glass$9.00
- Seven Hills Glass MERLOT$10.00
- Silk & Spice Glass$9.00
- Trevento Glass$10.00
- Troublemaker Glass$10.00
- House Pinot Noir$7.00
- House Merlot$7.00
- Austin Hope$56.00
- Belle Glos Clark PN$56.00
- Boen PN$40.00
- Bonanza$32.00
- Domaine Comtesse$44.00
- E. Cantena$44.00
- Hess Cabernet$36.00
- Hess Maverick Ranch$44.00
- Hess Pinot Noir$36.00
- La Crema PN$40.00
- Noble Vines Merlot$32.00
- Quilt$62.00
- Santa Margherita Chianti$46.00
- Seven Hills Merlot$99.00
- Silk & Spice$32.00
- Terra D' Oro Red Zin$40.00
- Trevento$36.00
- Troublemaker$36.00
- House Rose$8.00
- Santa Margarita Rose$10.00
- Torresella Prosecco$24.00
- Torresella Prosecco Glass$7.00
- Torresella Rose$24.00
- Torresella Rose Glass$7.00
- Villebois Cremant$44.00
- Villebois Cremant Glass$12.00
Liquor
- Absolute$8.00+
- Absolute Mandrin$8.00+
- Absolute Wild Berry$8.00+
- Belvedere$10.00+
- Chopin$10.00+
- Deep Eddys Grapefruit$7.50+
- Deep Eddys Lemon$7.50+
- Deep Eddys Lime$7.50+
- Grey Goose$10.25+
- Kettle 1$9.00+
- Pinnacle Whipped$7.00+
- Stoli$7.50+
- Titos$9.00+
- Make It A BloodyMary$2.00
- Bullet$8.00+
- Bullet 95 Rye$8.00+
- Devils River$7.50+
- Knob Creek$12.00+
- Basil Hayden$12.00+
- Buffalo Trace$8.00+
- Canadian Club$7.75+
- Crown$8.50+
- Crown APPLE$9.00+
- Gentlemen Jack$7.50+
- High West$8.50+
- Jack Daniels$7.50+
- Jameson$8.75+
- Jim Beam$7.50+
- Makers Mark$8.00+
- Seagrams 7$7.00+
- Southern Comfort$7.00+
- Wild Turkey$7.50+
- Woodford Reserve$12.00+
- Bacardi$7.50+
- Blue Chair Bay Coconut$7.50+
- Blue Chair Bay White$7.50+
- Bumbu$7.50+
- Captain Morgan$7.50+
- Cruzan Dark$7.50+
- Daron$7.50+
- Flur De Cana$7.50+
- Myers$7.50+
- Pampero$7.50+
- Papas Pilar$7.50+
- Pernod$9.00+
- Sailor Jerry$7.50+
- Stroh 160$9.00+
- Chivas 12 YR$9.25+
- Dewar's$7.00+
- Jonnie Walker Black$12.00+
- Jonnie Walker Red$8.00+
- Lagavulin 16yrs$24.00+
- Lagavulin 8yrs$18.25+
- Macallan 12yr$22.75+
- Macallan 18yr$28.00+
- Casamigos Blanco$10.00+
- Casamigos Reposada$10.00+
- Don Julio$28.00+
- Herradura Anejo$12.00+
- Herradura Ultra$12.00+
- Hornitos Plata$9.00+
- Hornitos Reposado$8.50+
- Patron Silver$12.00+
- Cazadores$8.00+
- El Jimador$7.50+
- Don Julio Silver$10.00+
- Empress$9.00+
- Fords$8.00+
- Bombay$9.00+
- Bombay Saphire$9.50+
- BeefEater$7.75+
- Avation$9.00+
- Hendricks$9.50+
- Tanqueray$8.75+
- Fireball
- Godiva
- Jaermister
- Licor 43
- Lillet Blanc
- Rumplemints
- St Germaines
- Christian brothers Brandy$7.00
- Baileys$9.00
- Frangelico$9.00
- Amaretto$8.00
Beer
- Blue Moon$5.00
- Bud Light$5.00
- Coors Light$5.00
- Corona Extra$6.00Out of stock
- Corona Preimer$6.00Out of stock
- Dos Equis XX$6.00
- Draft IPA$6.00
- Elissa IPA$6.00
- Heineken$5.00
- Long Drink$6.00
- Michelob Ultra$5.00
- Miller light$5.00
- Modelo$6.00
- Pacifico$6.00
- Paulaner Hefe-Weizen$6.00
- Red Bridge GF$6.00
- Stiegl Grapefruit Radler$6.00
- Shiner Bock$6.00
- Spaten$5.00
- Stella Artois Bottle$5.00
- Stella Draft$6.00
- Stiegl Lager$6.00
- Topo Chico Seltzer$6.00
- Yuegling$6.00
- Guinness$6.00
N/A Beverage
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
