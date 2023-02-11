  • Home
Daruma Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi 3939 Ridge Mill Drive

No reviews yet

3939 Ridge Mill Road

Hilliard, OH 43026

Popular Items

CRISPY CALI ROLL

Appetizers

AGE-DASHI TOFU

$7.95

BAKED SPICY SEAFOOD

$12.95

COCONUT SHRIMP

$6.95

CRAB RAGOON

$9.95

DYNAMITE MUSSELS

$9.95

EDAMAME

$5.95

EGG ROLLS

$9.95

GYOZA

$6.95

IKA TEMPURA

$8.95

MAGURO SASHIMI

$12.95

NEGIMAKE

$9.95

SASHIMI SAMPLER

$13.95

SHUMAI

$6.95

SOFT SHELL CRAB

$9.95

STAIRWAY TO HEAVEN

$13.95

SUSHI SAMPLER

$13.95

TEMPURA APPETIZER

YAKITORI CHICKEN

$7.95

SIDE STEAM RICE

$2.00

SIDE VEGETABLES

$4.95

SIDE FRIED RICE

$3.95

SIDE NOODLE

$3.95

Hibachi Dinner

HIBACHI DINNER CALAMARI

$22.95

HIBACHI DINNER CHICKEN

$19.95

HIBACHI DINNER FILET MIGNON

$28.95

HIBACHI DINNER SALMON

$23.95

HIBACHI DINNER SCALLOPS

$28.95

HIBACHI DINNER SHRIMP

$25.95

HIBACHI DINNER STEAK

$25.95

HIBACHI DINNER TWIN LOBSTER

$38.95

HIBACHI DINNER VEGETABLES

$16.95

DARUMA DELUXE

$74.95

HIBACHI DINNER STEAK & CALAMARI

$27.95

HIBACHI DINNER STEAK & CHICKEN

$27.95

HIBACHI DINNER STEAK & LOBSTER

$36.95

HIBACHI DINNER STEAK & SALMON

$28.95

HIBACHI DINNER STEAK & SCALLOPS

$30.95

HIBACHI DINNER STEAK & SHRIMP

$28.95

HIBACHI DINNER FILET & CALAMARI

$29.95

HIBACHI DINNER FILET &CHICKEN

$29.95

HIBACHI DINNER FILET & LOBSTER

$38.95

HIBACHI DINNER FILET & SALMON

$32.95

HIBACHI DINNER FILET & SCALLOPS

$32.95

HIBACHI DINNER FILET & SHRIMP

$31.95

HIBACHI DINNER CHICKEN & CALAMARI

$29.95

HIBACHI DINNER CHICKEN & LOBSTER

$34.95

HIBACHI DINNER CHICKEN & SALMON

$27.95

HIBACHI DINNER CHICKEN & SCALLOPS

$29.95

HIBACHI DINNER CHICKEN & SHRIMP

$27.95

HIBACHI DINNER SHRIMP & CALAMARI

$27.95

HIBACHI DINNER SHRIMP & LOBSTER

$37.95

HIBACHI DINNER SHRIMP & SALMON

$32.95

HIBACHI DINNER SHRIMP & SCALLOPS

$32.95

HIBACHI DINNER LOBSTER & SCALLOP

$38.95

HIBACHI DINNER FILET, CHICKEN & SHRIMP

$38.95

HIBACHI DINNER FILET, CHICKEN, & SALMON

$39.95

HIBACHI DINNER FILET, CHICKEN & SCALLOPS

$41.95

HIBACHI DINNER FILET, LOBSTER & SALMON

$46.95

HIBACHI DINNER FILET, LOBSTER & SHRIMP

$46.95

HIBACHI DINNER FILET, LOBSTER & SCALLOP

$47.95

HIBACHI DINNER FILET, SALMON & SHRIMP

$41.95

HIBACHI DINNER FILET, SCALLOP & SHRIMP

$42.95

HIBACHI DINNER STEAK, CHICKEN, & SALMON

$37.95

HIBACHI DINNER STEAK, CHICKEN & SCALLOPS

$38.95

HIBACHI DINNER STEAK, CHICKEN & SHRIMP

$37.95

HIBACHI DINNER STEAK CHICKEN LOBSTER

$40.95

HIBACHI DINNER STEAK, LOBSTER & SALMON

$42.95

HIBACHI DINNER STEAK, LOBSTER & SHRIMP

$42.95

HIBACHI DINNER STEAK, LOBSTER & SCALLOP

$46.95

HIBACHI DINNER STEAK, SALMON & SHRIMP

$39.95

HIBACHI DINNER STEAK, SCALLOP & SHRIMP

$40.95

HIBACHI DINNER LOBSTER, SCALLOP & SALMON

$47.95

HIBACHI DINNER LOBSTER, SCALLOP & SHRIMP

$47.95

HIBACHI DINNER SCALLOP, CALAMARI & LOBSTER

$45.95

HIBACHI DINNER LOBSTER,SHRIMP & SALMON

$46.95

HIBACHI DINNER SCALLOP, CALAMARI & SHRIMP

$39.95

HIBACHI DINNER SCALLOP & CALAMARI

$29.95

Washoku Dinner

BEEF TERIYAKI

$21.95

BENTO BOX DINNER

$23.95

CHICKEN KATSU

$14.95

CHICKEN TERIYAKI

$16.95

CHIRASHI

$20.95

KAISO SALAD

$6.95

KANI SU

$7.95

SALMON TERIYAKI

$21.95

SASHIMI DELUXE

$24.95

SPECIAL SALAD

$9.95

SUSHI & SASHIMI COMBO

$26.95

SUSHI & SASHIMI LOVEBOAT

$60.95

SUSHI DELUXE

$21.95

TAKO SU

$7.95

TEMPURA DINNER CHICKEN

$13.95

TEMPURA DINNER SHRIMP

$16.95

TEMPURA DINNER VEGETABLES

$12.95

UNAJU

$16.95

Sushi Rolls

AAC ROLL

$6.00

ALASKAN ROLL

$8.00

ASPARAGUS ROLL

$4.25

AUTUMN ROLL

$12.95

AVOCADO ROLL

$4.25

BUCKEYE ROLL

$12.95

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$6.00

CATERPILLAR ROLL

$12.95

CRISPY CALI ROLL

$7.50

DARUMA ROLL

$13.95

DEEP BLUE SEA ROLL

$13.95

DRAGON ROLL

$12.95

DREAMLAND ROLL

$9.50

DYNAMITE ROLL

$13.95

EASTERN ROLL

$6.95

EEL, CUCUMBER, AND AVOCADO ROLL

$6.50

FLAMING LOBSTER ROLL

$17.95

FOUR SEASON ROLL

$16.95

FUTOMAKI ROLL

$8.00

GODZILLA ROLL

$12.95

HAWAII ROLL

$8.00

HOME DEPOT ROLL

$12.95

I-270 ROLL

$8.95

KAMPYO ROLL

$4.50

KANI KAMA ROLL

$4.50

LOBSTER ROLL

$14.95

NEGIHAMA ROLL

$6.50

NINJA ROLL

$11.95

NINJA TURTLE ROLL

$12.95

OHIO ROLL

$12.95

OSHINKO ROLL

$4.50

PASSION ROLL

$12.95

PHILLY ROLL

$7.00

RAINBOW ROLL

$12.95

SALMON ROLL

$5.00

SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

$7.95

SPICY SCALLOP ROLL

$8.50

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$7.00

SPIDER ROLL

$10.95

TUNA ROLL

$6.00

TUNA TARTAR

$12.95

TWILIGHT ROLL

$11.95

YING YANG ROLL

$13.95

YUMMY ROLL

$12.95

Nigiri

BBQ EEL -UNAGI

$3.00

COOKED SHRIMP- EBI

$2.50

CRAB STICK- KAMI

$2.50

EGG- TAMAGO

$2.50

MACKEREL- SABA

$2.50

OCTOPUS- TAKO

$2.50

RED SNAPPER- TAI

$2.50

SALMON ROE -IKURA

$2.50

SALMON- SAKE

$2.50

SCALLOP- HOTATE

$3.00

SMELT ROLE - MASAGO

$2.50

SMOKED SALMON

$2.75

SQUID - IKA

$2.50

SURF CLAM - HOKKIGAI

$2.50

SWEET SHRIMP - AMA EBI

$3.50

SWEET TOFU - INARI

$2.50

TUNA - MAGURO

$3.00

WHITE TUNA

$3.00

YELLOW TAIL - HAMACHI

$2.75

BEVERAGES

HOT TEA

$2.50

SOFTDRINK

$3.50

JUICES

$3.95

MILK

$3.50

RAMUNE

$3.95

PEPSI

$3.50

DIET PEPSI

$3.50

PINK LEMONADE

$3.50

SIERRA MIST

$3.50

Mt Dew

$3.50

DR. PEPPER

$3.50

ROOTBEER

$3.50

CHERRY PEPSI

$3.50

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.50

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.50

ICE TEA

$3.50

FIJI WATER

$3.50

SPARKLING WATER

$3.95

VIRGIN DAIQUIRIS

$5.95

Kids Menu

JUNIOR CHICKEN

$10.95

JUNIOR SHRIMP

$13.95

JUNIOR SCALLOPS

$15.95

JUNIOR STEAK

$13.95

JUNIOR FILET MIGNON

$15.95

JUNIOR SALMON

$13.95

DINNER SIDES

SIDE D. CHICKEN

$8.95

SIDE D. CALAMARI

$10.95

SIDE FRIED RICE

$3.95

SIDE EGGYOLK

$2.95

SIDE D. STEAK

$10.95

SIDE D. SCALLOP

$13.95

SIDE STEAM RICE

$2.00

SIDE SESAME SAUCE 2oz

$1.00

SIDE D. SHRIMP

$10.95

SIDE D. SALMON

$11.95

SIDE NOODLE

$3.95

SIDE YUMYUM SAUCE 4oz

$1.00

SIDE D. FILET MIGNON

$12.95

SIDE D. LOBSTER TAIL

$16.95

SIDE VEGETABLES

$4.95

SIDE SPICY MAYO 2oz

$1.00

SIDE EEL SAUCE 2oz

$1.00

SIDE GINGER SAUCE 4oz

$1.00

SIDE EGG

$1.00

Soup / Salad

(L) CLEAR SOUP

$10.00

(S) CLEAR SOUP

$3.95

CUP OF GINGER

$6.00

CUP OF YUM YUM

$6.00

HOUSE SALAD

$2.95

KAISO SALAD

$6.95

KANI SU

$7.95

(S) MISO SOUP

$3.95

SPECIAL SALAD

$9.95

TAKO SU

$7.95

LARGE DRESSING

$12.00

SMALL DRESSING

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
3939 Ridge Mill Road, Hilliard, OH 43026

