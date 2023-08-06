SAVORY CREPES

HAM & GRUYERE

HAM & GRUYERE

$10.00
FONTINA & MUSHROOM

FONTINA & MUSHROOM

$10.00
MAKE YOUR OWN SAVORY

MAKE YOUR OWN SAVORY

$5.00

SWEET CREPES

LEMON & SUGAR

LEMON & SUGAR

$10.00
BANANA & NUTELLA

BANANA & NUTELLA

$10.00
FRESH STRAWBERRIES & WHIPPED CREAM

FRESH STRAWBERRIES & WHIPPED CREAM

$10.00
ORANGE MARMALADE & BUTTER

ORANGE MARMALADE & BUTTER

$10.00
DULCE DE LECHE & SALTED WALNUTS

DULCE DE LECHE & SALTED WALNUTS

$10.00
MAKE YOUR OWN SWEET

MAKE YOUR OWN SWEET

$5.00

CANDY & CHIPS

TWIZZLERS

TWIZZLERS

$5.00

2.5oz Pack of Twizzlers, Strawberry

DOTTS

DOTTS

$5.00

6.5oz Box Of Dotts

TOOTSIE ROLL

TOOTSIE ROLL

$5.00

2.25oz Full Sized Tootsie Roll

PEANUT M&M'S

PEANUT M&M'S

$5.00

87.9g Yellow Peanut M&M's

PIRATE'S BOOTY

PIRATE'S BOOTY

$5.00

28g Aged White Cheddar Pop Corn

DESSERTS

ICE CREAM

ICE CREAM

$10.00

A Large Daily Selection of Ice Cream and Ice Lollies - K-Pop Fresh Fruit / Magnum / Ice Cream Sandwich / La Michoacana / Italian Ice / Ben & Jerry's / Haagen-Daz / Snickers / Dibs / Bomb Pop

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$5.00

DRINKS

BOTTLE COCA-COLA

BOTTLE COCA-COLA

$5.00

200ml Glass Bottle of Coca-Cola

BOTTLE DIET COKE

BOTTLE DIET COKE

$5.00

200ml Glass Bottle of Diet Coke

LA COLOMBE BRAZILIAN COLD BREW

LA COLOMBE BRAZILIAN COLD BREW

$10.00

9oz Can of La Colombe Cold Brew 100% Arabica, single-origin, Brazilian cold brew coffee

LA COLOMBE MOCHA LATTE

LA COLOMBE MOCHA LATTE

$10.00

9oz Can of La Colombe Mocha Late Enjoy a can of creamy and chocolatey cold brew deliciousness.

SAN PELLEGRINO ARANCIATA

SAN PELLEGRINO ARANCIATA

$5.00

Orange Flavored Sparkling Water 330ml Can

SAN PELLEGRINO LEMONATA

SAN PELLEGRINO LEMONATA

$5.00

Lemon Flavored Sparkling Water 330ml Can

SAN PELLEGRINO SPARKLING

SAN PELLEGRINO SPARKLING

$5.00

San Pellegrino, Sparkling Water 250ml

SAN PELLEGRINO ACQUA PANNA

SAN PELLEGRINO ACQUA PANNA

$5.00

Acqua Panna, Still Water 250ml

STAFF

SHIFT FOOD

$2.50