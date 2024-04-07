Sushi Primos 701 S. Main Street
701 S. Main Street
Normal, IL 61761
Food
Appetizers
Soups
Nigiri/Sashimi
Classic Rolls - Cooked
- California Roll$4.50
Crabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber
- Chicken Tempura Roll$5.95
Chicken Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber, Cream Cheese, Topped with Eel and Spicy Mayo
- Crunchy California Roll$5.95
Crabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber, Topped with Eel Sauce and Tempura Crunch
- Crunchy Crab Roll$5.95
Crabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber, Topped with Japanese Mayo and Tempura Crunch
- Eel and Avocado Roll$5.95
- Philadelphia Roll$5.95
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, and Cream Cheese
- Shrimp and Asparagus Roll$5.95
- Shrimp Tempura Roll$5.95
Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Cucumber, Cream Cheese, Topped with Eel and Spicy Mayo
- Spicy Crab Roll$5.95
- Build Your own$5.95
Special Rolls Cooked
- Angry Bird Roll$5.95
Chicken Tempura, Avocado, and Cream Cheese, Topped with Spicy Crabmeat, Eel Sauce, and Tempura Crunch
- Campfire Roll$5.95
Tempura Softshell Crab, Eel, and Cucumber, Coated in Tempura Crunch, and Eel Sauce
- Extracado Roll$5.95
Crabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber, and Cream Cheese, Topped with Avocado, Spicy Mayo, and Tempura Crunch
- Leonardo’s Roll (Formerly Emperor Roll)$5.95
Crabmeat, Eel, and Asparagus, Topped with Avocado, Shrimp, Wasabi Mayo, Eel Sauce, and Tempura Crunch
- Off the Hook Roll$5.95
Crabmeat, Cucumber, Topped with Avocado, Eel, Eel Sauce, and Tempura Crunch
- Rapture Roll$5.95
Spicy Crabmeat, Eel, Cucumber, Topped with Avocado, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, and Tempura Crunch
- Rockin’ Roll$5.95
Spicy Crabmeat, Shrimp Tempura, Avocado, Topped with Eel Sauce
- Royal Roll$5.95
Shrimp Tempura, Crabmeat, Avocado, Asparagus, and Cream Cheese, Wrapped with Soy Paper and Topped with Japanese Mayo and Masago
- Spicy Smoked Salmon Roll$5.95
- Tropical Roll$5.95
Shrimp Tempora, Avocado, Cucumber, Topped with Mango
Deep Fried Rolls - Cooked
- Crazy Mango Roll$5.95
Crabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber, Topped with Homemade Mango Sauce
- Deep Fried Chicken Peanut Roll$5.95
Chicken Tempura, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Cucumber, Topped with Eel Sauce and Peanuts
- Deep Fried Shrimp Roll$5.95
Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Cucumber, Topped with Eel Sauce and Spicy Mayo
- Don Goyo Roll$5.95
Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Topped with Jalapeños, Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, and
- Empress Roll$5.95
Crabmeat, Cream Cheese, Jalapeños, Topped with Spicy Mayo, and Eel Sauce
- Jason’s Crab Rangoon Roll$5.95
Crabmeat, Scallions, and Cream Cheese mix, Topped with Eel Sauce and Spicy Mayo
- Las Vegas Roll$5.95
Spicy Crab, Smoked Salmon, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Topped with Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, and Spicy Chili Roll
- Monkey Nut Roll$5.95
Crabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber, Topped with Eel Sauce with Peanuts
- Spicy California Roll$5.95
Crabmeat, Avocado, Cucumber, Topped with Spicy Crabmeat and Eel Sauce