Sushi Sake Pembroke Pines
10640 PINES BLVD
UNIT F102
PEMBROKE PINES, FL 33026
FOOD
SOUPS OR SALADS
VEGETABLE APPETIZERS
REGULAR APPETIZERS
GYOZA
Deep-fried or steamed seasoned pork in a thin pastry.
SHRIMP SHUMAI
Deep-fried or steamed.
PORK SHUMAI
Deep Fried or Steamed
BEEF TATAKI
Lightly Seared Meat Served with Ponzu Sauce& Scallions
YUKKE
Raw meat with a touch of kimchee sauce and topped with scallions
BEEF NEGIMAKI
Thinly Sliced Meat Rolled with Scallions and Served with our House Teriyaki Sauce
EBI TEN
A combination of shrimp and vegetable tempura
FRIED SOFT SHELL CRAB
IKA DEEP FRIED SQUID
DYNAMITE APPETIZER
A Combination of Baked Seafood on a Bed of Steamed White Rice
HIBACHI SHRIMP APPETIZER 7 PCS
SHRIMP TEMPURA APP 5 PCS
SUSHI APPETIZERS
BOBBY SALAD
A Spicy Combination of Diced Tuna & Avocado, & Krab Salad with a Touch of Sesame Seeds & Masago
CEVICHE TRIO
A Combination of Wahoo, Tuna, Salmon with a Citrus Touch and Sesame Seed
HAMACHI JALAPENO
KANI SU
A Thinly Sliced Cucumber Rolled with Krabstick, Avocado and Masago Dipped in a Rice Vinegar Sauce
KRABSTICK SALAD
SASHIMI APPETIZER
9 PCS A Fresh Assortment of Tuna, Salmon and White fish
SPICY CONCH APPETIZERS
Thinly Sliced Conch Served with Sweet Vinegar Kimchee Sauce and Sesame Seeds
SPICY OCTOPUS
Thinly sliced octopus served with sweet vinegar kimchee sauce
SUNOMONO
Krabstick, Conch, Octopus & Shrimp Dipped in a Rice Vinegar
SUSHI APPETIZER
5 Pieces of Sushi, Chef's Choice
TUNA TARTAR
Diced Tuna and Avocado Mixed with a Special Spice Sauce and Sesame Seeds
TUNA TATAKI
Lightly Seared Tuna Tataki Served with Ponzu Sauce, Scallions and Sesame Seeds
USUZUKURI
Choice of Thinly Sliced White Fish, Tuna or Salmon Served with our Special Ponzu Sauce
WAHOO TATAKI
Lightly Spiced Seared Wahoo Served with Ponzu Sauce, Scallions and Sesame Seeds
SUSHI & SASHIMI
SALMON SUSHI (NIGIRI)
TUNA SUSHI (NIGIRI)
CONCH SUSHI (NIGIRI)
WAHOO SUSHI (NIGIRI)
UNAGI SUSHI (NIGIRI)
KANI SUSHI (NIGIRI)
EBI SUSHI (NIGIRI)
TAMAGO SUSHI (NIGIRI)
OCTOPUS SUSHI (NIGIRI)
HOTATE (SCALLOP) SUSHI
IKURA SUSHI (NIGIRI)
HAMACHI (NIGIRI)
SUSHI DINNER 15 PCS
SALMON SASHIMI
TUNA SASHIMI
CONCH SASHIMI
WAHOO SASHIMI
UNAGI SASHIMI
KANI SASHIMI
EBI SASHIMI
TAMAGO SASHIMI
OCTOPUS SASHIMI
HOTATE (SCALLOP) SASHIMI
IKURA SASHIMI
HAMACHI SASHIMI
SASHIMI DINNER 20 PCS
MASAGO SUSHI
MASAGO SASHIMI
TEMAKI & HAND ROLLS
SUSHI ROLLS
ANGEL ROLL
Shrimp Tempura, Krab Salad, Masago, Cream Cheese, Topped with Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce and Topped with Crunch
AVOCADO ROLL
Seaweed on the Outside
BLACK JACK ROLL
A Roll Served with Half Tuna and Half Eel, Avocado, Asparagus & Masago Served with Eel Sauce
CALIENTE ROLL
Fried White Fish with Spicy Mayo, Spring Mix Rolled with Seaweed outside
CALIFORNIA EEL ROLL
Baked Eel on Top of a California Roll with Our Homemade Eel Sauce
CALIFORNIA ROLL
Krabstick, Avocado and Sesame Seeds
CALLE OCHO
Ham Croquettes, Avocado, Asparagus, Topped with Sweet Plantains and Potato Sticks Served with Eel Sauce
CRUNCHY ROLL
Raw Tuna, Masago and Spicy Mayo Topped with Crunch
DOLPHINS ROLL
Fried White Fish Fillet, Cream Cheese, Avocado and Krab Salad Topped with Baked Hamachi Served with Eel Sauce & Tempura Crunch and spicy mayo
DRAGON
Tempura Shrimp, Krab Meats, Asparagus, Masago, Spicy Mayo Topped with Avocado and Eel Sauce
DYNAMITE ROLL
Seaweed outside, raw scallops, masago, avocado, cucumber, and spicy mayo
EEL ROLL
Eel, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds Served with Eel Sauce
HOLLYWOOD ROLL
A Unique Roll Stuffed with Spicy Tuna and Our Special Crunch
JB ROLL
Salmon, Cream Cheese and Scallions
KENDALL ROLL
Tuna, Hamachi, Salmon, White Fish, Krabstick, Masago and Avocado
KRAB SALAD ROLL
A Creative Mix of Krab, Spicy Mayo, Avocado and Masago
LOBSTER BLAST
A Combination of Lobster Roll, Fried Lobster and Sautéed Lobster with Mushrooms, Served with Eel Sauce, Spicy Mayo, Tobiko & Tempura Crunch
LOBSTER ROLL
Chef's Specialty Roll with Lobster Temp, Asparagus, Cucumber and Avocado Topped with Our Special Crunch, Tobiko and a Touch of Spicy Mayo & Eel Sauce
MARGARETT ROLL
Krabstick, Avocado, Salmon, Tuna, White Fish and Topped with Spicy Tuna
MARLINS ROLL
Seared Scallops, Asparagus, Krab Salad, topped with Thinly Sliced Scallops, Avocado & Tempura Crunch Served with Eel Sauce
MIAMI HEAT ROLL
Shrimp Tempura, Cream Cheese, Krab Salad, Topped with Baked Salmon, Spicy Mayo & Topped with Crunch Served with Eel Sauce
NFL ROLL
Rolled with Eel, Krabstick, Asparagus, Masago, Spicy Mayo, Topped with thinly Sliced Avocado and a Touch of Eel Sauce
RAINBOW ROLL
A Combination of Tuna, Salmon, White Fish, Avocado and Krab on Top of a California Roll
RENE ROLL
Baked Salmon, Krabstick, Cucumber, Avocado, Spicy Mayo and Masago
ROCK STAR ROLL
Krab Salad Roll with Cream Cheese and Avocado topped with Thinly Sliced Salmon
SALMON SKIN ROLL
Fried Salmon Skin, Cucumber and Sesame Seeds and Served with Eel Sauce
SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL
Shrimp Tempura, Krabstick, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Sesame Seeds and Masago Topped with Eel Sauce
SPICY CONCH ROLL
Conch, Asparagus, Cucumber, Masago, Sesame Seeds and Topped with Our Spicy Sauce
SPICY TUNA ROLL
Tuna, Cucumber, Sesame Seed and Served with Kimchee Sauce
SPIDER ROLL
Soft Shell Krab Lightly Fried with Asparagus, Avocado, Masago and Sesame Seeds, Seaweed on the Outside Served with Eel Sauce
TEMPURA BAGEL ROLL
Salmon, Cream Cheese & Scallions Roll Deep Fried Served with Eel Sauce
TIGER ROLL
Shrimp Tempura, Krab Salad, Topped with a Layer of Spicy Tuna and Avocado Served with Eel Sauce
TNT ROLL
Eel, Krabstick, Avocado, Cucumber, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Cream Cheese, Masago, and Sesame Seeds
TUNA ROLL
Seaweed on the Outside
UM ROLL
Salmon, Krabstick, Cream Cheese, Avocado, Spicy Mayo,Cucumber and Masago
VANESSA ROLL
Shrimp Tempura, Krab Salad, Topped with Seared Tuna Spring Mixed Salad Served with Chef Creation Dressing
VEGETABLE ROLL
Seaweed Outside with a Fresh Selection of Carrots, Cucumber, Asparagus and Avocado
VOLCANO ROLL
Krab, Avocado, Cream Cheese, Masago and Sesame Seeds Topped with Our Baked Seafood Secret, Served with Eel Sauce
YUMMY ROLL
Fried White Fish, Avocado, Spicy Mayo and Cream Cheese Topped with Spicy Tuna Masago, Eel Sauce and Topped with Crunch
TERIYAKI DINNERS
KATSU DINNERS
HIBACHI DINNERS
HIBACHI CHICKEN
Chicken Breast Hibachi- Grilled with Sesame Seeds and Lemon. Served with Miso Soup or Green Salad, Hibachi Vegetables, Steamed White Rice or Fried Rice and Shrimp Sauce.
HIBACHI STEAK
Grilled with Fresh Sliced Mushrooms. Served with Miso Soup or Green Salad, Hibachi Vegetables, Steamed White Rice or Fried Rice and Shrimp Sauce.
HIBACHI SHRIMP
Grilled Succulent Shellfish. Served with Miso Soup or Green Salad, Hibachi Vegetables, Steamed White Rice or Fried Rice and Shrimp Sauce.
HIBACHI SCALLOPS
Tender Ocean Scallops Grilled Hibachi Style. Served with Miso Soup or Green Salad, Hibachi Vegetables, Steamed White Rice or Fried Rice and Shrimp Sauce.
HIBACHI CALAMARI
Calamari Grilled with Asparagus and Tomato Prepared with a Lemon Butter Sauce. Served with Miso Soup or Green Salad, Hibachi Vegetables, Steamed White Rice or Fried Rice and Shrimp Sauce.
HIBACHI SALMON
Salmon Filet Grilled to Perfection. Served with Miso Soup or Green Salad, Hibachi Vegetables, Steamed White Rice or Fried Rice and Shrimp Sauce.
HIBACHI TUNA
Tuna Steak Seared to Perfection Served Medium Rare. Served with Miso Soup or Green Salad, Hibachi Vegetables, Steamed White Rice or Fried Rice and Shrimp Sauce.
TWIN LOBSTER TAILS
Two Gorgeous Cold Water Lobster Tails. Served with Miso Soup or Green Salad, Hibachi Vegetables, Steamed White Rice or Fried Rice and Shrimp Sauce.
SAKE TRIO
Grilled Shrimp, Calamari and Ocean Scallops. Served with Miso Soup or Green Salad, Hibachi Vegetables, Steamed White Rice or Fried Rice and Shrimp Sauce.
SEAFOOD COMBINATION
Cold Water Tail Ocean Scallops and Shrimp. Served with Miso Soup or Green Salad, Hibachi Vegetables, Steamed White Rice or Fried Rice and Shrimp Sauce.
LAND 'N SEA
Filet Mignon and Ocean Scallops. Served with Miso Soup or Green Salad, Hibachi Vegetables, Steamed White Rice or Fried Rice and Shrimp Sauce.
DELUXE TREAT
Filet Mignon and Cold Water Lobster Tail. Served with Miso Soup or Green Salad, Hibachi Vegetables, Steamed White Rice or Fried Rice and Shrimp Sauce.
NOODLES
FRIED RICE SPECIALS
VEGETABLE FRIED RICE
CHICKEN FRIED RICE
STEAK FRIED RICE
SHRIMP FRIED RICE
KRAB FRIED RICE
STEAK & CHICKEN FRIED RICE
STEAK & SHRIMP FRIED RICE
CHICKEN & SHRIMP FRIED RICE
SPECIAL FRIED RICE
Chicken, Steak and Shrimp
PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE
Combination of chicken, steak, & shrimp sautéed with pineapple chunks, served on a half pineapple
SUSHI RICE
WHITE RICE
BROWN RICE
PARTY PLATTERS
CHEFS CHOICE COMBO PLATTER
Angel Roll, Hollywood Roll, Dragon Roll, Rainbow Roll, JB Roll & California Roll
DELUXE COMBO PLATTER
4 Krab Sashimi, 4 Salmon Sashimi, 4 Tuna Sashimi, 4 Eel Sashimi, 4 Spicy Octopus, 4 White Fish Sashimi, 4 Shrimp Sashimi, 4 Salmon Nigeri, 4 White Fish Nigeri & 4 Tuna Nigeri
MUNCHIES COMBO PLATTER
Yummy Roll, Angel Roll, Rock Star, California Eel Roll, Shrimp Tempura Roll & Crunchy Roll
RICH & FAMOUS PLATTER
Lobster Roll, Angel Roll, Marlins Roll, Volcano Roll, Miami Heat Roll, Margarett Roll, Yummy Roll, Rock Star Roll & Dolphins Roll
SUSHI SAKE COMBO PLATTER
3 Tuna Nigeri, 3 Krabstick Nigeri, 3 Shrimp Nigeri, 3 Salmon Nigeri, 3 White Fish Nigeri, Angel Roll, Dragon Roll & Shrimp Tempura Roll
YUMMY TEMPURA APPETIZER PLATTER
Almond Shrimp, Ebi Ten, Chicken Fingers, Vegetable Harukami, Pork Harukami, Gyoza & Shrimp Shumai
EXTRAS
16 OZ GARLIC BUTTER
16 OZ SAUCE
BOBBY SAUCE
CEVICHE SAUCE
CHOCOLATE SAUCE
CILANTRO SAUCE
CONDENSED MILK
CORK FEE
DUCK SAUCE
EEL SAUCE
FRIED PLANTAIN
GARLIC BUTTER (2 OZ)
GINGER
GINGER DRESSING
GYOZA SAUCE
KATSU SAUCE
KIMCHEE SAUCE
PLAIN TOSTONES (3 PIECES)
PONZU SAUCE
RENE SAUCE
RICE VINEGAR
SHRIMP SAUCE
SHUMAI SAUCE
SIDE OF AVOCADO
SIDE OF BROCCOLI
SIDE OF JALAPEÑOS
SIDE OF MUSHROOMS
SIDE OF PINEAPPLE
SIRACHA SAUCE
SOY SAUCE
SPICY MAYO
TEMPURA SAUCE
TERIYAKI SAUCE
VANESSA SAUCE
WASABI
DESSERTS
MISCELLANEOUS
A LA CARTE
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
10640 PINES BLVD, UNIT F102, PEMBROKE PINES, FL 33026