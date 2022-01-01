Suvi Thai & Sushi - Homestead 250 N Homestead Blvd

  • Home
Order Again

Soup, Salads, & Appetizers

1 - Chicken & Shrimp Soup

$5.95

2 - Tom Yum Goong

$6.50

3 - Tom Kha Gai

$5.95

3 - Tom Kha Shrimp

$6.95

4 - Wonton Soup

$5.95

5 - Miso Soup

$3.50

6 - House Salad (Small)

$3.50

6 - House Salad

$5.95

7 - Spring Rolls

$5.50

8 - Shrimp Rolls

$8.95

9 - Crispy Chicken Wontons

$4.50

10 - Pork Gyoza

$8.95

10 - Shrimp Shumai

$8.95

11 - Kanisu

$10.95

12 - Tom Yum Gai

$5.95

Noodles/Thai Salads

13 - Pad Thai

$11.95

14 - Lad Na

$11.95

15 - Singapore Noodles

$11.95

16 - Pad Kee Mao

$11.95

17 - Pad See Eaw

$11.95

18 - Curry Noodles

$11.95

19 - Yum Woon Sen Salad

$11.95

20 - Tiger Tear Salad

$11.95

21 - Jumping Shrimp Salad

$11.95

21 - Jumping Squid Salad

$11.95

22 - Nam Sod Salad

$11.95

23 - Larb Gai

$11.95

Thai Lunch Specials

24 - Cashew Chicken or Beef

$11.95

25 - Ginger Chicken or Beef

$11.95

26 - Spicy Bamboo Chicken or Beef

$11.95

27 - Baby Corn Chicken, Beef, or Pork

$11.95

28 - Basil Chicken

$11.95

29 - Red Curry

$11.95

29 - Green Curry

$11.95

29 - Yellow Curry

$11.95

29 - Massaman Curry

$11.95

29 - Panang Curry

$11.95

29 - Jungle Curry

$11.95

30 - Garlic Chicken, Beef, or Pork

$11.95

31 - Sweet and Sour Chicken or Pork

$11.95

32 - Suvi's Honey Chicken

$11.95

33 - Volcano Chicken

$11.95

34 - Broccoli Chicken or Beef

$11.95

35 - Spicy Shrimp & Squid

$12.95

36 - Chicken, Beef, or Pork Fried Rice

$11.95

37 - Shrimp Fried Rice

$12.95

38 - Suvi Thai Special Fried Rice

$12.95

39 - Vegetable Fried Rice

$10.95

40 - Spicy Shrimp Fried Rice

$12.95

Sushi Lunch Specials

41 - Sushi Combination

$13.95

42 - Sashimi Combination

$13.95

43 - Hosomaki Combo

$13.95

44 - Sushi, Sashimi & Shrimp Tempura

$14.95

45 - Sushi, Sashimi & Steak Teriyaki

$14.95

46 - Sushi, Sashimi & Chicken Teriyaki

$14.95

47 - Chicken Teriyaki

$13.95

48 - NY Strip Teriyaki

$13.95

49 - Pork Katsu

$13.95

50 - Fish Teriyaki

$13.95

51 - Chicken Udon

$11.95

52 - Shrimp Tempura Udon

$12.95

Appetizers

A1 - Spring Rolls

$5.95

A2 - Chicken Satay

$8.95

A2 - Pork Satay

$8.95

A3 - Shrimp Rolls

$8.95

A4 - Coconut Shrimp

$8.95

A5 - Crispy Chicken Wontons

$4.50

A6 - Crispy Squid Tentacles

$8.95

A7 - Mee Grob

$7.95

A8 - Edamame

$5.95

A9 - Kanisu

$10.95

A10 - Sashimi Appetizer

$13.95

A11 - Sushi Appetizer

$11.95

A12 - Sunomono

$10.95

A13 - Usuzukuri Combo A

$11.95

A13 - Usuzukuri Combo B

$13.95

A14 - Tuna Tataki

$12.95

A15 - Tiger's Eyes

$11.95

A16 - Gyoza

$8.95

A17 - Shrimp Shumai

$8.95

A18 - Ebi Ten

$9.95

A19 - Soft Shell Crab

$10.95

A20 - Spicy Tuna Salad

$12.95

A21 - Spicy Octopus Salad

$12.95

Salads

SL1 - Yum Woon Sen

$12.95

SL2 - Tiger Tear Salad

$12.95

SL3 - Jumping Shrimp Salad

$13.95

SL3 - Jumping Squid Salad

$13.95

SL4 - Nam Sod Salad

$12.95

SL5 - Thai Papaya Salad

$10.95

SL6 - Larb Gai

$12.95

SL7 - House Salad Small

$3.50

SL8 - House Salad

$5.95

SL8 - Seaweed Salad

$6.95

SL9 - Seafood Salad

$10.95

Soups

S1 - Chicken/Shrimp Soup

$5.95

S2 - Tom Yum Goong

$6.50

S3 - Tom Yum Talay

$6.95

S4 - Tom Yum Gai

$5.95

S5 - Tom Kha Gai

$5.95

S6 - Tofu Soup

$4.50

S7 - Wonton Soup

$5.95

S8 - Miso Soup

$3.50

S9 - Vegetable Miso Soup

$5.50

S10 - Miso Soup w/Fish

$5.95

House Specials

H1 - Suvi Thai Steak

$20.95

H2 - Lobster Curry

$25.95

H3 - Bangkok Surprise

$20.95

H4 - Suvi Thai Volcano Shrimp

$22.95

H5 - Thai Gai Yang

$18.95

H6 - Seafood Combo

$25.95

H7 - Royal Thai Lobster

$25.95

H8 - Spicy Seafood Platter

$23.95

H9 - Soft Shell Crab

$20.50

Chicken, Beef, or Pork

C1 - Cashew Chicken

$12.95

C2 - Ginger Chicken, Beef, or Pork

$12.95

C3 - Garlic Chicken, Beef, or Pork

$12.95

C4 - Veggie Chicken, Beef or Pork

$12.95

C5 - Baby Corn Chicken, Beef or Pork

$12.95

C6 - Basil Chicken, Beef or Pork

$12.95

C7 - Sweet & Sour Chicken, Beef or Pork

$12.95

C8 - Suvi Honey Chicken

$13.95

C9 - Volcano Chicken

$13.95

C10 - Chicken & Broccoli

$12.95

C11 - Spicy Bamboo Chicken

$12.95

Curries

G1 - Red Curry

$14.95

G2 - Green Curry

$14.95

G3 - Panang Gai

$14.95

G5 - Thai Yellow Curry

$14.95

G6 - Massaman Curry

$14.95

G7 - Gang Pah

$14.95

Shrimp

SH1 - Cashew Shrimp

$15.95

SH2 - Shrimp & Vegetables

$15.95

SH3 - Sweet & Sour Shrimp

$15.95

SH4 - Spicy Bamboo Shrimp

$15.95

SH5 - Garlic Shrimp

$16.95

SH6 - Shrimp & Asparagus

$16.95

SH7 - Golden Shrimp

$16.95

Fish

F1 - Pla Jean

$22.95

F2 - Pla Lad Pik

$22.95

F3 - Pla Preaw Wan

$22.95

F4 - Ginger Snapper

$18.95

F5 - Pla Pad Pik

$18.95

F6 - Garlic Squid

$18.95

Duck

D1 - Royal Thai Duck

$20.95

D2 - Sweet & Sour Duck

$20.95

D3 - Spicy Basil Duck

$20.95

D4 - Gang Ped

$20.95

D5 - Imperial Duck

$20.95

Noodles

N1 - Pad Thai

$12.95

N2 - Lad Na

$12.95

N3 - Pad See Eaw

$12.95

N4 - Pad Woon Sen

$12.95

N5 - Pad Kee Mao

$12.95

N6 - Goi See Mee

$12.95

N7 - Curry Noodles

$12.95

N8 - Singapore Noodles

$12.95

N9 - Kway Theaw Nam

$12.95

N10 - Tempura Udon

$12.95

N11 - Niko Udon

$12.95

Fried Rice

R1 - Shrimp Fried Rice

$12.95

R2 - Chicken, Beef, or Pork Fried Rice

$11.95

R3 - Suvi Thai Special Fried Rice

$12.95

R4 - Spicy Shrimp Fried Rice

$12.95

R5 - Vegetable Fried Rice

$10.95

Appetizers

A1 - Spring Rolls

$5.95

A2 - Chicken Satay

$8.95

A2 - Pork Satay

$8.95

A3 - Shrimp Rolls

$8.95

A4 - Coconut Shrimp

$8.95

A5 - Crispy Chicken Wontons

$4.50

A6 - Crispy Squid Tentacles

$8.95

A7 - Mee Grob

$7.95

A8 - Edamame

$5.95

A9 - Kanisu

$10.95

A10 - Sashimi Appetizer

$13.95

A11 - Sushi Appetizer

$11.95

A12 - Sunomono

$10.95

A13 - Usuzukuri Combo A

$11.95

A13 - Usuzukuri Combo B

$13.95

A14 - Tuna Tataki

$12.95

A15 - Tiger's Eyes

$11.95

A16 - Gyoza

$8.95

A17 - Shrimp Shumai

$8.95

A18 - Ebi Ten

$9.95

A19 - Soft Shell Crab

$10.95

A20 - Spicy Tuna Salad

$12.95

A21 - Spicy Octopus Salad

$12.95

Traditional Raw Rolls

Avocado Roll

$5.50

Kappa Roll

$5.50

Tekka Roll

$7.95

Vegetable Roll

$8.95

Japanese Bagel (JB) Roll

$9.95

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.95

Rising Sun Roll

$12.95

Rainbow Roll

$12.95

Beauty and the Beast Roll

$12.95

Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.95

Salmon Roll

$8.95

Florida Roll

$10.95

Cooked Rolls

California Roll

$6.95

Unagi (Eel) Roll

$9.95

California Eel Roll

$11.95

Eel Lovers Roll

$12.95

Spider Roll

$12.95

Birthday Roll

$12.95

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$12.95

Mexican Roll

$12.95

Boston Roll

$10.95

Suvi Roll

$11.95

Katsu Roll

$11.95

Chicken Teriyaki Roll

$10.95

Crazy Roll

$12.95

Dynamite Roll

$11.95

Florida Keys Roll

$10.95

Futomaki Roll

$11.95

Dragon Roll

$12.95

Volcano Roll

$12.95

Salmon Tempura Roll

$11.95

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.95

Jalapeno Roll

$12.95

Homestead Spicy Roll

$12.95

Specialty Rolls

Hot JB Roll

$10.95

Miami Nice Roll

$10.95

Absolute Roll

$13.95

Sunset Roll

$12.95

Caribbean Roll

$12.95

Dolphin Roll

$12.95

Four Seasons Roll

$12.95

Hurricane Roll

$11.95

Rainbow Supreme Roll

$13.95

Zombie Roll

$12.95

American Dream Roll

$12.95

Pascal Roll

$12.95

Orange Roll

$12.95

Chirashi

$22.95

A La Carte Sushi Sashimi

Kani Sushi

$2.25

Tamago Sushi

$2.25

Ebi Sushi

$2.25

Tako Sushi

$2.25

Ika Sushi

$2.25

Unagi Sushi

$2.95

Ikura Sushi

$2.95

Masago Sushi

$2.95

Sake Sushi

$2.95

Maguro Sushi

$2.95

White Fish

$2.95

Kani Sashimi

$2.25

Tamago Sashimi

$2.25

Ebi Sashimi

$2.25

Tako Sashimi

$2.25

Ika Sashimi

$2.25

Unagi Sashimi

$2.95

Ikura Sashimi

$2.95

Masago Sashimi

$2.95

Sake Sashimi

$2.95

Maguro Sashimi

$2.95

White FIsh Sashimi

$2.95

Temaki

California Temaki

$4.95

Unagi Temaki

$5.50

Spicy Tuna Temaki

$5.50

Dynamite Temaki

$5.50

Salmon Skin Temaki

$4.95

Shrimp & Crab Temaki

$6.50

Salmon Temaki

$5.50

JB Temaki

$5.50

Teriyaki, Katsu, & Tempura

Chicken Teriyaki

$17.95

Steak Teriyaki

$17.95

Salmon Teriyaki

$18.95

Shrimp Tempura

$20.95

Chicken Tempura

$18.95

Veggie Tempura

$13.95

Chicken Katsu

$16.95

Pork Katsu

$16.95

Fish Katsu

$16.95

Dinner Combinations

DC1 - Sushi, Sashimi, & Shrimp Tempura

$22.95

DC2 - Sushi, Sashimi, & Chicken Teriyaki

$22.95

DC3 - Sushi, Sashimi, & Steak Teriyaki

$22.95

Sushi & Sashimi Combinations

Sushi Mori

$22.95

Sushi Deluxe

$22.95

Hosomaki Combo

$22.95

Sashimi Mori

$25.95

Lady's Finger

$22.95

Mini Single

$24.95

Single: For One Person

$30.95

Double: For Two Persons

$52.95

Boat Chu: For Three Persons

$72.95

Boat Dai: For Four Persons

$92.95

Vegetarian

V1 - Mee Grob (Veg)

$5.95

V2 - Veggie Spring Rolls

$5.95

V3 - Veggie Tom Yum

$4.95

V4 - Tom Kha Veggie

$4.95

V5 - Sauteed Mixed Vegetables

$10.95

V6 - Pad Preaw Wan

$10.95

V7 - Veggie Pad Thai

$11.95

V8 - Veggie Pad Woon Sen

$11.95

V9 - Vegetable Curry

$12.95

V10 - Mixed Veggie Fried Rice

$10.95

V11 - Spicy Veggie Fried Rice

$10.95

V12 - Tofu With Cashews

$12.95

V13 - Broccoli Tofu

$12.95

V14 - Steamed Mixed Vegetables

$10.95

V15 - Seaweed Salad

$6.95

V16 - Age Tofu

$7.95

V17 - Yasai Tempura

$7.95

V18 - Veggie Roll

$8.95

V19 - Veggie Combo

$17.50

V20 - Veggie Udon

$11.95

V21 - Veggie Tempura Udon

$12.95

Avocado Sushi

$1.25

Carrot Sushi

$1.25

Cucumber Sushi

$1.25

Spinach Sushi

$1.25

Asparagus Sushi

$1.25

Kampyo Sushi

$1.25

Veggie Temaki

$5.50

Kids Menu

K1 - Chicken Teriyaki

$8.95

K2 - Crispy Fried Chicken

$8.95

K3 - Fish Katsu

$9.95

K4 - Steak Teriyaki

$8.95

K5 - Chicken Satay

$10.95

K5 - Pork Satay

$10.95

K6 - Ebi Fry

$10.95

Side Orders

Hibachi Fried Rice

$5.95

Bowl of Steamed Rice

$1.50

Bowl of Sushi Rice

$2.50

Peanut Dressing

$1.25

Steamed Mixed Veggies

$3.50

House Soup (Small)

$1.95

House Soup (Large)

$3.50

Rice Noodles

$3.50

Dynamite Sauce

$4.50

Kimchee Sauce

$1.00

Bowl of Fried Rice

$2.50

Bowl of Brown Rice

$2.50

Eel Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Ginger Dressing

$1.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Ponzu Sauce

$1.00

Volcano Sauce (Small)

$1.00

Volcano Sauce (Medium)

$2.00

Desserts

Thai Donuts

$3.95

Crispy Bananas

$3.95

Banana Tempura

$7.95

Tempura Ice Cream

$6.95

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.50

Thai Pumpkin Custard

$5.95

Beverages

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.00

Thai Sweet Iced Tea

$2.50

Thai Iced Coffee

$2.50

Hot Green Tea

$2.00

Red Wine (Glass)

$4.50

Rose Wine (Glass)

$4.50

White Wine (Glass)

$4.50

Red Wine (Half Carafe)

$10.00

Rose Wine (Half Carafe)

$10.00

White Wine (Half Carafe)

$10.00

Plum Wine

$4.95

Sake (Small)

$5.00

Sake (Large)

$9.00

Lemonade

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.95

Perrier

$3.50

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Singha

$5.00

Chang

$5.00

Kirin Light

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Kirin 12 oz

$5.00

Sapporo

$6.00

Lunch Specials

L Hibachi Steak

$13.95

L Hibachi Chicken

$12.95

L Hibachi Shrimp

$13.95

L Hibachi Steak Teriyaki

$13.50

L Hibachi Chicken Teriyaki

$13.50

L Hibachi Filet Mignon

$17.95

Lunch Combinations

L Hibachi Chicken & Steak

$16.50

L Hibachi Chicken & Shrimp

$16.50

L Filet Mignon & Chicken

$18.95

L Filet Mignon & Shrimp

$20.95

L Hibachi Steak & Shrimp

$17.95

Steak & Chicken

Hibachi Chicken

$19.95

Hibachi NY Strip

$22.95

Hibachi Churrasco

$21.95

Hibachi Teriyaki Chicken

$18.95

Hibachi Teriyaki Steak

$22.95

Hibachi Imperial Steak

$36.95

Hibachi Filet Mignon

$26.95

Seafood

Hibachi Shrimp

$22.95

Hibachi Calamari

$19.95

Hibachi Scallops

$24.95

Hibachi Salmon

$22.95

Twin Lobster Tails

$38.95

Hibachi Suvi Seafood Special

$36.95

Garden Fresh Delight

$17.95

Combinations Entrees

NY Strip & Chicken

$27.95

NY Strip & Shrimp

$28.95

H Chicken & Shrimp

$26.95

H Chicken & Lobster

$30.95

H Churrasco & Chicken

$28.95

H Churrasco & Shrimp

$30.95

H Churrasco & Scallops

$30.95

H Filet Mignon & Chicken

$31.95

H Filet Mignon & Shrimp

$34.95

H Filet Mignon & Lobster

$38.95

Noodles

Suvi Spicy Seafood Noodles

$20.95

Yakisoba Noodles

$18.95

Hibachi Grilled Sides

Grilled Asparagus

$4.50

Grilled Mushroom

$4.50

Extra Hibachi Fried Rice

$3.00

Hibachi Chicken Side

$8.00

Hibachi Lobster Side

$15.00

Hibachi Scallop Side

$8.00

Hibachi Shrimp Side

$8.00

Deluxe Surf & Turf

Filet Mignon, Chicken, & Shrimp

$38.95

Filet Mignon, Shrimp, & Scallops

$39.95

Filet Mignon, Shrimp, & Lobster

$40.95
Sunday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Come in and enjoy!

250 N Homestead Blvd, Homestead, FL 33030

