Suvi Thai & Sushi - Homestead 250 N Homestead Blvd
250 N Homestead Blvd
Homestead, FL 33030
Soup, Salads, & Appetizers
1 - Chicken & Shrimp Soup
$5.95
2 - Tom Yum Goong
$6.50
3 - Tom Kha Gai
$5.95
3 - Tom Kha Shrimp
$6.95
4 - Wonton Soup
$5.95
5 - Miso Soup
$3.50
6 - House Salad (Small)
$3.50
6 - House Salad
$5.95
7 - Spring Rolls
$5.50
8 - Shrimp Rolls
$8.95
9 - Crispy Chicken Wontons
$4.50
10 - Pork Gyoza
$8.95
10 - Shrimp Shumai
$8.95
11 - Kanisu
$10.95
12 - Tom Yum Gai
$5.95
Noodles/Thai Salads
Thai Lunch Specials
24 - Cashew Chicken or Beef
$11.95
25 - Ginger Chicken or Beef
$11.95
26 - Spicy Bamboo Chicken or Beef
$11.95
27 - Baby Corn Chicken, Beef, or Pork
$11.95
28 - Basil Chicken
$11.95
29 - Red Curry
$11.95
29 - Green Curry
$11.95
29 - Yellow Curry
$11.95
29 - Massaman Curry
$11.95
29 - Panang Curry
$11.95
29 - Jungle Curry
$11.95
30 - Garlic Chicken, Beef, or Pork
$11.95
31 - Sweet and Sour Chicken or Pork
$11.95
32 - Suvi's Honey Chicken
$11.95
33 - Volcano Chicken
$11.95
34 - Broccoli Chicken or Beef
$11.95
35 - Spicy Shrimp & Squid
$12.95
36 - Chicken, Beef, or Pork Fried Rice
$11.95
37 - Shrimp Fried Rice
$12.95
38 - Suvi Thai Special Fried Rice
$12.95
39 - Vegetable Fried Rice
$10.95
40 - Spicy Shrimp Fried Rice
$12.95
Sushi Lunch Specials
41 - Sushi Combination
$13.95
42 - Sashimi Combination
$13.95
43 - Hosomaki Combo
$13.95
44 - Sushi, Sashimi & Shrimp Tempura
$14.95
45 - Sushi, Sashimi & Steak Teriyaki
$14.95
46 - Sushi, Sashimi & Chicken Teriyaki
$14.95
47 - Chicken Teriyaki
$13.95
48 - NY Strip Teriyaki
$13.95
49 - Pork Katsu
$13.95
50 - Fish Teriyaki
$13.95
51 - Chicken Udon
$11.95
52 - Shrimp Tempura Udon
$12.95
Appetizers
A1 - Spring Rolls
$5.95
A2 - Chicken Satay
$8.95
A2 - Pork Satay
$8.95
A3 - Shrimp Rolls
$8.95
A4 - Coconut Shrimp
$8.95
A5 - Crispy Chicken Wontons
$4.50
A6 - Crispy Squid Tentacles
$8.95
A7 - Mee Grob
$7.95
A8 - Edamame
$5.95
A9 - Kanisu
$10.95
A10 - Sashimi Appetizer
$13.95
A11 - Sushi Appetizer
$11.95
A12 - Sunomono
$10.95
A13 - Usuzukuri Combo A
$11.95
A13 - Usuzukuri Combo B
$13.95
A14 - Tuna Tataki
$12.95
A15 - Tiger's Eyes
$11.95
A16 - Gyoza
$8.95
A17 - Shrimp Shumai
$8.95
A18 - Ebi Ten
$9.95
A19 - Soft Shell Crab
$10.95
A20 - Spicy Tuna Salad
$12.95
A21 - Spicy Octopus Salad
$12.95
Salads
Soups
House Specials
Chicken, Beef, or Pork
C1 - Cashew Chicken
$12.95
C2 - Ginger Chicken, Beef, or Pork
$12.95
C3 - Garlic Chicken, Beef, or Pork
$12.95
C4 - Veggie Chicken, Beef or Pork
$12.95
C5 - Baby Corn Chicken, Beef or Pork
$12.95
C6 - Basil Chicken, Beef or Pork
$12.95
C7 - Sweet & Sour Chicken, Beef or Pork
$12.95
C8 - Suvi Honey Chicken
$13.95
C9 - Volcano Chicken
$13.95
C10 - Chicken & Broccoli
$12.95
C11 - Spicy Bamboo Chicken
$12.95
Curries
Shrimp
Fish
Duck
Noodles
Fried Rice
Traditional Raw Rolls
Cooked Rolls
California Roll
$6.95
Unagi (Eel) Roll
$9.95
California Eel Roll
$11.95
Eel Lovers Roll
$12.95
Spider Roll
$12.95
Birthday Roll
$12.95
Shrimp Tempura Roll
$12.95
Mexican Roll
$12.95
Boston Roll
$10.95
Suvi Roll
$11.95
Katsu Roll
$11.95
Chicken Teriyaki Roll
$10.95
Crazy Roll
$12.95
Dynamite Roll
$11.95
Florida Keys Roll
$10.95
Futomaki Roll
$11.95
Dragon Roll
$12.95
Volcano Roll
$12.95
Salmon Tempura Roll
$11.95
Salmon Skin Roll
$8.95
Jalapeno Roll
$12.95
Homestead Spicy Roll
$12.95
Specialty Rolls
A La Carte Sushi Sashimi
Kani Sushi
$2.25
Tamago Sushi
$2.25
Ebi Sushi
$2.25
Tako Sushi
$2.25
Ika Sushi
$2.25
Unagi Sushi
$2.95
Ikura Sushi
$2.95
Masago Sushi
$2.95
Sake Sushi
$2.95
Maguro Sushi
$2.95
White Fish
$2.95
Kani Sashimi
$2.25
Tamago Sashimi
$2.25
Ebi Sashimi
$2.25
Tako Sashimi
$2.25
Ika Sashimi
$2.25
Unagi Sashimi
$2.95
Ikura Sashimi
$2.95
Masago Sashimi
$2.95
Sake Sashimi
$2.95
Maguro Sashimi
$2.95
White FIsh Sashimi
$2.95
Temaki
Teriyaki, Katsu, & Tempura
Dinner Combinations
Sushi & Sashimi Combinations
Vegetarian
V1 - Mee Grob (Veg)
$5.95
V2 - Veggie Spring Rolls
$5.95
V3 - Veggie Tom Yum
$4.95
V4 - Tom Kha Veggie
$4.95
V5 - Sauteed Mixed Vegetables
$10.95
V6 - Pad Preaw Wan
$10.95
V7 - Veggie Pad Thai
$11.95
V8 - Veggie Pad Woon Sen
$11.95
V9 - Vegetable Curry
$12.95
V10 - Mixed Veggie Fried Rice
$10.95
V11 - Spicy Veggie Fried Rice
$10.95
V12 - Tofu With Cashews
$12.95
V13 - Broccoli Tofu
$12.95
V14 - Steamed Mixed Vegetables
$10.95
V15 - Seaweed Salad
$6.95
V16 - Age Tofu
$7.95
V17 - Yasai Tempura
$7.95
V18 - Veggie Roll
$8.95
V19 - Veggie Combo
$17.50
V20 - Veggie Udon
$11.95
V21 - Veggie Tempura Udon
$12.95
Avocado Sushi
$1.25
Carrot Sushi
$1.25
Cucumber Sushi
$1.25
Spinach Sushi
$1.25
Asparagus Sushi
$1.25
Kampyo Sushi
$1.25
Veggie Temaki
$5.50
Kids Menu
Side Orders
Hibachi Fried Rice
$5.95
Bowl of Steamed Rice
$1.50
Bowl of Sushi Rice
$2.50
Peanut Dressing
$1.25
Steamed Mixed Veggies
$3.50
House Soup (Small)
$1.95
House Soup (Large)
$3.50
Rice Noodles
$3.50
Dynamite Sauce
$4.50
Kimchee Sauce
$1.00
Bowl of Fried Rice
$2.50
Bowl of Brown Rice
$2.50
Eel Sauce
$1.00
Spicy Mayo
$1.00
Ginger Dressing
$1.00
Teriyaki Sauce
$1.00
Ponzu Sauce
$1.00
Volcano Sauce (Small)
$1.00
Volcano Sauce (Medium)
$2.00
Desserts
Beverages
Coke
$1.50
Diet Coke
$1.50
Sprite
$1.50
Unsweetened Iced Tea
$2.00
Thai Sweet Iced Tea
$2.50
Thai Iced Coffee
$2.50
Hot Green Tea
$2.00
Red Wine (Glass)
$4.50
Rose Wine (Glass)
$4.50
White Wine (Glass)
$4.50
Red Wine (Half Carafe)
$10.00
Rose Wine (Half Carafe)
$10.00
White Wine (Half Carafe)
$10.00
Plum Wine
$4.95
Sake (Small)
$5.00
Sake (Large)
$9.00
Lemonade
$2.50
Shirley Temple
$2.50
Bottled Water
$1.95
Perrier
$3.50
Budweiser
$4.00
Bud Light
$4.00
Singha
$5.00
Chang
$5.00
Kirin Light
$5.00
Corona
$5.00
Heineken
$5.00
Kirin 12 oz
$5.00
Sapporo
$6.00
Lunch Specials
Lunch Combinations
Steak & Chicken
Seafood
Combinations Entrees
Hibachi Grilled Sides
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
250 N Homestead Blvd, Homestead, FL 33030
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
