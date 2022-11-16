Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Dessert & Ice Cream

Suzu's, a Japanese bakery

No reviews yet

114 W Walnut st

Champaign, IL 61820

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Strawberry Cake - 6" or 8"
Matcha Cake - 6" or 8"
Small Yuzu Cake

Sunday's Roll Cake Slice Special: Strawberry

Strawberry Roll Cake Slice

Strawberry Roll Cake Slice

$8.00Out of stock

White Chiffon cake with whipped cream and large strawberries!

Half Roll Cakes 4.5"x5" (in store only)

Wed: 1/2 Matcha Roll Cakes

$24.00

Only Wednesdays. Call for Availability, in-store only! 1/2 Roll Cake, approx. four, 1" slices. light matcha chiffon cake filled with matcha custard, anko, and whipped cream.

Thur+Sun: 1/2 Strawberry Roll Cakes

$22.00

Thursdays + Sundays for in-store sales only. Call for availability. 1/2 Roll Cake, approx. four, 1" slices. light white chiffon cake filled with large strawberries and whipped cream.

Fri: 1/2 Chocolate Roll Cakes

$22.00

Friday's only for in-store sale. Call for availability. 1/2 Roll Cake, approx. four, 1" slices. Chocolate chiffon cake filled with chocolate custard, cacao nibs, and whipped cream.

Sat: 1/2 Hojicha Roll Cake

$24.00

1/2 Roll Cake, Chef's choice: Hojicha cake with Hojicha custard and whipped cream! (approx. four, 1" slices) The batter is infused with brewed Hojicha and Hojicha leaves.

Cheesecakes

3" Cheesecake

$7.00

A 3" x 3" tall, light and lemony Japanese soufflé cheesecake.

6" Cheesecake

$16.00

A light, and lemony Japanese soufflé cheesecake (6" by 2" tall)

8" Cheesecake - 24 hour notice please

$28.00

A light, lemony Japanese soufflé cheesecake, 24- hour notice please for this size. (8'x 2" tall)

Gluten-free Cheesecakes (2 hr notice)

3" GF Cheesecake

$8.00

A gluten-free lemon Japanese soufflé cheesecake. Light and fluffier cheesecake that is not too sweet. 3"x 3"

6" GF Cheesecake

$18.00

A 6" gluten-free lemon Japanese soufflé cheesecake. Light and fluffier cheesecake that is not too sweet. 6" x 2"

8" GF Cheesecake

$31.00

An 8" gluten-free lemon Japanese soufflé cheesecake. Light and fluffier cheesecake that is not too sweet. 8" x 2"

Individual and Smaller Cakes

Small Yuzu Cake

$3.50

Small individual Japanese citrus cake with tart and fragrant flavors

Chocolate Okara Cake (gf+v)

$8.50

A moist chocolate okara cake dipped in chocolate (gf+v)

Mochi Cakes: 3 flavors (gf)

$3.75

Gluten-free cakes, chewy and soft like mochi, baked rather than steamed. Flavors: Matcha, Black Seasame, and Hojicha!

Chocolate Bourbon Cake 3" (gf)

$6.00Out of stock

An individual moist, deep dark chocolate cake naturally gluten-free, iced with a whipped Japanese Bourbon chocolate ganache. It is decadent!

Specialty Cakes: sold out Sat.+ Sun. 11/ 12+11/13; 48 hr. notice for all others

New Chocolate Cake - 6" or 8"

$43.00+

Three-layer chocolate cake with chocolate custard, whipped fudge frosting, and topped with a mirror glaze. 48-hours notice -questions call 355.5400.

New Lemon Cake - 6" or 8"

$43.00+

Three-layer lemon chiffon cake with yuzu, lemon curd, and whipped cream. 48-hours notice -questions call 355.5400.

Matcha Cake - 6" or 8"

$50.00+

A light, matcha chiffon cake layered with matcha whipped cream and a thin layer of sweetened red bean. *made to order so we need 48-hours notice -any questions call 355.5400.

Strawberry Cake - 6" or 8"

$35.00+

A light white chiffon cake, layered with whipped cream & large strawberries. *made to order so we need 48-hours notice -any questions call 355.5400.

Strawberry Roll Cake

$40.00

White chiffon cake rolled with whipped cream and large strawberries. *made to order so we need 48-hours notice -any questions call 355.5400.

Chocolate Roll Cake

$40.00

Chocolate chiffon cake rolled with chocolate cream and whipped cream, garnished with chocolate. *made to order so we need 48-hours notice -any questions call 355.5400.

Matcha Roll Cake

$44.00

Matcha chiffon cake rolled with matcha cream, whipped cream, and sweetened red bean. *made to order so we need 48-hours notice -any questions call 355.5400.

(gf+v) Okara Bundt Cake - 8", two flavors

$34.00

8" Okara bundt cake. (GF, V). A moist bundt cake in your choice of Chocolate, or our seasonal flavor, Matcha *made to order so we need 48-hours notice -any questions call 355.5400.

Pans, sweetened milk bread w/ filling (daily from 11:00am)

An Pan

$3.75Out of stock

Japanese sweet roll filled with red bean paste, simmered with dark brown sugar.

Seasonal Pan: Kabocha

$3.75

A moist milk bread filled with Kabocha (a Japanese-type pumpkin) baked with brown sugar. Try it with whipped cream injected into it!!!!

Chocolate Pan

$3.75Out of stock

A Japanese sweet roll filled with a chocolate custard.

Ham + Cheese Pan

$5.50Out of stock

Smoked ham and Swiss cheese baked within a soft milk bread pan, dressed with kewpie mayonnaise and dijon mustard. (available 11:30-until sold out)

Curry Pan

$5.00Out of stock

Vegetarian curry within a sweetened bread pan!

Matcha Pan

$4.00

A Japanese sweet roll filled with a matcha custard

New! Matcha Canelé

Matcha Canelé

$4.00

A small pastry flavored with brandy, and matcha with a soft and tender custard center and a dark, caramelized crust.

Hand and Mini Pies

3" tart cherry/rhubarb hand pies, delicious.
Kabocha mini pies!

$4.25

Small mini Kabocha (Japanese pumpkin) pies! Delicious!

Tarts

Salted Caramel Tart

$5.00

Rich caramel with a touch of salt topped with chocolate

Shortbread Cookies

Shortbread 4 pack

$4.50

4 Shortbread cookies (vanilla, chocolate, lemon, and matcha)

Monster Shortbreads 4 pk

$4.50

Same as our best selling shortbread pack but decorated for Halloween!

Shortbread 10 pack box

$12.00

10 Shortbread cookies in a pull-open box (a variety of flavors: chocolate, vanilla, lemon and matcha)

Shortbread 20 in decorative tin

$29.00

20 Shortbread cookies arranged in a decorative white tin with a ribbon.

Cookies

Cocoa Nib Cookie Pack

$6.00

8 rich Butter Cookies embedded with Cocoa Nibs. Delicious!

Chocolate Chip Mochi Cookie

$2.25

A large Chocolate Chip cookie with a mochi center. Delicious!

Matcha Chewie (gf)

$4.50

2 gluten-free matcha cookies that have a crisp exterior and a tender and chewy center.

Chocolate Covered Cookie Sticks

crunchy cookie covered in chocolate with different flavors

Ginger Chewies (gf)

$4.00

2 gluten-free ginger cookies that have a crisp exterior and a tender and chewy center.

Brownies

Miso Brownie

$4.50

A moist and chewy chocolate brownie baked with miso and decorated with chocolate-covered cocoa nibs and white chocolate miso dots.

Matcha Brownie

$5.00

A tall, moist and chewy matcha brownie dipped in white pâte à glacier and dusted with ceremonial matcha.

Black Sesame Blonde "NEW"

$4.50

Brown butter miso blonde with crushed black sesame and topped with white chocolate and whole black sesame seeds.

Mini Brownies Bites (choc. Matcha, + black sesame)

$2.50

2 mini brownies dipped in white and chocolate páte à glacier and dusted with sprinkles, decorated for Halloween!

Mochi (gf+v)

Kabocha (gf, v)

$3.75Out of stock

Glutinous sweet rice w/ kabocha filling.

Chestnut + Anko Mochi (gf,v)

$3.75

Glutinous sweet rice w/ sweet chestnut and anko filling. These are amazing.

Meringues

Meringues (gf)

$7.00

A pack of 9 meringues in seasonal shapes and flavors. (gf)

Soft Serve

Vanilla

$3.50+

Creamy vanilla soft serve in three sizes.

Matcha

$4.00+

Creamy matcha soft serve made with Marukyu Koyamaen matcha (Tokyo Japan).

Black Sesame

$4.00+

Creamy Black Sesame Soft Serve made with black sesame paste

Twist (Matcha + Vanilla)

$4.00+

Creamy matcha and vanilla soft serve twisted together. Delightful!

Twist (Black Sesame + Vanilla)

$4.00+

Creamy black sesame and vanilla soft serve twisted together. Delightful!

Shoku Pan - (available anytime after noon Fri.,+ Sat.)

A soft and fluffy white milk bread with a soft crust.

* Shoku Pan, 1/3 loaf (FRI + SAT)

$5.50

Fluffy white milk bread with soft crust (4" x 4" x 5") Makes incredible toast and french toast!

* Shoku Pan, 1/2 loaf, (FRI + SAT)

$7.50Out of stock

Fluffy white milk bread with soft crust (4" x 4" x 8") Makes incredible toast and french toast!

Thursday's Bread of the Month (anytime after noon, Thurs. only)

1/3 Loaf: Black Sesame Seed

$6.00

White Milk bread made with Black Sesame Seed. Available only Thursdays after 11:00 am.

1/2 Loaf: Black Sesame Seed

$8.00

White Milk bread made with Black Sesame Seed. Available only Thursdays after 11:00 am.

Sandwiches (available 11:30am daily)

Egg Salad (Tamago sando)

$5.00

Egg salad made with kewpie mayonnaise and heavy cream on Shoku pan bread. Available 11:30 till sold out)

Ham and Cheese (can order under "pans" )

Please order under "Pans". Smoked ham and Swiss cheese baked within a milk bread pan, dressed with kewpie mayonnaise and dijon mustard (available 11:30-3pm)

Curry Pan (can order under 'pans')

Please order under 'Pans' . Vegetarian curry within a sweetened milk bread pan!

Panko

Toasted breadcrumbs made from our Shokupan bread!

Panko (8 Oz)

$4.00

Dried and slightly toasted bread crumbs made from our Suzu's milk bread!

Coffee - Page Roasting Co. (Brazil Minas Gerais)

Americano

$3.50

Espresso with water available hot or iced Please use special instructions to indicate cream & sweetener needs

Espresso (4 oz)

$3.25

Please use special instructions to indicate cream & sweetener needs

Caffe Latte

$4.25

Espresso with milk - available hot and iced.

Tea

Sencha - Japanese Green Tea (12 oz)

$3.25

Koyamaen sencha green tea bag has a refreshing, light astringent flavor - each bag is sealed in an airtight foil bag to ensure freshness. Tea bags are made from biodegradable fibers of vegetable starch.

Hojicha - Japanese Roasted Sencha Tea (12 oz)

$3.25

Koyamaen hojicha tea is made from roasted sencha and stalks of matcha leaves with unique earthy flavor with low caffeine - each bag is sealed in an airtight foil bag to ensure freshness. Tea bags are made from biodegradable fibers of vegetable starch.

Genmaicha - Japanese Roasted Rice Green Tea (12 oz)

$3.25

Koyamaen genmaicha has light roasted rice flavor blended with a green tea - each bag is sealed in an airtight foil bag to ensure freshness. Tea bags are made from biodegradable fibers of vegetable starch.

Six Koyamaen Tea bags (3 flavors)

$8.00

Imported from Japan, Koyamaen tea bags are sealed in an airtight foil bag to ensure freshness. Tea bags are made from biodegradable fibers of vegetable starch.

Hibiscus Pineapple Lychee Tea (Hot or Iced)

$2.75

The Republic of Tea pineapple and sweet lychee fruit herbal tea harmonizing with hibiscus, naturally caffeine-free. Available hot or iced.

Spring Cherry Green Tea (12 oz)

$2.75

The Republic of Tea sencha green tea with the essence of cherry - sweet, floral notes

Ginger Peach Black Tea (12 oz)

$2.75

The Republic of Tea sweet, lush peach tea with a touch of ginger.

Iced Pomegranate Green Tea (16 oz)

$3.00

The Republic of Tea organic green tea brewed and blended with tart-sweet pomegranate juice - fruity and crisp with a refreshing finish.

Matcha - Koyamaen (Kyoto, Japan)

Matcha (2.5 oz)

$4.25

Hand-whisked bowl of ceremonial grade matcha, a powdered green tea, from Japan

Sweetened Iced Matcha (12 oz)

$4.75

Sweetened ceremonial grade matcha served over ice

Matcha Latte

$5.25

Hand-whisked ceremonial grade matcha with choice of steamed milk

Other (Hot Chocolate, Milk, and Water)

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Ghirardelli Chocolate with choice of whole, soy or oat milk.

Milk

$1.50

8 oz. of whole, soy or oat milk

Water (to-go)

$0.50

12 oz cup of chilled water with ice, lid, and straw. A cup of water in-house is free of charge.

À la carte: email (groupofferings@suzusbakery.com) place an order!

Mini Bourbon Cakes, gf (group of 12)

$24.00

Group of 12, 1 inch, moist mini chocolate cakes, topped with ganache and a bit of Japanese bourbon! (gf); Email: groupofferings@suzusbakery.com, to place an order.

Miso Brownie and Matcha Bites (2 in a package) 12 packages

$24.00

Chocolate Miso Brownies and Matcha Bites are decorated and wrapped. (2 in a pkg.- 12 pkgs.) Email: groupofferings@suzusbakery.com, to place an order.

Mini Cheesecakes (group of 12)

$24.00

12 mini , 1 inch, Japanese cheesecakes. Light and lemony! Email: groupofferings@suzusbakery.com, to place an order.

Mini Cheesecakes, gf (group of 12)

$24.00

12 gluten-free , 1 inch, Japanese cheesecakes - light and lemony! Email: groupofferings@suzusbakery.com, to place an order.

Mini Shu-creams (group of 12 in 3 flavors)

$24.00

Group of 12 mini shu creams in flavors of chocolate, vanilla, and matcha. Email: groupofferings@suzusbakery.com, to place an order.

Mini Mochi Cakes, gf (group of 12 in current flavors)

$24.00

12 moist, 1 inch, mochi cakes in our current flavors: matcha, hojicha and black sesame. (Mochi has a lovely stretchy, soft, and chewy texture.) Email: groupofferings@suzusbakery.com, to place an order.

Shortbread cookies (group of 24)

$24.00

a group of 24 shortbread cookies in a selection of available flavors: chocolate, vanilla, lemon, matcha, and our seasonal flavor. Email: groupofferings@suzusbakery.com, to place an order.

Hand Pies (group of 12 in current flavor)

$48.00

A group of twelve, 3-inch hand pies, tart, and sweet with a butter crust. (ask what flavors are available) Email: groupofferings@suzusbakery.com, to place an order.

Mini Fruit Tarts (group of 12)

$18.00

A group of mini custard tarts topped with fresh selection of seasonal fruit. Email: groupofferings@suzusbakery.com, to place an order.

Marukyu Koyamaen Matcha

One can (40gm) Koyamaen Ceremonial powdered Green Tea, imported from Kyoto, Japan.
Matcha (40g)

$22.00

One can (40gm) Koyamaen Ceremonial powdered Green Tea, imported from Kyoto, Japan.

Six Koyamaen Tea Bags

$8.00

Imported from Japan, Koyamaen tea bags are sealed in an airtight foil bag to ensure freshness, and the tea bags are made from biodegradable fibers of vegetable starch.

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 5:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 5:30 pm
Restaurant info

A Japanese Bakery

Website

Location

114 W Walnut st, Champaign, IL 61820

Directions

