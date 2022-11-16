Suzu's, a Japanese bakery
114 W Walnut st
Champaign, IL 61820
Sunday's Roll Cake Slice Special: Strawberry
Half Roll Cakes 4.5"x5" (in store only)
Wed: 1/2 Matcha Roll Cakes
Only Wednesdays. Call for Availability, in-store only! 1/2 Roll Cake, approx. four, 1" slices. light matcha chiffon cake filled with matcha custard, anko, and whipped cream.
Thur+Sun: 1/2 Strawberry Roll Cakes
Thursdays + Sundays for in-store sales only. Call for availability. 1/2 Roll Cake, approx. four, 1" slices. light white chiffon cake filled with large strawberries and whipped cream.
Fri: 1/2 Chocolate Roll Cakes
Friday's only for in-store sale. Call for availability. 1/2 Roll Cake, approx. four, 1" slices. Chocolate chiffon cake filled with chocolate custard, cacao nibs, and whipped cream.
Sat: 1/2 Hojicha Roll Cake
1/2 Roll Cake, Chef's choice: Hojicha cake with Hojicha custard and whipped cream! (approx. four, 1" slices) The batter is infused with brewed Hojicha and Hojicha leaves.
Cheesecakes
3" Cheesecake
A 3" x 3" tall, light and lemony Japanese soufflé cheesecake.
6" Cheesecake
A light, and lemony Japanese soufflé cheesecake (6" by 2" tall)
8" Cheesecake - 24 hour notice please
A light, lemony Japanese soufflé cheesecake, 24- hour notice please for this size. (8'x 2" tall)
Gluten-free Cheesecakes (2 hr notice)
3" GF Cheesecake
A gluten-free lemon Japanese soufflé cheesecake. Light and fluffier cheesecake that is not too sweet. 3"x 3"
6" GF Cheesecake
A 6" gluten-free lemon Japanese soufflé cheesecake. Light and fluffier cheesecake that is not too sweet. 6" x 2"
8" GF Cheesecake
An 8" gluten-free lemon Japanese soufflé cheesecake. Light and fluffier cheesecake that is not too sweet. 8" x 2"
Individual and Smaller Cakes
Small Yuzu Cake
Small individual Japanese citrus cake with tart and fragrant flavors
Chocolate Okara Cake (gf+v)
A moist chocolate okara cake dipped in chocolate (gf+v)
Mochi Cakes: 3 flavors (gf)
Gluten-free cakes, chewy and soft like mochi, baked rather than steamed. Flavors: Matcha, Black Seasame, and Hojicha!
Chocolate Bourbon Cake 3" (gf)
An individual moist, deep dark chocolate cake naturally gluten-free, iced with a whipped Japanese Bourbon chocolate ganache. It is decadent!
Specialty Cakes: sold out Sat.+ Sun. 11/ 12+11/13; 48 hr. notice for all others
New Chocolate Cake - 6" or 8"
Three-layer chocolate cake with chocolate custard, whipped fudge frosting, and topped with a mirror glaze. 48-hours notice -questions call 355.5400.
New Lemon Cake - 6" or 8"
Three-layer lemon chiffon cake with yuzu, lemon curd, and whipped cream. 48-hours notice -questions call 355.5400.
Matcha Cake - 6" or 8"
A light, matcha chiffon cake layered with matcha whipped cream and a thin layer of sweetened red bean. *made to order so we need 48-hours notice -any questions call 355.5400.
Strawberry Cake - 6" or 8"
A light white chiffon cake, layered with whipped cream & large strawberries. *made to order so we need 48-hours notice -any questions call 355.5400.
Strawberry Roll Cake
White chiffon cake rolled with whipped cream and large strawberries. *made to order so we need 48-hours notice -any questions call 355.5400.
Chocolate Roll Cake
Chocolate chiffon cake rolled with chocolate cream and whipped cream, garnished with chocolate. *made to order so we need 48-hours notice -any questions call 355.5400.
Matcha Roll Cake
Matcha chiffon cake rolled with matcha cream, whipped cream, and sweetened red bean. *made to order so we need 48-hours notice -any questions call 355.5400.
(gf+v) Okara Bundt Cake - 8", two flavors
8" Okara bundt cake. (GF, V). A moist bundt cake in your choice of Chocolate, or our seasonal flavor, Matcha *made to order so we need 48-hours notice -any questions call 355.5400.
Pans, sweetened milk bread w/ filling (daily from 11:00am)
An Pan
Japanese sweet roll filled with red bean paste, simmered with dark brown sugar.
Seasonal Pan: Kabocha
A moist milk bread filled with Kabocha (a Japanese-type pumpkin) baked with brown sugar. Try it with whipped cream injected into it!!!!
Chocolate Pan
A Japanese sweet roll filled with a chocolate custard.
Ham + Cheese Pan
Smoked ham and Swiss cheese baked within a soft milk bread pan, dressed with kewpie mayonnaise and dijon mustard. (available 11:30-until sold out)
Curry Pan
Vegetarian curry within a sweetened bread pan!
Matcha Pan
A Japanese sweet roll filled with a matcha custard
New! Matcha Canelé
Hand and Mini Pies
Shortbread Cookies
Shortbread 4 pack
4 Shortbread cookies (vanilla, chocolate, lemon, and matcha)
Monster Shortbreads 4 pk
Same as our best selling shortbread pack but decorated for Halloween!
Shortbread 10 pack box
10 Shortbread cookies in a pull-open box (a variety of flavors: chocolate, vanilla, lemon and matcha)
Shortbread 20 in decorative tin
20 Shortbread cookies arranged in a decorative white tin with a ribbon.
Cookies
Cocoa Nib Cookie Pack
8 rich Butter Cookies embedded with Cocoa Nibs. Delicious!
Chocolate Chip Mochi Cookie
A large Chocolate Chip cookie with a mochi center. Delicious!
Matcha Chewie (gf)
2 gluten-free matcha cookies that have a crisp exterior and a tender and chewy center.
Chocolate Covered Cookie Sticks
crunchy cookie covered in chocolate with different flavors
Ginger Chewies (gf)
2 gluten-free ginger cookies that have a crisp exterior and a tender and chewy center.
Brownies
Miso Brownie
A moist and chewy chocolate brownie baked with miso and decorated with chocolate-covered cocoa nibs and white chocolate miso dots.
Matcha Brownie
A tall, moist and chewy matcha brownie dipped in white pâte à glacier and dusted with ceremonial matcha.
Black Sesame Blonde "NEW"
Brown butter miso blonde with crushed black sesame and topped with white chocolate and whole black sesame seeds.
Mini Brownies Bites (choc. Matcha, + black sesame)
2 mini brownies dipped in white and chocolate páte à glacier and dusted with sprinkles, decorated for Halloween!
Mochi (gf+v)
Soft Serve
Vanilla
Creamy vanilla soft serve in three sizes.
Matcha
Creamy matcha soft serve made with Marukyu Koyamaen matcha (Tokyo Japan).
Black Sesame
Creamy Black Sesame Soft Serve made with black sesame paste
Twist (Matcha + Vanilla)
Creamy matcha and vanilla soft serve twisted together. Delightful!
Twist (Black Sesame + Vanilla)
Creamy black sesame and vanilla soft serve twisted together. Delightful!
Shoku Pan - (available anytime after noon Fri.,+ Sat.)
Thursday's Bread of the Month (anytime after noon, Thurs. only)
Sandwiches (available 11:30am daily)
Egg Salad (Tamago sando)
Egg salad made with kewpie mayonnaise and heavy cream on Shoku pan bread. Available 11:30 till sold out)
Ham and Cheese (can order under "pans" )
Please order under "Pans". Smoked ham and Swiss cheese baked within a milk bread pan, dressed with kewpie mayonnaise and dijon mustard (available 11:30-3pm)
Curry Pan (can order under 'pans')
Please order under 'Pans' . Vegetarian curry within a sweetened milk bread pan!
Panko
Coffee - Page Roasting Co. (Brazil Minas Gerais)
Tea
Sencha - Japanese Green Tea (12 oz)
Koyamaen sencha green tea bag has a refreshing, light astringent flavor - each bag is sealed in an airtight foil bag to ensure freshness. Tea bags are made from biodegradable fibers of vegetable starch.
Hojicha - Japanese Roasted Sencha Tea (12 oz)
Koyamaen hojicha tea is made from roasted sencha and stalks of matcha leaves with unique earthy flavor with low caffeine - each bag is sealed in an airtight foil bag to ensure freshness. Tea bags are made from biodegradable fibers of vegetable starch.
Genmaicha - Japanese Roasted Rice Green Tea (12 oz)
Koyamaen genmaicha has light roasted rice flavor blended with a green tea - each bag is sealed in an airtight foil bag to ensure freshness. Tea bags are made from biodegradable fibers of vegetable starch.
Six Koyamaen Tea bags (3 flavors)
Imported from Japan, Koyamaen tea bags are sealed in an airtight foil bag to ensure freshness. Tea bags are made from biodegradable fibers of vegetable starch.
Hibiscus Pineapple Lychee Tea (Hot or Iced)
The Republic of Tea pineapple and sweet lychee fruit herbal tea harmonizing with hibiscus, naturally caffeine-free. Available hot or iced.
Spring Cherry Green Tea (12 oz)
The Republic of Tea sencha green tea with the essence of cherry - sweet, floral notes
Ginger Peach Black Tea (12 oz)
The Republic of Tea sweet, lush peach tea with a touch of ginger.
Iced Pomegranate Green Tea (16 oz)
The Republic of Tea organic green tea brewed and blended with tart-sweet pomegranate juice - fruity and crisp with a refreshing finish.
Matcha - Koyamaen (Kyoto, Japan)
Other (Hot Chocolate, Milk, and Water)
À la carte: email (groupofferings@suzusbakery.com) place an order!
Mini Bourbon Cakes, gf (group of 12)
Group of 12, 1 inch, moist mini chocolate cakes, topped with ganache and a bit of Japanese bourbon! (gf); Email: groupofferings@suzusbakery.com, to place an order.
Miso Brownie and Matcha Bites (2 in a package) 12 packages
Chocolate Miso Brownies and Matcha Bites are decorated and wrapped. (2 in a pkg.- 12 pkgs.) Email: groupofferings@suzusbakery.com, to place an order.
Mini Cheesecakes (group of 12)
12 mini , 1 inch, Japanese cheesecakes. Light and lemony! Email: groupofferings@suzusbakery.com, to place an order.
Mini Cheesecakes, gf (group of 12)
12 gluten-free , 1 inch, Japanese cheesecakes - light and lemony! Email: groupofferings@suzusbakery.com, to place an order.
Mini Shu-creams (group of 12 in 3 flavors)
Group of 12 mini shu creams in flavors of chocolate, vanilla, and matcha. Email: groupofferings@suzusbakery.com, to place an order.
Mini Mochi Cakes, gf (group of 12 in current flavors)
12 moist, 1 inch, mochi cakes in our current flavors: matcha, hojicha and black sesame. (Mochi has a lovely stretchy, soft, and chewy texture.) Email: groupofferings@suzusbakery.com, to place an order.
Shortbread cookies (group of 24)
a group of 24 shortbread cookies in a selection of available flavors: chocolate, vanilla, lemon, matcha, and our seasonal flavor. Email: groupofferings@suzusbakery.com, to place an order.
Hand Pies (group of 12 in current flavor)
A group of twelve, 3-inch hand pies, tart, and sweet with a butter crust. (ask what flavors are available) Email: groupofferings@suzusbakery.com, to place an order.
Mini Fruit Tarts (group of 12)
A group of mini custard tarts topped with fresh selection of seasonal fruit. Email: groupofferings@suzusbakery.com, to place an order.
Marukyu Koyamaen Matcha
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 5:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 5:30 pm
