Restaurant header imageView gallery
Food Trucks
Dessert & Ice Cream

Sweet Bites N Ice - 4647 White Ln.

review star

No reviews yet

4647 White Ln.

Bakersfield, CA 93309

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Crepe The Classic
Crepe Nutella & Strawberries
Crepe Tres Leches

FUNNEL CAKES

Funnel Cake Strawberry Dream

Funnel Cake Strawberry Dream

$9.49

Fresh Strawberries, Strawberry Drizzle, & Whipped Cream

Funnel Cake Oreos N Cream

Funnel Cake Oreos N Cream

$9.49

Crushed Oreos, Hot Fudge, Melted Marshmallow, & Whipped Cream

Funnel Cake Banana Monkey

Funnel Cake Banana Monkey

$9.49

Bananas, Nutella, Caramel, Whipped Cream, & Walnuts

Funnel Cake Berry Berries

Funnel Cake Berry Berries

$9.99

Strawberries, Blueberries, Blackberries, Raspberries, Strawberry Drizzle, Lechera, Whipped Cream, & Walnuts

Funnel Cake S'mores

Funnel Cake S'mores

$9.99

Marshmallows, Graham Crackers, Hot Fudge, Melted Marshmallow, & Whipped Cream

Funnel Cake Original

Funnel Cake Original

$7.49

Powder Sugar & Whipped Cream

Funnel Cake Deep Fried Oreo

Funnel Cake Deep Fried Oreo

$13.99

Warm funnel cake topped with crushed Oreos, marshmallow drizzle, hot fudge drizzle, four deep fried Oreo cookies & whipped cream

Funnel Cake Strawberry Cheesecake

Funnel Cake Strawberry Cheesecake

$11.49

Fresh Strawberries, Lechera, Strawberry Drizzle, Cheesecake Bites, & Whipped Cream

Funnel Cake Brownie

Funnel Cake Brownie

$11.49

Bananas, brownies, hot fudge drizzle, caramel drizzle, whipped cream, & crushed walnuts

Funnel Cake Banana Split

Funnel Cake Banana Split

$13.99

Toasty Funnel Cake topped with bananas, fresh strawberries, marshmallow drizzle, hot fudge drizzle, strawberry drizzle, walnuts, whipped cream, three scoops of vanilla ice cream & cherries!

Funnel Cake Strawberry Banana Nutella

Funnel Cake Strawberry Banana Nutella

$11.49

Fresh Strawberries, Bananas, Nutella, & Whipped Cream

Funnel Cake Apple Pie

Funnel Cake Apple Pie

$9.49

Apple Filling, Cinnamon, Caramel, Whipped Cream & Pie Crumble

Funnel Cake Churro

Funnel Cake Churro

$9.49

Warm & toasty funnel cake covered with cinnamon sugar, cajeta, lechera, and whipped cream.

Funnel Cake Mazapan

Funnel Cake Mazapan

$10.49

Bananas, Nutella, Mazapan, & Whipped Cream

Kinder Bueno Hazelnut Funnel Cake

Kinder Bueno Hazelnut Funnel Cake

$11.49

Freshly made toasty funnel cake covered with fresh strawberries, caramel, lechera, Nutella, whipped cream, ground walnuts, and kinder bueno hazelnut bars.

Funnel Cake Nutella Lovers

Funnel Cake Nutella Lovers

$9.99

Warm & toasty funnel cake topped with fresh strawberries, lots of Nutella, whipped cream & powder sugar (Includes mini Nutella jar)

Birthday Cake Funnel Cake

$12.00Out of stock
Tres Leches Funnel Cake

Tres Leches Funnel Cake

$9.99

Freshly made funnel cake, topped with fresh strawberries, vanilla cream, lechera, cajeta, whipped cream and walnuts.

CREPES

Crepe The Classic

Crepe The Classic

$9.99

Freshly made crepe filled with Nutella, fresh strawberries, bananas and topped with powder sugar and whipped cream.

Crepe Tres Leches

Crepe Tres Leches

$9.49

Our signature tres leches crepe is filled with vanilla cream, fresh strawberries and topped with lechera, cajeta, powder sugar, whipped cream and ground walnuts

Crepe Nutella & Strawberries

Crepe Nutella & Strawberries

$9.49

Freshly made crepe filled with Nutella & strawberries; topped with whipped cream and powder sugar

Crepe Nutella & Bananas

$9.49

Crepe filled with bananas, Nutella, caramel, walnuts, powder sugar and whipped cream.

Crepe Berries & Cream

Crepe Berries & Cream

$9.99

Crepe filled with vanilla cream, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, strawberries, and topped with lechera, cajeta, powder sugar, whipped cream & walnuts.

Crepe Oreo

Crepe Oreo

$9.49

Crepe filled with Nutella and Strawberries, topped with crushed Oreos, hot fudge, marshmallow sauce, and whipped cream.

Single Crepe

$5.99

Freshly made plain crepe. Add any desired toppings and drizzles to make your own crepe.

Crepe Walnut Special

Crepe Walnut Special

$9.49

Crepe filled with vanilla cream, bananas, Nutella and lots of walnuts. Topped with Nutella, walnuts and whipped cream.

Crepe Strawberry Cheesecake

Crepe Strawberry Cheesecake

$10.99

Freshly made crepe topped with fresh strawberries, strawberry drizzle, Lechera, cheesecake bites, powder sugar and whipped cream.

Crepe Brownie

$10.49

Crepe filled with hot fudge, caramel, bananas, topped with brownies, powder sugar, crushed walnuts & whipped cream.

Crepe Banana Split

Crepe Banana Split

$13.99

Freshly made crepe topped with bananas, fresh strawberries, marshmallow drizzle, hot fudge drizzle, strawberry drizzle, walnuts, cherries, whipped cream and three scoops of vanilla ice cream.

Crepe Apple Pie

$9.99

Freshly made crepe filled with apple pie filling, pie crust powder, caramel, cinnamon, and whipped cream.

Crepe Mazapan

Crepe Mazapan

$9.99

Freshly made crepe filled with Nutella, bananas, & topped with mazapan powder and whipped cream.

Crepe Kinder

Crepe Kinder

$9.99

Freshly made crepe filled with strawberries, lechera, caramel, and Nutella. Topped with whipped cream, walnuts, and Kinder Bueno Hazelnut candy.

Crepe - SWEET BITES SPECIAL

Crepe - SWEET BITES SPECIAL

$11.99

Crepe filled with vanilla cream, fresh strawberries, cheesecake bites, blueberries raspberries, blackberries, caramel, and Lechera. Covered with whipped cream & walnuts.

Banana Cheesecake Crepe

$10.99

Freshly made crepe filled and covered with bananas, Nutella, strawberry drizzle, New York cheesecake bites, whipped cream and walnuts.

BUBBLE WAFFLES

Bubble Waffle Strawberry Nutella

$8.99

Bubble Waffle topped with a scoop of ice cream, fresh strawberries, Nutella, powder sugar, whipped cream and walnuts.

Bubble Waffle Crazy Bananas

$8.99

Bubble Waffle topped with bananas, Nutella, Caramel, powder sugar, whipped cream and walnuts.

Bubble Waffle S'mores

Bubble Waffle S'mores

$8.99

Bubble Waffle topped with a scoop of ice cream, marshmallows, marshmallow sauce, hot fudge, graham crackers and whipped cream.

Bubble Waffle Berry Bubbles

$9.49

Bubble Waffle topped with a scoop of ice cream, blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, strawberries, lechera, cajeta, whipped cream & walnuts.

Bubble Waffle Bubbles N Oreos

Bubble Waffle Bubbles N Oreos

$8.99

Bubble Waffle topped with a scoop of ice cream, crushed Oreos, marshmallow sauce, hot fudge and whipped cream.

Bubble Waffle Single

$6.49

Single Bubble Waffle topped with your choice of drizzle and powder sugar.

Bubble Waffle Kinder Bueno Hazelnut

Bubble Waffle Kinder Bueno Hazelnut

$9.99

Bubble waffle topped with a scoop of ice cream and covered with fresh strawberries, caramel, Lechera, Nutella, whipped cream, crushed walnuts, and kinder bueno hazelnut bars.

DEEP FRIED DESSERTS

Five Deep Fried Oreos

$7.49

Five freshly made Deep Fried Oreo cookies topped with powder sugar, marshmallow sauce, hot fudge & whipped cream.

Ten Deep Fried Oreos

$13.49

Ten freshly made Deep Fried Oreo cookies topped with powder sugar, marshmallow sauce, hot fudge & whipped cream.

Five Piece Oreo Sundae

Five Piece Oreo Sundae

$9.49

Five Deep Fried Oreo cookies topped with powder sugar, marshmallow sauce, hot fudge, whipped cream and a scoop of ice cream.

Ten Piece Oreo Sundae

$17.49

Ten Deep Fried Oreo cookies topped with powder sugar, marshmallow sauce, hot fudge, whipped cream and two scoops of ice cream.

Deep Fried Brownie Sundae

Deep Fried Brownie Sundae

$8.49Out of stock

Deep fried brownie on funnel cake batter, covered with marshmallow drizzle, caramel, hot fudge, one scoop of ice cream, whipped cream &, chocolate pebbles.

Five Deep Fried Chips Ahoy

$7.49Out of stock

Five freshly made Deep Fried Chips Ahoy cookies topped with powder sugar, marshmallow sauce, hot fudge & whipped cream.

Drizzled Beignets

Drizzled Beignets

$8.99Out of stock

Deep fried square pieces of dough, covered with powder sugar, a drizzle of you choice, whipped cream, blueberries & walnuts.

Classic Beignets

$6.49Out of stock

Deep fried square pieces of dough, covered with powder sugar, cinnamon, whipped cream, & walnuts.

ICE CREAM SCOOPS

Single Scoop

$2.50

Single scoop of your choice of ice cream

Single Scoop Sundae

$4.99

Single scoop of your choice of ice cream covered with marshmallow drizzle, hot fudge, and crushed walnuts.

Miscellaneous

MINI NUTELLA JAR

$2.00

Fruit Cup

$3.00

Fruit Aguas Frescas

LIME CUCUMBER

$5.99

WATERMELON

$5.99

LIME CUCUMBER PINEAPPLE MANGO

$5.99

LIME CUCUMBER WATERMELON

$5.99
PINEAPPLE MANGO

PINEAPPLE MANGO

$5.99
LIME CUCUMBER STRAWBERRY

LIME CUCUMBER STRAWBERRY

$5.99
WATERMELON PINEAPPLE MANGO

WATERMELON PINEAPPLE MANGO

$5.99

LIME STRAWBERRY PINEAPPLE MANGO

$5.99

LIME STRAWBERRY WATERMELON

$5.99

LIME STRAWBERRY

$5.99

Horchatas

STRAWBERRY HORCHATA

STRAWBERRY HORCHATA

$5.99

STRAWBERRY HORCHATA FLOAT

$7.99
HORCHATA FLOAT

HORCHATA FLOAT

$7.99
HORCHATA

HORCHATA

$5.99
HORCHATA DRIZZLE

HORCHATA DRIZZLE

$6.49
STRAWBERRY HORCHATA DRIZZLE

STRAWBERRY HORCHATA DRIZZLE

$6.49

WATERMELON HORCHATA

$5.99
HORCHATA ICED COFFEE

HORCHATA ICED COFFEE

$6.79

HORCHATA ICED COFFEE FLOAT

$8.49
OREO HORCHATA

OREO HORCHATA

$6.99

Our traditional horchata mixed with crushed Oreos and an Oreo rim!

MAZAPAN HORCHATA

MAZAPAN HORCHATA

$6.99

N/A Beverages

WATER BOTTLE

$1.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in & enjoy!

Location

4647 White Ln., Bakersfield, CA 93309

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
SWEET BITES N ICE image

Similar restaurants in your area

Summit Coffee - 7100 Auburn St. - Bakersfield, CA 93306 - 661-371-2655
orange starNo Reviews
7100 Auburn Street Bakersfield, CA 93306
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0114 - Bakersfield, CA
orange starNo Reviews
600 Coffee Road Bakersfield, CA 93309
View restaurantnext
Urban Juice Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2203 brundage ln Bakersfield, CA 93304
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Bakersfield

Tahoe Joe's
orange star4.2 • 3,047
9000 Ming Avenue Bakersfield, CA 93311
View restaurantnext
Nuestro Mexico Restaurant - 716 21st st. Bakersfield CA 93301
orange star4.6 • 1,285
716 21st st. Bakersfield, CA 93301
View restaurantnext
Sonder
orange star4.2 • 1,034
9500 Brimhall Road Bakersfield, CA 93312
View restaurantnext
Viceroy Indian Cuisine & Bar
orange star4.3 • 1,003
10650 Stockdale Highway Bakersfield, CA 93311
View restaurantnext
Bocados Sushi Bar - 1300 Coffee Rd.
orange star4.5 • 817
1300 coffe rd Bakersfield, CA 93308
View restaurantnext
Chef’s Choice Noodle Bar - 9000 Ming Ave
orange star4.0 • 597
9000 Ming Ave Bakersfield, CA 93311
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bakersfield
Tehachapi
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Porterville
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Ojai
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Tulare
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Valencia
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Santa Clarita
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Visalia
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Moorpark
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston