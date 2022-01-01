A map showing the location of Sweet Jenny's RestaurantView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
Breakfast & Brunch
Burgers

Sweet Jenny's Restaurant

608 Reviews

$$

688 E Bay Ave

Barnegat, NJ 08005

Cold/Hot Beverage

Water

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Pepsi

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Root Beer

$3.25

Orange Crush

$3.25

Seltzer

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

HotTea

$3.00

Decaf Tea

$3.00

French Vanilla Cappuccino

$3.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Take Out Coffee Small

$2.00

2 Liter

$4.00Out of stock

Juice/Milk

Apple

$2.75+

Cranberry

$2.75+

Grapefruit

$2.75+

Orange Juice

$2.75+

Pineapple

$2.75+

Tomato

$2.75+

Milk

$2.25+

Chocolate Milk

$2.50+

Benedict Corner

Bloomsburg Benedict

$12.99

Country Benedict

$10.99

Original Benedict

$9.99

Waterfront Benedict

$17.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg Sandwich

$4.99

Egg w/ Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

Egg w/ Meat and Cheese Sandwich

$6.99

Meat w/ Cheese Sandwich

$7.29

Egg w/ Meat Sandwich

$6.49

Sides and Extras

Bacon

$3.99

Bagel w/ Butter

$2.99

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.49

Canadian Bacon

$3.99

Corned Beef Hash

$4.99

Double it & Make it 2 Biscuits and Gravy

$7.29

English Muffin

$2.59

Fresh Fruit Cup

$5.99

Ham

$3.99

Home Fries

$3.99

Jones Sausage Link

$3.99

Turkey Sausage

$4.49

Kaiser Roll w/ Butter

$2.59

Oatmeal

$4.99

Potato Pancakes

$8.50

Pork Roll

$3.99

Side Toast

$1.99

Single Biscuit and Sausage Gravy

$4.99

Single Egg

$2.00

Build Your Own Omelet

Two Choice Omelet

$8.99

Three Choice Omelet

$9.49

Egg Platters

One Egg

$3.99

Two Eggs

$4.99

Three Eggs

$5.99

Everyday Breakfast Specials

Barnegat Special

$9.99

Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

Country Fried Steak and Eggs

$16.99

Filet Mignon and Eggs

$23.99

GF Health Conscious

$9.99

Hash and Eggs

$9.99

Jenny Muffin

$8.49

Joe's Fat Boy Biscuits

$12.99

Mama's Breakfast

$11.99

Pancake Pockets

$10.99

Sausage Biscuits and Gravy

$10.99

Sweet Jenny's Breakfast

$11.99

The Head Start

$10.99

Trenton Combo

$10.49

Ultimate Meat Burrito

$12.99

Waffle House

$10.99

Kids Breakfast

111 Kids One Egg, One Pancake, one piece of Bacon

$6.99

Kids Breakfast Sandwich w/ Home Fries

$6.99

Kids mini M&M Pancakes

$6.99

Kids One Egg Platter W/Meat

$6.99

Kids Short Stack Choc Chip Pancake

$6.99

Kids Short Stack of French Toast

$6.99

Kids Short Stack Pancakes

$6.99

Kids Two Egg Platter

$6.99

Omelets

Bacon and Cheese Omelet

$8.99

BCT Omelet

$9.49

Cheese Omelet

$8.49

Chesapeake Omelet

$14.99

Colorado Omelet

$9.99

Florida Sunshine

$10.99

Ham and Cheese Omelet

$8.99

Jersey Omelet

$9.49

Jo-Ann Omelet

$12.99

Meat Lover's Omelet

$10.99

Shore Omelet

$14.99

The Boardwalk Omelet

$8.99

Veggie Basic Omelet

$9.49

Veggie Delight Omelet (Fruit Cup)

$11.99

Vera Cruz Omelet

$11.99

Western Omelet

$8.99

Wired Omelet

$9.49

Pancakes, Waffles and French Toast

Belgian Waffle

$6.99

Buttermilk Pancakes

$6.99

Caramelized French Toast

$7.99

French Texas Toast

$7.29

Short Stack Buttermilk Pancake

$5.99

Short Stack Caramelized French Toast

$6.99

Short Stack French Texas Toast

$6.29

Single French Toast

$3.49

Single Pancake

$2.99

Scrambling Skillets

Barnegat Melt Skillet

$9.99

Breakfast Fajita Skillet (Flour Tortillas)

$9.99

Country Skillet (Biscuit)

$11.99

Farmers Skillet

$10.99

Gardeners Skillet

$11.99

Lancaster Skillet

$9.99

Sinaloa Skillet (Flour Tortillas)

$11.99

Sinker Skillet

$12.99

South American Skillet

$14.99

Tahoe Skillet

$11.99

Appetizers

Battered Corn Nuggets

$9.00

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$9.00

Biscuits And Gravy Lunch App (Two)

$11.00

Boardwalk Bites

$9.00

Boneless Wings 12pc

$13.00

Boneless Wings 6pc

$8.50

Buffalo Chicken Spring Rolls

$11.50

Buffalo Wings 12pc

$15.00

Buffalo Wings 6pc

$10.00

Cheese Steak Egg Rolls

$11.50

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

Crab Cake App

$16.00

French Fries

$3.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Potato Pancakes

$10.00

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$14.00

Red Dragon Shrimp

$15.00

Roasted Sweet Corn Quesadilla

$10.00

Santa Monica Nachos

$14.00

Side Bacon

$3.50

Side Mashed

$3.50

Side Mixed Vegetable

$3.50

Side Rice

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

White Cheddar and Potato Pierogies

$9.00

Side Salad

$4.99

Garden Fresh Salads

Bruschetta Chicken Salad

$14.50

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.50

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.50

Greek Chicken Salad

$14.50

House Side Salad

$6.00

Salad Platter

$14.50

Santa Fe Salad

$14.50

Ship Bottom Salad

$14.50

Teriyaki Chicken Salad

$14.50

Venetian Salad

$14.50

Stuffed Tomato

$14.00

Homemade Soups

Cup Of The Day

$3.50

Bowl Of The Day

$5.00

French Onion

$5.00+

Quart Of Soup

$9.95

Panini's, Melts and Presses

Burger Melt

$13.50

Classic Reuben

$14.00

Havana Panini

$14.00

Italian Panini

$14.00

Jenny Reuben

$14.50

Pastrami Melt

$14.00

Thanksgiving Press

$14.00

Jersey Melt

$12.00

Tuna Melt

$13.50

Turkey Melt

$14.00

Burgers, Steaks and Old Standbys

49er Burger

$13.50

BLT

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$13.00

California Cheeseburger

$13.50

Cheese Steak

$12.00

Cheeseburger

$11.50

Chicken Cheese Steak

$12.00

Chicken Marsala Cheese Steak

$13.00

Club Sandwich

$14.50

Festive Chicken Salad Pita

$13.00

Gavone Burger Challenge

$22.00

Hamburger

$10.50

House Burger

$13.50

Jenny Burger

$13.50

Larry Burger

$13.50

Tuna Salad Pita

$13.00

Turkey Burger

$10.50

Turkey Burger Club

$13.50

Veggie Burger

$10.50

Whole Sandwich

$12.00

Sweet Jenny's Signature Favorites

Bruschetta Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Cheeseburger Deluxe

$14.00

Chesapeake Wrap

$16.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Parmesan Deluxe

$14.00

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Chuck's Favorite Pulled Pork

$14.00

Cup and 1/2

$11.00

Eggplant Parm Deluxe

$13.00

Jenny Gyro

$14.50

Mediterranean Wrap

$14.00

New Orleans Po Boy Wrap

$15.00

Roma Rollup

$14.00

Santa Monica Wrap

$14.00

Tennessee Wrap

$14.00

The Dipper

$9.00

Kids

Kids Burger

$7.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kids Hot Dog

$7.99

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.99

Kids Penne with Butter

$7.99

Kids Penne with Marinara

$7.99

Kids Pizza

$7.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Cones and Cups

Cup

$3.99+

Wafer Cone

$3.99+

Sugar Cone

$3.99+

Waffle Cone

$5.99

Pint

$5.95

Quart

$10.95

One Scoop

$2.50

Pies/Cakes/Pudding

Warm Pie

$4.99

Warm Pie a la Mode

$6.99

NY Style Cheesecake

$4.99

Chocolate Decadance Cake

$4.99

Rice Pudding

$4.29

Chocolate Pudding

$4.29

Tapioca Pudding

$4.29

Sundaes Galore

#1 The Hurricane

$7.99

#2 Brownie Sundae

$6.99

#3 Peanut Butter Sundae

$6.49

#4 Hot Fudge Sundae

$6.49

#5 The Cookie Munster

$6.99

#6 Grasshopper

$6.49

#7 Oreo Cookie Sundae

$6.59

#8 Barnegat Split

$6.99

#9 Sweet Jenny's Waffle Sundae

$7.99

#10 Fried Cheesecake

$7.29

Kids Sundae

$5.49

2 Dip Princess Sundae

$6.49

3 Dip King Sundae

$7.49

Shakes/Sodas

Milk Shake

$4.99

Malted Shake

$5.49

Black Cow

$5.49

Ice Cream Soda

$5.79

Egg Cream

$3.99

Shake Of The Month

$5.59

Shake Of Month

$5.99Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

688 E Bay Ave, Barnegat, NJ 08005

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
