Sweet Jenny's Restaurant DNU
608 Reviews
$$
688 E Bay Ave
Barnegat, NJ 08005
Appetizers
Mozzarella Sticks
Beer battered and served with marinara sauce
Boardwalk Bites
Panko breaded, cheddar and American cheese bites served with honey mustard
Crab Cake Appetizer
Jumbo lumo, pan seared, baby spinach, side bang bang sauce
Buffalo Wings 6pc
Mild, Medium, Hot, Hickory BBQ, Honey BBQ, Honey Buffalo, Teriyaki, Thai Chili, Bang Bang. Served with celery and blue cheese
Buffalo Wings 12pc
Mild, Medium, Hot, Hickory BBQ, Honey BBQ, Honey Buffalo, Teriyaki, Thai Chili, Bang Bang. Served with celery and blue cheese
Boneless Wings 6pc
Mild, Medium, Hot, Hickory BBQ, Honey BBQ, Honey Buffalo, Teriyaki, Thai Chili, Bang Bang. Served with celery and blue cheese
Boneless Wings 12pc
Mild, Medium, Hot, Hickory BBQ, Honey BBQ, Honey Buffalo, Teriyaki, Thai Chili, Bang Bang. Served with celery and blue cheese
Red Dragon Shrimp
(7) Panko breaded Shrimp tossed with bang bang sauce, side cholula ranch
Beer Battered Onion Rings
served with Horseradish sauce
Sweet Potato Fries
Served with Honey Dip
Potato Pancakes
Crispy shredded potato patties, side sour cream and apple sauce
Roasted Sweet Corn Quesadilla
Roasted jersey corn, poblano and red peppers, onions, Colby jack cheese, grilled honey wheat tortilla or gluten free tortilla. Side chimichurri aioli.
White Cheddar and Potato Pierogies
Seasoned and pan seared with sauteed onions, served with a sour cream dip.
Battered Corn Nuggets
The perfect touch of sweetness added to jersey corn, battered, dipped and fried served with signature honey dipping sauce
Cheese Steak Egg Rolls
(3) Philly Cheesesteak stuffed egg rolls, Side chimichurri aioli.
Buffalo Chicken Spring Rolls
House Medium sauce, crispy wonton, side blue cheese and celery
Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, peppers, onions, colby jack cheese, grilled honey wheat tortilla, side sour cream and salsa
Pulled Pork Quesadilla
BBQ pulled pork, bacon, fried onions, colby jack cheese, grilled honey wheat tortilla, side sour cream and cholula ranch
Santa Monica Nachos
Yellow corn tortilla chips topped with Cajun chicken, roasted corn, poblano peppers, onions, bacon, cheddar cheese. Baked and drizzled with cholula ranch. Side of sour cream and salsa
Delivery Charge
French Fries
Biscuits And Gravy
Garden Fresh Salads
House Side Salad
Crisp salad mix, grape tomatoes, cucumber, sweet peppers, croutons and red onion. Choice of dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, creamy caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, garlic croutons. Grilled or Blackened chicken breast
Venetian Salad
Romaine lettuce, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh tomato bruschetta, broccoli, crispy eggplant slices, balsamic drizzle. Side balsamic vinaigrette
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Large house salad with cheddar cheese topped with grilled or crispy buffalo chicken
Teriyaki Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with roasted candied walnuts, raisins, crisp broccoli, grape tomatoes, red onion and sesame oriental dressing topped with grilled chicken breast and crispy chow mein noodles
Greek Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, greek vinaigrette topped with grilled chicken breast and accompanied by warm pita bread
Ship Bottom Salad
Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, roasted candied walnuts, sun dried cranberries, raspberry vinaigrette, feta cheese topped with chicken salad or grilled chicken
Santa Fe Salad
Romaine lettuce, bacon, cheddar cheese, grape tomato, cucumber, roasted corn, red onion topped with diced Cajun grilled chicken. Side Cholula ranch dressing
Bruschetta Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, roasted red peppers and fresh mozzarella cheese tossed in ranch dressing topped with fresh tomato bruschetta, crispy chicken and croutons
Salad Platter
House salad with bacon, grape tomato, cucumber, sweet peppers, cheddar cheese and red onion topped with choice of grilled chicken, chicken salad or tuna salad
Homemade Soups
Panini's, Melts and Presses
Jenny Reuben
Home cooked Corned beef or Turkey, swiss cheese, coleslaw and russian dressing
Classic Reuben
Corned beef or Turkey breast, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing
Turkey Melt
Oven roasted turkey breast, bacon and tomato served on grilled rye with swiss cheese
Tuna Melt
Homemade albacore tuna salad, tomato and swiss on grilled rye
Italian Panini
Grilled chicken breast topped with roasted peppers, mozzarella cheese, balsamic glace on a pressed and grilled torpedo roll
Roast Beef Press
Home roasted angus beef, creamy horseradish sauce, sautéed onions, bacon and cheddar cheese served on a pressed and grilled honey wheat tortilla
Thanksgiving Press
Thinly sliced oven roasted turkey, swiss cheese, cornbread stuffing, coleslaw and cranberry sauce wrapped with a honey wheat tortilla pressed and grilled served with a side of turkey gravy
Havana Panini
Braised latin style pork, bacon, swiss cheese, dill pickle, spicy mustard served on a pressed and grilled torpedo roll
Pastrami Melt
The Jersey
Burger Melt
Burgers, Steaks and Old Standbys
Hamburger
1/2 lb angus beef with lettuce and tomato
Turkey Burger
served with lettuce and tomato
Veggie Burger
Morningstar veggie burger served with lettuce, tomato and onion
Cheeseburger
1/2 lb angus beef, served with lettuce and tomato and choice of cheese
Cheese Steak
1/2 chopped and topped with choice of cheese
Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak
American cheese, lettuce and tomato
Chicken Marsala Cheese Steak
Mushrooms, mozzarella and brown gravy
Jenny Burger
Crisp bacon, American cheese, lettuce and tomato
Larry Burger
Mushrooms, fried onions, swiss cheese, grilled garlic kaiser roll
Burger Melt
Sautéed onions, melted swiss, grilled rye bread
House Burger
Bacon, fried onions, cheddar cheese and horseradish sauce
49er Burger
Bacon, fried onions, BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese
BLT
1/2 lb of crisp bacon with lettuce, tomato and Mayo
Club Sandwich
Choice of Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, Tuna salad or Chicken salad, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo piled high served on three pieces of toast
Tuna Salad Pita
Homemade tuna salad with lettuce and tomato wrapped in a warmed pita served with a side of fresh fruit
Festive Chicken Salad Pita
Homemade chicken salad with roasted candied walnuts, sun dried cranberries, lettuce and tomato wrapped with a warm pita served with a side of fresh fruit
Gavone Burger Challenge
2 lbs of beef, bacon, American and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion served on a kaiser roll with fries, coleslaw and pickle.....*Challenge not available for take out*
California Burger
California Cheeseburger
Chicken Cheese Steak
Whole Sandwich
Sweet Jenny's Signature Favorites
The Dipper
Grilled cheese served with a cup of homemade soup
Chicken Tenders
(4) chicken fingers served with choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce
Cheeseburger Deluxe
1/2 angus beef with you choice of cheese, lettuce and tomato
Bruschetta Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast, tomato bruschetta, mozzarella cheese, balsamic reduction, lettuce, tomato served on a grilled kaiser roll
Roma Rollup
Eggplant, fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted peppers, romaine lettuce, sliced tomato and balsamic glaze wrapped with a sun dried tomato tortilla
Santa Monica Wrap
Cajun Chicken, roasted corn, bacon, poblano and red peppers, fried onions, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, cholula ranch served on honey wheat tortilla
Cup and 1/2
1/2 sandwich with lettuce and tomato served with a cup of homemade soup (choices include: BLT, Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, Chicken salad or Tuna salad
Chicken Parmesan Deluxe
Hand breaded chicken cutlet lightly fried and topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese baked on a torpedo roll
Chuck's Favorite Pulled Pork
Our award winning recipe, slow roasted for 12 hours, pulled and basted in our house recipe BBQ sauce. Piled high served on a kaiser roll
Jenny Gyro
Lamb and beef grilled and served with lettuce, tomato red onion and tzatziki sauce served on grilled pita
Mediterranean Wrap
Grilled Chicken, roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, lettuce and tomato with a chimichurri aioli
Tennessee Wrap
Chicken tenders, BBQ sauce, pepperjack cheese, bacon and coleslaw
Eggplant Parm
Hand breaded eggplant cutlet, marinara, parmesan and mozzarella cheese served on garlic texas toast
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Grilled or fried chicken breast basted with our original medium sauce served on a kaiser roll with lettuce and tomato and a side of blue cheese dressing
Chesapeake Wrap
Jumbo lump crab cake, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, honey wheat tortilla, cholula ranch drizzle
New Orleans Po Boy Wrap
Panko shrimp, bacon, pepperjack cheese, coleslaw, lettuce and tomato. served with bang bang sauce on a honey wheat tortilla
All Day Dinner Specials
Chicken Fajita Bowl
Cajun chicken strips, sautéed onions and bell peppers, roasted corn, cheddar cheese served over rice pilaf, cholula ranch drizzle
Meatloaf
Thick cut piece of homemade meatloaf smothered in beef gravy served over mashed potatoes with chefs vegetable
Chicken Francaise
Egg battered chicken breast sauteed in a white wine lemon buerre blanc served with wild grain rice and vegetables
Penne Vodka w/Chicken
Sauteed chicken with our signature pink vodka sauce tossed with penne pasta
Fish and Chips
Twin pieces of corona battered cod served over French fries with tartar, cocktail sauce and coleslaw
Chicken Parmesan
Italian breaded chicken cutlet, lightly fried and topped with our homemade marinara and mozzarella cheese served over linguini
Prequel to Thanksgiving
Home roasted turkey breast served over cornbread stuffing with mashed potatoes, coleslaw and cranberry sauce
The Original Chicken Pomodoro
Sauteed diced tomatoes, garlic, olive oil and white wine tossed with angel hair pasta topped with grilled chicken and drizzled with balsamic glaze
Flounder Francaise
Filet of fresh flounder egg battered and sautéed laced with a white wine lemon buerre blanc served over wild rice and chefs vegetable
Eggplant Parmesan
Hand breaded eggplant lightly fried and topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served over linguini marinara
Red Dragon Shrimp Platter
(8) Panko fried shrimp , bang bang sauce, rice pilaf and steamed broccoli
Chicken Stir Fry
Diced grilled chicken, stir fry vegetables, teriyaki glaze, served over rice pilaf
Penne Vodka w/Shrimp
Penne pasta, our signature pink vodka sauce with shrimp
Country Fried Steak
Country Fried Steak Lumberjack
Specialty Entrees
Chicken Napoli
Grilled chicken breast, sautéed spinach, roasted peppers, mozzarella cheese, tomato bruschetta laced with vodka sauce served over wild rice pilaf
Maggies Meatloaf Tower
A signature favorite. Generous portion of homemade meatloaf topped with crisp bacon, beer battered onion rings and baked with cheddar cheese served over mashed potatoes laced with brown gravy. Chefs vegetable
The Filet
8 oz Angus center cut filet mignon grilled and topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms and garlic butter. Mashed potatoes and chefs vegetable
Crab Cake
One Jumbo lump crab cake pan seared and served with rice pilaf, chefs vegetable with a side of remoulade sauce
Chicken Bruschetta
Hand breaded chicken cutlet, fresh tomato garlic bruschetta, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella cheese, balsamic reduction, , rice pilaf, chefs vegetable
Panko Shrimp
(12) served in a basket with French fries, coleslaw, cocktail and tartar sauce
Shrimp and Crab Pomodoro
Sautéed shrimp, jumbo lump crab , tomato bruschetta, broccoli and sautéed in garlic, oil and white wine sauce tossed with angel hair, balsamic drizzle
Stuffed Flounder
Filet of flounder with lobster stuffing, broiled and laced with a white wine lemon buerre blanc served with rice and chefs vegetable
Southwest Fajita Bowl
Cajun grilled shrimp and chicken, sauteed onions, bell peppers, roasted corn and cheddar cheese served over rice pilaf, cholula ranch drizzle
Lemon Pepper Crusted Salmon
Open Faced Chicken Cordon BLue
Kids
Party
Valentine Day Specials
Cones, Cups and More
Build Your Own Sundae
Homemade Cakes
Sundaes Galore
The Hurricane
Warm brownie and chocolate chip cookies, topped with vanilla and chocolate ice cream, caramel, hot fudge, whipped cream and cherry (fit for two)
Brownie Sundae
A scoop of vanilla and chocolate ice cream surrounding a moist brownie topped with hot fudge, whipped cream and a cherry
Peanut Butter Sundae
Vanilla ice cream topped with hot peanut butter sauce and reese's peanut butter cups, whipped cream and a cherry
Hot Fudge Sundae
3 scoops of vanilla ice cream toped with rich hot fudge, wet walnuts, whipped cream and a cherry
The Cookie Monster
A warmed chocolate chip with cookie dough ice cream, topped with hot fudge, whipped cream and a cherry
Grasshopper
Mint chocolate chip ice cream topped with oreo cookies, hot fudge, whipped cream and a cherry
Oreo Cookie Sundae
Cookies n Cream ice cream topped with hot fudge, crushed oreos, whipped cream, chocolate sprinkles and a cherry
Barnegat Split
3 scoops of your favorite ice cream between a split fresh banana, smothered with chocolate sauce, crushed pineapple and strawberries with rainbow sprinkles, whipped cream and a cherry
Sweet Jenny's Waffle Sundae
A Belgian waffle topped with vanilla ice cream, drizzled with hot fudge, whipped cream and cherry. (fit for 2)
Fried Cheesecake
Homemade cheesecake, wrapped with a flour tortilla, fried and dredged in cinnamon sugar topped with strawberry compote, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and a cherry
Fried Apple Pie Sundae
Apple pie filling, battered and fried, tossed in cinnamon and sugar, topped with vanilla ice cream, warm caramel, whipped cream and a cherry
Shakes, Floats, Fountain Drinks
Beverages
Old Thyme Favorites
Soda
Juice
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Family Restaurant serving breakfast, Lunch, Dinner and Ice Cream!
688 E Bay Ave, Barnegat, NJ 08005
Photos coming soon!