A map showing the location of Sweet Jenny's Restaurant DNUView gallery

Sweet Jenny's Restaurant DNU

608 Reviews

$$

688 E Bay Ave

Barnegat, NJ 08005

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

Beer battered and served with marinara sauce

Boardwalk Bites

$9.00

Panko breaded, cheddar and American cheese bites served with honey mustard

Crab Cake Appetizer

$14.00

Jumbo lumo, pan seared, baby spinach, side bang bang sauce

Buffalo Wings 6pc

$8.50

Mild, Medium, Hot, Hickory BBQ, Honey BBQ, Honey Buffalo, Teriyaki, Thai Chili, Bang Bang. Served with celery and blue cheese

Buffalo Wings 12pc

$13.00

Mild, Medium, Hot, Hickory BBQ, Honey BBQ, Honey Buffalo, Teriyaki, Thai Chili, Bang Bang. Served with celery and blue cheese

Boneless Wings 6pc

$8.50

Mild, Medium, Hot, Hickory BBQ, Honey BBQ, Honey Buffalo, Teriyaki, Thai Chili, Bang Bang. Served with celery and blue cheese

Boneless Wings 12pc

$13.00

Mild, Medium, Hot, Hickory BBQ, Honey BBQ, Honey Buffalo, Teriyaki, Thai Chili, Bang Bang. Served with celery and blue cheese

Red Dragon Shrimp

$12.00

(7) Panko breaded Shrimp tossed with bang bang sauce, side cholula ranch

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.00

served with Horseradish sauce

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Served with Honey Dip

Potato Pancakes

$8.50

Crispy shredded potato patties, side sour cream and apple sauce

Roasted Sweet Corn Quesadilla

$10.00

Roasted jersey corn, poblano and red peppers, onions, Colby jack cheese, grilled honey wheat tortilla or gluten free tortilla. Side chimichurri aioli.

White Cheddar and Potato Pierogies

$8.50

Seasoned and pan seared with sauteed onions, served with a sour cream dip.

Battered Corn Nuggets

$8.50

The perfect touch of sweetness added to jersey corn, battered, dipped and fried served with signature honey dipping sauce

Cheese Steak Egg Rolls

$11.00

(3) Philly Cheesesteak stuffed egg rolls, Side chimichurri aioli.

Buffalo Chicken Spring Rolls

$11.00

House Medium sauce, crispy wonton, side blue cheese and celery

Chicken Quesadilla

$12.00

Grilled chicken, peppers, onions, colby jack cheese, grilled honey wheat tortilla, side sour cream and salsa

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$12.00

BBQ pulled pork, bacon, fried onions, colby jack cheese, grilled honey wheat tortilla, side sour cream and cholula ranch

Santa Monica Nachos

$13.00

Yellow corn tortilla chips topped with Cajun chicken, roasted corn, poblano peppers, onions, bacon, cheddar cheese. Baked and drizzled with cholula ranch. Side of sour cream and salsa

Delivery Charge

$3.00

French Fries

$3.95

Biscuits And Gravy

$10.00

Garden Fresh Salads

House Side Salad

$6.00

Crisp salad mix, grape tomatoes, cucumber, sweet peppers, croutons and red onion. Choice of dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, creamy caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, garlic croutons. Grilled or Blackened chicken breast

Venetian Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh tomato bruschetta, broccoli, crispy eggplant slices, balsamic drizzle. Side balsamic vinaigrette

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Large house salad with cheddar cheese topped with grilled or crispy buffalo chicken

Teriyaki Chicken Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with roasted candied walnuts, raisins, crisp broccoli, grape tomatoes, red onion and sesame oriental dressing topped with grilled chicken breast and crispy chow mein noodles

Greek Chicken Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, kalamata olives, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, greek vinaigrette topped with grilled chicken breast and accompanied by warm pita bread

Ship Bottom Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, roasted candied walnuts, sun dried cranberries, raspberry vinaigrette, feta cheese topped with chicken salad or grilled chicken

Santa Fe Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, bacon, cheddar cheese, grape tomato, cucumber, roasted corn, red onion topped with diced Cajun grilled chicken. Side Cholula ranch dressing

Bruschetta Chicken Salad

$14.00

Romaine lettuce, roasted red peppers and fresh mozzarella cheese tossed in ranch dressing topped with fresh tomato bruschetta, crispy chicken and croutons

Salad Platter

$14.00

House salad with bacon, grape tomato, cucumber, sweet peppers, cheddar cheese and red onion topped with choice of grilled chicken, chicken salad or tuna salad

Homemade Soups

Soup Du Jur Cup

$3.50

Cup of soup of the day

Soup Du Jur Bowl

$5.00

Bowl of soup of the day

French Onion

$6.00

Crock of French onion soup: Touch of vermouth, topped with garlic croutons and baked mozzarella cheese

Quart Of Soup

$9.95

Panini's, Melts and Presses

Jenny Reuben

$13.50

Home cooked Corned beef or Turkey, swiss cheese, coleslaw and russian dressing

Classic Reuben

$13.50

Corned beef or Turkey breast, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing

Turkey Melt

$13.00

Oven roasted turkey breast, bacon and tomato served on grilled rye with swiss cheese

Tuna Melt

$11.00

Homemade albacore tuna salad, tomato and swiss on grilled rye

Italian Panini

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with roasted peppers, mozzarella cheese, balsamic glace on a pressed and grilled torpedo roll

Roast Beef Press

$12.50Out of stock

Home roasted angus beef, creamy horseradish sauce, sautéed onions, bacon and cheddar cheese served on a pressed and grilled honey wheat tortilla

Thanksgiving Press

$13.00

Thinly sliced oven roasted turkey, swiss cheese, cornbread stuffing, coleslaw and cranberry sauce wrapped with a honey wheat tortilla pressed and grilled served with a side of turkey gravy

Havana Panini

$12.00

Braised latin style pork, bacon, swiss cheese, dill pickle, spicy mustard served on a pressed and grilled torpedo roll

Pastrami Melt

$13.50

The Jersey

$10.00

Burger Melt

$12.00

Burgers, Steaks and Old Standbys

Hamburger

$9.00

1/2 lb angus beef with lettuce and tomato

Turkey Burger

$9.00

served with lettuce and tomato

Veggie Burger

$9.00

Morningstar veggie burger served with lettuce, tomato and onion

Cheeseburger

$10.00

1/2 lb angus beef, served with lettuce and tomato and choice of cheese

Cheese Steak

$11.00

1/2 chopped and topped with choice of cheese

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Steak

$12.00

American cheese, lettuce and tomato

Chicken Marsala Cheese Steak

$12.00

Mushrooms, mozzarella and brown gravy

Jenny Burger

$12.00

Crisp bacon, American cheese, lettuce and tomato

Larry Burger

$12.00

Mushrooms, fried onions, swiss cheese, grilled garlic kaiser roll

Burger Melt

$12.00

Sautéed onions, melted swiss, grilled rye bread

House Burger

$12.00

Bacon, fried onions, cheddar cheese and horseradish sauce

49er Burger

$12.00

Bacon, fried onions, BBQ sauce and cheddar cheese

BLT

$11.00

1/2 lb of crisp bacon with lettuce, tomato and Mayo

Club Sandwich

$13.00

Choice of Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, Tuna salad or Chicken salad, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo piled high served on three pieces of toast

Tuna Salad Pita

$12.00

Homemade tuna salad with lettuce and tomato wrapped in a warmed pita served with a side of fresh fruit

Festive Chicken Salad Pita

$12.00

Homemade chicken salad with roasted candied walnuts, sun dried cranberries, lettuce and tomato wrapped with a warm pita served with a side of fresh fruit

Gavone Burger Challenge

$20.00

2 lbs of beef, bacon, American and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion served on a kaiser roll with fries, coleslaw and pickle.....*Challenge not available for take out*

California Burger

$10.50

California Cheeseburger

$11.50

Chicken Cheese Steak

$11.00

Whole Sandwich

$11.00

Sweet Jenny's Signature Favorites

The Dipper

$8.50

Grilled cheese served with a cup of homemade soup

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

(4) chicken fingers served with choice of honey mustard or BBQ sauce

Cheeseburger Deluxe

$13.00

1/2 angus beef with you choice of cheese, lettuce and tomato

Bruschetta Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, tomato bruschetta, mozzarella cheese, balsamic reduction, lettuce, tomato served on a grilled kaiser roll

Roma Rollup

$12.00

Eggplant, fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted peppers, romaine lettuce, sliced tomato and balsamic glaze wrapped with a sun dried tomato tortilla

Santa Monica Wrap

$13.00

Cajun Chicken, roasted corn, bacon, poblano and red peppers, fried onions, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, cholula ranch served on honey wheat tortilla

Cup and 1/2

$9.50

1/2 sandwich with lettuce and tomato served with a cup of homemade soup (choices include: BLT, Turkey, Ham, Roast Beef, Chicken salad or Tuna salad

Chicken Parmesan Deluxe

$13.00

Hand breaded chicken cutlet lightly fried and topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese baked on a torpedo roll

Chuck's Favorite Pulled Pork

$13.00

Our award winning recipe, slow roasted for 12 hours, pulled and basted in our house recipe BBQ sauce. Piled high served on a kaiser roll

Jenny Gyro

$14.00

Lamb and beef grilled and served with lettuce, tomato red onion and tzatziki sauce served on grilled pita

Mediterranean Wrap

$13.00

Grilled Chicken, roasted red peppers, mozzarella cheese, lettuce and tomato with a chimichurri aioli

Tennessee Wrap

$13.00

Chicken tenders, BBQ sauce, pepperjack cheese, bacon and coleslaw

Eggplant Parm

$12.00

Hand breaded eggplant cutlet, marinara, parmesan and mozzarella cheese served on garlic texas toast

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled or fried chicken breast basted with our original medium sauce served on a kaiser roll with lettuce and tomato and a side of blue cheese dressing

Chesapeake Wrap

$14.00

Jumbo lump crab cake, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, honey wheat tortilla, cholula ranch drizzle

New Orleans Po Boy Wrap

$14.00

Panko shrimp, bacon, pepperjack cheese, coleslaw, lettuce and tomato. served with bang bang sauce on a honey wheat tortilla

All Day Dinner Specials

Chicken Fajita Bowl

$15.00

Cajun chicken strips, sautéed onions and bell peppers, roasted corn, cheddar cheese served over rice pilaf, cholula ranch drizzle

Meatloaf

$15.00

Thick cut piece of homemade meatloaf smothered in beef gravy served over mashed potatoes with chefs vegetable

Chicken Francaise

$15.00

Egg battered chicken breast sauteed in a white wine lemon buerre blanc served with wild grain rice and vegetables

Penne Vodka w/Chicken

$15.00

Sauteed chicken with our signature pink vodka sauce tossed with penne pasta

Fish and Chips

$16.00

Twin pieces of corona battered cod served over French fries with tartar, cocktail sauce and coleslaw

Chicken Parmesan

$15.00

Italian breaded chicken cutlet, lightly fried and topped with our homemade marinara and mozzarella cheese served over linguini

Prequel to Thanksgiving

$15.00

Home roasted turkey breast served over cornbread stuffing with mashed potatoes, coleslaw and cranberry sauce

The Original Chicken Pomodoro

$16.00

Sauteed diced tomatoes, garlic, olive oil and white wine tossed with angel hair pasta topped with grilled chicken and drizzled with balsamic glaze

Flounder Francaise

$16.00

Filet of fresh flounder egg battered and sautéed laced with a white wine lemon buerre blanc served over wild rice and chefs vegetable

Eggplant Parmesan

$14.00

Hand breaded eggplant lightly fried and topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served over linguini marinara

Red Dragon Shrimp Platter

$16.00

(8) Panko fried shrimp , bang bang sauce, rice pilaf and steamed broccoli

Chicken Stir Fry

$15.00

Diced grilled chicken, stir fry vegetables, teriyaki glaze, served over rice pilaf

Penne Vodka w/Shrimp

$19.00

Penne pasta, our signature pink vodka sauce with shrimp

Country Fried Steak

$15.00

Country Fried Steak Lumberjack

$20.00

Specialty Entrees

Chicken Napoli

$17.00

Grilled chicken breast, sautéed spinach, roasted peppers, mozzarella cheese, tomato bruschetta laced with vodka sauce served over wild rice pilaf

Maggies Meatloaf Tower

$18.00

A signature favorite. Generous portion of homemade meatloaf topped with crisp bacon, beer battered onion rings and baked with cheddar cheese served over mashed potatoes laced with brown gravy. Chefs vegetable

The Filet

$25.00

8 oz Angus center cut filet mignon grilled and topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms and garlic butter. Mashed potatoes and chefs vegetable

Crab Cake

$17.00

One Jumbo lump crab cake pan seared and served with rice pilaf, chefs vegetable with a side of remoulade sauce

Chicken Bruschetta

$18.00

Hand breaded chicken cutlet, fresh tomato garlic bruschetta, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella cheese, balsamic reduction, , rice pilaf, chefs vegetable

Panko Shrimp

$18.00

(12) served in a basket with French fries, coleslaw, cocktail and tartar sauce

Shrimp and Crab Pomodoro

$22.00

Sautéed shrimp, jumbo lump crab , tomato bruschetta, broccoli and sautéed in garlic, oil and white wine sauce tossed with angel hair, balsamic drizzle

Stuffed Flounder

$22.00

Filet of flounder with lobster stuffing, broiled and laced with a white wine lemon buerre blanc served with rice and chefs vegetable

Southwest Fajita Bowl

$21.00

Cajun grilled shrimp and chicken, sauteed onions, bell peppers, roasted corn and cheddar cheese served over rice pilaf, cholula ranch drizzle

Lemon Pepper Crusted Salmon

$22.00

Open Faced Chicken Cordon BLue

$18.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Kids Hot Dog

$7.99

Kids Pizza

$9.97

Kids Burger

$7.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kids Penne with Marinara

$7.99

Kids Penne with Butter

$7.99

Party

Chicken Francaise

$25.00

Crab Cake

$25.00

Sliced Tenderloin

$25.00

Filet

$25.00

Penne Vodka with Shrimp

$25.00

Valentine Day Specials

Chateaubriand

$27.00

Seafood Scampi

$26.00

NY Strip Steak

$27.00

Salmom Oscar

$25.00

Tortellini Primavera

$21.00

Shrimp Athena (GF)

$22.00

Eggplant Napoli

$19.00

Pork Cordon Bleu

$19.00

Italian Sausage and Broccoli Rabe

$20.00

Cones, Cups and More

Small Cup

$2.99

Large Cup

$3.99

Waffle

$4.99Out of stock

Small Wafer

$2.99

Large Wafer

$3.99

Small Sugar

$2.99

Large Sugar

$3.99

Pint

$5.95

Quart

$10.95

Build Your Own Sundae

Kids Sundae

$4.49

2 Dip Princess Sundae

$5.49

3 Dip Kings Sundae

$6.49

Low Carb

Sugar Free Chocolate Vanilla Swirl

Homemade Pies

Pie Ala Mode

$5.49

Served warm with 2 scoops of ice cream

Warm Pie Alone

$4.29

Homemade Cakes

NY Style Cheesecake

$4.29

Chocolate Decadence Cake

$4.29

Sundaes Galore

The Hurricane

$7.99

Warm brownie and chocolate chip cookies, topped with vanilla and chocolate ice cream, caramel, hot fudge, whipped cream and cherry (fit for two)

Brownie Sundae

$6.99

A scoop of vanilla and chocolate ice cream surrounding a moist brownie topped with hot fudge, whipped cream and a cherry

Peanut Butter Sundae

$6.49

Vanilla ice cream topped with hot peanut butter sauce and reese's peanut butter cups, whipped cream and a cherry

Hot Fudge Sundae

$6.49

3 scoops of vanilla ice cream toped with rich hot fudge, wet walnuts, whipped cream and a cherry

The Cookie Monster

$6.99

A warmed chocolate chip with cookie dough ice cream, topped with hot fudge, whipped cream and a cherry

Grasshopper

$6.49

Mint chocolate chip ice cream topped with oreo cookies, hot fudge, whipped cream and a cherry

Oreo Cookie Sundae

$6.59

Cookies n Cream ice cream topped with hot fudge, crushed oreos, whipped cream, chocolate sprinkles and a cherry

Barnegat Split

$6.99

3 scoops of your favorite ice cream between a split fresh banana, smothered with chocolate sauce, crushed pineapple and strawberries with rainbow sprinkles, whipped cream and a cherry

Sweet Jenny's Waffle Sundae

$7.99

A Belgian waffle topped with vanilla ice cream, drizzled with hot fudge, whipped cream and cherry. (fit for 2)

Fried Cheesecake

$7.29

Homemade cheesecake, wrapped with a flour tortilla, fried and dredged in cinnamon sugar topped with strawberry compote, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and a cherry

Fried Apple Pie Sundae

$7.29Out of stock

Apple pie filling, battered and fried, tossed in cinnamon and sugar, topped with vanilla ice cream, warm caramel, whipped cream and a cherry

Shakes, Floats, Fountain Drinks

Milk Shake

$4.59

Malted Milk Shake

$4.99

Ice Cream Soda

$4.29

We do it the old fashioned way, modernized!!!

Black Cow

$4.29Out of stock

Root Beer with 2 scoops of ice cream, whipped cream

Egg Cream

$3.99

Vanilla and chocolate syrup, milk and seltzer

Beverages

Bottomless Coffee

$1.99

Bottomless Tea

$1.99

Cappucino

$2.59

French Vanilla

$2.59

Hot Chocolate

$2.59

Old Thyme Favorites

Rice Pudding

$3.29Out of stock

with cinnamon and whipped cream

Warmed Cinnamon Raisin Bread Pudding

$3.69Out of stock

With whipped cream

Fresh Fruit CUp

$4.99Out of stock

Cantaloupe, honey dew, pineapple and red grapes

Soda

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Orange Crush

$3.00

Mug Root Beer

$3.00Out of stock

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Juice

Sm Apple Juice

$2.75

Lg Apple Juice

$3.50

Sm Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Lg Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Sm Orange Juice

$2.75

Lg Orange Juice

$3.50

Sm Pineapple Juice

$2.75

Lg Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Sm Grapefruit Juice

$2.75

Lg Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Lg Tomato Juice

$2.75

Sm Tomato Juice

$3.50

Milk and Coffee

Sm Milk

$2.25

Lg Milk

$3.25

Sm Choc Milk

$2.25

Lg Choc Milk

$3.25

Reg Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

French Vanilla Cappucino

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family Restaurant serving breakfast, Lunch, Dinner and Ice Cream!

Location

688 E Bay Ave, Barnegat, NJ 08005

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Lefty's Tavern
orange star4.2 • 854
547 N Main St Barnegat, NJ 08005
View restaurantnext
La Cabanita Bautista, LLC - 621 E BAY AVE
orange star5.0 • 20
621 E BAY AVE MANAHAWKIN, NJ 08050
View restaurantnext
Black Eyed Susans
orange star4.9 • 4,003
7908 Long Beach Blvd Harvey Cedars, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext
Birdy's Cafe and Artisan Market
orange star4.5 • 18
7801 Long Beach Blvd Harvey Cedars, NJ 08008
View restaurantnext
The Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House
orange star4.8 • 1,685
1201 East Bay Avenue Manahawkin, NJ 08050
View restaurantnext
Mud City Crab House
orange star4.5 • 1,665
1185 East Bay Ave Manahawkin, NJ 08050
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Barnegat

Lefty's Tavern
orange star4.2 • 854
547 N Main St Barnegat, NJ 08005
View restaurantnext
Sweet Jenny's Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 608
688 E Bay Ave Barnegat, NJ 08005
View restaurantnext
Sun Harbor Seafood and Grill
orange star4.6 • 134
451 E Bay Ave Barnegat, NJ 08005
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Barnegat
Manahawkin
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Barnegat Light
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Forked River
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Seaside Park
review star
Avg 3 (6 restaurants)
Bayville
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Beach Haven
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Toms River
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Seaside Heights
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Brick
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston