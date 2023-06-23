East Bay italian Grille 696 E Bay Ave
No reviews yet
696 E Bay Ave
Barnegat Township, NJ 08005
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food Menu
Al Lato
Sautéed Broccoli Rabe
Grilled Asparagus
Steak Fries
Sautéed Vegetables
Fresh Sautéed Mushrooms
Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes
Garlic Bread with Marinara Sauce
With cheese add 2
Chicken Fingers with Steak Fries
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Pasta Marinara
Pasta Vodka
Pasta Garlic and Oil
Pasta Bolognese
Antipasti
Calamari Fritti
Lightly battered and fried to perfection, served with marinara
Baked Stuffed Mushrooms
Baked with herbed bread crumbs and pecorino Romano cheese with melted Fontina cheese
Zuppa Di Mussels
Fresh mussels steamed with fresh herbs, olive oil and garlic (red or white)
Eggplant Rollatini
Egg dipped eggplant rolled with ricotta cheese and baked with mozzarella cheese, and marinara
Scarpariello Wings
10 jumbo wings baked with garlic, lemon and fresh herbs
Buffalo Style Wings
10 jumbo wings baked buffalo-style
Mozzarella en Carrozza
Hand-breaded mozzarella lightly-fried served over marinara
Nona's Meatballs
Hand-rolled Italian meatballs served with marinara
Burrata
Fresh mozzarella filled with cream and shredded mozzarella, drizzled with virgin olive oil and balsamic glaze
Zuppa Di Clams
Dozen fresh local clams simmered with marinara, olive oil, fresh herbs, and garlic
Baked Clams Oreganata
Baked with herbed breadcrumbs and garlic butter
EB Caprese
Brick Oven Pizza
Calzone and Stromboli
Dolce
Favoriti Italiani
Manicotti
An Italian classic. Choice of marinara or vodka sauce
Chicken
Your choice served over pasta
Eggplant Parmigiana*
Egg dipped eggplant cutlets baked with mozzarella cheese and marinara
Lasagna Bolognese
Our homemade version of the classic with meat sauce
Penne Vodka
A pink vodka cream sauce
Rigatoni Bolognese
Our secret recipe
Linguini with Clam Sauce
Linguini with fresh local and chopped clams (red or white)
Spaghetti with Meatballs
A classic favorite
Nona's Sunday Sauce
Meatballs, sausage, and beef brasciola simmered in marinara sauce served over spaghetti
Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp sautéed with garlic in a butter, lemon and white wine sauce served over linguini
Gnocchi Sorrento
Ricotta gnocchi tossed with smoked and fresh mozzarella, eggplant and fresh tomato in a plum tomato sauce
Rigatoni with Broccoli Rabe and Sausage
Tossed with Italian sausage and garlic in a white wine sauce
Shrimp Parmigiana
Veal Parmigiana
Rigatoni Broccoli Rabe and Shrimp
Rigatoni Broccoli Rabe Sausage and Shrimp
Side Soup
Side Salad
Gourmet Pizza
Margherita
Fresh mozzarella and fresh basil
East Bay White
Fresh ricotta cheese and onion
Chicken Bacon Ranch New
Breaded chicken, mozzarella cheese, bacon, and ranch dressing
Buffalo Chicken
Breaded chicken, homemade buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese and blue cheese crumble
Vodka Pizza
Our vodka sauce with mozzarella cheese. Add penne pasta 2.00
Grandma Pizza
Hand-crushed plum tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese
Sicilian
Traditional-style
Gourmet Slice
Penne Vodka Pizza
Small Margherita
Small East Bay White
Small Chicken Bacon Ranch
Small Buffalo Chicken
Small Vodka Pizza
Small Penne Vodka Pizza
Insalata
Gorgonzola Wedge
Crisp iceberg, grape tomatoes and crispy pancetta with gorgonzola dressing and balsamic glaze
Caesar
Romaine lettuce tossed with seasoned croutons and our homemade caesar dressing
East Bay Salad
Mixed greens and iceberg lettuce topped with fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, black olives, carrots, and grape tomatoes
House Salad
Crisp iceberg and mixed greens with grape tomatoes, carrots, red onions, and croutons
Side Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Pint Dressing
Quart Dressing
Caesar Upgrade
Grilled Chicken
Breaded Chicken
Grilled Shrimp
Panini Speciale
Eggplant Panini
Eggplant cutlets, roasted peppers, and fresh mozzarella with balsamic vinaigrette
Roast Pork Panini
Roast pork, broccoli rabe and provolone cheese
Italian Steak Panini
Char-grilled NY Strip steak topped with peppers, onions, and melted provolone cheese on garlic bread
Broccoli Rabe and Sausage Panini
Italian sausage and sautéed broccoli rabe served
Grilled Vegetable Panini
Grilled portobello mushroom, eggplant, zucchini and roasted peppers with balsamic vinaigrette
Chicken Parmigiana Panini
Meatball Parmigiana Panini
Eggplant Parmigiana Panini
Italian Chicken Panini
Grilled chicken, roasted peppers, and fresh mozzarella with balsamic vinaigrette
Chicken Caesar Panini
Grilled chicken with romaine lettuce and our homemade creamy caesar dressing
Portobello Mushroom Panini
Portobello mushrooms, roasted peppers, and fresh mozzarella with balsamic vinaigrette
Chicken Francese Panini
Egg battered chicken breast with lemon white wine sauce and mozzarella cheese
Paisano Panini
Breaded chicken cutlet with broccoli rabe and fresh mozzarella
Grilled Italian Sausage Panini
Grilled sweet Italian sausage with peppers, onions and provolone cheese
Philly Style Cheesesteak Panini
Thin-sliced beef with melted cheese on a hero roll
Signature Burgers
East Bay Burger
American cheese, lettuce, and tomato
Gorgonzola Burger
Gorgonzola cheese and sautéed mushrooms
Pancetta Burger
Italian bacon and Fontina cheese
Affumicato Burger
Smoked mozzarella cheese and caramelized onions
Italiano Burger
Roasted peppers and fresh mozzarella cheese
Portobello Burger
Burger topped with grilled marinated portobello mushroom and provolone cheese
Specialita De La Casa
Fontina Pork Chop
Grilled 14 oz prime pork chop topped with fontina cheese and a marsala wine mushroom sauce with prosciutto and roasted garlic
Sliced Filet Mignon
Open sliced filet mignon served over buttered toast points with French fried onion rings, fresh mushrooms and steak fries
New York Strip Steak
16 oz. hand-cut NY strip steak served on a sizzling platter with steak fries and chef's vegetables
Pork Chop Calabrese
Grilled 14 oz. prime pork chop topped with fried potatoes, roasted peppers and hot cherry peppers in a marsala wine demi glace
Short Ribs Italiano
Black angus beef short ribs slow braised with Chianti wine served over roasted garlic mashed potatoes
Osso Buco
Slow braised pork shank with fresh herbs served over roasted garlic mashed potatoes
Flounder Francese
Fresh local flounder sautéed in a butter, lemon and white wine sauce, served over linguini
Salmon Provinciale
Salmon filet topped with asparagus, fresh tomato, and capers in a golden wine sauce
Baked Stuffed Shrimp
Crab meat stuffed shrimp topped with a sherry cream sauce, served over linguini
Zuppa Di Pesce
Shrimp, clams, mussels, calamari, and fresh fish in a plum tomato sauce over linguini
Veal and Shrimp Parmigiana
Hand-breaded and baked with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served over linguini
Gorgonzola Filet Mignon
Grilled 10 oz filet mignon topped with gorgon zola cheese and portobello mushrooms in barolo wine sauce
Veal Sorrentino
Breaded cutlet topped with ricotta, prosciutto, eggplant, and fontina cheese, tomato demi glaze, served over pasta
Side Soup
Side Salad
Zuppe
Catering Menu
Pasta
Half Tray Penne Vodka / Marinara
Full Tray Penne Vodka / Marinara
Half Tray Penne Garlic and Oil
Full Tray Penne Garlic and Oil
Half Tray Baked Ziti
Full Tray Baked Ziti
Half Tray Rigatoni Bolognese
Full Tray Rigatoni Bolognese
Half Tray Rigatoni with Broccoli Rabe and Sausage
Full Tray Rigatoni with Broccoli Rabe and Sausage
Half Tray Lasagna Bolognese
Full Tray Lasagna Bolognese
Full Tray Linguini with Clam Sauce (Red or White)
Half Tray Cavatelli and Broccoli
Full Tray Cavatelli and Broccoli
Half Tray Manicotti (Marinara or Vodka Sauce)
Full Tray Manicotti (Marinara or Vodka Sauce)
Half Tray Stuffed Rigatoni (Vodka or Marinara Sauce)
Full Tray Stuffed Rigatoni (Vodka or Marinara Sauce)
Chicken and Veal
Italian Favorites
Half Tray Eggplant Rollatini
Full Tray Eggplant Rollatini
Half Tray Eggplant Parmigiana
Full Tray Eggplant Parmigiana
Half Tray Sausage Peppers and Onions
Full Tray Sausage Peppers and Onions
Half Tray Nona's Meatballs
Full Tray Nona's Meatballs
Half Tray Short Ribs Italiano
Full Tray Short Ribs Italiano
With Garlic and Olive Oil Half Tray Broccoli Rabe
With Garlic and Olive Oil Full Tray Broccoli Rabe
Half Tray Shrimp Scampi
Full Tray Shrimp Scampi
Half Tray Clams Oreganata
Full Tray Clams Oreganata
Red or White Sauce Half Tray Zuppa Di Clams
Red or White Sauce Full Tray Zuppa Di Clams
Red or White Sauce Half Tray Zuppa Di Mussels
Red or White Sauce Full Tray Zuppa Di Mussels
Half Tray Fried Calamari
Full Tray Fried Calamari
Half Tray House Salad
Full Tray House Salad
Half Tray Caesar Salad
Full Tray Caesar Salad
Party Package
On Premise Party Packages
Drinks Menu
Bevande Calde
Bevande Fredde
Soda Mug Root Beer
2 Liter Mug Root Beer
Soda Pepsi
2 Liter Pepsi
Soda Diet Pepsi
2 Liter Diet Pepsi
Soda Sierra Mist
2 Liter Starry(Sierra Mist)
Soda Ginger Ale
Soda Mountain Dew
Soda Tropicana Lemonade
Soda Brisk Iced Tea
Soda Fresh Brewed Iced Tea (Unsweetened)
16 Oz Pellegrino Sparkling Water
Unsweet Iced Tea
Snapple
Soda Can
2L Soda
Bottled Water
Weekly Specials Menu
Specialita della casa
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Authentic Italian Cuisine in a Casual Setting
696 E Bay Ave, Barnegat Township, NJ 08005