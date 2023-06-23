Main picView gallery

East Bay italian Grille 696 E Bay Ave

review star

No reviews yet

696 E Bay Ave

Barnegat Township, NJ 08005

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Food Menu

Al Lato

Sautéed Broccoli Rabe

$10.99

Grilled Asparagus

$8.99

Steak Fries

$5.99

Sautéed Vegetables

$5.99

Fresh Sautéed Mushrooms

$5.99

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.99

Garlic Bread with Marinara Sauce

$6.99

With cheese add 2

Chicken Fingers with Steak Fries

$9.99

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$6.99

Pasta Marinara

$5.99

Pasta Vodka

$7.99

Pasta Garlic and Oil

$7.99

Pasta Bolognese

$8.99

Antipasti

Calamari Fritti

$13.99

Lightly battered and fried to perfection, served with marinara

Baked Stuffed Mushrooms

$10.99

Baked with herbed bread crumbs and pecorino Romano cheese with melted Fontina cheese

Zuppa Di Mussels

$13.99

Fresh mussels steamed with fresh herbs, olive oil and garlic (red or white)

Eggplant Rollatini

$11.99

Egg dipped eggplant rolled with ricotta cheese and baked with mozzarella cheese, and marinara

Scarpariello Wings

$13.99

10 jumbo wings baked with garlic, lemon and fresh herbs

Buffalo Style Wings

$13.99

10 jumbo wings baked buffalo-style

Mozzarella en Carrozza

$10.99

Hand-breaded mozzarella lightly-fried served over marinara

Nona's Meatballs

$12.99

Hand-rolled Italian meatballs served with marinara

Burrata

$12.99

Fresh mozzarella filled with cream and shredded mozzarella, drizzled with virgin olive oil and balsamic glaze

Zuppa Di Clams

$15.99

Dozen fresh local clams simmered with marinara, olive oil, fresh herbs, and garlic

Baked Clams Oreganata

$12.99

Baked with herbed breadcrumbs and garlic butter

EB Caprese

$10.99

Brick Oven Pizza

12" Piccola Thin Crust

$11.99

16" Grande Thin Crust

$14.99

Hand Tossed 12" Piccola Traditional

$12.99

Hand Tossed 16" Grande Traditional

$15.99

12" Gluten-Free

$13.99

Slice Pizza

$2.75

Pizza Special 21.99$

$21.99

Calzone and Stromboli

Grande Calzone

$16.99

Piccola Calzone

$12.99

Grande Stromboli

$12.99

Piccola Stromboli

$8.99

Build Your Own

6 Pieces Garlic Knots

$4.99

12 Pieces Garlic Knots

$8.99

Dolce

Tartufo

$10.99

Ricotta Cheesecake

$8.99

Large Cannoli

$5.99

Tiramisu

$8.99

Triple Chocolate Mousse Cake

$8.99

Orange Sorbet

$10.99

Lemon Sorbet

$10.99

Cannoli Cheesecake

$10.99

Key Lime Pie

$8.99

Peanut Butter Pie

$9.99

Favoriti Italiani

Manicotti

$18.99

An Italian classic. Choice of marinara or vodka sauce

Chicken

$20.99

Your choice served over pasta

Eggplant Parmigiana*

$18.99

Egg dipped eggplant cutlets baked with mozzarella cheese and marinara

Lasagna Bolognese

$19.99

Our homemade version of the classic with meat sauce

Penne Vodka

$17.99

A pink vodka cream sauce

Rigatoni Bolognese

$18.99

Our secret recipe

Linguini with Clam Sauce

$24.99

Linguini with fresh local and chopped clams (red or white)

Spaghetti with Meatballs

$18.99

A classic favorite

Nona's Sunday Sauce

$24.99

Meatballs, sausage, and beef brasciola simmered in marinara sauce served over spaghetti

Shrimp Scampi

$24.99

Shrimp sautéed with garlic in a butter, lemon and white wine sauce served over linguini

Gnocchi Sorrento

$19.99

Ricotta gnocchi tossed with smoked and fresh mozzarella, eggplant and fresh tomato in a plum tomato sauce

Rigatoni with Broccoli Rabe and Sausage

$22.99

Tossed with Italian sausage and garlic in a white wine sauce

Shrimp Parmigiana

$24.99

Veal Parmigiana

$24.99

Rigatoni Broccoli Rabe and Shrimp

$26.99

Rigatoni Broccoli Rabe Sausage and Shrimp

$29.99

Side Soup

Side Salad

Gourmet Pizza

Margherita

$18.99

Fresh mozzarella and fresh basil

East Bay White

$18.99

Fresh ricotta cheese and onion

Chicken Bacon Ranch New

$21.99

Breaded chicken, mozzarella cheese, bacon, and ranch dressing

Buffalo Chicken

$21.99

Breaded chicken, homemade buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese and blue cheese crumble

Vodka Pizza

$17.99

Our vodka sauce with mozzarella cheese. Add penne pasta 2.00

Grandma Pizza

$18.99

Hand-crushed plum tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese

Sicilian

$19.99

Traditional-style

Gourmet Slice

$3.50

Penne Vodka Pizza

$21.99

Small Margherita

$14.99

Small East Bay White

$14.99

Small Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.99

Small Buffalo Chicken

$17.99

Small Vodka Pizza

$13.99

Small Penne Vodka Pizza

$17.99

Insalata

Gorgonzola Wedge

$13.99

Crisp iceberg, grape tomatoes and crispy pancetta with gorgonzola dressing and balsamic glaze

Caesar

$10.99

Romaine lettuce tossed with seasoned croutons and our homemade caesar dressing

East Bay Salad

$13.99

Mixed greens and iceberg lettuce topped with fresh mozzarella, roasted peppers, black olives, carrots, and grape tomatoes

House Salad

$10.99

Crisp iceberg and mixed greens with grape tomatoes, carrots, red onions, and croutons

Side Salad

$4.99

Side Caesar Salad

$5.99

Pint Dressing

$4.99

Quart Dressing

$9.99

Caesar Upgrade

$3.99

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Breaded Chicken

$6.00

Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

Panini Speciale

Eggplant Panini

$13.99

Eggplant cutlets, roasted peppers, and fresh mozzarella with balsamic vinaigrette

Roast Pork Panini

$14.99

Roast pork, broccoli rabe and provolone cheese

Italian Steak Panini

$16.99

Char-grilled NY Strip steak topped with peppers, onions, and melted provolone cheese on garlic bread

Broccoli Rabe and Sausage Panini

$13.99

Italian sausage and sautéed broccoli rabe served

Grilled Vegetable Panini

$12.99

Grilled portobello mushroom, eggplant, zucchini and roasted peppers with balsamic vinaigrette

Chicken Parmigiana Panini

$13.99

Meatball Parmigiana Panini

$13.99

Eggplant Parmigiana Panini

$13.99

Italian Chicken Panini

$13.99

Grilled chicken, roasted peppers, and fresh mozzarella with balsamic vinaigrette

Chicken Caesar Panini

$12.99

Grilled chicken with romaine lettuce and our homemade creamy caesar dressing

Portobello Mushroom Panini

$14.99

Portobello mushrooms, roasted peppers, and fresh mozzarella with balsamic vinaigrette

Chicken Francese Panini

$12.99

Egg battered chicken breast with lemon white wine sauce and mozzarella cheese

Paisano Panini

$14.99

Breaded chicken cutlet with broccoli rabe and fresh mozzarella

Grilled Italian Sausage Panini

$12.99

Grilled sweet Italian sausage with peppers, onions and provolone cheese

Philly Style Cheesesteak Panini

$13.99

Thin-sliced beef with melted cheese on a hero roll

Signature Burgers

East Bay Burger

$12.99

American cheese, lettuce, and tomato

Gorgonzola Burger

$14.99

Gorgonzola cheese and sautéed mushrooms

Pancetta Burger

$14.99

Italian bacon and Fontina cheese

Affumicato Burger

$13.99

Smoked mozzarella cheese and caramelized onions

Italiano Burger

$14.99

Roasted peppers and fresh mozzarella cheese

Portobello Burger

$13.99

Burger topped with grilled marinated portobello mushroom and provolone cheese

Specialita De La Casa

Fontina Pork Chop

$28.99

Grilled 14 oz prime pork chop topped with fontina cheese and a marsala wine mushroom sauce with prosciutto and roasted garlic

Sliced Filet Mignon

$22.99

Open sliced filet mignon served over buttered toast points with French fried onion rings, fresh mushrooms and steak fries

New York Strip Steak

$30.99

16 oz. hand-cut NY strip steak served on a sizzling platter with steak fries and chef's vegetables

Pork Chop Calabrese

$28.99

Grilled 14 oz. prime pork chop topped with fried potatoes, roasted peppers and hot cherry peppers in a marsala wine demi glace

Short Ribs Italiano

$28.99

Black angus beef short ribs slow braised with Chianti wine served over roasted garlic mashed potatoes

Osso Buco

$26.99

Slow braised pork shank with fresh herbs served over roasted garlic mashed potatoes

Flounder Francese

$25.99

Fresh local flounder sautéed in a butter, lemon and white wine sauce, served over linguini

Salmon Provinciale

$25.99

Salmon filet topped with asparagus, fresh tomato, and capers in a golden wine sauce

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$28.99

Crab meat stuffed shrimp topped with a sherry cream sauce, served over linguini

Zuppa Di Pesce

$29.99

Shrimp, clams, mussels, calamari, and fresh fish in a plum tomato sauce over linguini

Veal and Shrimp Parmigiana

$29.99

Hand-breaded and baked with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served over linguini

Gorgonzola Filet Mignon

$32.99

Grilled 10 oz filet mignon topped with gorgon zola cheese and portobello mushrooms in barolo wine sauce

Veal Sorrentino

$29.99

Breaded cutlet topped with ricotta, prosciutto, eggplant, and fontina cheese, tomato demi glaze, served over pasta

Side Soup

Side Salad

Zuppe

Roasted Garlic and Onion Soup

$7.99

Topped with melted provolone, Fontina and mozzarella cheeses

Cup Zuppe Del Giorno Cup

$3.99

Bowl Zuppe Del Giorno Cup

$5.99

Onion Soup Upgrade

$5.99

Catering Menu

Pasta

Half Tray Penne Vodka / Marinara

$50.00

Full Tray Penne Vodka / Marinara

$75.00

Half Tray Penne Garlic and Oil

$50.00

Full Tray Penne Garlic and Oil

$75.00

Half Tray Baked Ziti

$55.00

Full Tray Baked Ziti

$80.00

Half Tray Rigatoni Bolognese

$55.00

Full Tray Rigatoni Bolognese

$80.00

Half Tray Rigatoni with Broccoli Rabe and Sausage

$65.00

Full Tray Rigatoni with Broccoli Rabe and Sausage

$90.00

Half Tray Lasagna Bolognese

$55.00

Full Tray Lasagna Bolognese

$85.00

Full Tray Linguini with Clam Sauce (Red or White)

$95.00

Half Tray Cavatelli and Broccoli

$55.00

Full Tray Cavatelli and Broccoli

$85.00

Half Tray Manicotti (Marinara or Vodka Sauce)

$55.00

Full Tray Manicotti (Marinara or Vodka Sauce)

$85.00

Half Tray Stuffed Rigatoni (Vodka or Marinara Sauce)

$55.00

Full Tray Stuffed Rigatoni (Vodka or Marinara Sauce)

$85.00

Chicken and Veal

Half Tray Chicken

$60.00

Full Tray Chicken

$95.00

Half Tray Veal

$80.00

Full Tray Veal

$125.00

Half Tray Chicken Fingers

$50.00

Full Tray Chicken Fingers

$85.00

Wings Half Tray Scarpariello Wings

$55.00

Wings Full Tray Scarpariello Wings

$85.00

Wings Half Tray Buffalo Wings

$55.00

Wings Full Tray Buffalo Wings

$85.00

Italian Favorites

Half Tray Eggplant Rollatini

$60.00

Full Tray Eggplant Rollatini

$90.00

Half Tray Eggplant Parmigiana

$55.00

Full Tray Eggplant Parmigiana

$85.00

Half Tray Sausage Peppers and Onions

$50.00

Full Tray Sausage Peppers and Onions

$80.00

Half Tray Nona's Meatballs

$65.00

Full Tray Nona's Meatballs

$95.00

Half Tray Short Ribs Italiano

$80.00

Full Tray Short Ribs Italiano

$140.00

With Garlic and Olive Oil Half Tray Broccoli Rabe

$55.00

With Garlic and Olive Oil Full Tray Broccoli Rabe

$85.00

Half Tray Shrimp Scampi

$80.00

Full Tray Shrimp Scampi

$120.00

Half Tray Clams Oreganata

$60.00

Full Tray Clams Oreganata

$90.00

Red or White Sauce Half Tray Zuppa Di Clams

$60.00

Red or White Sauce Full Tray Zuppa Di Clams

$90.00

Red or White Sauce Half Tray Zuppa Di Mussels

$55.00

Red or White Sauce Full Tray Zuppa Di Mussels

$85.00

Half Tray Fried Calamari

$75.00

Full Tray Fried Calamari

$115.00

Half Tray House Salad

$35.00

Full Tray House Salad

$70.00

Half Tray Caesar Salad

$35.00

Full Tray Caesar Salad

$70.00

Sauces

Vodka Sauce

$5.99+

Marinara Sauce

$5.99+

Bolognese Sauce

$6.99+

Party Package

On Premise Party Packages

All packages include soda, coffee and tea. All entrees are served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes and chef’s vegetables. (6.625 % Sales tax and 20% Gratuity not included)

Bronzo Package

$26.99

Argento Package

$31.99

Drinks Menu

Bevande Calde

Regular

$3.25

Decaf

$3.25

Tea

$2.99

Espresso Regular

$4.75

Espresso Decaf

$4.75

Double

$5.95

Cappuccino Regular

$6.95

Cappuccino Decaf

$6.95

Bevande Fredde

Soda Mug Root Beer

$3.25

2 Liter Mug Root Beer

$8.99

Soda Pepsi

$3.25

2 Liter Pepsi

$8.99

Soda Diet Pepsi

$3.25

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$8.99

Soda Sierra Mist

$3.25

2 Liter Starry(Sierra Mist)

$8.99

Soda Ginger Ale

$3.25

Soda Mountain Dew

$3.25

Soda Tropicana Lemonade

$3.25

Soda Brisk Iced Tea

$3.25

Soda Fresh Brewed Iced Tea (Unsweetened)

$3.25

16 Oz Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$4.49

Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.25

Snapple

$2.75

Soda Can

$2.50

2L Soda

$5.99

Bottled Water

$2.00

Weekly Specials Menu

Appetizer

Clams Casino

$12.99

Zucchini Flowers

$14.99

Garlic Parmesan wings

$13.99

Side Soup

Side Salad

Specialita della casa

Shrimp Oreganata

$26.99

Pesto Crusted Sea Scallops

$30.99

Veal Milanese

$27.99

Chicken&Shrimp Vodka

$26.99

Crab Cake

$28.99

Read Snapper Mediterranean

$29.99

Tuna Special

$28.99

Trio Di Carne

$27.99

Terre y Mare

$39.99

Side Soup

Side Salad

Wine

Red

Pinot Noir

$19.00+

Super Tuscan

$18.00+

Cabernet

$31.00

Meritage Red

$19.00+

Syrah

$18.00+

White

Pinot Grigio

$15.00+

Chardonnay

$15.00+

Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00+

Sangria

White Sangria

$26.00

Red Sangria

$26.00

Kids Menu

Food

Chicken Fingers W Fries Kids

$9.99

Chicken Parmesan Kids

$11.99

Pasta Butter Kids

$8.99

Pasta Vodka Kids

$9.99

Pasta Bolognese Kids

$10.99

Pizza Kids

$11.99

Spaghetti Meatball Kids

$10.99

Pasta Marinara Kids

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Italian Cuisine in a Casual Setting

Location

696 E Bay Ave, Barnegat Township, NJ 08005

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Lefty's Tavern
orange star4.2 • 854
547 N Main St Barnegat, NJ 08005
View restaurantnext
Luigi's Ristorante
orange starNo Reviews
580 N Main St #2594 Barnegat, NJ 08005
View restaurantnext
La Cabanita Mexican, LLC - 621 E BAY AVE
orange star5.0 • 20
621 E BAY AVE MANAHAWKIN, NJ 08050
View restaurantnext
Agnello's Cafe - Manahawkin
orange starNo Reviews
657 East Bay Avenue Manahawkin, NJ 08050
View restaurantnext
Mud City Crab House
orange star4.5 • 1,665
1185 East Bay Ave Manahawkin, NJ 08050
View restaurantnext
The Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House
orange star4.8 • 1,685
1201 East Bay Avenue Manahawkin, NJ 08050
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Barnegat Township

Lefty's Tavern
orange star4.2 • 854
547 N Main St Barnegat, NJ 08005
View restaurantnext
Sweet Jenny's Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 608
688 E Bay Ave Barnegat, NJ 08005
View restaurantnext
Sweet Jenny's Restaurant - DNU
orange star4.7 • 608
688 E Bay Ave Barnegat, NJ 08005
View restaurantnext
Sun Harbor Seafood and Grill
orange star4.6 • 134
451 E Bay Ave Barnegat, NJ 08005
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Barnegat Township
Manahawkin
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Barnegat Light
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Forked River
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Seaside Park
review star
Avg 3 (5 restaurants)
Bayville
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Beach Haven
review star
Avg 4.6 (36 restaurants)
Toms River
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Seaside Heights
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Brick
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston