Taco Kat 11 S Court Avenue

11 Court Avenue

Orlando, FL 32801

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

TACOS

Sonora flour tortilla, cilantro, cabbage, roja & avocado salsa
QUESADILLAS PEQUEÑAS

QUESO QUESADILLA

$6.50

Sonora flour tortillas, Monterey Jack cheese, roja & avocado salsa on the side.

PINTO BEANS QUESADILLA

$6.50

Sonora flour tortillas, Monterey Jack cheese, pinto beans, grilled poblano peppers, roja & avocado salsa on the side.

CARNE ASADA QUESADILLA

$8.00

Grilled short rib, Sonora flour tortillas, Monterey Jack cheese, roja & avocado salsa on the side.

POLLO ASADO QUESADILLA

$7.00

Grilled chicken thigh, Sonora flour tortillas, Monterey Jack cheese, roja & avocado salsa on the side.

CHORIZO QUESADILLA

$7.00

Ground pork chorizo, Sonora flour tortillas, Monterey Jack cheese, roja & avocado salsa on the side.

BURRITOS PEQUEÑOS

CARNE ASADA BURRITO

$10.50

Grilled short rib, Sonora flour tortilla, Monterey Jack cheese, pinto beans, roja & avocado salsa on the side.

POLLO ASADO BURRITO

$9.50

Grilled chicken thigh, Sonora flour tortilla, Monterey Jack cheese, pinto beans, roja & avocado salsa on the side.

EXTRAS Y MAS

CHIPS Y GUACAMOLE

$5.00
CHIPS Y QUESO

$5.00
CHIPS Y SALSA

$4.00

Chips with salsa roja

CORN ESQUITES

$6.00

Roasted corn, queso fresco, crema, cilantro

TRES LECHES

$5.00

Soaked sponge cake

SIDES

CHILTEPIN (SPICY) SALSA

$1.25
SALSA VERDE

$1.00
SALSA ROJA

$1.00
AVOCADO SALSA

$1.25
EXTRA TORTILLA CHIPS

$3.00
SIDE OF BEANS (SMALL)

$4.00
SIDE OF BEANS (LARGE)

$7.00
EXTRA LIMES

$1.00
SIDE OF GUACAMOLE

$4.00Out of stock
SIDE OF QUESO

$4.00

GRILLED JALAPENO

$1.25

GRILLED SCALLIONS

$1.25

DRINKS

MEXICAN COKE

$5.00
MEXICAN SPRITE

$5.00
MEXICAN FANTA

$5.00
SQUIRT

$5.00Out of stock
JARRITOS GRAPEFRUIT

$5.00
JARRITOS PINEAPPLE

$4.00
JARRITOS MANDARIN

$4.00
JARRITOS FRUIT PUNCH

$4.00
AGUA FRESCA

$6.00
HORCHATA

$6.00
MANGONADA

$9.00

COCONUT WATER

$7.00
TOPO CHICO SPARKLING WATER

$4.00
TOPO CHICO STILL WATER

$4.00Out of stock

KAT-TAILS

MARGARITA

$12.00
SPICY MARGARITA

$12.00
PALOMA

$12.00Out of stock

TEQUILA SHOT

$10.00

CERVEZAS Y SELTZERS

MODELO ESPECIAL

$7.00
PACIFICO CLARA

$7.00Out of stock
TOPO CHICO STRAWBERRY GUAVA

$7.00
HIGH NOON

$7.00
MAMITAS

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to Taco Kat! Home of Sonoran wheat tacos, made to order!

Website

Location

11 Court Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801

Directions

