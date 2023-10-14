FOOD

Tacos

STEAK TACO

$3.50

BARBACOA TACO

$3.00

CHICKEN TACO

$3.00

VEGGIE TACO

$3.00

QUESOBIRRIA TACO

$4.00

GROUND BEEF TACO

$3.00

SHRIMP TACO

$4.00

New Al Pastor Chicken Taco

$3.25

Burritos

STEAK Burrito

$11.00

BIRRIA Burrito

$11.00

CHICKEN Burrito

$10.00

VEGGIE Burrito

$9.00

GROUND BEEF Burrito

$10.00

Shrimp Burrito

$12.00

New Burrito Bowl

$10.00

New Al Pastor Chicken Burrito

$11.00

Tortas

STEAK Torta

$11.00

BIRRIA Torta

$11.00

CHICKEN Torta

$10.00

VEGGIE Torta

$9.00

GROUND BEEF Torta

$10.00

Shrimp Torta

$12.00

New Al Pastor Chicken Torta

$11.00

Quesdillas

STEAK Quesadilla

$11.00

BARBACOA Quesadilla

$11.00

CHICKEN Quesadilla

$10.00

QUESABIRRIA Quesadilla

$13.00

CHEESE Quesadilla

$7.00

GROUND BEEF Quesadilla

$9.00

Quesadilla Shrimp

$12.00

New Al Pastor Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Nachos

STEAK Nachos

$12.00

BIRRIA Nachos

$12.00

CHICKEN Nachos

$10.00

GROUND BEEF Nachos

$10.00

VEGGIE Nachos

$7.00

Cheese Nachos

$5.00

Loaded Fries

$11.99

Shrimp Nachos

$12.00

Sides

ELOTES CORN

ELOTES CORN

$4.00

CONSOME

$3.00
RICE

RICE

$3.00

BEANS

$3.00
GUACAMOLE + CHIPS

GUACAMOLE + CHIPS

$8.00
SALSA + CHIPS

SALSA + CHIPS

$6.00

PICO + CHIPS

$6.00

CHIPS

$3.00

Large Salsa 8oz

$3.00
Guacamole 8oz

Guacamole 8oz

$6.00

Sour Cream 2oz side cup

$0.50

Guac 2oz side cup

$1.00

8oz Nacho Cheese

$3.50

PICO DE GALLO

$4.00

Extra Green Salsa

$0.50

Extra Red Salsa

$0.50

Extra Limes

$1.00

Cheese Fries

$5.99

Delicious Fries covered in nacho cheese

Fries

$4.99

Side Jalapeno

$0.50

Tequños Cheesesticks

$6.00

Aguacate 2 Oz Side

$1.00

Beef Empanada

$2.50

Cheese Empanada

$2.00

MEALS

Taco Dinner

$12.00
3 Quesobirria Tacos Con Consome

3 Quesobirria Tacos Con Consome

$13.00

Tostada Dinner

$12.00

Burrito Dinner

$14.00

Dinner Rice And Beans

Dinner Rice and Beans

$3.00

Churros

Strawberry Churro

$2.00

Caramel Churro

$2.00

Tostadas

Steak Tostada

$4.50

Chicken Tostada

$4.00

Birria Tostada

$4.00

Ground Beef Tostada

$4.00

Shrimp Tostada

$5.00

Vegy Tostada

$4.00

New Al Pastor Chicken Tostada

$4.25

DRINKS

HORCHATA

$3.00+

MEXICAN COKE

$3.00

JARRITO

$2.50

BOTTLED WATER

$1.00

SODA CAN

$1.50

JAMAICA

$3.00

Jamaica Lg

$5.00

Topochico Mineral Water

$3.00

Cup Water

CATERING

20 TACO PLATTER

20 Taco Party

$50.00

PAN OF MEXICAN RICE

PAN OF RICE

$25.00

PAN OF REFRIED BEANS

PAN OF REFRIED BEANS

$25.00

PAN OF ELOTE MEXICAN STREET CORN

PAN OF ELOTE CORN

$30.00

TRAY OF GUAC & CHIPS

TRAY OF GUAC AND CHIPS

$40.00

10% FUNDRAISER

10% FUNDRAISING PARTNER

20 Fundraiser