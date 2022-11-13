A map showing the location of Tacos el Gordo Taco TrailerView gallery

Tacos el Gordo Taco Trailer

No reviews yet

4201 International Blvd

Oakland, CA 94601

TACOS

Same Plate

Taco Al Pastor

$3.00

Taco de Buche

$3.50

Taco de Camaron

$4.50

Taco de Chorizo

$3.50

Taco de Lengua

$3.50

Taco de Pollo Desebrado

$3.50

Taco de Sesos

$3.50

Taco de Suadero

$3.50

Taco de Tripitas

$3.50

Taco Veggie

$4.00

Taco de Carnitas

$3.00

Taco de Asada

$3.00

Taco Cabeza

$3.00

SUPER TACOS

SUPER Taco Al Pastor

$4.00

SUPER Taco de Asada

$4.00

SUPER Taco de Buche

$4.50

SUPER Taco de Cabeza

$4.00

SUPER Taco de Camaron

$5.00

SUPER Taco de Carnitas

$4.00

SUPER Taco de Chorizo

$4.50

SUPER Taco de Lengua

$4.50

SUPER Taco de Pollo Desebrado

$4.00

SUPER Taco de Sesos

$4.50

SUPER Taco de Suadero

$4.50

SUPER Taco de Tripitas

$4.50

SUPER Taco Veggie

$4.00

TORTAS

Torta al Pastor

$11.00

Torta de Asada

$11.00

Torta de Cabeza

$11.00

Torta de Carnitas

$11.00

Torta de Chorizo

$12.00

Torta de Lengua

$12.00

Torta de Sesos

$12.00

Torta de Tripitas

$12.00

Torta Suadero

$12.00

Tortas de Buche

$12.00

Tortas de Pollo Desebrado

$11.00

Combo Torta

$11.00

Torta de camarón

$14.00

QUESADILLAS

COMBO Quesadilla

$11.00

Quesadilla al Pastor

$11.00

Quesadilla de Asada

$11.00

Quesadilla de Buche

$14.00

Quesadilla de Cabeza

$11.00

Quesadilla de Carnitas

$11.00

Quesadilla de Cheese

$11.00

Quesadilla de Chorizo

$12.00

Quesadilla de Lengua

$12.00

Quesadilla de Pollo Desebrado

$11.00

Quesadilla de Sesos

$12.00

Quesadilla de Suadero

$12.00

Quesadilla de Tripitas

$12.00

Quesadilla de camarón

$14.00

SUPER BURRITOS

Burrito de Camaron

$14.00

Burrito de Steak and Shrimp

$16.00

Burrito de Carnitas

$11.00

Burrito de Buche

$12.00

Burrito de Pollo desebrado

$11.00

Burrito de Sesos

$12.00

Burrito de Suadero

$12.00

Burrito de Tripitas

$12.00

Burrito de Chorizo

$12.00

Burrito Al pastor

$12.00

Burrito de Lengua

$12.00

Burrito vegetariano

$11.00

COMBO Burrito

$15.00

Burrito de Asada (Copy)

$11.00

Burrito de Cabeza

$11.00

HUARACHES

Huarache al Pastor

$9.00

Huarache de Asada

$9.00

Huarache de Buche

$10.00

Huarache de Cabeza

$9.00

Huarache de Carnitas

$9.00

Huarache de Chorizo

$10.00

Huarache de Lengua

$10.00

Huarache de Pollo Desebrado

$9.00

Huarache de Sesos

$10.00

Huarache de Suadero

$10.00

Huarache de Tripitas

$10.00

Huarache de Cameron

$12.00

SIDES

Side of Rice

$4.00

Side of Beans

$4.00

3 Grilled Onions

$1.00

Side of Salsa

$0.50

crema

$1.00

Queso

$1.00

POSTRES (Dessert)

Churro

$5.00

Chocoflan

$6.00

TACO PLATE

Taco de Asada

$3.00

Taco Al Pastor

$3.00

Taco de Cabeza

$3.00

Taco de Carnitas

$3.00

Taco de Suadero

$3.50

Taco de Lengua

$3.50

Taco de Chorizo

$3.50

Taco de Sesos

$3.50

Taco de Pollo Desebrado

$3.00

Taco de Buche

$3.50

Taco de Tripitas

$3.50

Taco Veggie

$4.00

SUPER Taco Al Pastor

$4.00

SUPER Taco de Asada

$4.00

SUPER Taco de Buche

$4.50

SUPER Taco de Cabeza

$4.00

SUPER Taco de Carnitas

$4.00

SUPER Taco de Chorizo

$4.50

SUPER Taco de Lengua

$4.50

SUPER Taco de Pollo Desebrado

$4.00

SUPER Taco de Sesos

$4.50

SUPER Taco de Suadero

$4.50

SUPER Taco de Tripitas

$4.50

SUPER Taco Veggie

$4.00

Taco de Camaron

$4.50

SUPER Taco de Camaron

$5.00

AGUA FRESCA

Horchata Mediana

$4.00

Horchata Grande

$5.00

SODAS EN LATA

Coke Can

$2.00

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Seven Up Can

$2.00

Orange Soda Can

$2.00

Agua de botella

$2.00

TACOS

Taco Al Pastor

$3.30

Taco de Asada

$3.30

Taco de Buche

$3.85

Taco de Cabeza

$3.30

Taco de Camaron

$4.95

Taco de Carnitas

$3.30

Taco de Chorizo

$3.85

Taco de Lengua

$3.85

Taco de Pollo Desebrado

$3.30

Taco de Sesos

$3.85

Taco de Suadero

$3.85

Taco de Tripitas

$3.85

Taco Veggie

$3.30

Same Plate

SUPER TACOS

SUPER Taco Al Pastor

$4.40

SUPER Taco de Asada

$4.40

SUPER Taco de Buche

$4.95

SUPER Taco de Cabeza

$4.40

SUPER Taco de Camaron

$5.50

SUPER Taco de Carnitas

$4.40

SUPER Taco de Chorizo

$4.95

SUPER Taco de Lengua

$4.95

SUPER Taco de Pollo Desebrado

$4.40

SUPER Taco de Sesos

$4.95

SUPER Taco de Suadero

$4.95

SUPER Taco de Tripitas

$4.95

SUPER Taco Veggie

$4.40

TORTAS

Torta al Pastor

$12.10

Torta de Asada

$12.10

Torta de Cabeza

$12.10

Torta de Carnitas

$12.10

Torta de Chorizo

$16.50

Torta de Lengua

$16.50

Torta de Sesos

$16.50

Torta de Tripitas

$16.50

Torta Suadero

$16.50

Tortas de Buche

$16.50

Tortas de Pollo Desebrado

$12.10

Combo Torta

$12.10

QUESADILLAS

COMBO Quesadilla

$12.10

Quesadilla al Pastor

$12.10

Quesadilla de Asada

$12.10

Quesadilla de Buche

$15.40

Quesadilla de Cabeza

$12.10

Quesadilla de Carnitas

$12.10

Quesadilla de Cheese

$12.10

Quesadilla de Chorizo

$15.40

Quesadilla de Lengua

$15.40

Quesadilla de Pollo Desebrado

$12.10

Quesadilla de Sesos

$15.40

Quesadilla de Suadero

$15.40

Quesadilla de Tripitas

$15.40

SUPER BURRITOS

Burrito de Asada

$12.10

Burrito de Cabeza

$12.10

Burrito de Camaron

$15.40

Burrito de Steak and Shrimp

$17.60

Burrito de Carnitas

$12.10

Burrito de Buche

$14.30

Burrito de Pollo desebrado

$12.10

Burrito de Sesos

$14.30

Burrito de Suadero

$14.30

Burrito de Tripitas

$14.30

Burrito de Chorizo

$14.30

Burrito Al pastor

$12.10

Burrito de Lengua

$14.30

Burrito vegetariano

$12.10

COMBO Burrito

$12.10

HUARACHES

Huarache al Pastor

$9.90

Huarache de Asada

$9.90

Huarache de Buche

$11.00

Huarache de Cabeza

$9.90

Huarache de Carnitas

$9.90

Huarache de Chorizo

$11.00

Huarache de Lengua

$11.00

Huarache de Pollo Desebrado

$9.90

Huarache de Sesos

$11.00

Huarache de Suadero

$11.00

Huarache de Tripitas

$11.00

SIDES

Side of Rice

$4.40

Side of Beans

$4.40

3 Grilled Onions

$1.10

Side of Salsa

$0.55

POSTRES (Dessert)

Churro

$5.50

Chocoflan

$6.60

TACO PLATE

Taco de Asada

$3.30

Taco Al Pastor

$3.30

Taco de Cabeza

$3.30

Taco de Carnitas

$3.30

Taco de Suadero

$3.85

Taco de Lengua

$3.85

Taco de Chorizo

$3.85

Taco de Sesos

$3.85

Taco de Pollo Desebrado

$3.30

Taco de Buche

$3.85

Taco de Tripitas

$3.85

Taco Veggie

$3.30

SUPER Taco Al Pastor

$4.40

SUPER Taco de Asada

$4.40

SUPER Taco de Buche

$4.95

SUPER Taco de Cabeza

$4.40

SUPER Taco de Carnitas

$4.40

SUPER Taco de Chorizo

$4.95

SUPER Taco de Lengua

$4.95

SUPER Taco de Pollo Desebrado

$4.40

SUPER Taco de Sesos

$4.95

SUPER Taco de Suadero

$4.95

SUPER Taco de Tripitas

$4.95

SUPER Taco Veggie

$4.40

Taco de Camaron

$4.95

SUPER Taco de Camaron

$5.50

AGUA FRESCA

Horchata Mediana

$4.40

Horchata Grande

$5.50

SODAS EN LATA

Coke Can

$2.20

Diet Coke Can

$2.20

Seven Up Can

$2.20

Orange Soda Can

$2.20

Agua de botella

$2.20
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4201 International Blvd, Oakland, CA 94601

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

