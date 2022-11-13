Tacos el Gordo Taco Trailer
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4201 International Blvd, Oakland, CA 94601
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Padron Grill - 1014 Fruitvale Avenue
No Reviews
1014 Fruitvale Avenue Oakland, CA 94601
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Oakland
Marufuku Ramen - Oakland - 4828 Telegraph Ave
4.7 • 11,127
4828 Telegraph Ave Oakland, CA 94609
View restaurant