Starters

Half Loaded Nachos

$7.99

Full Loaded Nachos

$11.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

Shrimp Bangers

$9.99

Mini Corn Dogs

$7.99

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Chips & Salsa

$6.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

Parm Truffle Fries

$7.99

Loaded Monkey Tails

$11.99

Alligator Bites

$13.99

Boom Boom Shrimp

$9.99

Mac n cheese Bites

$8.99

Boudin Eggrolls

$8.99

Choose 3 Sampler

$14.99

This & That

Fish Tacos

$13.99

Fish Bites

$12.99

Coney Dogs

$10.99

Chicken Salad

$13.99

Burger Sliders

$9.99

Alligator Tacos

$13.99

Buffalo chicken Sliders

$9.99

Steak Salad

$14.99

Chef Salad

$12.99

Blackened Fish salad

$13.99

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Steak Quesadilla

$10.99

Steak bites

$15.95

Desserts

Beignet Fries

Chocolate Chip Mousse Cake

Cheesecake

Kids Menu

Mini Corn Dogs

$7.99

Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Hot Dog

$7.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Cheese Burger

$7.99

Cheese Flatbread

$7.99

Pepperoni Flatbread

$7.99

Chicken Fries

$7.99

Wings

6 pc

$9.95

12 pc

$18.95

18 pc

$27.95

Flatbread

Meat Supreme

$11.95

Cheeseburger Flatbread

$11.95

Bacon Ranch Chicken

$11.95

Buffalo Chicken

$11.95

3 Meat

$11.95

Spinach Dip & Chicken

$11.95

Blackened BBQ

$11.95

Burgers & Sandwiches

Burgers

The Walkout

$9.99

Boom Boom Burger

$12.99

Firewalker

$12.99

Quesadilla Burger

$12.99

The Grand Slam

$12.99

Sandwiches

Club Sandwich

$11.99

Adult Grilled cheese

$10.99

The poor man

$8.99

Roast Beef Poboy

$13.99

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.99

Roast Beef Poboy Half

$9.95

Beer

Domestics

Bud light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Coors

$3.00

Miller light

$3.00

Pabst

$2.50

Draft

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Coors

$5.00

Dos Equis

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Mango Cart

$6.00

Monroe Lager

$6.00

Miller light

$5.00

Buckets

Domestic Bucket

$18.00

Imports Bucket

$21.00

Happy Hour Domestic Bucket

$12.00

Happy Hour Imports Bucket

$16.00

Drinks

Wines

Merlot

$4.00

Chardonnay

$4.00

Moscato

$4.00

White Zinfandel

$4.00

Rosé

$4.00

Soda

Coke

$2.39

Dr.Pepper

$2.39

Sprite

$2.39

Coke Zero

$2.39

Pink Lemonade

$2.39

Diet Coke

$2.39

Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.39

Unsweet

$2.39

Redbull

Redbull

$4.00

Sugar free Redbull

$4.00

Coffee

Coffee

$2.00

Happy Hour

Happy Hour

Domestic Bottles

$2.00

Import Bottles

$3.00

Miller/Coors Draft

$3.00

Fireball

$2.00

Tequila

$2.00

Rumplemintz

$2.00

Margarita (Well)

$5.00

Twisted Tea

$3.00

Well

$3.00

Drinks

Flights

$10.00

Monday Marg

$5.00

Friday Mule

$5.00

Mimosa Towers

$45.00

Add Ons

Cheese

$1.00

Nacho Cheese

$1.50

Bacon

$1.50

Jalapeño

$0.50

Onion

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Salsa

$1.00

Breakfast potatoes

$1.00

Eggs

$1.00

Monday Margarita

Margarita

$5.00

Margarita Flights

Flights

Margarita Flights

$10.00

Sides

Fries

$2.95

Onion Rings

$5.95

Monkey Tails

$5.95

Veggies

$3.95

Side Salad

$2.95

Side of Gravy

$2.00

Green Beans

$3.95

Twice Baked Potatoes

$3.95

Rock Candy

Rock Cwndy

$1.00

Gator Margarita

Gator Margarita

$15.00

Refills

$10.00

Mimosa Tower

Mimosa Tower

$45.00

Frozen Margarita

Frozen Margarita

$8.00

Wine

Merlot

$4.00

Chardonnay

$4.00

Pink Moscato

$4.00

White Zin

$4.00