Tailor & The Cook 94 Genesee Street
94 Genesee Street
Utica, NY 13502
NA Beverages
Mocktail
$7.00
Cappuccino
$5.00
Coffee
$3.50
Cola
Cranberry Juice
$3.50
Diet Cola
Espresso
$3.50
Espresso, Double
$4.50
French Press
$11.50+
Ginger Ale
Hot Tea
$3.00
Ice Tea
$2.50
Ithaca Ginger Beer
$4.00
Ithaca Root Beer
$4.00
Lemon Lime Soda
Lemonade
$4.00
Loose Tea
$7.50
Milk
$3.50
Saratoga Sparkling
$2.75+
Saratoga Still
$2.75+
Shirley Temple
$3.50
Soda Water
Tonic
Liquor
Cooperstown Glimmerglass
$6.00
Grey Goose
$7.00
Kaatskill
$6.00
Lake Placid 46 Peaks
$7.00
DBL Kaatskill
$8.00
DBL Black Button Vodka
$9.00
DBL Lake Placid 46 Peaks
$9.00
DBL Cooperstown Glimmerglass
$8.00
DBL Grey Goose
$11.00
Albany Distilling Amber
$7.00
Albany Distilling Clear
$7.00
Diplomatico
$7.00
Gosling's
$6.00
Mount Gay
$7.00
Owney's
$7.00
Scarlet Ibis
$7.00
Smith & Cross
$7.00
DBL Albany Distilling Clear
$10.00
DBL Albany Distilling Amber
$10.00
DBL Mount Gay
$8.00
DBL Scarlet Ibis
$8.00
DBL Smith & Cross
$8.00
DBL Gosling's
$8.00
DBL Diplomatico
$11.00
DBL Owneys
DBL Owneys
$9.00
DBL Owneys
$9.00
Cenote Blanco
$7.00
Corralejo Anejo
$10.00
Espolone Reposado
$7.00
Metoro Mezcal
$9.00
DBL Cenote Blanco
$9.00
DBL Espolone Reposado
$10.00
DBL Corralejo Anejo
$15.00
5 & 20 Déjà Vu
$8.00
5 & 20 Straight
$7.00
Albany Ironweed Rye
$9.00
Canadian Club 12Yr
$7.00
Crown Royal
$7.00
Jameson
$7.00
McKenzie Rye
$7.00
Middleton
$31.00Out of stock
Saint Lawrence Rye
$8.00
Tullamore Dew 12Yr
$7.00
Whistlepig 10Yr
$15.00
Whistlepig 12Yr
$19.00
Whistlepig 15Yr
$36.00
DBL Whistlepig 10Yr
$23.00
DBL Albany Ironweed Rye
$14.00
DBL ulleit Rye
$10.00
DBL McKenzie Rye
$10.00
DBL Whistlepig 15Yr
$58.00
DBL Saint Lawrence Rye
$13.00
DBL Whistlepig 12Yr
$32.00
DBL 5 & 20 Straight
$9.00
DBL 5 & 20 Déjà Vu
$10.00
DBL Jameson
$10.00
DBL Tullamore Dew 12Yr
$12.00
DBL Middleton
$49.00
DBL Crown Royal
$11.00
DBL Canadian Club 12Yr
$9.00
Albany Ironweed
$9.00
Coppersea Spirits
$11.00
Dewars
$7.00
Glenlivet 21
$51.00
Hillrock
$15.00
Johnnie Walker Black
$8.00
Macallan 12Yr
$12.00
Makers 46
$8.00
McKenzie Bourbon
$7.00
Saint Lawrence
$8.00
Willett
$7.00
5 & 20 Straight Bourbon
$7.00
DBL Glenlivet 21
$81.00
DBL Willett
$10.00
DBL Coppersea Spirits
$16.00
DBL Dewars
$9.00
DBL Saint Lawrence
$13.00
DBL McKenzie Bourbon
$10.00
DBL Johnnie Walker Black
$13.00
DBL Albany Ironweed
$14.00
DBL Albany Ironweed
$14.00
DBL Macallan 12Yr
$19.00
DBL Hillrock
$27.00
DBL Makers 46
$10.00
DBL 5 & 20 Straight Bourbon
$11.00
Allspice Dram
$7.00
Amaretto Di Saronno
$7.00
Asbach 3Yr Brandy
$6.00
Benedictine
$6.00
Black Button Bespoke
$6.00
Bols Crème de Cacao
$6.00
Bols Crème de Menthe Green
$6.00
Bols Crème de Menthe White
$6.00
Campari
$7.00
Capelletti
$6.00
Chambord
$7.00
Courvoisier
$10.00
Dolin Blanc
$2.00
Dolin Dry
$2.00
Dolin Sweet
$2.00
Drambuie
$8.00
Finger Lakes Cherry
$6.00
Finger Lakes Raspberry
$6.00
Frangelico
$6.00
Godiva Chocolate
$7.00
Grand Marnier
$7.00
Kahlua
$6.00
Lazzaroni Maraschino
$6.00
Mandarin Napoleon
$7.00
Mathilde Peche
$6.00
Mathilde Poire
$6.00
Meletti Anisette
$6.00
Pernod
$7.00
Remy Martin 1738
$10.00
Remy Martin V.S.O.P.
$10.00
Saint Lawrence Absinthe
$7.00
Saint Lawrence Empire
$6.00
Sambuca Black
$7.00
Sambuca Black
$6.00
Sambuca White
$7.00
Sambuca White
$6.00
St. George Absinthe
$8.00
St. Germaine
$7.00
DBL Amaretto Di Saronno
$9.00
DBL Mathilde Poire
$8.00
DBL Campari
$9.00
DBL Saint Lawrence Absinthe
$12.00
DBL Black Button Bespoke
$9.00
DBL Drambuie
$11.00
DBL Frangelico
$9.00
DBL Godiva Chocolate
$10.00
DBL Grand Marnier
$10.00
DBL Saint Lawrence Empire
$8.00
DBL Bols Crème de Menthe Green
$7.00
DBL Kahlua
$8.00
Bols Crème de Menthe White
$7.00
DBL Amaro Nonino
$8.00
DBL Mathilde Peche
$8.00
DBL Bols Crème de Cacao
$7.00
DBL Cynar
$6.00
DBL Mandarin Napoleon
$8.00
DBL Sambuca Black
$8.00
Sambuca White
$8.00
DBL St. George Absinthe
$11.00
DBL Alta Verde Amaro
$7.00
DBL Capelletti
$8.00
DBL Pasubio
$7.00
DBL Dolin Blanc
$4.00
DBL Dolin Sweet
$4.00
DBL Dolin Dry
$4.00
DBL Genepy
$7.00
DBL Allspice Dram
$14.00
DBL Lazzaroni Maraschino
$7.00
DBL Asbach 3Yr Brandy
$8.00
DBL Finger Lakes Grappa
$7.00
DBL Averna
$6.00
DBL Benedictine
$9.00
DBL St. Germaine
$10.00
DBL Courvoisier
$16.00
DBL Remy Martin 1738
$15.00
DBL Remy Martin V.S.O.P.
$16.00
DBL Finger Lakes Cherry
$10.00
DBL Finger Lakes Raspberry
$10.00
DBL Sambuca Black
$8.00
DBL Sambuca White
$8.00
DBL Pernod
$11.00
DBL Meletti Anisette
$7.00
DBL Chambord
$10.00
DBL Prejean Late Harvest Vignoles
$6.00
Bombay Sapphire
$7.00
Lake Placid
$7.00
Monkey 47
$8.00
Saint Lawrence
$8.00
Saint Lawrence Barrel
$7.00
DBL Saint Lawrence
$10.00
DBL Lake Placid
$9.00
DBL Saint Lawrence Barrel
$12.00
DBL Monkey 47
$11.00
DBL Bombay Sapphire
$9.00
Cocktails
Black Russian
$9.00
Bloody Mary
$11.00
Cosmopolitan
$11.00
Dark 'N Stormy
$9.00
French 75
$11.00
Gimlet
$12.00
Greyhound
$12.00
Kamikaze
$10.00
Lemon Drop
$11.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$25.00
Madras
$11.00
Manhattan
$11.00
Margarita
$11.00
Martini
$12.00
Mojito
$10.00
Moscow Mule
$11.00
Negroni
$11.00
Old Fashioned
$12.00
Rob Roy
$12.00
Sazerac
$11.00
Screwdriver
$11.00
Sidecar
$12.00
Tequila Sunrise
$12.00
Tom Collins
$11.00
Whiskey Smash
$11.00
Whiskey Sour
$12.00
White Russian
$11.00
Cappelletti Spritz
$13.00
Blackest Russian
$13.00
Beer
Good Nature Brown Ale
$9.00
Brooklyn Draft
$9.00Out of stock
Saranac Honey Pils
$9.00
Allagash Brewing Co. White Beer
$6.00
Founder's Porter
$7.00
Hitachino Nest White Ale
$26.00
Ithaca Apricot Wheat
$6.00
Ithaca Nut Brown
$6.00
Lindeman's Framboise
$25.00
Ommegang Three Philosophers
$25.00
Orval
$12.00
Saison Dupont Farmhouse Ale
$11.00
Saranac Adirondack Lager
$5.00
Utica Club
$4.00
Atheltic Brewing Co. Upside Dawn NA
$6.00
Frog Alley Squints Sour
$11.00
Meirer's Creek Velvet Fog
$9.00Out of stock
Nine Pin Signature Cider
$8.00
Wine
Corkage Fee
$30.00
2021 Freelander Cabernet Sauvignon GLS
$14.00
2021 Freelander Cabernet Sauvignon 3oz
$11.00
2019 Buttonwood Grove Cabernet Franc GLS
$12.00
2019 Buttonwood Grove Cabernet Franc 3oz
$9.00
2021 Hosmer Winery Pinot Noir GLS
$12.00
2021 Hosmer Winery Pinot Noir 3oz
$9.00
2020 Malbec Ocho y Medio GLS
$12.00
2020 Malbec Ocho y Medio 3oz
$9.00
2021 Silver Thread Good Earth Red GLS
$12.00
2021 Silver Thread Good Earth Red 3oz
$9.00
2008 Lopez De Heredia, Vina Tondia BTL
$101.00
2010 Ferro Brunello Di Montalcino Riserva, BTL
$194.00
2012 Cascina Schiavenza, Barolo Riserva BTL
$136.00
2012 Red Newt, Glacier Ridge, Merlot BTL
$67.00
2013 Lenz Winery, Old Vines, Merlot BTL
$105.00
2013 Lenz, Old Vines, Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
$103.00
2015 Clendenen, Syrah/Viognier BTL
$71.00
2015 Lenz, Old Vines, Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
$100.00
2016 Chateau de Valois, Pomerol BTL
$114.00
2016 Chateau Laf Ren Cab Franc BTL
$39.00Out of stock
2016 Fox Run, Lemberger BTL
$41.00
2016 McGregor, Black Russian Red Reserve BTL
$129.00
2017 Bedell Cellars, Malbec BTL
$46.00
2017 Cantina di Negrar, Amarone BTL
$67.00
2017 McGregor, Black Russian Red BTL
$114.00Out of stock
2017 Pintia, Tino de Toro BTL
$140.00
2017 Red Newt, Glacier Ridge, Syrah BTL
$48.00
2018 Adaptation Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
$99.00
2018 Boundary Breaks, Harmonic Red BTL
$52.00
2018 Cade Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
$199.00
2018 Domaine Nicolas-Jay Pinot Noir BTL
$149.00
2018 Felsina Chianti Classico Riserva BTL
$42.00
2018 Freelander Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
$49.00
2018 Heart & Hands Mo Chuisle BTL
$97.00
2018 Heron Hill Reserve Pinot Noir BTL
$46.00
2018 Hiyu Wine Farm, Tzum Lunasa Syrah BTL
$121.00
2018 J.K Carriere Pinot Noir BTL
$49.00
2018 Lieb Cellars, Cabernet Franc BTL
$53.00
2018 Odette Cabernet Sauvignon, BTL
$270.00
2018 Plumpjack Cabernet Sauvignon, BTL
$281.00
2018 Richoux Gabin Et Felix Irancy BTL
$68.00
2019 Bloomer Creek Vineyard, Auten Vineyard BTL
$49.00
2019 Buttonwood Cabernet Franc BTL
$38.00
2019 Dr. Konstantin Frank "Lena" Reserve 2019
$105.00
2019 Forge, Willow Vyd, Cabernet Franc BTL
$48.00Out of stock
2019 Fox Run Meritage BTL
$75.00
2020 Heart & Hands Pinot Noir BTL
$47.00
2019 Hound's Tree, Cabernet Franc BTL
$49.00
2019 Hound's Tree, Quast Vyd, Pinot Noir BTL
$51.00
2019 Nalle Zinfadel BTL
$68.00
2019 Ravines Wine Cellars, Cabernet Franc BTL
$42.00
2019 Standing Stone Saperavi BTL
$47.00
2020 Barnstormer, Blaufrankisch BTL
$44.00
2020 Dr. Konstantin Frank, Merlot BTL
$39.00
2020 Forge Cellars Pinot Noir BTL
$56.00
2020 Heart & Hands Reserve, Nutt Road Vineyard BTL
$75.00
2020 Hector Syrah BTL
$50.00
2020 Hector, Cabernet Franc BTL
$40.00
2020 Hosmer Winery Pinot Noir BTL
$38.00
2020 Ocho Y Medio Malbec BTL
$38.00
2020 Osmote Cabernet Franc BTL
$44.00
2020 Sheldrake Point Gamay Noir BTL
$42.00
Kemmeter Estate "Trio" Pinot Noir BTL
$105.00
2021 Silver Thread Good Earth Red BTL
$38.00
2020 Wild Arc Farm Merlot BTL
$62.00
2020 George Descombes Regnie BTL
$77.00
2019 Leonetti Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
$255.00
2019 Bloomer Creek Cabernet Franc
$46.00
2019 Bloomer Creek White Horse Blend
$46.00
2020 Sheldrake Pinot Gris, 3oz
$9.00
2020 Sheldrake Pinot Gris GLS
$12.00
2018 Lamoreaux Landing Chardonnay GLS
$12.00
2018 Lamoreaux Landing Chardonnay 3oz
$9.00
2021 Hector Sauvignon Blanc GLS
$12.00
2021 Hector Sauvignon Blanc 3oz
$9.00
2021 Silver Thread Semi Dry Riesling, GLS
$12.00
2021 Silver Thread Semi Dry Riesling, 3oz
$9.00
2021 Weis Vineyards Dry Rose, GLG
$12.00
2021 Weis Vineyards Dry Rose, 3oz
$8.00
2020 Anthony Road Pinot Gris BTL
$34.00
2020 Arnot-Roberts Chardonnay, Sanford BTL
$115.00
2018 Boundary Breaks, #198 Reserve, Riesling BTL
$37.00
2018 De Bartoli, Grappoli del Grillo igt Terre Siciliane BTL
$67.00Out of stock
2018 Domaine Girard Fiou, Sancerre Blanc BTL
$60.00
2020 Dr. Konstantin Frank, Rkastiteli BTL
$36.00
2018 Fichet Mersault BTL
$76.00Out of stock
2014 Finger Lakes Feinherb Riesling BTL
$59.00
2020 Fox Run Riesling, BTL
$39.00
2016 Harper Voit, Riesling Old Vine BTL
$62.00
2019 Heart & Hands, "Polarity", Blanc de Noir of Pinot Noir BTL
$50.00
2019 Heart & Hands "Verve" BTL
$50.00
2020 Hector Wine Company, Pinot Blanc BTL
$37.00
2020 Hector Wine Company, Sauvignon Blanc BTL
$38.00
2019 Hector Wine Company, 10th Anniversary, Chardonnay BTL
$48.00
2019 Hillick & Hobbes, Inaugural Release, Riesling BTL
$75.00
2021 Hosmer Winery Sauvignon Blanc, BTL
$36.00
2020 Lamoreaux Landing, Muscat Ottonel BTL
$39.00
2018 Lamoreaux Landing Chardonnay BTL
$38.00
2014 Lamoreaux Landing Reserve, Chardonnay BTL
$96.00
2018 JC Bachelet, Saint-Aubin I er cru BTL
$128.00Out of stock
2020 Kelby James Russell Gruner Veltliner BTL
$36.00
2017 Kemmeter Estate, Riesling BTL
$76.00
2016 Kemmeter Estate, "San San", Reisling BTL
$109.00
2020 Kemmeter Estate, San San "Elaborate" BTL
$102.00
2020 Kemmeter Estate, "The Spontaneous One" BTL
$81.00
2019 Maloof Wines, Pinot Gris BTL
$102.00
2016 Mount Eden Estate, Chardonnay Estate BTL
$113.00
2015 Nathan Kendall Chardonnay BTL
$80.00
2018 Nathan Kendall, Chardonnay BTL
$64.00
2018 Osmote, Chardonnay BTL
$35.00
2019 Ravines Wines Cellars, Argetsigner Vineyard, Riesling BTL
$56.00
2017 Red Newt Cellars, Noble Dry, Tango Oaks, Riesling BTL
$98.00
2017 Red Newt Cellars, Pinot Gris BTL
$34.00
2017 Sheldrake Point Pinot Gris BTL
$38.00
2021 Silver Thread Riesling, Estate Vineyard BTL
$51.00
2014 Silwervis Chenin Blanc BTL
$70.00
2019 Six Eighty Cellars, Gruner Veltliner BTL
$39.00
2021 Standing Stone Vineyards, Gewurztraminer, County Line BTL
$37.00
2016 Terroir Al Limit, Priorat Terrade Cuques Blanc BTL
$89.00
2015 Weingut Jager, Riesling Smaragd BTL
$74.00Out of stock
2019 Weis Vineyards, Chardonnay BTL
$37.00
2015 Wittman, Morstein Riesling Grosse Gewach BTL
$151.00
2018 Red Newt Cellars, The Knoll Riesling BTL
$63.00
2018 Tierce Riesling BTL
$74.00
2020 Wild Arc Farm Chardonnay BTL
$60.00
2020 Vincent Latour, Mersault BTL
$149.00
2021 Silver Thread Semi Dry Riesling BTL
$38.00
2019 Living Roots Vidal Blanc BTL
$42.00
2017 Attic Cellars Rose of Zweigelt BTL
$36.00
2017 Atwater, Skin Fermented Riesling BTL
$49.00
2019 Bloomer Creek Vineyards Dry Riesling
$43.00
2019 Sheldrake Point, Dry Rose of Cabernet Franc BTL
$36.00
2019 Terrassen, Dry Rose of Blaufrankisch BTL
$38.00Out of stock
2020 Wild Arc Cab Franc Rose BTL
$60.00
2021 Bloomer Creek Gruner Veltliner / Chardonnay BTL
$45.00
2021 Weis, Dry Rose, BTL
$38.00
2021 Wild Arc Farm Amorici Field Blend BTL
$60.00
Usonia, "Vistas" Cabernet Franc/Riesling Blend BTL
$40.00
2013 Ravines Wines Cellars Brut, "Methode Classique" BTL
$72.00
2014 Chateau Frank, Blanc de Noirs BTL
$54.00
2015 Lenz Winery, Cuvee BTL
$69.00
2016 Hermann J. Weimer Vineyard, Cuvee Brut BTL
$59.00
2018 Onabay Vineyards, Blanc de Blanc, Brut BTL
$45.00
2021 Buttonwood Grove, Riesling Petillant Naturel BTL
$36.00
2020 Osmote, "This is Pet Nat," Red Blend Petillant Naturel BTL
$37.00
2020 Wild Arc Farm, Petillant Naturel BTL
$37.00Out of stock
2021 Lakewood Vineyards Bubbly Candeo BTL
$34.00
2021 Red Tail Ridge Winery, Pinot Noir Rose Petillant Naturel BTL
$48.00
2021 Silver Thread, Field Blend Rose, Petillant Naturel BTL
$38.00
2021 Vietti Moscato D'Asti Cascinetta BTL
$20.00
Anthony Road Bubbly BTL
$34.00
Anthony Road Bubbly GLS
$10.00
Astoria Prosecco
$11.00
GH Mumm Cordon Rouge Brut BTL
$91.00
Laherte Frerese , "Les Longues Voyes" Blanc de Noirs BTL
$149.00
Red Tail Ridge Winery, Blanc de Noirs BTL
$59.00
Red Tail Ridge Winery, Perpetuelle Change, Cuvee #2 BTL
$57.00
2020 Living Roots Riesling Pet Nat HLF BTL
$24.00
NYS Wine Flight
$28.00
Signature Cocktails
Dessert Wine
Prejean Late Harvest GLS
$6.00
Fox Run Vineyard Port GLS
$8.00
Fox Run Vineyards Tawny Port GLS
$16.00
Hunt Country Vineyards Cream Sherry GLS
$8.00
Henriques & Henriques 5yr Maderia GLS
$9.00
Finger Lakes Grappa GLS
$7.00
R.L. Buller Muscat
$6.00
Dolin Genepy Des Alpes
$7.00
Cynar GLS
$6.00
Alta Verde GLS
$7.00
Nonino GLS
$8.00
Pasubio GLS
$7.00
Averna GLS
$8.00
Prejean Late Harvest Vignoles BTL
$20.00
Fox Run Vineyard Port BTL
$30.00
Fox Run Vineyard "Fine Old Tawny" Port BTL
$64.00
Hunt Country Vineyards Cream Sherry
$30.00
Vegetables
Desserts
Supplements
Dessert Supplements
Large Plates
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Location
94 Genesee Street, Utica, NY 13502
Gallery
