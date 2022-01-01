A map showing the location of Take The CakeView gallery
Take The Cake

5700 Hwy 6 N #250

Houton, TX 77084

Popular Items

Pineapple Carrot Whole
Vanilla Raspberry Whole
Hummingbird Whole

Pastries

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.00
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00

Pumpkin Pecan Muffin

$4.00

Morning Bun

$4.00

Raspberry Cream Cheese Danish

$4.00

Blueberry Muffin

$3.85

Lemon Poppy Seed Scone

$4.00

Apple Oatmeal Muffin

$3.85

Holiday Truffle

$3.00

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$4.00

Dulce Apple Bar

$4.50

Desserts

Chocolate Covered Strawberries - 6 ct.

$14.00Out of stock

Chocolate Hazelnut Tart

$6.25Out of stock
Crème Brulee

Crème Brulee

$5.85
Packaged Brownies

Packaged Brownies

$8.00
Pecan Bars

Pecan Bars

$5.50
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$5.85
Tres Leches Cup

Tres Leches Cup

$5.85

Paradise Mousse Entremets

$6.25

Fruit Tart

$5.85

Mango Meringue Tart

$30.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

$2.50
Cookies & Crème Sandwich

Cookies & Crème Sandwich

$3.50Out of stock
Peanut Butter

Peanut Butter

$2.50

Pumpkin Spice Cookie

$2.50

Snickerdoodle

$2.50
Sprinkles Sugar Cookie

Sprinkles Sugar Cookie

$2.50

Walnut Chocolate Chip

$2.50

Ginger Snap

$2.50

Speculoos Snowflake Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Iced Shortbread Cookie

$2.50

Gingerman Cookie

$3.25Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin

$2.50

Macarons

Birthday Cake Macaron

Birthday Cake Macaron

$2.50
Chocolate Macaron

Chocolate Macaron

$2.50
Mango Passionfruit Macaron

Mango Passionfruit Macaron

$2.50
Tiramisu Macaron

Tiramisu Macaron

$2.50
Vanilla Macaron

Vanilla Macaron

$2.50
Strawberry Macaron

Strawberry Macaron

$2.50

Astros Macaron

$2.50

Cheesecakes & Pies

Apple Streusel Cheesecake Slice

$4.75Out of stock

Coconut Cream Pie Slice

$5.75

Key Lime Pie Slice

$4.75

Mini Coconut Pie

$5.25
NY Cheesecake Slice

NY Cheesecake Slice

$5.50

Pumpkin Cheesecake Slice

$5.50
Pumpkin Pie Whole

Pumpkin Pie Whole

$24.00

S'more Pie Slice

$5.50

Cake by the Slice

Chocolate Truffle Slice

Chocolate Truffle Slice

$5.85
German Chocolate Slice

German Chocolate Slice

$5.85
Hummingbird Slice

Hummingbird Slice

$5.85
Italian Crème Slice

Italian Crème Slice

$5.85
Lemon Slice

Lemon Slice

$5.85Out of stock
Pineapple Carrot Slice

Pineapple Carrot Slice

$5.85

Whole Cakes

Chocolate Truffle Whole

Chocolate Truffle Whole

$35.00

chocolate cake, filled and iced with chocolate ganache

Hummingbird Whole

Hummingbird Whole

$35.00

white cake, banana, pineapple, pecans, cream cheese icing

Italian Crème Whole

Italian Crème Whole

$35.00

white cake, coconut, pecans, cream cheese icing

Pineapple Carrot Whole

Pineapple Carrot Whole

$35.00

carrots, pineapple, walnuts, cream cheese icing

Vanilla Raspberry Whole

Vanilla Raspberry Whole

$35.00

white cake, raspberry preserves, vanilla buttercream

Drinks

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola

$1.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.00
Sprite

Sprite

$1.00
Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$1.00
Ozarka Water

Ozarka Water

$2.00
Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.00

Izze Clementine

$3.25Out of stock

Izze Peach

$3.25Out of stock

Izze Blackberry

$3.25

San Pelligrino

$2.25

Apple Juice

$1.50

Pastries

Brioche Donut

$2.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Location

5700 Hwy 6 N #250, Houton, TX 77084

Directions

