Houston bakeries you'll love

Common Bond On The Go image

 

Common Bond On The Go

3210 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Salad Croissant$9.00
tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant$6.50
crispy applewood smoked bacon, baked eggs, sharp cheddar
Breakfast Bites$3.75
shell-less quiche bites
More about Common Bond On The Go
Common Bond Bistro image

 

Common Bond Bistro

2278 West Holcombe Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$6.00
crispy brussels sprouts, pancetta, honey, balsamic onions
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$10.00
gruyère, swiss, raclette cheese, sprouted sourdough
Nashville Hot Chicken$13.00
spicy crisp chicken breast, brussels sprouts slaw, garlic aioli, pickles, pain de mie bun
More about Common Bond Bistro
Common Bond Bakery - Brasserie - Bistro image

 

Common Bond Bakery - Brasserie - Bistro

8728 Westpark Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Strawberry Champagne Cake$36.00
champagne soaked vanilla cake filled with strawberry buttercream & jam, finished with vanilla buttercream
Vanilla Cake$36.00
vanilla cake filled and finished with vanilla buttercream
Lemon Berry Cake$36.00
lemon soaked vanilla cake filled with almond mascarpone cream & fresh seasonal berries, finished with vanilla buttercream & ganache drip
More about Common Bond Bakery - Brasserie - Bistro
Common Bond Bistro image

 

Common Bond Bistro

449 West 19th St Suite B-100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$6.00
crispy brussels sprouts, pancetta, honey, balsamic onions
Grilled Cheese Sandwich$10.00
gruyère, swiss, raclette cheese, sprouted sourdough
Tomato Basil Soup$5.00
garlic herb croutons
More about Common Bond Bistro
Common Bond On The Go image

 

Common Bond On The Go

7680 Katy Freeway Suite 300, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Salad Croissant$9.00
tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant$6.50
crispy applewood smoked bacon, baked eggs, sharp cheddar
Breakfast Bites$3.75
shell-less quiche bites
More about Common Bond On The Go
Blonde Biscotti image

COOKIES • PASTRY

Blonde Biscotti

1000 W Gray St,Ste 100, Houston

Avg 4.8 (296 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pup-Scotti$1.99
Hand-made, #softbaked puppy cookies (puppy-biscotti).
organic wheat flour, egg, pumpkin
Latte$4.50
(12oz DRINK): 2oz espresso shot + 10oz lightly steamed milk
Flat White$3.75
(8oz DRINK): 2oz espresso shot + 6oz lightly steamed milk
More about Blonde Biscotti
Common Bond On the Go image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Common Bond On the Go

601 Heights Blvd, Houston

Avg 3.5 (54 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Bites$3.75
shell-less quiche bites
Chicken Salad Croissant$9.00
tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss
Texas Club Croissant$9.00
smoked turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, swiss, avocado, butter lettuce, peppercorn aioli
More about Common Bond On the Go
Banner pic

 

Tinys Milk & Cookies

2809 Saint Street Houston, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Dough Box$33.00
12 frozen chocolate chip cookie dough balls
Ham and Cheese Croissant$5.00
available until 2 pm
Sugar Cookie Kit$22.00
8 plain sugar cookies, 4 royal icing piping bags, sprinkles
More about Tinys Milk & Cookies
Tinys Milk & Cookies image

 

Tinys Milk & Cookies

9655 Katy Freeway, Building 3 #3140, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
MC Club$15.00
turkey, havarti cheese, house pickles, basil pesto aioli, honey whole wheat
all sandwiches served with your choice of chips or fruit, and a chocolate chip cookie
Gluten Free Chocolate Crinkle Cookies$5.50
bundle of two
Baker's Sandwich$11.00
rosemary ham, dijon butter, croissant
all sandwiches served with your choice of chips or fruit, and a chocolate chip cookie
More about Tinys Milk & Cookies
Common Bond Bistro & Bakery image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Common Bond Bistro & Bakery

1706 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.4 (5017 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Ham & Cheese Baguette Box Lunch$10.00
Jambon de paris, gruyere, dijon butter. All sandwich boxes include a half sandwich, chips and a chocolate chip cookie
Texas Club$13.00
smoked turkey, applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, avocado, peppercorn aioli, classic white bread
Sausage & Egg Sandwich$11.00
breakfast sausage, white cheddar, aioli,
arugula, 63° egg (soft yolk), pain de mie bun
More about Common Bond Bistro & Bakery
Kolache Shoppe image

 

Kolache Shoppe

1031 Heights Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.7 (961 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
-Sausage, Egg, Cheese & Jalapeno-$3.45
Breakfast Style with scratch-made breakfast sausage, scrambled egg, American cheese & jalapeno.
-Brisket, Egg, Cheddar & Jalapeno-$4.70
Breakfast Style with Pinkerton's brisket, scrambled egg, cheddar cheese & jalapeno.
-Bacon, Egg & Cheese-$3.45
Breakfast Style with bacon, scrambled egg, & American cheese.
More about Kolache Shoppe
Kolache Shoppe image

PASTRY

Kolache Shoppe

3945 Richmond Ave, Houston

Avg 4.7 (1629 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
-Kiolbassa & Cheese-$3.05
Kiolbassa Polish-Style sausage and cheese.
-Kiolbassa, Cheese & Jalapeno-$3.05
Kiolbassa Polish-Style jalapeno sausage with cheese.
-Potato, Egg & Cheese-$3.45
Vegetarian breakfast style with house-made potato filling, scrambled egg & American cheese.
More about Kolache Shoppe
Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe image

 

Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe

3600 Kirby Dr. Suite D, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chocolate Cupcakes$3.75
Chocolate Cupcake with Chocolate Frosting. Try eating your cupcake The DG Way - it will change your life!
1. Peel off paper. 2. Pinch off the bottom of the cake. 3. Put the bottom piece on top of the frosting, making a cupcake sandwich! You'll end up with the perfect amount of frosting in every bite, and nothing will ever be the same again!!! (no nuts)
*Price per piece.
Oreo® Truffles$2.50
Oreo® filling dipped in white chocolate! Every bite tastes like an Oreo dipped in a glass of milk. (no nuts)
*Price per piece.
Confetti Cake Balls$2.50
Bite-sized with colorful sprinkles. Fun Fact: Cake Balls count as diet food because they're just small truffle-sized versions of your favorite DG cake! (no nuts)
*Price per piece.
More about Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe
Banner pic

 

Tinys Milk & Cookies

3636 Rice Boulevard, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Tinys Milk & Cookies
0202 - TX-Bellaire image

 

0202 - TX-Bellaire

9750 Bellaire Blvd. #168, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 0202 - TX-Bellaire
0205 - TX-Blalock image

 

0205 - TX-Blalock

1027 Blalock Rd., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 0205 - TX-Blalock
Restaurant banner

 

Take The Cake

5700 Hwy 6 N #250, Houton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pineapple Carrot Whole$35.00
carrots, pineapple, walnuts, cream cheese icing
Chocolate Truffle Whole$35.00
chocolate cake, filled and iced with chocolate ganache
Hummingbird Whole$35.00
white cake, banana, pineapple, pecans, cream cheese icing
More about Take The Cake

