Houston bakeries you'll love

Common Bond On The Go
3210 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Popular items
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$9.00
tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|$6.50
crispy applewood smoked bacon, baked eggs, sharp cheddar
|Breakfast Bites
|$3.75
shell-less quiche bites
Common Bond Bistro
2278 West Holcombe Blvd, Houston
|Popular items
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts
|$6.00
crispy brussels sprouts, pancetta, honey, balsamic onions
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$10.00
gruyère, swiss, raclette cheese, sprouted sourdough
|Nashville Hot Chicken
|$13.00
spicy crisp chicken breast, brussels sprouts slaw, garlic aioli, pickles, pain de mie bun
Common Bond Bakery - Brasserie - Bistro
8728 Westpark Dr, Houston
|Popular items
|Strawberry Champagne Cake
|$36.00
champagne soaked vanilla cake filled with strawberry buttercream & jam, finished with vanilla buttercream
|Vanilla Cake
|$36.00
vanilla cake filled and finished with vanilla buttercream
|Lemon Berry Cake
|$36.00
lemon soaked vanilla cake filled with almond mascarpone cream & fresh seasonal berries, finished with vanilla buttercream & ganache drip
Common Bond Bistro
449 West 19th St Suite B-100, Houston
|Popular items
|Crispy Brussel Sprouts
|$6.00
crispy brussels sprouts, pancetta, honey, balsamic onions
|Grilled Cheese Sandwich
|$10.00
gruyère, swiss, raclette cheese, sprouted sourdough
|Tomato Basil Soup
|$5.00
garlic herb croutons
Common Bond On The Go
7680 Katy Freeway Suite 300, Houston
|Popular items
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$9.00
tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss
|Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant
|$6.50
crispy applewood smoked bacon, baked eggs, sharp cheddar
|Breakfast Bites
|$3.75
shell-less quiche bites
COOKIES • PASTRY
Blonde Biscotti
1000 W Gray St,Ste 100, Houston
|Popular items
|Pup-Scotti
|$1.99
Hand-made, #softbaked puppy cookies (puppy-biscotti).
organic wheat flour, egg, pumpkin
|Latte
|$4.50
(12oz DRINK): 2oz espresso shot + 10oz lightly steamed milk
|Flat White
|$3.75
(8oz DRINK): 2oz espresso shot + 6oz lightly steamed milk
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Common Bond On the Go
601 Heights Blvd, Houston
|Popular items
|Breakfast Bites
|$3.75
shell-less quiche bites
|Chicken Salad Croissant
|$9.00
tarragon mayonnaise, butter lettuce, swiss
|Texas Club Croissant
|$9.00
smoked turkey, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, swiss, avocado, butter lettuce, peppercorn aioli
Tinys Milk & Cookies
2809 Saint Street Houston, Houston
|Popular items
|Dough Box
|$33.00
12 frozen chocolate chip cookie dough balls
|Ham and Cheese Croissant
|$5.00
available until 2 pm
|Sugar Cookie Kit
|$22.00
8 plain sugar cookies, 4 royal icing piping bags, sprinkles
Tinys Milk & Cookies
9655 Katy Freeway, Building 3 #3140, Houston
|Popular items
|MC Club
|$15.00
turkey, havarti cheese, house pickles, basil pesto aioli, honey whole wheat
all sandwiches served with your choice of chips or fruit, and a chocolate chip cookie
|Gluten Free Chocolate Crinkle Cookies
|$5.50
bundle of two
|Baker's Sandwich
|$11.00
rosemary ham, dijon butter, croissant
all sandwiches served with your choice of chips or fruit, and a chocolate chip cookie
SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Common Bond Bistro & Bakery
1706 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Popular items
|Ham & Cheese Baguette Box Lunch
|$10.00
Jambon de paris, gruyere, dijon butter. All sandwich boxes include a half sandwich, chips and a chocolate chip cookie
|Texas Club
|$13.00
smoked turkey, applewood smoked bacon, bibb lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, avocado, peppercorn aioli, classic white bread
|Sausage & Egg Sandwich
|$11.00
breakfast sausage, white cheddar, aioli,
arugula, 63° egg (soft yolk), pain de mie bun
Kolache Shoppe
1031 Heights Blvd, Houston
|Popular items
|-Sausage, Egg, Cheese & Jalapeno-
|$3.45
Breakfast Style with scratch-made breakfast sausage, scrambled egg, American cheese & jalapeno.
|-Brisket, Egg, Cheddar & Jalapeno-
|$4.70
Breakfast Style with Pinkerton's brisket, scrambled egg, cheddar cheese & jalapeno.
|-Bacon, Egg & Cheese-
|$3.45
Breakfast Style with bacon, scrambled egg, & American cheese.
PASTRY
Kolache Shoppe
3945 Richmond Ave, Houston
|Popular items
|-Kiolbassa & Cheese-
|$3.05
Kiolbassa Polish-Style sausage and cheese.
|-Kiolbassa, Cheese & Jalapeno-
|$3.05
Kiolbassa Polish-Style jalapeno sausage with cheese.
|-Potato, Egg & Cheese-
|$3.45
Vegetarian breakfast style with house-made potato filling, scrambled egg & American cheese.
Dessert Gallery Bakery & Cafe
3600 Kirby Dr. Suite D, Houston
|Popular items
|Chocolate Cupcakes
|$3.75
Chocolate Cupcake with Chocolate Frosting. Try eating your cupcake The DG Way - it will change your life!
1. Peel off paper. 2. Pinch off the bottom of the cake. 3. Put the bottom piece on top of the frosting, making a cupcake sandwich! You'll end up with the perfect amount of frosting in every bite, and nothing will ever be the same again!!! (no nuts)
*Price per piece.
|Oreo® Truffles
|$2.50
Oreo® filling dipped in white chocolate! Every bite tastes like an Oreo dipped in a glass of milk. (no nuts)
*Price per piece.
|Confetti Cake Balls
|$2.50
Bite-sized with colorful sprinkles. Fun Fact: Cake Balls count as diet food because they're just small truffle-sized versions of your favorite DG cake! (no nuts)
*Price per piece.
Take The Cake
5700 Hwy 6 N #250, Houton
|Popular items
|Pineapple Carrot Whole
|$35.00
carrots, pineapple, walnuts, cream cheese icing
|Chocolate Truffle Whole
|$35.00
chocolate cake, filled and iced with chocolate ganache
|Hummingbird Whole
|$35.00
white cake, banana, pineapple, pecans, cream cheese icing