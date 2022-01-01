Tacos in Houston

Houston restaurants that serve tacos

Breakfast Taco image

 

My Life Cafe 1

13831 Northwest Fwy, Houston

Avg 5 (25 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Taco$1.69
Flour tortilla served with scrambled eggs and cheese.
More about My Life Cafe 1
Bacon Taco image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Frank's Grill

1915 Mangum Rd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (2821 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Taco$4.95
More about Frank's Grill
Lebanese Tacos image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Craft Pita

1920 Fountain View Dr., Houston

Avg 4.8 (1642 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lebanese Tacos$10.95
x3 tacos filled with shawarma rotisserie chicken, garlic aioli, pickles, and fries. Served with rice pilaf and hot sauce.
More about Craft Pita
Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA image

 

Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA

910 Louisiana, Suite M140, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pastor Taco.$3.79
Sliced pork fajita in an ancho-morita chili sauce simmered with onions & pineapple topped with cilantro, onion & queso fresco
Verde Taco.$2.99
Seasoned and grilled zucchini, yellow squash, red onion, mushrooms & carrots over our vegetarian black beans topped with chipotle crema (skip the sauce to make it vegan!)
Fish Taco.$4.39
Wild caught pollock, lightly seasoned, topped with creamy habanero sauce, citrus cabbage, fresh guacamole & pico de gallo
More about Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA
Potato Egg & Cheese Taco image

 

Boomtown Coffee

242 W 19th St, Houston

Avg 4 (809 reviews)
Takeout
Potato Egg & Cheese Taco$5.00
Scrambled eggs, potatoes, cheddar, corn tortilla.
Boomtown Taco$5.00
Fried egg, black beans, avocado, cheddar corn tortilla. Kinda messy, kinda perfect.
More about Boomtown Coffee
High Rise Taco image

 

High Tower Cafe #9 AIG

2929 Allen Parkway, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
High Rise Taco$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
Mid Rise Taco$2.69
Egg & Cheese: Choice Bacon, Sausage, Potatoe
Low Rise Taco$1.99
Egg & Cheese
More about High Tower Cafe #9 AIG
Mid Rise Taco image

 

High Tower Cafe #8 Imperial V

363 North Sam Houston Pkwy East Suite 150, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mid Rise Taco$2.69
Egg & Cheese: Choice Bacon, Sausage, Potatoe
High Rise Taco$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
Low Rise Taco$1.99
Egg & Cheese
More about High Tower Cafe #8 Imperial V
Chicken/Pastor Tacos image

 

Monkey's Tail

5802 Fulton Street, Houston

Avg 4.5 (148 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken/Pastor Tacos$3.00
More about Monkey's Tail
Bebidas image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL

Bebidas

2606 Edloe Street, Houston

Avg 4.3 (704 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
*Chicken Taco$6.00
served on a blue corn tortilla with roasted chicken, corn pico, cilantro, queso fresco, chipotle sauce.
More about Bebidas
Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS image

TACOS

Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS

2912 White Oak Dr, Houston

Avg 4.6 (3594 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Verde Taco.$2.99
Seasoned and grilled zucchini, yellow squash, red onion, mushrooms & carrots over our vegetarian black beans topped with chipotle crema (skip the sauce to make it vegan!)
Taco Salad.$7.99
Grilled Beef Taco.$4.59
Beef fajita grilled with onions & peppers served with shredded jack cheese, lettuce, chipotle crema & pico de gallo
More about Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS
Street Tacos image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

14006 Memorial, Houston

Avg 4.4 (872 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Street Tacos$13.95
Five corn tortillas topped with either grilled beef or chicken with diced onions and chopped cilantro. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
More about Los Tios
Breakfast Taco image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Slowpokes

2925 Richmond Ave., Houston

Avg 4.6 (444 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Breakfast Taco$3.50
More about Slowpokes
Rey del Pollo image

BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS

Rey del Pollo

13419 Woodforest Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.5 (314 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Order of Tacos (5) Flour Tortilla$10.50
More about Rey del Pollo
Canary Cafe image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Canary Café

4928 Fulton St. Ste A, Houston

Avg 4.7 (259 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Breakfast Taco$3.50
More about Canary Café
Mid Rise Taco image

 

High Tower Cafe #10 City West

2500 Citywest Blvd, Hosuton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Mid Rise Taco$2.69
Egg & Cheese: Choice Bacon, Sausage, Potatoe
High Rise Taco$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
Low Rise Taco$1.99
Egg & Cheese
More about High Tower Cafe #10 City West
Street Tacos image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Los Tios

5161 San Felipe St, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1114 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Street Tacos$13.95
Five corn tortillas topped with either grilled beef or chicken with diced onions and chopped cilantro. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
More about Los Tios
Studewood Cantine image

SALADS

Studewood Cantine

1111 Studewood, Houston

Avg 4.2 (764 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Beef Taco Dinner$14.00
3 Beef picadillo tacos w/ lettuce, tomato, cheese, fresh jalapeños & mantequilla.
More about Studewood Cantine
2 Breakfast Tacos image

 

Vibrant

1931 Fairview, Houston

Avg 4.2 (75 reviews)
Takeout
2 Breakfast Tacos$9.00
Almond flour tortilla, free-range scrambled egg, organic microgreens, avocado, watermelon radish, jalapeno-mango salsa
More about Vibrant
15. Beef Fajita Taco image

BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS

El Rey Taqueria

9742 Katy Fwy D-100, Houston

Avg 4.3 (1893 reviews)
Takeout
15. Beef Fajita Taco$3.99
Beef fajita meat taco served with your choice of toppings
20. El Rey Taco (Grilled Fish)$3.75
Grilled fish served on a cabbage mix in the taco and topped with habanero mayo
19. Grilled Shrimp Taco$3.75
Grilled shrimp taco topped with grilled onions & shredded cheese
More about El Rey Taqueria
Gaucho Taco image

SANDWICHES

EggHaus Gourmet

2042 E TC Jester, Houston

Avg 4.4 (1854 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gaucho Taco$3.95
Hybrid Non-GMO Tortilla, Hickory smoked bacon, cage free egg, cheddar, green onion
El Jefe Taco$4.95
Hybrid Non-GMO tortilla, Barbacoa, onions, cilantro, and grilled jalapeño.
More about EggHaus Gourmet
La Lupita Mexican Grill image

 

La Lupita Mexican Grill

6622 Pinemont Dr B, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Single Bistec Taco$1.90
More about La Lupita Mexican Grill
TACO PLATE image

FRENCH FRIES

Lazy Oaks Beer Garden

10158 Long Point Rd, Houston

Avg 4.6 (296 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TACO PLATE
A Lazy Oaks Tradition. Your choice of 3 or 5 of our unique takes on classic taco options, all topped with queso fresco, pickled red onions, and cilantro. Don't forget to add some charro beans to make it a meal.
Taco choices: Turkey Picadillo, Carnitas, Carne Asada, Barbacoa, or Crispy Cauliflower with Beans.
Fresh Flour or Corn Tortillas
More about Lazy Oaks Beer Garden
Siphon Coffee image

TACOS • SALADS

Siphon Coffee

701 W Alabama St, Houston

Avg 4.2 (946 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
El Taco Grande$3.90
This is a taco
More about Siphon Coffee
High Rise Taco image

 

High Tower Cafe #7 West Loop S

1233 W. Loop South, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
High Rise Taco$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
Mid Rise Taco$2.69
Egg & Cheese: Choice Bacon, Sausage, Potatoe
Low Rise Taco$1.99
Egg & Cheese
More about High Tower Cafe #7 West Loop S
Meat Lovers Taco image

 

Franks Grill

4236 HWY 6 N, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Meat Lovers Taco$6.75
More about Franks Grill
Goode Co. Taqueria image

 

Goode Co. Taqueria

4902 Kirby Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Two Beef Soft Taco Dinner$16.75
Served with rice, beans & either avocado or guacamole.
Two Chicken Soft Taco Dinner$16.00
Served with rice, beans & either avocado or guacamole.
More about Goode Co. Taqueria
Tacos A Go Go image

TACOS

Tacos A Go Go

3704 Main st, Houston

Avg 4.5 (5674 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Barbacoa Taco.$4.99
"A taco you must eat before you die" - Texas Monthly. Hildago-style, slow cooked lamb barbacoa pulled off the bone topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco
Grilled Chicken Taco.$3.29
Marinated chicken fajita seared with onions & peppers, topped with shredded jack cheese, fresh guacamole, lettuce, scallions & pico de gallo
Picadillo Taco.$3.29
Classic Hildago-style ground beef simmered with potatoes, carrots, thyme and other spices topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco
More about Tacos A Go Go
Cantina Barba image

 

Cantina Barba

3701 N Main St,, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Tacos$2.50
Comes with your choice of 2 ingredients, on flour tortilla
More about Cantina Barba
FrEQ-in-the-Box Taco Trio 🌮 image

 

Herban Frequency

At Grand Prize Bar:, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
FrEQ-in-the-Box Taco Trio 🌮$15.00
The Herban Frequency twist on a classic favorite. 3 deep fried tacos stuffed with vegan taco beef & ooey gooey cheese. Served with salsa.
More about Herban Frequency
Taco Plate image

 

Veegos

10932 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.7 (2040 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Plate$12.00
Egg & Sausage Taco$2.50
More about Veegos

