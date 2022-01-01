Tacos in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve tacos
My Life Cafe 1
13831 Northwest Fwy, Houston
|Breakfast Taco
|$1.69
Flour tortilla served with scrambled eggs and cheese.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Frank's Grill
1915 Mangum Rd, Houston
|Bacon Taco
|$4.95
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Craft Pita
1920 Fountain View Dr., Houston
|Lebanese Tacos
|$10.95
x3 tacos filled with shawarma rotisserie chicken, garlic aioli, pickles, and fries. Served with rice pilaf and hot sauce.
Tacos a Go Go ONE SHELL PLAZA
910 Louisiana, Suite M140, Houston
|Pastor Taco.
|$3.79
Sliced pork fajita in an ancho-morita chili sauce simmered with onions & pineapple topped with cilantro, onion & queso fresco
|Verde Taco.
|$2.99
Seasoned and grilled zucchini, yellow squash, red onion, mushrooms & carrots over our vegetarian black beans topped with chipotle crema (skip the sauce to make it vegan!)
|Fish Taco.
|$4.39
Wild caught pollock, lightly seasoned, topped with creamy habanero sauce, citrus cabbage, fresh guacamole & pico de gallo
Boomtown Coffee
242 W 19th St, Houston
|Potato Egg & Cheese Taco
|$5.00
Scrambled eggs, potatoes, cheddar, corn tortilla.
|Boomtown Taco
|$5.00
Fried egg, black beans, avocado, cheddar corn tortilla. Kinda messy, kinda perfect.
High Tower Cafe #9 AIG
2929 Allen Parkway, Houston
|High Rise Taco
|$2.99
Egg, Potato, Cheese: Choice Bacon or Sausage.
|Mid Rise Taco
|$2.69
Egg & Cheese: Choice Bacon, Sausage, Potatoe
|Low Rise Taco
|$1.99
Egg & Cheese
High Tower Cafe #8 Imperial V
363 North Sam Houston Pkwy East Suite 150, Houston
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL
Bebidas
2606 Edloe Street, Houston
|*Chicken Taco
|$6.00
served on a blue corn tortilla with roasted chicken, corn pico, cilantro, queso fresco, chipotle sauce.
TACOS
Tacos A Go Go HEIGHTS
2912 White Oak Dr, Houston
|Taco Salad.
|$7.99
|Grilled Beef Taco.
|$4.59
Beef fajita grilled with onions & peppers served with shredded jack cheese, lettuce, chipotle crema & pico de gallo
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Los Tios
14006 Memorial, Houston
|Street Tacos
|$13.95
Five corn tortillas topped with either grilled beef or chicken with diced onions and chopped cilantro. Served with refried beans and Mexican rice.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Slowpokes
2925 Richmond Ave., Houston
|Breakfast Taco
|$3.50
BURRITOS • TACOS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • QUESADILLAS
Rey del Pollo
13419 Woodforest Blvd, Houston
|Order of Tacos (5) Flour Tortilla
|$10.50
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Canary Café
4928 Fulton St. Ste A, Houston
|Breakfast Taco
|$3.50
High Tower Cafe #10 City West
2500 Citywest Blvd, Hosuton
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Los Tios
5161 San Felipe St, Houston
SALADS
Studewood Cantine
1111 Studewood, Houston
|Crispy Beef Taco Dinner
|$14.00
3 Beef picadillo tacos w/ lettuce, tomato, cheese, fresh jalapeños & mantequilla.
Vibrant
1931 Fairview, Houston
|2 Breakfast Tacos
|$9.00
Almond flour tortilla, free-range scrambled egg, organic microgreens, avocado, watermelon radish, jalapeno-mango salsa
BURRITOS • TACOS • QUESADILLAS
El Rey Taqueria
9742 Katy Fwy D-100, Houston
|15. Beef Fajita Taco
|$3.99
Beef fajita meat taco served with your choice of toppings
|20. El Rey Taco (Grilled Fish)
|$3.75
Grilled fish served on a cabbage mix in the taco and topped with habanero mayo
|19. Grilled Shrimp Taco
|$3.75
Grilled shrimp taco topped with grilled onions & shredded cheese
SANDWICHES
EggHaus Gourmet
2042 E TC Jester, Houston
|Gaucho Taco
|$3.95
Hybrid Non-GMO Tortilla, Hickory smoked bacon, cage free egg, cheddar, green onion
|El Jefe Taco
|$4.95
Hybrid Non-GMO tortilla, Barbacoa, onions, cilantro, and grilled jalapeño.
La Lupita Mexican Grill
6622 Pinemont Dr B, Houston
|Single Bistec Taco
|$1.90
FRENCH FRIES
Lazy Oaks Beer Garden
10158 Long Point Rd, Houston
|TACO PLATE
A Lazy Oaks Tradition. Your choice of 3 or 5 of our unique takes on classic taco options, all topped with queso fresco, pickled red onions, and cilantro. Don't forget to add some charro beans to make it a meal.
Taco choices: Turkey Picadillo, Carnitas, Carne Asada, Barbacoa, or Crispy Cauliflower with Beans.
Fresh Flour or Corn Tortillas
TACOS • SALADS
Siphon Coffee
701 W Alabama St, Houston
|El Taco Grande
|$3.90
This is a taco
High Tower Cafe #7 West Loop S
1233 W. Loop South, Houston
Goode Co. Taqueria
4902 Kirby Drive, Houston
|Two Beef Soft Taco Dinner
|$16.75
Served with rice, beans & either avocado or guacamole.
|Two Chicken Soft Taco Dinner
|$16.00
Served with rice, beans & either avocado or guacamole.
TACOS
Tacos A Go Go
3704 Main st, Houston
|Barbacoa Taco.
|$4.99
"A taco you must eat before you die" - Texas Monthly. Hildago-style, slow cooked lamb barbacoa pulled off the bone topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco
|Grilled Chicken Taco.
|$3.29
Marinated chicken fajita seared with onions & peppers, topped with shredded jack cheese, fresh guacamole, lettuce, scallions & pico de gallo
|Picadillo Taco.
|$3.29
Classic Hildago-style ground beef simmered with potatoes, carrots, thyme and other spices topped with onions, cilantro and queso fresco
Cantina Barba
3701 N Main St,, Houston
|Breakfast Tacos
|$2.50
Comes with your choice of 2 ingredients, on flour tortilla
Herban Frequency
At Grand Prize Bar:, Houston
|FrEQ-in-the-Box Taco Trio 🌮
|$15.00
The Herban Frequency twist on a classic favorite. 3 deep fried tacos stuffed with vegan taco beef & ooey gooey cheese. Served with salsa.