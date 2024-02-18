Tamasha 4200 Six Forks Rd Suite # 130
4200 Six Forks Rd # 130
Raleigh, NC 27609
Drinks
Liquor
- Kushi$16.00
- Crossroads$22.00
- Renegade Tigress$18.00
- Sacred Kiss$18.00
- Diamond in the Rough$19.00
- Serenity's Edge$15.00
- Listen To You Heart$19.00
- Queen's Necklace$18.00
- The Stoic$20.00
- Bagged Milk$19.00
- Pimm's Cup$15.00
- Sidecar$16.00
- Long Island$15.00
- Paper Plane$16.00
- Casamigos Reposado$18.00+
- Casamigos Anejo$19.00+
- Herradura Reposado$18.00+
- Don Julio Anejo$20.00+
- Don Julio Blanco$18.00+
- Don Julio 1942$61.00+
- 1800 Blanco$11.00+
- Casa Dragones Bianco$27.00+
- Corralejo Blanco$10.00+
- Corralejo Reposado$11.00+
- Grey Goose$12.00+
- Ketel One$9.00+
- Belvedere$10.00+
- Absolut$8.00+
- Absolut Citron$8.00+
- Ciroc$10.00+
- Luksusowa$8.00+
- Tito's$8.00+
- Hendricks$13.00+
- Tanqueray$9.00+
- Plymouth$13.00+
- Conniption Navy Strength$15.00+
- Sutler's$11.00+
- Bombay Sapphire$8.00+
- Empress 1908$13.00+
- Montelobos$14.00+
- Mezcal Vago$18.00+
- Nuestra$17.00+
- Jameson$11.00+
- Power's$11.00+
- Teeling$13.00+
- Red Breast$26.00+
- Michter's$15.00+
- Jack Daniel's$11.00+
- Woodford Reserve$13.00+
- Knob Creek$14.00+
- Four Rose's$12.00+
- Crown Royal$11.00+
- Redemption Rye$11.00+
- Laphroaig$22.00+
- Elijah Craig$11.00+
- Bulliet$12.00+
- Remy Martin$18.00+
- Whistle Pig$16.00+
- Angel's Envy$16.00+
- Balvenie$24.00+
- Glenlivet 15 YR$24.00+
- Johnnie Walker Black$13.00+
- Lagavulin 16 YR$33.00+
- The Dalmore$24.00+
- Glendronach 12 YR$30.00+
- Sailor Jerry$8.00+
- Bumbu$12.00+
- Diplimatico$15.00+
- Havana Club$8.00+
- Malibu Coconut$8.00+
- Flor de Cana 12 YR$13.00+
- Myer's$8.00+
- Captain Morgan$8.00+
- Kraken$8.00+
- Bacardi$8.00+
- Novo Fogo Cachaca$10.00+
- Amrut Port Rum$8.00+
- Cointreau$9.00+
- Grand Marnier$9.00+
- Chambord$8.00+
- St. Germain$7.00+
- Amaro Nonino$12.00+
- Absinthe$11.00+
- Pallini Limoncello$6.00+
- Bailey's$7.00+
- Kahlua$7.00+
- Aperol$7.00+
- Amaretto Disaronno$7.00+
- Campari$9.00+
- Montenegro$9.00+
- Benedictine$8.00+
- Pimms$6.00+
- Suze$7.00+
- P. Ferrand Dry Curacao$7.00+
- Rumchata$6.00+
- Midori$6.00+
Wine
- Glass 84 Prosecco Piedmont NV$12.00Out of stock
- Glass Finca La Estacada Rose 22$12.00
- Glass Bieler Sabine Rose 22$13.00
- Glass Lini 910 Lambrusco Emilia-Romagna NV$12.00
- Glass Cascinetta Vietti Moscato Piedmont 23$13.00
- Glass Castellano Pinot Grigio Veneto 22$13.00
- Glass Allan Scott Sauvignon Blanc 23$13.00
- Glass Venchiarezza Sauvignon Blanc Friuli 22$14.00
- Glass Stadt Krems Gruner Veltliner Germany 22$14.00
- Glass Tramin 'Suditrol' Gewurztraminer Alto Adige 22$14.00
- Glass Alveroldi ' Cantera' Chardonnay Garda 22$12.00
- Glass Pike Road Chardonnay Oklahoma 21$14.00
- Glass Robert Weil Riesling Germany 22$14.00
- Glass Colome Torrontes 22$13.00
- Glass Frederic Mabileau Chenin Blanc Loire Valley 22$13.00
- Glass Sardua Pater 'Terre Fenicie' Vermetino Sardegna 22$14.00
- Glass Grillo Gorghi Tondi 'Coste A Preola'$13.00
- GL Emotions Sauternes 2oz$15.00
- Glass Pikes 'Tempranilla Los Companeros' Shiraz Australia 21$16.00
- Glass Chateau de Saint Cosme Syrah Cotes du Rhone 22$15.00
- Glass Carlos Serres Tempranillo Rioja 17$15.00
- Glass El Lagar Del Isilla Crianza Spain 20$17.00
- Glass Martin Ray Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 20$17.00
- Glass Domingo Molina 'M2' Spain 19$16.00
- Glass Tenuta di Castellaro 'Ypsillon' Nero d'Avola Sicily 20$16.00
- Glass Berg Zweigelt Austria 19$16.00
- Glass The Hess Collection 'Shirttail Ranches' Pinot Noir California 21$15.00
- Glass Cru Pinot Noir California 21$15.00
- Glass Marques de Casa Concha 'Puerno Vineyard' Carmenere Chili 21$16.00
- Glass Pocas Ruby Porto Portugal$11.00
- Bottle Champagne Pierre Moncuit NV$244.00
- Bottle Champagne J M Seleque NV$306.00
- Bottle Champagne E Bernaut NV$246.00
- Bottle Biokult Naken Pet Nat 21$64.00
- Bottle Nomine Renard Rose NV$168.00
- Bottle 84 Prosecco NV$50.00
- Bottle Finca La Estacada Rose 22$40.00
- Bottle Bieler La Fete Rose 22$50.00
- Bottle Lini 910 Lambrusco Emilia-Romagna NV$44.00
- Bottle Cascinetta Vietti Moscato Piedmont 23$48.00
- Bottle Hubert Brochard Sauvignon Blanc Sancerre 22$120.00
- Bottle Bernard Defaix Chardonnay France Chablis 1er Cru 21$150.00
- Bottle Sandhi Chardonnay 21$112.00
- Bottle Bodega Catena Alta Zapata Chardonnay Argentina 21$120.00
- Bottle Chateau la Tour Blanche 'Emotions' Bordeaux Sauternes 21$140.00
- Bottle Castellano Pinot Grigio Veneto 22$48.00
- Bottle Allan Scott Sauvignon Blanc 23$48.00
- Bottle Venchiarezza Sauvignon Blanc Italy 22$58.00
- Bottle Stadt Krems Gruner Veltliner Germany 22$52.00
- Bottle Tramin 'Suditrol' Gewurztraminer Alto Adige 22$52.00
- Bottle Robert Weil Riesling Germany 22$52.00
- Bottle Colome Torrontes 22$42.00
- Bottle Frederic Mabileau Chenin Blanc Loire Valley 22$68.00
- Bottle Sardua Pater 'Terre Fenicie' Vermentino Sardegna 22$58.00
- Bottle Pike Road Chardonnay Oregon 21$52.00
- Bottle Sokol Blosser Pinot Noir 21$86.00
- Bottle Maison Chanzy Pinot Noir 22$94.00
- Bottle Paul Hobbs Pinot Noir 21$250.00
- Bottle GD Vajra 'Coste di Rose' Nebbiolo 19$312.00
- Bottle Altesino Sangiovese 18$203.00
- Bottle Ridge Vineyards 'Lytton Springs' Red Blend 21$178.00
- Bottle Chappellet Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 21$328.00
- Bottle Orin Swift 'Palermo' Cabernet Sauvignon Napa Valley 21$218.00
- Bottle Rombauer ZInfandel Napa Valley 20$124.00
- Bottle Chateau Laplagnotte-Bellavue Merlot Bordeaux Grand Cru 20$130.00Out of stock
- Bottle Bodegas Alto Moncayo Caranacha Spain 20$100.00
- Bottle Chateau Batailley 'Pauillac' Red Blend Bordeaux Grand Cru Clase 16$394.00
- Bottle Izarbe Tempranillo 14$94.00Out of stock
- Bottle Inkarri Malbec 17$62.00
- Bottle Chateau La Menotte 21$86.00
- Bottle Cantina del Pino Nebbiolo 19$176.00
- Bottle San Lorenzo Brunello di Montalcino 18$218.00
- Bottle McPrice Myers 'Right Hand Man' Syrah 21$64.00
- Bottle Colome Malbec Argentina 21$80.00
- Bottle Mullan Road Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon Washington 18$120.00
- Bottle Pikes Tempranillo Shiraz 21$60.00
- Bottle Chateau de Saint Cosme France Syrah 22$56.00
- Bottle Carlos Serres Tempranillo/Graciano Spain 17$56.00
- Bottle Martin Ray Cab Sauv California 20$64.00
- Bttl Hess PN shirtail$56.00
- Bergh Zweigelt$56.00
- Marques Carmenere$56.00
Beer
NA Bev
- Berry Breeze$12.00
- Sloe Gin Faux Gin$14.00
- Indian Sour$14.00
- Karasmatic Komkum Fizz$9.00
- No-Jito$9.00
- Tribucha Flowers of Life$8.00
- Tribucha Controlled Burn$8.00
- Tribucha Chill Berry$8.00
- Acqua Panna 500 ml$3.00
- Acqua Panna 1 L$6.00
- San Pellegrino 500 ml$3.00
- San Pellegrino 1 L$6.00
- Coke$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Iced Tea$4.00
- Diet Coke$4.00
Food Menu
Appetizer
- Oscietra Caviar$150.00
- Four Cheese Truffle Kulcha$14.00
Shishito pepper, black truffle, mint & cilantro dip.
- Lamb Kheema Kulcha$14.00
Minced lamb, brie cheese, mint & cilantro chutney.
- Kozhi Vepudu$21.00
- Kerala Pork Belly Bao$16.00
12 hour slow cooked & seared pork belly bao, Kerala spice mix, pickled vegetables, roast garlic & chili chutney
- Byadgi Chilli Shrimps$21.00
Sesame, shallots, southern spices, coconut milk
- Tandoori Paneer Tikka$21.00
Kashmiri chili & coriander pesto-marinated cottage cheese, mint & cilantro dip.
- Dahi Ke Kebab$18.00
Yogurt croquettes, caramelized onion, tomato jaggery
- Paniyaram (Vegan)$16.00
Tempered rice & lentil dumpling, ginger & tomato foam.
Chaat & Salad
- Purple Sweet Potato, Crunchy Kale, & Shiso Chaat$16.00
Yogurt foam, tamarind, cilantro & mint chutney
- Crispy Okra & Tuk Aloo Chaat$16.00
Lotus stem, potatoes, yogurt, tamarind, onion seeds
- Chaat Mate$28.00
A chaat sampler composed of our Purple Sweet Potato, Crunchy Kale & Shiso Chaat and our Crispy Okra & Tuk Aloo Chaat
- Millets & Scallops Salad$25.00Out of stock
Scallop Civiche, grapes, onions, jalapenos, yuzu, butter milk dressing,
Small Plates
- Oyster 65$24.00
Omelette crepes, curry leaves crème fraiche, pickled radish, Curry tartar sauce
- TMC (Tamasha Fried Chicken)$21.00
Chillies, pepper, Teff grain curd rice, watermelon radish, caramelized onion
- Veg Galouti Nihari$18.00
A lucknow kebab melts in your mouth, nihari sauce, mint chutney, chur chur paratha.
- Kheema Kaleji$24.00
A quartet of minced lamb, liver, kidney, and testicles, delicately accompanied by onion tomato masala and butter brioche.
Large Plates
- Mushrooms Paradise$33.00
Lion's mane, morels, millets Khichdi , spring onion sauce.
- Paneer Pasanda$31.00
Roast tomato & red pepper makhani, fenugreek leaves, butter powder
- Nadru Malai Kofta$31.00
- Dakhni Saag$25.00
Spinach, mustard leaves, dill, garlic.
- Yellow Tail Red Snapper Coastal Curry$37.00
Pan-seared, curry leaves, shallots, coastal curry, green peas stuffed cipollini onions.
- Butter Chicken$32.00
Char-grilled chicken roast tomatoes & pepper makhani, fenugreek, butter powder.
- Murgh Pasanda$34.00
- Dum Ki Nalli Gosht$47.00
Lamb shank roast in aromatic gravy.
- Hyderabadi Dum Biryani$31.00
Sides
Breads
Accompaniments / Dips & Chutney
Dessert
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
4200 Six Forks Rd # 130, Raleigh, NC 27609