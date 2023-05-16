- Home
Tapatios New Castle 820 castle valley Blvd
820 castle valley Blvd
New Castle, CO 81647
Main Menu
Appetizers
Combo Appetizer
Nachos, quesadilla and chicken taquitos, served with green onions, tomatoes, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream
Hongos Al Mojo De Ajo
Mushrooms cooked in a garlic and butter sauce, served with avocado slices and tomatoes
Camarongos
Jumbo shrimp cooked with mushrooms in a garlic and butter sauce, topped with avocado slices and tomatoes
Fresh Oysters - 6 Pieces
*These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
Fresh Oysters - 12 Pieces
*These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
Mexican Pizza
Crispy flour tortillas topped with beans, ground beef, cheese, green onions, tomatoes,guacamole and sour cream
Nachos Supreme
Crispy tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese and jalapeño nacho. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your r
Cheese Nachos DLX
Crispy tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese or meat, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole
Queso Fundido
Melted cheese with chorizo Mexican sausage
Cheese Crispy DLX
Crispy large flour tortilla topped with melted cheese sour cream and guacamole
Beef Quesadilla DLX
Chicken Quesadilla DLX
Picadillo Quesadilla DLX
Pork Quesadilla DLX
Cheese Quesadilla DLX
Large flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese or meat, topped with lettuce, green onions, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole
Quesadilla Supreme
Large flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodb
Guacamole Dip
Fresh chopped avocado mixed with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, tomato, jalapeno and lime juice
Cheese Dip
Mexican fondue cheese
Ground Beef Nachos DLX
Chicken Nachos DLX
Picadillo Nachos DLX
Pork Nachos DLX
Chicken Taquitos
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken and cheese, salsa and cheese on top garnished with tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole
Special Tacos
Tacos Al Carbon 3 Tacos
3 corn tortillas filled with chopped grilled skirt steak carne asada. Topped with chopped cilantro and onions. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and guacamole. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shel
Tacos Al Pastor 3 Tacos
(3) corn tortillas filled with marinated chopped grilled fajita meat and pineapple. Topped with enchilada sauce, cilantro, and fresh Mexican cheese. Served with rice, beans, pico De gallo and guacamole. *These items are cooked to orDer, consuming raw or un
Taco Al gusto
2 corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat, topped with chopped cilantro and onions, served with radishes, fried onions, wedges of lime and fried jalapeño pepper upon request with an order of 3 or more. *These items are cooked to order, consuming ra
Taco Plate
4 corn tortillas, served with rice and beans cilantro, and onions. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical
Tortas
Tostadas
Combinations
Seafood - Tostadas
Tostada De Pescado (1)
Groundfish marinated with lime juice, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and chile jalapeño
Tostada De Camaron (1)
Chopped shrimp marinated with lime juice, onions, tomatoes, cilantro and chile jalapeño
Tostada De Pulpo (1)
Chopped octopus marinated with lime juice, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and chile jalapeño
Tostada De Aguachile (1)
Raw shrimp marinated with lime juice, onions, chile jalapeño, served with cucumber and avocado slices. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, esp
Seafood - Tacos
Fish
Camarones
Camarones a La Diabla
Jumbo shrimps sauteed with onions, mushrooms, green and red bell peppers, and a spicy sauce
Camarones Rancheros
Jumbo shrimps cooked with onions, tomatoes, green and red bell peppers in a special red sauce
Camarones a La Crema
Jumbo shrimp cooked with mushrooms, celery, and carrots sauteed in sour cream sauce
Camarones Al Chipotle
Jumbo shrimps with green and red bell peppers, onions sauteed in creamy chipotle sauce, served with rice, beans, pico De gallo and avocado slices
Camarones Apretalados
Fried jumbo shrimp wrapped in bacon, served over a bed of sauteed onions and bell pepper, mushrooms, topped with melted cheese, lettuce, pico De gallo, and guacamole
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Mexican style shrimp scampi, mushrooms, sauteed in a garlic sauce, served with rice and beans
Camarones Aguachiles
Very spicy! Raw shrimp marinated with lime juice topped with slices of fresh jalapeño pepper, onions, cucumbers, avocados, and tomatoes. Not served with rice and beans
Cocktails
Kids Menu
Kid Small Taco
Kid Small Cheese Quesadilla
Kid Small Nachos
Kid Grilled Cheese
Kid Small Enchilada
Kid Small Burrito
Kid Chicken Taquitos
Kid Corn Dog
Served with fries
Kid Chicken Nuggets
Served with fries
Kid Hamburger
Served with fries. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
Burgers
Hamburger
With onions, lettuce and tomatoes. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
Cheese Hamburger
With cheese, onions, lettuce and tomatoes. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
Avocado Burger
With bacon strips, cheese, mushrooms, avocado slices, onions, lettuce and tomatoes. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have
Side Orders
Side Sour Cream
Side Guacamole
Side Rice
Side Beans
Side Rice & Beans
Side Taco
Side Enchilada
Side Burrito
Side Chimichanga no dlx
Side Chimichanga Dlx
Side Tamal
Side Chile Releno
Side Flautas Dlx (2)
Side Chalupa
Side Flour Tortilla (3)
Side Corn Tortilla (3)
Side Flour Tortilla
Side Chalupa Deluxe
Side Chopped Tomatoes
Side Chopped Onions
Chopped Lettuce
Side Shredded Cheese
Side 4 Slices Avocado
Side 8 Slices Avocado
Side French Fries
Side Salsa
Side one egg
Side Dlx
Side 4 slices bacon
Side Cilantro
Side Toreado (1)
Side Pico de gallo
Side Slice piña
Side Chile vinagre
Side Rabanos
Side Mushrooms
Side Chile verde con puerco
Side Dressing
Side Salsa 4oz para chips
Side Salsa mesa 22oz
Side Salsa mesa 32oz
Side Cabbage 22oz
Side Cabbage 32oz
Side Chips y salsa small
Side Chips chicos
Side Chips 1lbs
Side Chips 2lbs
Side Cebolla chambray
Side Cebolla guisada
Side Plato de fajitas
Side Container 5 Personas
Side Container 10 Personas
Side Container 20 personas
Side Container 40 Personas
House Specialties
Mar Y Tierra
Ribeye steak, jumbo shrimp, mushrooms cooked in garlic sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico De gallo and grilled jalapeño pepper. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increa
Tapatios Special
Grilled boneless chicken breast, grilled seasoned skirt steak, 3 jumbo shrimps wraped in bacon cheese dip over and mushrooms. Served with rice beans and guacamole. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shell
Molcajete
Grilled marinated steak strips, chicken strips, shrimp, onions, bell pepper cooked in our special sauce. Served with rice beans pico De gallo and guacamole. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or
Crispy Rellenos
Two crispy chiles rellenos topped with green sauce, lettuce and tomatoes, served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of
Dinner for Two
Tapatios Flaming
Boneless chicken breast, seasoned grilled skirt steak, fried wrapped with bacon jumbo prawns covered with cheese dip, green and red bell pepper, mushrooms. Served with 2 sides of rice, beans, pico De gallo guacamole and sour cream. *These items are cooked
Dinner for Two
Grilled chicken, grilled steak and shrimp al mojo De ajo with mushrooms cooked in garlic ,pico De gallo, sour cream and guacamole. Served with 2 side of rice, beans. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, she
Fajitas for Two- 2 Meat
With your choice of: steak, chicken, prawns or combination of two or three. Delivery sizzling hot. Served with a 2 sides of rice, beans, guacamole and sour cream. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellf
Fajitas for Two - 3 Meat
With your choice of: steak, chicken, prawns or combination of two or three. Delivery sizzling hot. Served with a 2 sides of rice, beans, guacamole and sour cream. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellf
Fajitas
Seafood Fajitas
Scallops, tilapia, fish and jumbo shrimp cooked with red and green bell pepper and onions
Shrimp Fajitas
Jumbo prawns marinated in our special sauce, served sizzling hot, sauteed with onions, bell peppers mushrooms, carrot and celery
Veggie Fajitas
Sauteed seasoned vegetables
Beef Fajitas
Beef strips marinated in our special sauce, served sizzling hot, sauteed with onions tomato and bell pepper
Chicken Fajitas
Chicken strips marinated in our special sauce, served sizzling hot, sauteed with onions tomato and bell pepper
Fajitas Trio
Beef and chicken strips marinated in our special sauce, with sauteed shrimp, served sizzling hot, sauteed with onions, tomato and bell pepper
Desserts
Chicken Dishes
Pollo en Salsa Verde
Tender chicken strips, cooked with onions, green and red bell peppers and tomatillo sauce
Pollo a La Mexicana
Sauteed tender chicken strips with green and red bell peppers, onions and special mild sauce
Pollo a La Crema
Sauteed tender strips with mushrooms, celery, carrots and creamy sauce
Pollo Fundido
Tender chicken strips, cooked with green and red bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and melted cheese, served with rice and salad
Pollo Chipotle
Tender chicken strips cooked with green and red bell peppers and onions in a tasty authentic chipotle sauce
Carnitas De Pollo
Tender chicken strips cooked with green and red bell peppers and onions, served with guacamole
Pollo a La Diabla
Sauteed tender chicken strips cooked with green and red bell peppers, mushrooms and onions and spicy sauce
Pollo Con Mole
Tender strips of chicken breast cooked with "Mole" Mexican sauce made with a different kinds of dried chiles with a hint of chocolate
Pollo Asado
Boneless chicken breast seasoned cooked over charcoal, served with lettuce, pico De gallo and guacamole
Pork Dishes
Beef Dishes
Tampiqueña
Grilled skirt steak topped with a chipotle sauce made with baby shrimp and cheese. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have
Picadillo
Shredded beef cooked in our broth seasoned with a tasty red chile sauce
Ribeye Ranchero
Ribeye steak seasoned, served with pico De gallo and guacamole. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical con
Carne Asada
Skirt steak seasoned and cooked over charcoal, served with pico De gallo and guacamole. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you
Carne Asada Y Mas
Skirt steak seasoned and cooked over charcoal, garnished with lettuce, pico De gallo, guacamole and one chicken “mole” enchilada. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your ris
Carnitas De Res
Sauteed sirloin strips with green, red bell pepper & onions, served with guacamole, lettuce and pico De gallo. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illn
Steak Chicana
Top sirloin steak cut into strips topped with Spanish sauce, onions, red and green bell pepper, serverd with guacamole. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodb
Steak Al Chipotle
Outside grilled strips of skirt steak mix with onions, red and green bell pepper, smothered in a spicy chipotle sauce, served with lettuce, tomatoes. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs m
Enchiladas
Enchiladas a La Crema
2 enchiladas with your choice of filling covered with creamy sauce and sour cream
Enchiladas De Mole
2 enchiladas with your choice of filling smothered with "Mole" Mexican sauce made with a different kinds of sun dry pepper with a hint of chocolate
Enchiladas Rancheras
2 enchiladas with your choice of filling, smothered with red sauce, topped with two eggs over easy. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especi
Enchiladas Chipotle
2 enchiladas with your choice of filling, smothered with chipotle sauce
Enchiladas Suizas
2 enchiladas with your choice of filling, topped with green sauce and sour cream
Enchiladas Verde
2 enchiladas with your choice of filling, smothered with Green sauce
Super Enchilada
2 Enchiladas stuffed with your choice of filling, smothered with red sauce, served with sour cream and guacamole
Enchiladas Trio
3 enchiladas stuffed, one with pork green sauce one with shredded beef chipotle sauce and one with chicken mole sauce
Veggie Enchilada
2 corn enchiladas stuffed with vegetables, topped with our delicious green tomatillo sauce and melted Monterey Jack cheese
Enchiladas Especiales
2 large flour tortillas stuffed with chicken or beef fajita meat green and red bell peppers, onions served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico De gallo, sour cream and guacamole in a red and green sauce
Fish Enchiladas
2 corn enchiladas filled with chopped tilapia fish fillet cooked with onions, tomatoes. Smothered with our special creamy sauce
Crab Enchiladas
2 corn enchiladas filled with imitation crab meat cooked with tomatoes and onions, smothered with our special creamy sauce
Shrimp Enchiladas
2 corn enchiladas stuffed with shrimp cooked with onions and tomatoes, smothered with special creamy sauce
Seafood Enchiladas
2 corn enchiladas stuffed with shrimp, imitation crab meat, cooked with tomatoes, onions in a special creamy sauce
Burritos
Asada Burrito
Stuffed with chopped carne azada smothered with red sauce, served with guacamole and pico de gallo.
Burrito de la Casa
Large flour tortilla filled with carne asada (skirt steak), rice and beans inside, covered with enchilada sauce, topped with green onions, tomatoes,guacamole and cotija cheese.
Beef Fajita Burrito
Large flour tortilla stuffed with a generous portion of seasoned beef fajita, garnished with lettuce pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
Bean Burrito
Ground Beef Burrito
Filled with ground beef, smothered with red sauce and melted cheese.
Shredded Beef Burrito (picadillo)
Filled with shredded beef, smothered with red sauce and melted cheese.
Veggie Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with sauteed vegetables, smothered with sauce, served with rice, beans, lettuce tomatoes, shredded cheese and avocado slices.
Mole Burrito
Chicken burrito smothered with our sweet mole sauce.
Burrito a la Crema
Chicken burrito smothered with our creamy sauce.
Chicken Fajita Burrito
Large flour tortilla stuffed with a generous portion of seasoned chicken fajita, garnished with cheese, sour cream and guacamole and pico de gallo.
Shredded Chicken Burrito
Filled with chicken breast, smothered with red sauce and melted cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Chipotle Burrito
Chicken burrito topped with spicy chipotle sauce.
Fish Burrito
large flour tortilla filled with tilapia fish, onions, tomatoes, and smothered whit creamy sauce.
Burrito Seafood
large flour tortilla stuffed with shrimp, abalone, octopus and fish cooked onions and tomatoes, topped with our creamy sauce.
Burrito de Camaron
Large flour tortilla stuffed with sauteed shrimp, onions and tomatoes, smothered with creamy sauce.
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Pork w/ Green Sauce Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with chunks of tender pork, covered with green tomatillo sauce.
Chorizo Burrito (mexican sausage)
(Mexican sausage burrito)
Carnitas Burrito
Stuffed with carnitas smothered with green sauce, served with guacamole and pico de gallo.
Super Burritos
Stuffed with your choice of meat picadillo (shredded beef) ground beef, chicken (shredded chicken) or pork, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and guacamole
Burrito Mazatepec
Eggs
Chimichangas
Soups
Salads
Bar
Tequilas
1800 Silver
1800 Reposado
1800 Añejo
Casa Amigos
Cabrito Blanco
Cabrito Reposado
Cabo Wabo Blanco
Cabo Wabo Reposado
Cabo Wabo Añejo
Cazadores Blanco
Cazadores Reposado
Cazadores Añejo
Centenarios Plata
Centenario Reposado
Centenario Añejo
Corazon Blanco
Corazon Reposado
Corazon Añejo
Corralejo Blanco
Corralejo Reposado
Corralejo Añejo
Corzo Silver
Corzo Reposado
Corzo Añejo
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Don Julio Añejo
Don Julio 70
El Jimado
El Jimador Reposado
El Jimador Añejo
El Tesoro Platino Blanco
El Tesoro Reposado
El Tesoro Añejo
Espolon
Exotico
Herradura Silver
Herradura Reposado
Herradura Añejo
Jose Cuervo Clasico
Jose Cuervo Gold
Jose Cuervo Tradicional
Jose Cuervo Black
Milagro Silver
Milagro Reposado
Milagro Añejo
Patron Silver
Patron Reposado
Patron Añejo
Pueblo Viejo Blanco
Pueblo Viejo Reposado
Pueblo Viejo Añejo
Sauza Hornitos Plata
Sauza Hornitos Reposado
Sauza Hornitos Añejo
Tarantula Plata
Tarantula Reposado
Tarantula Azul
Tradicional
Tres Generaciones Plata
Tres Generaciones Reposado
Tres Generaciones Añejo
Special Tequilas
Gran Patron Platinum
Gran Patron Burdeos
Gran Centenario Leyenda
Patron Extra Añejo 7 Años
Tequila Clase Azul
Don Julio 1942
Don Julio Real
Jose Cuervo Platino
Cazadores Extra Añejo
Herradura Suprema
Milagro Extra Añejo
Reserva De La Familia Jose Cuervo
Tequila Romance
Margaritas
Original (House) - Regular
Original (House) - Jumbo
Blue Margarita - Regular
Blue Margarita - Jumbo
Italian - Regular
Italian - Jumbo
Margarita Dragon - Regular
Margarita Dragon - Jumbo
Purple Margarita - Regular
Purple Margarita - Jumbo
House Cadillac - Regular
House Cadillac - Jumbo
Margarita Silver - Regular
Margarita Silver - Jumbo
Margarita Reposado - Regular
Margarita Reposado - Jumbo
Margarita Añejo - Regular
Margarita Añejo - Jumbo
Cadillac Marg. Silver - Regular
Cadillac Marg. Silver - Jumbo
Cadillac Marg. Reposado - Regular
Cadillac Marg. Reposado - Jumbo
Cadillac Marg. Añejo - Regular
Cadillac Marg. Añejo - Jumbo
Pink Lady Margarita
Red Bull Margarita
Budlight Margarita
Corona Margarita
Jalapeno Margarita - Small
Jalapeno Margarita - Large
Margarita Special SM
Margarita Special LG
Cerveza
Cocktails
Whiskey
Crown Royal
Bushmills
Jameson
Seagram's V.O
Maker's Mark
Kentucky Gentleman
Old Crow
Canadian Club
Seagram's 7
Crown Royal Apple
J&B
Fireball
Johnnie Walker
Black Label
Red Label
Wild Turkey
Jim Bean
Buchanan's
Buchanan's 18
Chivas Regal 12
Jack Daniels
Glenlivet 12
Evan Williams
Well Whiskey
Wine
Liquer
NA Beverages
Beverages - Coffee
Beverages - Fountain Drinks
Beverages - No Free Refill
Beverages - Jarritos
Beverages - NA drinks
Lunch Menu
Burritos
Bean Burrito
Ground Beef Burrito
Filled with ground beef, smothered with red sauce and melted cheese.
Shredded Chicken Burrito
Filled with chicken breast, smothered with red sauce and melted cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Shredded Beef Burrito (picadillo)
Filled with shredded beef, smothered with red sauce and melted cheese.
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Pork w/ Green Sauce Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with chunks of tender pork, covered with green tomatillo sauce.
Chorizo Burrito (mexican sausage)
(Mexican sausage burrito)
Machaca Burrito
(Shredded beef, bell pepper, onions and egg)
Bacon & Egg Burrito
Mole Burrito
Chicken burrito smothered with our sweet mole sauce.
Burrito a la Crema
Chicken burrito smothered with our creamy sauce.
Chipotle Burrito
Chicken burrito topped with spicy chipotle sauce.
Asada Burrito
Stuffed with chopped carne azada smothered with red sauce, served with guacamole and pico de gallo.
Super Burritos
Stuffed with your choice of meat picadillo (shredded beef) ground beef, chicken (shredded chicken) or pork, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and guacamole
Carnitas Burrito
Stuffed with carnitas smothered with green sauce, served with guacamole and pico de gallo.
Chimichangas
Chimichanga Chipotle (1)
Chicken chimichanga, topped with chipotle sauce. $11.99
Chimichanga Carnitas
Fried pork cooked slowly till golden brown.
Chimichanga ala Crema (1)
Chicken chimichanga, topped with creamy sauce.
Chimichanga Pork (1)
Chunks of pork cooked in a green sauce.
Chimichanga Mole
Chicken chimichanga, topped with “mole” sauce.
Tostadas
Tacos
Taco Plate
Enchiladas
Super Enchilada
2 Enchiladas stuffed with your choice of filling, smothered with red sauce, served with sour cream and guacamole
Enchiladas Chipotle
2 enchiladas with your choice of filling, smothered with chipotle sauce
Enchiladas Suizas
2 enchiladas with your choice of filling, topped with green sauce and sour cream
Enchiladas a La Crema
2 enchiladas with your choice of filling covered with creamy sauce and sour cream
Enchiladas De Mole
2 enchiladas with your choice of filling smothered with "Mole" Mexican sauce made with a different kinds of sun dry pepper with a hint of chocolate
Enchiladas Verde
2 enchiladas with your choice of filling, smothered with Green sauce
Enchiladas Rancheras
2 enchiladas with your choice of filling, smothered with red sauce, topped with two eggs over easy. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especi
Eggs
Appetizers
Chicken Taquitos
Deep fried flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken and cheese, salsa and cheese on top garnished with tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole
Cheese Quesadilla DLX
Large flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese or meat, topped with lettuce, green onions, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole
Beef Quesadilla DLX
Chicken Quesadilla DLX
Picadillo Quesadilla DLX
Pork Quesadilla DLX
Guacamole Dip
Fresh chopped avocado mixed with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, tomato, jalapeno and lime juice
Cheese Dip
Mexican fondue cheese
Camarongos
Jumbo shrimp cooked with mushrooms in a garlic and butter sauce, topped with avocado slices and tomatoes
Combo Appetizer
Nachos, quesadilla and chicken taquitos, served with green onions, tomatoes, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream
Hongos Al Mojo De Ajo
Mushrooms cooked in a garlic and butter sauce, served with avocado slices and tomatoes
Cheese Nachos DLX
Crispy tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese or meat, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole
Ground Beef Nachos DLX
Chicken Nachos DLX
Picadillo Nachos DLX
Pork Nachos DLX
Camarones
Camarones a La Diabla
Jumbo shrimps sauteed with onions, mushrooms, green and red bell peppers, and a spicy sauce
Camarones a La Crema
Jumbo shrimp cooked with mushrooms, celery, and carrots sauteed in sour cream sauce
Camarones Al Chipotle
Jumbo shrimps with green and red bell peppers, onions sauteed in creamy chipotle sauce, served with rice, beans, pico De gallo and avocado slices
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Mexican style shrimp scampi, mushrooms, sauteed in a garlic sauce, served with rice and beans
Pork Dishes
Beef Dishes
Carnitas De Res
Sauteed sirloin strips with green, red bell pepper & onions, served with guacamole, lettuce and pico De gallo. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illn
Carne Asada
Skirt steak seasoned and cooked over charcoal, served with pico De gallo and guacamole. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you
Picadillo
Shredded beef cooked in our broth seasoned with a tasty red chile sauce
Steak Al Chipotle
Outside grilled strips of skirt steak mix with onions, red and green bell pepper, smothered in a spicy chipotle sauce, served with lettuce, tomatoes. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs m
Tampiqueña
Grilled skirt steak topped with a chipotle sauce made with baby shrimp and cheese. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have
Steak Chicana
Top sirloin steak cut into strips topped with Spanish sauce, onions, red and green bell pepper, serverd with guacamole. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodb
Chicken Dishes
Pollo Chipotle
Tender chicken strips cooked with green and red bell peppers and onions in a tasty authentic chipotle sauce
Pollo a La Mexicana
Sauteed tender chicken strips with green and red bell peppers, onions and special mild sauce
Pollo Asado
Boneless chicken breast seasoned cooked over charcoal, served with lettuce, pico De gallo and guacamole
Pollo Con Mole
Tender strips of chicken breast cooked with "Mole" Mexican sauce made with a different kinds of dried chiles with a hint of chocolate
Pollo en Salsa Verde
Tender chicken strips, cooked with onions, green and red bell peppers and tomatillo sauce
Pollo a La Crema
Sauteed tender strips with mushrooms, celery, carrots and creamy sauce
Pollo Fundido
Tender chicken strips, cooked with green and red bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and melted cheese, served with rice and salad
Carnitas De Pollo
Tender chicken strips cooked with green and red bell peppers and onions, served with guacamole
Pollo a La Diabla
Sauteed tender chicken strips cooked with green and red bell peppers, mushrooms and onions and spicy sauce
Tortas
Combinations
L Combo Chico
One item. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
L Combo Mediano
Two items. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
Taco Salad
Veggies
Veggie Burrito
Large flour tortilla filled with sauteed vegetables, smothered with sauce, served with rice, beans, lettuce tomatoes, shredded cheese and avocado slices.
Veggie Enchilada
2 corn enchiladas stuffed with vegetables, topped with our delicious green tomatillo sauce and melted Monterey Jack cheese
Veggie Chimichanga
Crispy Rellenos
Two crispy chiles rellenos topped with green sauce, lettuce and tomatoes, served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
820 castle valley Blvd, New Castle, CO 81647