Tapatios New Castle 820 castle valley Blvd

Main Menu

Appetizers

Combo Appetizer

$15.99

Nachos, quesadilla and chicken taquitos, served with green onions, tomatoes, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream

Hongos Al Mojo De Ajo

$10.99

Mushrooms cooked in a garlic and butter sauce, served with avocado slices and tomatoes

Camarongos

$17.75

Jumbo shrimp cooked with mushrooms in a garlic and butter sauce, topped with avocado slices and tomatoes

Fresh Oysters - 6 Pieces

$11.99

*These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

Fresh Oysters - 12 Pieces

$19.99

*These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

Mexican Pizza

$13.99

Crispy flour tortillas topped with beans, ground beef, cheese, green onions, tomatoes,guacamole and sour cream

Nachos Supreme

$19.99

Crispy tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream, guacamole, shredded cheese and jalapeño nacho. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your r

Cheese Nachos DLX

$13.25

Crispy tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese or meat, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole

Queso Fundido

$11.99

Melted cheese with chorizo Mexican sausage

Cheese Crispy DLX

$10.99

Crispy large flour tortilla topped with melted cheese sour cream and guacamole

Beef Quesadilla DLX

$12.99

Chicken Quesadilla DLX

$12.99

Picadillo Quesadilla DLX

$12.99

Pork Quesadilla DLX

$12.99

Cheese Quesadilla DLX

$12.99

Large flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese or meat, topped with lettuce, green onions, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole

Quesadilla Supreme

$19.50

Large flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodb

Guacamole Dip

$10.99

Fresh chopped avocado mixed with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, tomato, jalapeno and lime juice

Cheese Dip

$5.50

Mexican fondue cheese

Ground Beef Nachos DLX

$12.99

Chicken Nachos DLX

$12.99

Picadillo Nachos DLX

$12.99

Pork Nachos DLX

$12.99

Chicken Taquitos

$13.99

Deep fried flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken and cheese, salsa and cheese on top garnished with tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole

Special Tacos

Tacos Al Carbon 3 Tacos

$23.25

3 corn tortillas filled with chopped grilled skirt steak carne asada. Topped with chopped cilantro and onions. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo and guacamole. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shel

Tacos Al Pastor 3 Tacos

$23.25

(3) corn tortillas filled with marinated chopped grilled fajita meat and pineapple. Topped with enchilada sauce, cilantro, and fresh Mexican cheese. Served with rice, beans, pico De gallo and guacamole. *These items are cooked to orDer, consuming raw or un

Taco Al gusto

2 corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat, topped with chopped cilantro and onions, served with radishes, fried onions, wedges of lime and fried jalapeño pepper upon request with an order of 3 or more. *These items are cooked to order, consuming ra

Taco Plate

$14.99

4 corn tortillas, served with rice and beans cilantro, and onions. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical

Tortas

Tortas Regulares

$12.99

With your choice of meat

Tortas Ahogadas

$12.99

With your choice of meat, beans, radishes onion slices topped with a special sauce

Tostadas

Picadillo Tostada (1)

$11.25

Picadillo

Chicken Tostada (1)

$11.25

Shredded chicken

Ground Beef Tostada (1)

$10.25

Carne molida

Bean Tostada (1)

$9.25

Refried beans

Pork Tostada (1)

$10.25

Puerco

Avocado Tostada (1)

$10.75

Served with beans and avocado slices, not served with sour cream and guacamole

Combinations

Combo Chico

$11.99

Combo Mediano

$14.99

Combo Grande

$16.50

Three items. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

Seafood - Tostadas

Tostada De Pescado (1)

$10.99

Groundfish marinated with lime juice, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and chile jalapeño

Tostada De Camaron (1)

$10.99

Chopped shrimp marinated with lime juice, onions, tomatoes, cilantro and chile jalapeño

Tostada De Pulpo (1)

$11.99

Chopped octopus marinated with lime juice, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, and chile jalapeño

Tostada De Aguachile (1)

$11.99

Raw shrimp marinated with lime juice, onions, chile jalapeño, served with cucumber and avocado slices. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, esp

Seafood - Tacos

Fish Tacos

$17.75

Two flour tortillas filled with sauteed marinated fish fillet pico De gallo and spices, served with rice, whole beans sour cream and guacamole

Fish

Mojarra

$22.99

Fresh fried whole tilapia, served with lettuce, tomatoes, and rice and beans, garnished with avocado slices, lime, and tomato slices

Camarones

Camarones a La Diabla

$20.99

Jumbo shrimps sauteed with onions, mushrooms, green and red bell peppers, and a spicy sauce

Camarones Rancheros

$20.99

Jumbo shrimps cooked with onions, tomatoes, green and red bell peppers in a special red sauce

Camarones a La Crema

$20.99

Jumbo shrimp cooked with mushrooms, celery, and carrots sauteed in sour cream sauce

Camarones Al Chipotle

$20.99

Jumbo shrimps with green and red bell peppers, onions sauteed in creamy chipotle sauce, served with rice, beans, pico De gallo and avocado slices

Camarones Apretalados

$22.99

Fried jumbo shrimp wrapped in bacon, served over a bed of sauteed onions and bell pepper, mushrooms, topped with melted cheese, lettuce, pico De gallo, and guacamole

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$20.99

Mexican style shrimp scampi, mushrooms, sauteed in a garlic sauce, served with rice and beans

Camarones Aguachiles

$29.75

Very spicy! Raw shrimp marinated with lime juice topped with slices of fresh jalapeño pepper, onions, cucumbers, avocados, and tomatoes. Not served with rice and beans

Cocktails

Shrimp Cocktail

$19.99

Shrimp

Campechana

$20.99

Shrimp, abalone, and octopus

Siete Mares

$28.99

Seafood broth with shrimp, abalone, octopus, crab legs, fish, and fresh vegetables

Kids Menu

Kid Small Taco

$7.50

Kid Small Cheese Quesadilla

$7.50

Kid Small Nachos

$7.50

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Kid Small Enchilada

$7.50

Kid Small Burrito

$7.50

Kid Chicken Taquitos

$7.50

Kid Corn Dog

$7.50

Served with fries

Kid Chicken Nuggets

$7.50

Served with fries

Kid Hamburger

$7.50

Served with fries. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

Burgers

Hamburger

$10.50

With onions, lettuce and tomatoes. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

Cheese Hamburger

$11.50

With cheese, onions, lettuce and tomatoes. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

Avocado Burger

$12.75

With bacon strips, cheese, mushrooms, avocado slices, onions, lettuce and tomatoes. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have

Side Orders

Side Sour Cream

$2.50

Side Guacamole

$4.25

Side Rice

$3.50

Side Beans

$3.50

Side Rice & Beans

$6.50

Side Taco

$3.25

Side Enchilada

$4.50

Side Burrito

$8.50

Side Chimichanga no dlx

$4.50

Side Chimichanga Dlx

$7.00

Side Tamal

$4.50

Side Chile Releno

$5.50

Side Flautas Dlx (2)

$7.00

Side Chalupa

$4.25

Side Flour Tortilla (3)

$1.99

Side Corn Tortilla (3)

$1.99

Side Flour Tortilla

$1.99

Side Chalupa Deluxe

$7.00

Side Chopped Tomatoes

$1.99

Side Chopped Onions

$1.99

Chopped Lettuce

$1.99

Side Shredded Cheese

$1.99

Side 4 Slices Avocado

$2.00

Side 8 Slices Avocado

$4.00

Side French Fries

$4.75

Side Salsa

$3.00

Side one egg

$1.50

Side Dlx

$4.50

Side 4 slices bacon

$1.50

Side Cilantro

$1.99

Side Toreado (1)

$0.99

Side Pico de gallo

$1.99

Side Slice piña

$1.25

Side Chile vinagre

$1.50

Side Rabanos

$1.50

Side Mushrooms

$4.50

Side Chile verde con puerco

$4.50

Side Dressing

$1.50

Side Salsa 4oz para chips

$1.50

Side Salsa mesa 22oz

$6.50

Side Salsa mesa 32oz

$8.50

Side Cabbage 22oz

$6.50

Side Cabbage 32oz

$8.50

Side Chips y salsa small

$4.50

Side Chips chicos

$1.50

Side Chips 1lbs

$6.50

Side Chips 2lbs

$8.50

Side Cebolla chambray

$2.50

Side Cebolla guisada

$2.50

Side Plato de fajitas

$8.50

Side Container 5 Personas

$11.50

Side Container 10 Personas

$20.00

Side Container 20 personas

$40.00

Side Container 40 Personas

$60.00

House Specialties

Mar Y Tierra

$35.50

Ribeye steak, jumbo shrimp, mushrooms cooked in garlic sauce. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, pico De gallo and grilled jalapeño pepper. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increa

Tapatios Special

$30.50

Grilled boneless chicken breast, grilled seasoned skirt steak, 3 jumbo shrimps wraped in bacon cheese dip over and mushrooms. Served with rice beans and guacamole. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shell

Molcajete

$26.75

Grilled marinated steak strips, chicken strips, shrimp, onions, bell pepper cooked in our special sauce. Served with rice beans pico De gallo and guacamole. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or

Crispy Rellenos

$18.50

Two crispy chiles rellenos topped with green sauce, lettuce and tomatoes, served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of

Dinner for Two

Tapatios Flaming

$49.95

Boneless chicken breast, seasoned grilled skirt steak, fried wrapped with bacon jumbo prawns covered with cheese dip, green and red bell pepper, mushrooms. Served with 2 sides of rice, beans, pico De gallo guacamole and sour cream. *These items are cooked

Dinner for Two

$49.95

Grilled chicken, grilled steak and shrimp al mojo De ajo with mushrooms cooked in garlic ,pico De gallo, sour cream and guacamole. Served with 2 side of rice, beans. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, she

Fajitas for Two- 2 Meat

$40.95

With your choice of: steak, chicken, prawns or combination of two or three. Delivery sizzling hot. Served with a 2 sides of rice, beans, guacamole and sour cream. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellf

Fajitas for Two - 3 Meat

$49.95

With your choice of: steak, chicken, prawns or combination of two or three. Delivery sizzling hot. Served with a 2 sides of rice, beans, guacamole and sour cream. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellf

Fajitas

Seafood Fajitas

$25.50

Scallops, tilapia, fish and jumbo shrimp cooked with red and green bell pepper and onions

Shrimp Fajitas

$22.50

Jumbo prawns marinated in our special sauce, served sizzling hot, sauteed with onions, bell peppers mushrooms, carrot and celery

Veggie Fajitas

$20.50

Sauteed seasoned vegetables

Beef Fajitas

$26.50

Beef strips marinated in our special sauce, served sizzling hot, sauteed with onions tomato and bell pepper

Chicken Fajitas

$26.50

Chicken strips marinated in our special sauce, served sizzling hot, sauteed with onions tomato and bell pepper

Fajitas Trio

$28.75

Beef and chicken strips marinated in our special sauce, with sauteed shrimp, served sizzling hot, sauteed with onions, tomato and bell pepper

Desserts

Churros

$7.25

Flan

$7.25

Sopapillas

$7.25

Fried Cheese Cake

$7.25

Apple Chimichanga

$7.25

Fried Ice Cream

$7.25

Chicken Dishes

Pollo en Salsa Verde

$22.99

Tender chicken strips, cooked with onions, green and red bell peppers and tomatillo sauce

Pollo a La Mexicana

$22.99

Sauteed tender chicken strips with green and red bell peppers, onions and special mild sauce

Pollo a La Crema

$22.99

Sauteed tender strips with mushrooms, celery, carrots and creamy sauce

Pollo Fundido

$22.99

Tender chicken strips, cooked with green and red bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and melted cheese, served with rice and salad

Pollo Chipotle

$22.99

Tender chicken strips cooked with green and red bell peppers and onions in a tasty authentic chipotle sauce

Carnitas De Pollo

$22.99

Tender chicken strips cooked with green and red bell peppers and onions, served with guacamole

Pollo a La Diabla

$22.99

Sauteed tender chicken strips cooked with green and red bell peppers, mushrooms and onions and spicy sauce

Pollo Con Mole

$22.99

Tender strips of chicken breast cooked with "Mole" Mexican sauce made with a different kinds of dried chiles with a hint of chocolate

Pollo Asado

$22.99

Boneless chicken breast seasoned cooked over charcoal, served with lettuce, pico De gallo and guacamole

Pork Dishes

Carnitas De Puerco

$22.99

Shredded fried pork cooked slowly till golden brown, served with lettuce, pico De gallo and guacamole

Chile Verde

$19.99

Chunks of pork cooked in tasty tomatillo green sauce

Beef Dishes

Tampiqueña

$25.50

Grilled skirt steak topped with a chipotle sauce made with baby shrimp and cheese. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have

Picadillo

$18.50

Shredded beef cooked in our broth seasoned with a tasty red chile sauce

Ribeye Ranchero

$28.95

Ribeye steak seasoned, served with pico De gallo and guacamole. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical con

Carne Asada

$24.95

Skirt steak seasoned and cooked over charcoal, served with pico De gallo and guacamole. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you

Carne Asada Y Mas

$26.95

Skirt steak seasoned and cooked over charcoal, garnished with lettuce, pico De gallo, guacamole and one chicken “mole” enchilada. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your ris

Carnitas De Res

$24.95

Sauteed sirloin strips with green, red bell pepper & onions, served with guacamole, lettuce and pico De gallo. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illn

Steak Chicana

$24.95

Top sirloin steak cut into strips topped with Spanish sauce, onions, red and green bell pepper, serverd with guacamole. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodb

Steak Al Chipotle

$24.95

Outside grilled strips of skirt steak mix with onions, red and green bell pepper, smothered in a spicy chipotle sauce, served with lettuce, tomatoes. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs m

Enchiladas

Enchiladas a La Crema

$14.99

2 enchiladas with your choice of filling covered with creamy sauce and sour cream

Enchiladas De Mole

$14.99

2 enchiladas with your choice of filling smothered with "Mole" Mexican sauce made with a different kinds of sun dry pepper with a hint of chocolate

Enchiladas Rancheras

$15.99

2 enchiladas with your choice of filling, smothered with red sauce, topped with two eggs over easy. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especi

Enchiladas Chipotle

$14.99

2 enchiladas with your choice of filling, smothered with chipotle sauce

Enchiladas Suizas

$14.99

2 enchiladas with your choice of filling, topped with green sauce and sour cream

Enchiladas Verde

$14.99

2 enchiladas with your choice of filling, smothered with Green sauce

Super Enchilada

$15.99

2 Enchiladas stuffed with your choice of filling, smothered with red sauce, served with sour cream and guacamole

Enchiladas Trio

$16.99

3 enchiladas stuffed, one with pork green sauce one with shredded beef chipotle sauce and one with chicken mole sauce

Veggie Enchilada

$13.99

2 corn enchiladas stuffed with vegetables, topped with our delicious green tomatillo sauce and melted Monterey Jack cheese

Enchiladas Especiales

$20.50

2 large flour tortillas stuffed with chicken or beef fajita meat green and red bell peppers, onions served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico De gallo, sour cream and guacamole in a red and green sauce

Fish Enchiladas

$17.75

2 corn enchiladas filled with chopped tilapia fish fillet cooked with onions, tomatoes. Smothered with our special creamy sauce

Crab Enchiladas

$17.75

2 corn enchiladas filled with imitation crab meat cooked with tomatoes and onions, smothered with our special creamy sauce

Shrimp Enchiladas

$17.25

2 corn enchiladas stuffed with shrimp cooked with onions and tomatoes, smothered with special creamy sauce

Seafood Enchiladas

$17.25

2 corn enchiladas stuffed with shrimp, imitation crab meat, cooked with tomatoes, onions in a special creamy sauce

Burritos

Asada Burrito

$21.99

Stuffed with chopped carne azada smothered with red sauce, served with guacamole and pico de gallo.

Burrito de la Casa

$21.99

Large flour tortilla filled with carne asada (skirt steak), rice and beans inside, covered with enchilada sauce, topped with green onions, tomatoes,guacamole and cotija cheese.

Beef Fajita Burrito

$22.95

Large flour tortilla stuffed with a generous portion of seasoned beef fajita, garnished with lettuce pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole.

Bean Burrito

$11.99

Ground Beef Burrito

$15.99

Filled with ground beef, smothered with red sauce and melted cheese.

Shredded Beef Burrito (picadillo)

$15.99

Filled with shredded beef, smothered with red sauce and melted cheese.

Veggie Burrito

$14.50

Large flour tortilla filled with sauteed vegetables, smothered with sauce, served with rice, beans, lettuce tomatoes, shredded cheese and avocado slices.

Mole Burrito

$15.99

Chicken burrito smothered with our sweet mole sauce.

Burrito a la Crema

$15.99

Chicken burrito smothered with our creamy sauce.

Chicken Fajita Burrito

$22.95

Large flour tortilla stuffed with a generous portion of seasoned chicken fajita, garnished with cheese, sour cream and guacamole and pico de gallo.

Shredded Chicken Burrito

$14.99

Filled with chicken breast, smothered with red sauce and melted cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Chipotle Burrito

$15.99

Chicken burrito topped with spicy chipotle sauce.

Fish Burrito

$21.99

large flour tortilla filled with tilapia fish, onions, tomatoes, and smothered whit creamy sauce.

Burrito Seafood

$21.99

large flour tortilla stuffed with shrimp, abalone, octopus and fish cooked onions and tomatoes, topped with our creamy sauce.

Burrito de Camaron

$19.99

Large flour tortilla stuffed with sauteed shrimp, onions and tomatoes, smothered with creamy sauce.

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$11.99

Pork w/ Green Sauce Burrito

$16.99

Large flour tortilla filled with chunks of tender pork, covered with green tomatillo sauce.

Chorizo Burrito (mexican sausage)

$16.99

(Mexican sausage burrito)

Carnitas Burrito

$20.99

Stuffed with carnitas smothered with green sauce, served with guacamole and pico de gallo.

Super Burritos

$16.99

Stuffed with your choice of meat picadillo (shredded beef) ground beef, chicken (shredded chicken) or pork, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and guacamole

Burrito Mazatepec

$20.99

Eggs

Machaca Con Huevos

$13.75

Huevos Con Tocino

$12.75

Huevos Ala Mexicana

$12.75

Huevos Con Chorizo

$13.75

Huevos Rancheros

$13.75

Chimichangas

Chimichangas veggie

$14.50

Chimichanga verde

$18.50

Chimichanga mole

$18.50

Chimichanga chipotle

$18.50

Chichanga ala crema

$18.50

Seafood chimichanga

$22.99

Soups

Tortilla soup

$14.99

Salads

Special salad

$22.50

Taco salad dlx

$12.75

Green salad

$6.75

Taco salad shrimp

$15.75

Taco salad grilled chicken

$15.75

Bar

Tequilas

1800 Silver

$10.50

1800 Reposado

$11.50

1800 Añejo

$12.50

Casa Amigos

$11.50

Cabrito Blanco

$10.50

Cabrito Reposado

$12.50

Cabo Wabo Blanco

$10.50

Cabo Wabo Reposado

$11.50

Cabo Wabo Añejo

$12.50

Cazadores Blanco

$10.50

Cazadores Reposado

$11.50

Cazadores Añejo

$12.50

Centenarios Plata

$10.50

Centenario Reposado

$11.50

Centenario Añejo

$12.50

Corazon Blanco

$11.50

Corazon Reposado

$12.50

Corazon Añejo

$13.50

Corralejo Blanco

$10.50

Corralejo Reposado

$11.50

Corralejo Añejo

$12.50

Corzo Silver

$11.50

Corzo Reposado

$12.50

Corzo Añejo

$13.50

Don Julio Blanco

$10.50

Don Julio Reposado

$11.50

Don Julio Añejo

$12.50

Don Julio 70

$18.00

El Jimado

$10.50

El Jimador Reposado

$10.50

El Jimador Añejo

$11.50

El Tesoro Platino Blanco

$10.50

El Tesoro Reposado

$11.75

El Tesoro Añejo

$12.00

Espolon

$10.50

Exotico

$9.50

Herradura Silver

$10.50

Herradura Reposado

$11.50

Herradura Añejo

$12.50

Jose Cuervo Clasico

$9.50

Jose Cuervo Gold

$10.50

Jose Cuervo Tradicional

$10.50

Jose Cuervo Black

$11.00

Milagro Silver

$10.50

Milagro Reposado

$11.50

Milagro Añejo

$12.50

Patron Silver

$10.50

Patron Reposado

$11.50

Patron Añejo

$12.50

Pueblo Viejo Blanco

$10.50

Pueblo Viejo Reposado

$11.50

Pueblo Viejo Añejo

$12.50

Sauza Hornitos Plata

$9.50

Sauza Hornitos Reposado

$10.50

Sauza Hornitos Añejo

$11.50

Tarantula Plata

$9.50

Tarantula Reposado

$10.50

Tarantula Azul

$10.50

Tradicional

$10.50

Tres Generaciones Plata

$10.50

Tres Generaciones Reposado

$11.50

Tres Generaciones Añejo

$12.50

Special Tequilas

Gran Patron Platinum

$45.00

Gran Patron Burdeos

$45.00

Gran Centenario Leyenda

$45.00

Patron Extra Añejo 7 Años

$45.00

Tequila Clase Azul

$25.00

Don Julio 1942

$25.00

Don Julio Real

$45.00

Jose Cuervo Platino

$25.00

Cazadores Extra Añejo

$25.00

Herradura Suprema

$45.00

Milagro Extra Añejo

$25.00

Reserva De La Familia Jose Cuervo

$25.00

Tequila Romance

$35.00

Margaritas

Original (House) - Regular

$10.50

Original (House) - Jumbo

$16.99

Blue Margarita - Regular

$10.99

Blue Margarita - Jumbo

$17.75

Italian - Regular

$11.75

Italian - Jumbo

$17.75

Margarita Dragon - Regular

$12.99

Margarita Dragon - Jumbo

$20.75

Purple Margarita - Regular

$12.50

Purple Margarita - Jumbo

$18.75

House Cadillac - Regular

$12.99

House Cadillac - Jumbo

$18.50

Margarita Silver - Regular

$11.75

Margarita Silver - Jumbo

$19.75

Margarita Reposado - Regular

$12.75

Margarita Reposado - Jumbo

$20.75

Margarita Añejo - Regular

$13.75

Margarita Añejo - Jumbo

$21.75

Cadillac Marg. Silver - Regular

$13.75

Cadillac Marg. Silver - Jumbo

$20.75

Cadillac Marg. Reposado - Regular

$14.75

Cadillac Marg. Reposado - Jumbo

$21.75

Cadillac Marg. Añejo - Regular

$14.75

Cadillac Marg. Añejo - Jumbo

$22.75

Pink Lady Margarita

$17.99

Red Bull Margarita

$18.99

Budlight Margarita

$18.99

Corona Margarita

$18.99

Jalapeno Margarita - Small

$10.99

Jalapeno Margarita - Large

$17.99

Margarita Special SM

$8.50

Margarita Special LG

$14.50

Cerveza

Imported

$5.99

Corona, Corona light, Tecate, Negra Modelo, Modelo Especial, Pacifico, Bohemia, Carta Blanca, Dos Equis, Amber, Dos Equis Lager, Sol, Victoria

Domestic

$5.25

Coors original, Coors light, Budweiser, Bud light, Bud light lime, MGD, Miller light, O'Doul's, Michelob ultra, Sharp

Coffee

Coffee

$7.99

Mexican, Spanish, Baileys, Kahlua or Brendan's coffee

Cocktails

Long Island Ice Tea

$9.50

Bloody Mary

$9.25

White Russian

$9.50

Black Russian

$9.50

Mojito

$10.75

Strawberry Daiquiri

$10.75

Piña Colada

$10.75

Sangria

$10.75

Blue Hawaiian

$10.75

Cantarito

$12.99

Cantarito Tequila Special

$15.50

Tequila Sunrise

$10.75

Michelada

$10.50

Whiskey

Crown Royal

$8.99

Bushmills

$7.99

Jameson

$7.99

Seagram's V.O

$6.99

Maker's Mark

$11.99

Kentucky Gentleman

$32.00

Old Crow

$6.99

Canadian Club

$6.99

Seagram's 7

$6.99

Crown Royal Apple

$8.99

J&B

$10.99

Fireball

$6.99

Johnnie Walker

$10.99

Black Label

$10.99

Red Label

$10.99

Wild Turkey

$8.99

Jim Bean

$6.99

Buchanan's

$10.99

Buchanan's 18

$29.00

Chivas Regal 12

$10.99

Jack Daniels

$8.99

Glenlivet 12

$24.00

Evan Williams

$8.99

Well Whiskey

$7.99

Rum

Coruba

$8.99

Pyrat

$8.99

Bacardi

$8.99

Captain Morgan

$8.99

Malibu

$8.99

Well Rum

$7.99

Vodka

Absolut

$10.99

Grey Goose

$10.99

Smirnoff

$7.99

Skyy

$7.99

Ketel One

$8.99

Well Vodka

$7.99

Brandy

Torres 10

$8.99

E.J

$6.99

Don Pedro

$8.99

Presidente

$8.99

Azteca De Oro

$15.99

Well Brandy

$7.99

Cognac

Hennessy

$15.99

Martell

$13.99

Remy Martin

$18.99

Well Cognac

$7.99

Wine

Merlot - Glass

$6.50

Chardonnay - Glass

$6.50

White Zinfandel - Glass

$6.50

Cabernet - Glass

$6.50

Pinot Grigio - Glass

$6.50

Pinot Noir - Glass

$6.50

Liquer

Grand mainier

$8.50

NA Beverages

Beverages - Coffee

Coffee

$2.50

Free refill

Beverages - Fountain Drinks

Coca-cola

$2.95

Free refill

Coca-cola Diet

$2.95

Free refill

Cherry coca

$2.95

Rootbeer

$2.95

Free refill

Sprite

$2.95

Free refill

Fanta

$2.95

Free refill

Dr Pepper

$2.95

Free refill

Lemonade

$2.95

Free refill

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Free refill

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Free refill

Club soda

$2.50

Arnold pamer

$2.50

Kid Drink

$1.85

Beverages - No Free Refill

Sherly Temple

$2.95

No free refill

Roy Rogers

$2.95

No free refill

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.95

No free refill

Milk

$2.95

No free refill

Horchata

$2.95

No free refill

Jamaica

$2.95

No free refill

Tamarindo

$2.95

No free refill

Soda Bottle

$3.50

No free refill

Beverages - Jarritos

Mandarin jarritos

$3.50

Lime jarritos

$3.50

Grapefruit jarritos

$3.50

Mango jarritos

$3.50

Strawberry jarritos

$3.50

Tamarind jarritos

$3.50

Pineapple jarritos

$3.50

Watermelon jarritos

$3.50

Fruit Punch jarritos

$3.50

Mineragua jarritos

$3.50

Beverages - NA drinks

Virgen Margarita

$7.50

Virgen Pina Colada

$7.50

Virgen Daiquiri

$7.50

Lunch Menu

Burritos

Bean Burrito

$11.99

Ground Beef Burrito

$11.99

Filled with ground beef, smothered with red sauce and melted cheese.

Shredded Chicken Burrito

$11.99

Filled with chicken breast, smothered with red sauce and melted cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Shredded Beef Burrito (picadillo)

$11.99

Filled with shredded beef, smothered with red sauce and melted cheese.

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$11.99

Pork w/ Green Sauce Burrito

$11.99

Large flour tortilla filled with chunks of tender pork, covered with green tomatillo sauce.

Chorizo Burrito (mexican sausage)

$11.99

(Mexican sausage burrito)

Machaca Burrito

$11.99

(Shredded beef, bell pepper, onions and egg)

Bacon & Egg Burrito

$11.99

Mole Burrito

$12.99

Chicken burrito smothered with our sweet mole sauce.

Burrito a la Crema

$12.99

Chicken burrito smothered with our creamy sauce.

Chipotle Burrito

$12.99

Chicken burrito topped with spicy chipotle sauce.

Asada Burrito

$12.99

Stuffed with chopped carne azada smothered with red sauce, served with guacamole and pico de gallo.

Super Burritos

$13.99

Stuffed with your choice of meat picadillo (shredded beef) ground beef, chicken (shredded chicken) or pork, topped with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and guacamole

Carnitas Burrito

$13.99

Stuffed with carnitas smothered with green sauce, served with guacamole and pico de gallo.

Chimichangas

Chimichanga Chipotle (1)

$11.99

Chicken chimichanga, topped with chipotle sauce. $11.99

Chimichanga Carnitas

$11.99

Fried pork cooked slowly till golden brown.

Chimichanga ala Crema (1)

$11.99

Chicken chimichanga, topped with creamy sauce.

Chimichanga Pork (1)

$11.99

Chunks of pork cooked in a green sauce.

Chimichanga Mole

$9.99

Chicken chimichanga, topped with “mole” sauce.

Tostadas

Flat crispy corn tortilla shell with a spread of refried beans, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, sour cream and guacamole.

Picadillo Tostada (1)

$10.75

Picadillo

Chicken Tostada (1)

$10.25

Shredded chicken

Ground Beef Tostada (1)

$10.25

Carne molida

Bean Tostada (1)

$8.49

Refried beans

Pork Tostada (1)

$10.25

Puerco

Avocado Tostada (1)

$9.75

Served with beans and avocado slices, not served with sour cream and guacamole

Tacos

Two corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat, topped with chopped cilantro and onions, served with radishes, fried onions, wedge of lime and fried jalapeño pepper upon request.

Taco Al gusto

2 corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat, topped with chopped cilantro and onions, served with radishes, fried onions, wedges of lime and fried jalapeño pepper upon request with an order of 3 or more. *These items are cooked to order, consuming ra

Taco Plate

2 tacos (4 corn tortillas) topped with cilantro and onions served with rice beans and radishes.

Taco Plate

$12.99

Enchiladas

Super Enchilada

$12.99

2 Enchiladas stuffed with your choice of filling, smothered with red sauce, served with sour cream and guacamole

Enchiladas Chipotle

$10.99

2 enchiladas with your choice of filling, smothered with chipotle sauce

Enchiladas Suizas

$11.99

2 enchiladas with your choice of filling, topped with green sauce and sour cream

Enchiladas a La Crema

$11.99

2 enchiladas with your choice of filling covered with creamy sauce and sour cream

Enchiladas De Mole

$10.99

2 enchiladas with your choice of filling smothered with "Mole" Mexican sauce made with a different kinds of sun dry pepper with a hint of chocolate

Enchiladas Verde

$10.99

2 enchiladas with your choice of filling, smothered with Green sauce

Enchiladas Rancheras

$12.99

2 enchiladas with your choice of filling, smothered with red sauce, topped with two eggs over easy. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especi

Eggs

Machaca Con Huevos

$11.99

Huevos Con Tocino

$11.99

Huevos Ala Mexicana

$11.99

Huevos Con Chorizo

$11.99

Huevos Rancheros

$11.99

Appetizers

Chicken Taquitos

$13.99

Deep fried flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken and cheese, salsa and cheese on top garnished with tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole

Cheese Quesadilla DLX

$10.99

Large flour tortilla stuffed with melted cheese or meat, topped with lettuce, green onions, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole

Beef Quesadilla DLX

$12.99

Chicken Quesadilla DLX

$12.99

Picadillo Quesadilla DLX

$12.99

Pork Quesadilla DLX

$12.99

Guacamole Dip

$10.99

Fresh chopped avocado mixed with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, tomato, jalapeno and lime juice

Cheese Dip

$5.50

Mexican fondue cheese

Camarongos

$17.75

Jumbo shrimp cooked with mushrooms in a garlic and butter sauce, topped with avocado slices and tomatoes

Combo Appetizer

$15.99

Nachos, quesadilla and chicken taquitos, served with green onions, tomatoes, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream

Hongos Al Mojo De Ajo

$10.99

Mushrooms cooked in a garlic and butter sauce, served with avocado slices and tomatoes

Cheese Nachos DLX

$10.99

Crispy tortilla chips topped with beans, cheese or meat, tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and guacamole

Ground Beef Nachos DLX

$12.99

Chicken Nachos DLX

$12.99

Picadillo Nachos DLX

$12.99

Pork Nachos DLX

$12.99

Camarones

Camarones a La Diabla

$12.99

Jumbo shrimps sauteed with onions, mushrooms, green and red bell peppers, and a spicy sauce

Camarones a La Crema

$12.99

Jumbo shrimp cooked with mushrooms, celery, and carrots sauteed in sour cream sauce

Camarones Al Chipotle

$12.99

Jumbo shrimps with green and red bell peppers, onions sauteed in creamy chipotle sauce, served with rice, beans, pico De gallo and avocado slices

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$12.99

Mexican style shrimp scampi, mushrooms, sauteed in a garlic sauce, served with rice and beans

Pork Dishes

Carnitas De Puerco

$13.99

Shredded fried pork cooked slowly till golden brown, served with lettuce, pico De gallo and guacamole

Chile Verde

$13.50

Chunks of pork cooked in tasty tomatillo green sauce

Beef Dishes

Carnitas De Res

$13.99

Sauteed sirloin strips with green, red bell pepper & onions, served with guacamole, lettuce and pico De gallo. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illn

Carne Asada

$13.99

Skirt steak seasoned and cooked over charcoal, served with pico De gallo and guacamole. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you

Picadillo

$11.50

Shredded beef cooked in our broth seasoned with a tasty red chile sauce

Steak Al Chipotle

$11.99

Outside grilled strips of skirt steak mix with onions, red and green bell pepper, smothered in a spicy chipotle sauce, served with lettuce, tomatoes. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs m

Tampiqueña

$14.99

Grilled skirt steak topped with a chipotle sauce made with baby shrimp and cheese. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have

Steak Chicana

$13.99

Top sirloin steak cut into strips topped with Spanish sauce, onions, red and green bell pepper, serverd with guacamole. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodb

Chicken Dishes

Pollo Chipotle

$12.99

Tender chicken strips cooked with green and red bell peppers and onions in a tasty authentic chipotle sauce

Pollo a La Mexicana

$12.99

Sauteed tender chicken strips with green and red bell peppers, onions and special mild sauce

Pollo Asado

$13.50

Boneless chicken breast seasoned cooked over charcoal, served with lettuce, pico De gallo and guacamole

Pollo Con Mole

$12.99

Tender strips of chicken breast cooked with "Mole" Mexican sauce made with a different kinds of dried chiles with a hint of chocolate

Pollo en Salsa Verde

$12.99

Tender chicken strips, cooked with onions, green and red bell peppers and tomatillo sauce

Pollo a La Crema

$12.99

Sauteed tender strips with mushrooms, celery, carrots and creamy sauce

Pollo Fundido

$12.99

Tender chicken strips, cooked with green and red bell peppers, onions, mushrooms and melted cheese, served with rice and salad

Carnitas De Pollo

$12.99

Tender chicken strips cooked with green and red bell peppers and onions, served with guacamole

Pollo a La Diabla

$12.99

Sauteed tender chicken strips cooked with green and red bell peppers, mushrooms and onions and spicy sauce

Tortas

Tortas Regulares

$12.99

With your choice of meat

Tortas Ahogadas

$12.99

With your choice of meat, beans, radishes onion slices topped with a special sauce

Combinations

L Combo Chico

$10.99

One item. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

L Combo Mediano

$12.99

Two items. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

Taco Salad

Ground Beef Taco Salad

$12.75

Pork Taco Salad

$12.75

Shredded Beef (Picadillo) Taco Salad

$12.75

Shredded Chicken Taco Salad

$12.75

Green Taco Salad

$7.75

Avocado Taco Salad

$9.75

Served with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese and avocado slices.

Veggies

Veggie Burrito

$11.99

Large flour tortilla filled with sauteed vegetables, smothered with sauce, served with rice, beans, lettuce tomatoes, shredded cheese and avocado slices.

Veggie Enchilada

$11.99

2 corn enchiladas stuffed with vegetables, topped with our delicious green tomatillo sauce and melted Monterey Jack cheese

Veggie Chimichanga

$11.99

Crispy Rellenos

$12.99

Two crispy chiles rellenos topped with green sauce, lettuce and tomatoes, served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole. *These items are cooked to order, consuming raw or undercooked meat, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

820 castle valley Blvd, New Castle, CO 81647

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

