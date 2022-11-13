Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taqueria Mixteca

review star

No reviews yet

1609 East 3rd Street

Dayton, OH 45403

Popular Items

Taco
Quesa-Birria
Meat by the pound

Dips

Guacamole Sm.

$1.60

Fresh avocado smashed and mixed with pico de gallo. Large guacamole includes chips. Small and medium do not include chips.

Guacamole Med.

$3.60

Fresh avocado smashed and mixed with pico de gallo. Large guacamole includes chips. Small and medium do not include chips.

Guacamole Lg.

$5.30

Fresh avocado smashed and mixed with pico de gallo. Large guacamole includes chips. Small and medium do not include chips.

Cheese Dip Med.

$3.10

A blend of melted white cheese and jalapeños. Large cheese dip includes chips. Medium does not include chips.

Cheese Dip Lg.

$5.60

A blend of melted white cheese and jalapeños. Large cheese dip includes chips. Medium does not include chips.

Bean & Cheese Dip

$4.50

Cheese dip blended with refried beans (8oz). Includes chips.

Choriqueso

$6.25

A blend of white cheese and Mexican sausage (8oz). Includes chips.

Rana

$6.00

Nachos

Nachos Maya

$9.30

Corn chips, beans, choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.

Nachos Maya Shrimp

$13.75

Corn chips, beans, shrimp, cheese, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.

Nachos Tlaloc

$6.25

Corn chips, beans, cheese and fresh guacamole.

Nachos Maya Veggie

$8.30

Corn chips, beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.

Taquitos/ Mini Tacos

6 Taquitos

$7.75

Small corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken rolled and deep-fried topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños and sour cream.

Taquitos (12)

$11.50

Small corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken rolled and deep-fried topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños and sour cream.

6 Mini Tacos

$10.00

Six corn mini tacos served with your choice of meat, cilantro, onion and lime. Additional toppings available.

6 Mini Tacos Fish

$12.50

Six corn mini tacos with grilled tilapia, served with pico de gallo & lime. Additional toppings below.

6 Mini Tacos Shrimp

$15.00

Six corn mini tacos served with pico de gallo or any topping below.

Mini Taco(1)

$2.00

Corn mini tacos served with your choice of meat, cilantro, onion and lime. Additional toppings available.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla Appetizer

$9.25

Medium flour tortillas filled with cheese and choice of meat, cut into flour wedges, served with fresh guacamole and sour cream.

Quesadilla Shrimp Apppetizer

$15.00

Medium flour tortillas filled with cheese and cut into flour wedges, served with fresh guacamole and sour cream.

Seafood Appetizers

Ceviche Tostada

$5.60

Chunks of fish cooked in lime juice served with pico de gallo, avocado and lime.

Shrimp Tostadas

$7.25

Cooked shrimp served chilled with pico de gallo, avocado and lime.

Shrimp Cocktail (12)

$14.00

Boiled shrimp served chilled in our special cocktail sauce garnished with avocado, pico de gallo and a lime wedge.

Shrimp Cocktail (24)

$20.00

Cooked shrimp served chilled in our special cocktail sauce garnished with avocado, pico de gallo and a lime wedge.

Grilled Shrimp (12) Botana

$13.75

Plump pink shrimp served hot of the grill.

Grilled Shrimp (24) Botana

$21.25

Plump pink shrimp served hot of the grill.

Carry- out Chips & Salsa

Chips

$2.00+

Salsa

$2.00+

Salsa Verde

$4.75+

Salsa Picosa

$4.75+

Salads

Grilled Shrimp Salad (12)

$15.00

Shrimp on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, sliced onion, avocado and a lime wedge.

Grilled Shrimp Salad (24)

$22.50

Shrimp on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, sliced onion, avocado and a lime wedge.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.60

Strips of grilled chicken breast on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, sliced onion, avocado and lime wedge.

Steak Salad

$12.99

Steak on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, sliced onion, avocado and a lime wedge.

Lunch Specials

#1 Small Burrito

$10.25

Medium flour tortilla, beans, choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, cilantro, onions, sour cream. Wrapped and cooked to a golden brown.

# 2 Two Tacos

$10.25

Two tacos choice of tortillas and meat topped with cilantro, onions, limes.Served with rice and beans.(Additional toppings available!)

#3 Two Enchiladas

$10.25

Two enchiladas choice or sauce and meat. Served with rice and beans.

#4 Large Quesadilla

$10.25

Large quesadilla on flour tortilla filled with cheese, meat, cilantro, onions, lettuce.Served with rice and beans.

#5 Two Small Quesadillas

$10.25

Two small quesadillas filled with cheese, meat, cilantro, onions, lettuce.Served with rice and beans.(choose from corn or flour tortillas)

#6 Enchilada & Taco

$10.25

Enchilada with cheese and choice of meat, taco with choice of meat, cilantro, onions, lime. Served with rice and beans.

#7 Quesadilla & Taco

$10.25

Small quesadilla with cheese, choice of meat, lettuce, onions, cilantro. Taco with choice of meat, cilantro, onions, limes. Served with rice and beans.

#8 Chorizo & Eggs

$11.00

Eggs scrambled with your choice of Chorizo, Ham, Pico de Gallo(mexicano) or Carnitas. Served with rice, beans, flour or corn tortillas.

#8 Pico & Eggs

$11.00

Eggs scrambled with your choice of Chorizo, Ham, Pico de Gallo(mexicano) or Carnitas. Served with rice, beans, flour or corn tortillas.

#8 Ham & Eggs

$11.00

Eggs scrambled with your choice of Chorizo, Ham, Pico de Gallo(mexicano) or Carnitas. Served with rice, beans, flour or corn tortillas.

#8 Hotdog & Eggs

$11.00

Eggs scrambled with your choice of Chorizo, Ham, Pico de Gallo(mexicano) or Carnitas. Served with rice, beans, flour or corn tortillas.

#8 Steak & Eggs

$11.00

Eggs scrambled with your choice of Chorizo, Ham, Pico de Gallo(mexicano) or Carnitas. Served with rice, beans, flour or corn tortillas.

#8 Carnitas & Eggs

$10.25

Eggs scrambled with your choice of Chorizo, Ham, Pico de Gallo(mexicano) or Carnitas. Served with rice, beans, flour or corn tortillas.

#9 Taco Salad

$11.00

Deep fried Medium Flour tortilla bowl topped with your choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and sour cream.

#10 Two Gorditas

$12.00

Gorditas stuffed with your choice of meat, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Served with rice and beans.

#11 Two Sopes

$12.00

Sopes topped with your choice of meat, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Served with rice & beans.

#12 Gordita & Sope

$12.00

Sope Topped & Gordita stuffed with your choice of meat, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Served with rice & beans.

#13 Gordita & Taco

$12.00

Gordita stuffed with choice of meat, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato & sour cream.Taco topped with cilantro & onions. Served with rice & beans.

#14 Gordita & Enchilada

$12.00

Gordita stuffed with choice of meat, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato & sour cream. Enchilada with green or red sauce stuffed with cheese or meat & cheese. Served with rice & beans.

#15 Gordita & Quesadilla

$12.00

Gordita stuffed with beans, meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Quesadilla with cheese, meat, lettuce, onions, cilantro. Served with rice & beans.

#16 Gordita & Flauta

$12.00

Gordita stuffed with beans, meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Flauta filled with chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Served with rice & beans.

#17 Sope & Taco

$12.00

Topped with beans, meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Taco with choice of meat, cilantro, onions and lime wedge. Served with rice & beans.

#18 Sope & Enchilada

$12.00

Topped with beans, meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Enchilada choice of sauce, cheese, meat. Served with rice & beans.

#19 Sope & Quesadilla

$12.00

Sope topped with beans, meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Quesadilla with cheese, meat, lettuce, onions, cilantro. Served with rice & beans.

#20 Sope & Flauta

$12.00

Topped with beans, meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Flauta filled with chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Served with rice & beans.

#21 Two Tamales

$12.00

Pork in red sauce or chicken in green sauce. Served with rice and beans.

#22 Tamal & Taco

$12.00

Pork or Chicken tamal. Taco with meat, cilantro, onions, lime. Served with rice & beans.

#23 Tamal & Enchilada

$12.00

Pork or chicken tamal. Enchilada choice of sauce, cheese, meat. Served with rice & beans.

#24 Tamal & Quesadilla

$12.00

Pork or chicken tamal. Quesadilla with cheese, meat, lettuce, onions, cilantro. Served with rice & beans.

#25 Tamal & Flauta

$12.00

Pork or chicken tamal. Flauta filled with chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole. Served with rice & beans.

#26 Tamal &Gordita

$12.00

Pork or chicken tamal. Gordita stuffed with beans, meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Served with rice & beans.

#27 Tamal & Sope

$12.00

Pork or chicken tamal. Sope topped with beans, meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Served with rice & beans.

#28 Two Chiles Rellenos Cheese

$12.00

2 Peppers stuffed with cheese or meat, served with rice and beans.

#29 Chile Relleno & Taco

$12.00

Pepper stuffed with cheese or meat. Taco with meat, cilantro, onions, lime. Served with rice & beans.

#30 Chile Relleno & Enchilada

$12.00

Pepper stuffed with meat or cheese. Enchilada with choice of sauce, cheese, meat. Served with rice & beans.

#31 Chile Relleno & Quesadilla

$12.00

Pepper stuffed with cheese or meat. Quesadilla with cheese, meat, onions, cilantro, lettuce. Served with rice & beans.

#32 Chile Relleno & Flauta

$12.00

Pepper stuffed with cheese or meat. Flauta filled with chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole. Served with rice & beans.

#33 Chile Relleno & Gordita

$12.00

Pepper stuffed with cheese or meat. Gordita with beans, meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Served with rice & beans.

#34 Chile Relleno & Sope

$12.00

Pepper stuffed with cheese or meat. Sope with beans, meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Served with rice & beans.

#35 Fajita Special

$12.00

Grilled bell peppers, tomato, onions, chicken, steak or combo. Served with rice & beans, tortillas, pico de gallo, lettuce & avocado slices.

#44 Two Tostadas

$12.00

Tostadas topped with beans, meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Served with rice & beans.

#36 Tostada & Taco

$12.00

Tostada topped with beans, meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Taco with meat, onions, cilantro, lime. Served with rice & beans.

#37 Tostada & Enchilada

$12.00

Tostada topped with beans, meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Enchilada choice of sauce, cheese, meat. Served with rice & beans.

#38 Tostada & Quesadilla

$12.00

Topped with beans, meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Quesadilla with cheese, meat, cilantro, onions, lettuce. Served with rice & beans.

#39 Tostada & Gordita

$12.00

Topped with beans, meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Gordita stuffed with beans, meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Served with rice & beans.

#40 Tostada & Sope

$12.00

Topped with beans, meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Sope topped with beans, meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Served with rice & beans.

#41 Tostada & Flautas

$12.00

Topped with beans, meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Flauta filled with chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream & guacamole. Served with rice & beans.

#42 Tostada & Tamal

$12.00

Topped with beans, meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Tamal pork or chicken. Served with rice & beans.

#43 Tostada & Chile Relleno

$12.00

Topped with beans, meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Pepper stuffed with cheese or meat. Served with rice & beans.

Torta

Tortas

$10.00

Your choice of meat on a grilled Mexican bun with beans, lettuce, tomato, avocado, jalapeños and sour cream.

Torta cubana

$14.50

Huarache

Huarache

$10.00

A large thick oval tortilla made in house with our corn mix topped with beans, choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado and sour cream.

Huarache Shrimp

Huarache Shrimp

$13.75

A large thick oval tortilla made in house with our corn mix topped with shrimp, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado and sour cream.

Sope

Sope

$5.00

A thick round tortilla made in house with our corn mix, topped with beans, choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Sope Shrimp

$6.95

A thick round tortilla made in house with our corn mix, topped with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Gordita

Gordita

$5.00

A thick round tortilla made in house with our corn mix, stuffed with beans, choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Gordita Shrimp

$6.95

A thick round tortilla made in house with our corn mix, stuffed with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.

Flautas

Flautas

$11.50

Rolled fried corn tortilla filled with chicken, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.

Chiles Rellenos

Chiles Rellenos-Cheese

$11.50

Cheese stuffed poblano peppers fried with egg bread. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, pico and salad.

Chile Rellenos(meat)

Chiles Rellenos-Meat

$14.00

Meat & cheese stuffed poblano peppers fried with egg bread. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, pico and salad.

Chile Rellenos(Seafood)

Chile Rellenos-Shrimp

$16.00

Shrimp & cheese stuffed poblano peppers fried with egg bread. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, pico and lettuce.

Carnitas Verdes

Carnitas Verdes

$12.00

Fried pork tips cooked in our green sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Chilaquiles

Chilaquiles

$13.00

Corn chips cooked in a red, green, or spicy sauce topped with cheese, your choice of meat and 2 eggs. Served with rice and beans.

Cheese Chilaquiles

$11.25

Corn chips in a red, green, or spicy sauce topped with cheese, eggs. Served with rice and beans.

Shrimp Chilaquiles

$15.00

Corn chips in a red, green, or spicy sauce topped with cheese, shrimp, eggs. Served with rice and beans.

Tostadas

Tostada

$5.30

Hardshell flat corn tortilla served with your choice of meat, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.

Burritos

Small Burrito

$7.25

Medium flour tortilla, beans, choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, cilantro, onion and sour cream wrapped and cooked to a golden brown.

Large Burrito

$10.25

Flour tortillas, beans, choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, cilantro, onion and sour cream wrapped and cooked to a golden brown.

Small Burrito Shrimp

$10.25

Medium flour tortilla, beans, shrimp, cheese, lettuce, cilantro, onion and sour cream wrapped and cooked to a golden brown.

Large Burrito Shrimp

$14.00

Large flour tortillas, beans, shrimp, cheese, lettuce, cilantro, onion and sour cream wrapped and cooked to a golden brown.

Monster Burrito-Meat

$19.25

This huge burrito is filled with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, cheese, cilantro, onion and sour cream. Grilled to perfection.

Monster Burrito-Shrimp

$26.25

This huge burrito is filled with Shrimp , beans, lettuce, cheese, cilantro, onions, and sour cream.

Jalisco Burrito

$14.50

Large flour tortilla with choice of steak or chicken fajita meat cooked with bell peppers, sliced onion and tomato filled with cheese, beans, rice, lettuce, onion, cilantro and sour cream.

Jalisco- Maya

$15.00

Your choice of two fajita meats cooked with bell peppers, sliced onion and tomato filled with cheese, beans, rice, lettuce, onion, cilantro and sour cream.

Jalisco - Shrimp

$17.00

Large flour tortilla with shrimp, bell peppers, sliced onion and tomato filled with cheese, beans, rice, lettuce, onion, cilantro and sour cream.

Jalisco Tulum

$18.50

Large burrito with, steak, chicken and shrimp fajita cooked with bell peppers, sliced onion and tomato filled with cheese, beans, rice, lettuce, onion, cilantro and sour cream.

Burrito Monster Jalisco

$23.75

Your choice of steak or chicken fajita meat cooked with bell peppers, sliced onion and tomato filled with cheese, beans, rice, lettuce, onion, cilantro and sour cream.

Tacos

Taco

$3.25

Pick from any of our meat selections. Choose yellow or white corn, flour or crispy tortilla, cilantro, onion and lime or any topping below.

Shrimp Taco

$4.50

Per one.3-4 grilled shrimp on yellow, white corn, flour or crispy tortilla, pico de gallo or any topping below.

Fish Taco

$3.75

Per one. Grilled tilapia on yellow, white corn, flour or crispy tortilla, topped with pico de gallo.

Quesa-Birria

$3.99

Slow cooked marinated shredded beef, served in a corn tortilla, dipped in consome with melted cheese, onions, cilantro, limes and side of consome.

Quesadillas

Small Quesadilla

$5.00

Soft corn or flour tortilla, cheese, choice of meat, lettuce, cilantro and onion. Cooked till crisp and golden brown then folded.

Large Quesadilla

$8.50

flour tortilla, cheese, choice of meat, lettuce, cilantro and onion. Cooked till crisp and golden brown then folded.

Monster Quesadilla

$13.25

Large Flour tortilla, cheese, choice of meat, lettuce, cilantro and onion. Cooked till crisp and golden brown then folded.

Small Shrimp Quesadilla

$8.50

Soft corn or flour tortilla, cheese, choice of meat, lettuce, cilantro and onion. Cooked till crisp and golden brown then folded.

Large Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.25

Medium flour tortilla, cheese, choice of meat, lettuce, cilantro and onion. Cooked till crisp and golden brown then folded.

Monster Shrimp Quesadilla

$24.00

Large flour tortilla, cheese, choice of meat, lettuce, cilantro and onion. Cooked till crisp and golden brown then folded.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Rancheras

$12.00

Three red sauce enchiladas with your choice of meat served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, rice and beans.

Enchiladas Verdes

$12.00

Three green sauce enchiladas with your choice of meat served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, rice and beans.

Enchiladas Suizas

$13.25

Three green & cheese sauce enchiladas with your choice of meat served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, rice and beans.

Enchiladas Mole

$14.50

Three-mole sauce enchiladas with your choice of meat served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, rice and beans.

White Cheese Sauce Enchiladas

$13.25

Cheese sauce enchiladas with your choice of meat served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, rice and beans.

Shrimp Enchiladas

$15.69

Enchiladas with your choice of red, green, or cheese sauce, stuffed with shrimp served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, rice and beans.

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$12.00

Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, deep-fried and topped with our cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, rice and beans.

Veggie Chimichanga

$11.00

Flour tortilla filled with cheese beans & grilled veggies, deep-fried and topped with our cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, rice and beans.

Fajitas

Fajitas-Steak

$16.75

Strips of grilled steak,ncooked with onion, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, avocado, lettuce and tortillas.

Fajitas-Chicken

$16.75

Strips of grilled chicken, cooked with onion, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, avocado, lettuce and tortillas.

Fajitas-Shrimp

$18.75

Strips of grilled shrimp cooked with onion, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, avocado, lettuce and tortillas.

Fajitas-Maya

$17.25

Choose from 2 meats cooked with bell peppers, onions,tomato.Served with pico de gallo, lettuce, avocado, tortillas, rice and beans.

Fajitas-Tulum

$19.00

Fajita with chicken, steak and shrimp. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, and choice of tortillas .Additional toppings and meat available.

Fajitas-Campechana

$19.25

Strips of grilled steak, grilled chicken, shrimp & chorizo, cooked with onion, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, avocado, lettuce and tortillas. Additional toppings available.

Double Fajita

$28.75

Double portion of your choice of strips of grilled steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, chorizo or carnitas, cooked with onion, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, avocado, lettuce and tortillas.

Double Fajita- Maya

$29.25

Double portion of 2 fajita meats cooked with onion, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, avocado, lettuce and tortillas.

Double Fajita- Shrimp

$33.50

Double portion of shrimp, cooked with onion, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, avocado, lettuce and tortillas.

Double Fajita- Tulum

$33.50

Double portion of 3 Fajita meats cooked with bell peppers, onion, tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and tortillas.

Double Fajita- Campechano

$33.50

Double portion of 4 Fajita meats cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and tortillas.

Fajita Carnita

$16.75

Fried pork cooked with grilled peppers, onions, tomato. Served with pico de gallo, lettuce, avocado, rice, beans and tortillas.

Fajita Chorizo

$16.75

Mexican sausage cooked with grilled peppers, onions, tomato. Served with pico de gallo, lettuce, avocado, rice, beans, and tortillas.

Seafood/Mariscos

Chimichanga-Shrimp

$16.00

Flour tortilla filled with shrimp, deep-fried and topped with our cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, rice and beans.

Grilled Shrimp (12)

$14.00

Grilled shrimp, onion and tomatoes, served with pico, lettuce, avocado, rice & beans, tortillas.

Grilled Shrimp (24)

$21.50

Grilled shrimp, onion and tomatoes, served with pico, salad, lime, rice, beans and tortillas.

Shrimp Campechano- 1 meat

$18.50

Grilled steak or chicken breast paired with eight shrimp cooked with onion, jalapenos and mushrooms, topped with chorizo and our cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortilla.

Shrimp Campechano- 2 meats

$20.75

Grilled steak & chicken breast paired with eight shrimp cooked with onion, jalapenos and mushrooms, topped with chorizo and our cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortilla.

Shrimp Campechano-Shrimp

$22.50

Grilled shrimp cooked with onion, jalapenos and mushrooms, topped with chorizo and our cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortilla.

Grilled Tilapia Filet

$13.00

Grilled fish fillet with pico de gallo, salad, lime, rice, beans and tortilla.

Garlic Shrimp (12)

$14.00

Grilled shrimp cooked in our garlic sauce served with pico de gallo, lettuce, lime, rice, beans and tortilla.

Garlic Shrimp (24)

$21.50

Grilled shrimp cooked in our garlic sauce served with pico de gallo, lettuce, lime, rice, beans and tortilla.

Spicy grilled shrimp (12)

$14.00

Shrimp cooked in a spicy red sauce with onion and tomatoes. Served with pico, lettuce, rice, beans and tortilla.

Spicy grilled shrimp (24)

$21.50

Shrimp cooked in a spicy red sauce with onion and tomatoes. Served with pico, lettuce, rice, beans and tortilla.

Grilled shrimp a la Mexicana (12)

$14.00

Cooked with onion, jalapeños and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, pico, lettuce and tortilla.

Grilled shrimp a la Mexicana (24)

$21.50

Cooked with onion, jalapeños and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, pico, lettuce and tortilla.

Taco Salad Shrimp

$14.99

Deep fried Flour tortilla bowl filled with shrimp, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and sour cream. Additional toppings available.

Mixteco Shrimp

$15.60

Grilled shrimp, served on a bed of rice topped with our cheese sauce. Tortillas.

Steak/Asada

Carne Asada

$14.50

Grilled steak served with beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo avocado, lime and tortilla.

Bistek Ranchero

$14.50

Grilled steak strips cooked with grilled onion, jalapenos and tomatoes served with rice, beans and tortilla.

Bistek Verde

$14.50

Grilled steak strips cooked in our green sauce served with rice, beans and tortilla.

Bistek Campechano

$15.00

Grilled steak strips cooked with onion, jalapeños and mushrooms. Topped with chorizo and our cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortilla.

Mixteco Steak

$13.25

Grilled steak strips served on a bed of rice topped with our cheese sauce.

Chicken/Pollo

Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled onion & bell peppers. Served with pico de gallo, salad, avocado, rice, beans and tortilla.

Pollo Campechano

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled onions, jalapeños, mushrooms, chorizo and our cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortilla.

Chicken Mole

$12.00

Chicken breast or quarter topped with our rich mole sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Mixteco Chicken

$12.25

Grilled chicken strips served on a bed of rice topped with our cheese sauce.

Mixteco Chicken & Shrimp

$16.25

Grilled shrimp and chicken served on a bed of rice topped with our cheese sauce.

Veggie

Huarache Veggie

$8.50

A large thick oval tortilla made in house with our corn mix topped with beans, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado and sour cream.

Cheese Chilaquiles

$11.00

Corn chips cooked in a red, green or spicy sauce topped with cheese and eggs. Served with rice and beans.

Fajita Veggie

$12.75

Grilled bell peppers, onion, mushrooms and zucchini served with pico, lettuce, avocado, rice, beans.

Cheese Enchiladas

$8.50

Two cheese enchiladas in ranchero sauce, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.

Burrito Veggie Sm.

$6.00

Flour tortilla filled with beans, rice, cheese, onion, cilantro, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole.

Burrito Veggie Lg.

$8.50

Flour tortilla filled with beans, rice, cheese, onion, cilantro, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole.

Tostada Veggie

$5.25

Deep-fried tortilla shell topped with beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.

Quesadilla Veggie Sm

$3.75

Corn or flour tortilla filled with cheese, lettuce, onion, cilantro and guacamole.

Quesadilla Veggie Lg.

$6.25

Corn or flour tortilla filled with cheese, lettuce, onion, cilantro and guacamole.

Taco Salad Veggie

$9.50

Fried flour bowl filled with beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream and guacamole.

Veggie Sope

$5.25

Made from our in house corn mix topped or stuffed with beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.

Veggie Gordita

$5.25

Made from our inhouse corn mix topped or stuffed with beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.

Veggie Taco

$3.00

Served on flour,corn,or crispy tortilla, beans, rice, cheese, onion, cilantro, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.

Jalisco Veggie

$11.00

Grilled bell peppers, sliced onion, mushroom, zucchini, and tomato filled with cheese, beans, rice, lettuce, onion, cilantro, guacamole and sour cream.

Monster Burrito-Veggie

$15.00

Flour tortilla filled with beans, rice, cheese, onion, cilantro, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole.

Jalisco Monster Veggie Burrito

$18.75

Veggie Sandwich

$14.00

Beans, grilled cheese, sour cream, avocado, tomato, sliced onions, jajalpenos, lettuce, in between a grilled mexican bun. Bolillo or Telera.

Kids Menu/Menu Niños

Kids Nachos

$4.00

Corn chips and white shredded cheese.

Kids Taco Meal

$6.25

One taco, soft or crispy, your choice of meat, cheese, rice and beans.

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.25

Corn or flour tortilla served with rice and beans.

Kids Chicken Strips & Fries

$6.25

2 fried chicken breast strips served with fries.

Kids Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.25

Grilled chicken served with rice and beans.

Cheeseburger

$7.00

Served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, ketchup and fries.

Kids Mini Burrito

$6.25

Small flour tortilla filled with cheese, rice, beans, chicken or beef. Served with side of rice & beans. Additional toppings available.

Kids Rice & Chicken

$7.00

Rice and pulled chicken. Additional toppings available.

Sides

Sides.

Side-(lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream)

$0.30+

Side of Lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream for mini taco and taco.

Avocado Slices

$2.09+

Side of avocado slices in variety of sizes.

Beans

$3.00+

Sides of beans in variety of sizes.

Cheese

$1.50+

Side of shredded white cheese in variety of sizes.

Side Chicken Strip(1)

$0.95

Side of deep fried chicken breast strip.(1)

Side Chile Relleno (1)

$4.25

Single chile relleno.Stuffed poblano pepper deep fried in egg batter stuffed with cheese. Add fillings available.

Chimi ala carte

$6.25

Single Chimichanga. Flour tortilla filled with cheese and choice of meat, topped with cheese sauce.

Side Cilantro

$1.00

Order of cilantro.

Side of Tortillas

$2.50

Side of a variety of tortillas.

Side Egg(1)

$0.79

Single egg, cooked your way.

Side Enchilada(1)

$3.00

Single enchilada. With you choice of sauce and meat.

Side Meat Tacos

$1.50

Xtra meat for your tacos.

Side French Fries

$4.25

Fresh Jalapenos

$1.25

Side of fresh jalapenos.

Fried Jalapeños

$1.00+

Deep fried jalapeño or serrano peppers. Ask server.

Side Grilled Onion Sliced

$3.00+

Grilled white onions. Variety sizes.

Side Grilled Onions(diced)

$1.50+

Grilled diced white onions. Variety of sizes

Side Grilled Veggies(Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Zucchini)

$2.50+

Side of grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and zucchini.

Side Grilled Zucchini

$3.00+

Side of grilled zucchini in variety of sizes.

Side House Salad

$3.59

Side of lettuce, pico de gallo and avocado slices.

Jalapenos(Pickled)

$1.50+

Pickled jalapeño in variety of sizes.

Side Limes

$1.25+

Side of limes in variety of sizes.

Side Onions(diced)

$1.00+

Side of raw diced white onions in variety of sizes.

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.50+

Side of pico de gallo in variety of sizes.

Rice

$3.00+

Side of rice in variety of sizes.

Rice & Beans

$3.00

Order or Rice and Beans.

Side Mole Sauce

$2.69+

Side of mole sauce.

Sour Cream

$1.50+

Side sour cream in variety of sizes.

Tamal

$29.75+

Corn masa dough made in house, filled with chicken or pork, wrapped in a corn husk.

Ranch

$1.25

Side of Salsas

$4.79+

Side of Green, picosa, ranchera sauce in variety of sizes.

Radish/Rabanos

$0.75+

Cabbage/Repollo

$0.75+

Chile de Arbol

$0.75+

Lettuce

$0.75+

Pan tostado

$2.00

Side Onions

$1.00

Order of raw diced onions.

Grilled Jalapenos

$1.50+

Grilled jalapeño peppers in variety of sizes.

Grilled Bell peppers

$1.50+

Grilled bell peppers.

3 milk cake

Our wedding cake soaked in a 3 milk blend filled with peaches or strawberries. Topped with whipped cream.

3 Milk Cake

$6.25

Three milk cake filled with your choice of peach or strawberry.

Flan

Flan

$7.00

Big piece of our Vanilla custard.

Churros

Deep fried with your choice of vanilla cream, caramel, or plain filling. Covered in cinnamon and sugar.

Churros

$2.00

Mexican pastry deep fried and covered in cinnamon & sugar. Filled with cream, caramel or no filling.

Aguas Frescas

Juices made from fresh fruit daily,

Horchata

$2.00+

Rice,cinnamon,sugar and vanilla drink.

Pineapple Drink

$2.00+

Fresh pineapples, sugar and water.

Cantaloupe Juice

$2.00+

Fresh cantaloupes, sugar and water.

Hibiscus Juice

$2.00+

Hibiscus, sugar and water.

Watermelon Juice

$2.00+

Fresh watermelons, sugar and water.

Tamarindo

$2.00+

Fresh tamarind, sugar and water.

Jarritos/Coca Mex.

Jarrito Orange

$2.75

Jarrito Lime

$2.75

Jarrito Strawberry

$2.75

Jarrito Pineapple

$2.75

Jarrito Grapefruit

$2.75

Jarrito Fruit Punch

$2.75

Jarrito Tamarindo

$2.75

Sidral Apple

$2.75

Sangria

$2.75

Jarrito MinerAgua

$2.75

Jarrrito Mango

$2.75

Jarrrito Guava

$2.75

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Fountain Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.25+

Catering Items

Rice

$13.00+

1/4 pan- Serves about 10-15 1/2 pan- Serves about 20-25 Full pan- Serves about 35-40

Beans

$13.00+

1/4 pan- Serves about 10-15 1/2 pan- Serves about 20-25 Full pan- Serves about 35-40

House Salad

$8.00+

Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Tomato. (ask for sliced onions, or avocado slices) 1/4 pan- Serves 5-8 1/2 pan- Serves 10-15 Full pan- Serves 25-30

Shredded Cheese

$6.00+

Shredded white quesadilla cheese. 16oz- Serves 5-8 32oz- Serves 10-15

Sour Cream

$6.00+

Sour Cream. 16oz- Serves 5-10 32oz- Serves 15-20

Cheese Dip & Chips

$20.00+

A blend of melted white cheese and jalapenos. 16oz- Serves 10-12 32oz- Serves 20-25

Chips & Salsa

$15.00+

Our house made salsa with chips. 16oz- Serves 7-10 32oz- Serves 15-20

Guacamole & Chips

$22.00+

Smashed avocados mixed with diced onions, jalapenos, tomato, cilantro and lime. 16oz- Serves 7-10 32oz- Serves 15-20

Meat by the pound

$19.00

1 pound of meat serves about 3 People. Includes: Onions, cilantro, limes. Verde(mild) and Orange(hot) sauces 10 flour or corn tortillas.

Chafing Set

$6.00

Wire rack, full pan, fuel.

SERVER SERVICE

$140.00

-This service provides upgraded stainless steel sets. Includes: serving utensils, plasticware, napkins, plates. -3 person crew who will setup, maintain, serve guest, package leftovers, and cleanup. -Priced per hour. -75 People Max

Server Service

$95.00

-This service provides upgraded stainless steel sets. Includes: serving utensils, plasticware, napkins, plates. -2 person crew who will setup, maintain, serve guest, package leftovers, and cleanup. -Priced per hour. -40 People Max

Local Delivery

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Family owned authentic mexican restaurant. Causal atmosphere serving Tacos, Burritos, Quesadilla, Birria, Tortas in the Dayton area for 15 years. “Best of Dayton”

Website

Location

1609 East 3rd Street, Dayton, OH 45403

Directions

