Taqueria Mixteca
1609 East 3rd Street
Dayton, OH 45403
Popular Items
Dips
Guacamole Sm.
Fresh avocado smashed and mixed with pico de gallo. Large guacamole includes chips. Small and medium do not include chips.
Guacamole Med.
Fresh avocado smashed and mixed with pico de gallo. Large guacamole includes chips. Small and medium do not include chips.
Guacamole Lg.
Fresh avocado smashed and mixed with pico de gallo. Large guacamole includes chips. Small and medium do not include chips.
Cheese Dip Med.
A blend of melted white cheese and jalapeños. Large cheese dip includes chips. Medium does not include chips.
Cheese Dip Lg.
A blend of melted white cheese and jalapeños. Large cheese dip includes chips. Medium does not include chips.
Bean & Cheese Dip
Cheese dip blended with refried beans (8oz). Includes chips.
Choriqueso
A blend of white cheese and Mexican sausage (8oz). Includes chips.
Rana
Nachos
Nachos Maya
Corn chips, beans, choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
Nachos Maya Shrimp
Corn chips, beans, shrimp, cheese, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
Nachos Tlaloc
Corn chips, beans, cheese and fresh guacamole.
Nachos Maya Veggie
Corn chips, beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, guacamole and sour cream.
Taquitos/ Mini Tacos
6 Taquitos
Small corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken rolled and deep-fried topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños and sour cream.
Taquitos (12)
Small corn tortillas filled with shredded chicken rolled and deep-fried topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños and sour cream.
6 Mini Tacos
Six corn mini tacos served with your choice of meat, cilantro, onion and lime. Additional toppings available.
6 Mini Tacos Fish
Six corn mini tacos with grilled tilapia, served with pico de gallo & lime. Additional toppings below.
6 Mini Tacos Shrimp
Six corn mini tacos served with pico de gallo or any topping below.
Mini Taco(1)
Corn mini tacos served with your choice of meat, cilantro, onion and lime. Additional toppings available.
Quesadilla
Seafood Appetizers
Ceviche Tostada
Chunks of fish cooked in lime juice served with pico de gallo, avocado and lime.
Shrimp Tostadas
Cooked shrimp served chilled with pico de gallo, avocado and lime.
Shrimp Cocktail (12)
Boiled shrimp served chilled in our special cocktail sauce garnished with avocado, pico de gallo and a lime wedge.
Shrimp Cocktail (24)
Cooked shrimp served chilled in our special cocktail sauce garnished with avocado, pico de gallo and a lime wedge.
Grilled Shrimp (12) Botana
Plump pink shrimp served hot of the grill.
Grilled Shrimp (24) Botana
Plump pink shrimp served hot of the grill.
Salads
Grilled Shrimp Salad (12)
Shrimp on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, sliced onion, avocado and a lime wedge.
Grilled Shrimp Salad (24)
Shrimp on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, sliced onion, avocado and a lime wedge.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Strips of grilled chicken breast on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, sliced onion, avocado and lime wedge.
Steak Salad
Steak on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, sliced onion, avocado and a lime wedge.
Lunch Specials
#1 Small Burrito
Medium flour tortilla, beans, choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, cilantro, onions, sour cream. Wrapped and cooked to a golden brown.
# 2 Two Tacos
Two tacos choice of tortillas and meat topped with cilantro, onions, limes.Served with rice and beans.(Additional toppings available!)
#3 Two Enchiladas
Two enchiladas choice or sauce and meat. Served with rice and beans.
#4 Large Quesadilla
Large quesadilla on flour tortilla filled with cheese, meat, cilantro, onions, lettuce.Served with rice and beans.
#5 Two Small Quesadillas
Two small quesadillas filled with cheese, meat, cilantro, onions, lettuce.Served with rice and beans.(choose from corn or flour tortillas)
#6 Enchilada & Taco
Enchilada with cheese and choice of meat, taco with choice of meat, cilantro, onions, lime. Served with rice and beans.
#7 Quesadilla & Taco
Small quesadilla with cheese, choice of meat, lettuce, onions, cilantro. Taco with choice of meat, cilantro, onions, limes. Served with rice and beans.
#8 Chorizo & Eggs
Eggs scrambled with your choice of Chorizo, Ham, Pico de Gallo(mexicano) or Carnitas. Served with rice, beans, flour or corn tortillas.
#8 Pico & Eggs
Eggs scrambled with your choice of Chorizo, Ham, Pico de Gallo(mexicano) or Carnitas. Served with rice, beans, flour or corn tortillas.
#8 Ham & Eggs
Eggs scrambled with your choice of Chorizo, Ham, Pico de Gallo(mexicano) or Carnitas. Served with rice, beans, flour or corn tortillas.
#8 Hotdog & Eggs
Eggs scrambled with your choice of Chorizo, Ham, Pico de Gallo(mexicano) or Carnitas. Served with rice, beans, flour or corn tortillas.
#8 Steak & Eggs
Eggs scrambled with your choice of Chorizo, Ham, Pico de Gallo(mexicano) or Carnitas. Served with rice, beans, flour or corn tortillas.
#8 Carnitas & Eggs
Eggs scrambled with your choice of Chorizo, Ham, Pico de Gallo(mexicano) or Carnitas. Served with rice, beans, flour or corn tortillas.
#9 Taco Salad
Deep fried Medium Flour tortilla bowl topped with your choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and sour cream.
#10 Two Gorditas
Gorditas stuffed with your choice of meat, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
#11 Two Sopes
Sopes topped with your choice of meat, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Served with rice & beans.
#12 Gordita & Sope
Sope Topped & Gordita stuffed with your choice of meat, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Served with rice & beans.
#13 Gordita & Taco
Gordita stuffed with choice of meat, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato & sour cream.Taco topped with cilantro & onions. Served with rice & beans.
#14 Gordita & Enchilada
Gordita stuffed with choice of meat, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato & sour cream. Enchilada with green or red sauce stuffed with cheese or meat & cheese. Served with rice & beans.
#15 Gordita & Quesadilla
Gordita stuffed with beans, meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Quesadilla with cheese, meat, lettuce, onions, cilantro. Served with rice & beans.
#16 Gordita & Flauta
Gordita stuffed with beans, meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Flauta filled with chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Served with rice & beans.
#17 Sope & Taco
Topped with beans, meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Taco with choice of meat, cilantro, onions and lime wedge. Served with rice & beans.
#18 Sope & Enchilada
Topped with beans, meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Enchilada choice of sauce, cheese, meat. Served with rice & beans.
#19 Sope & Quesadilla
Sope topped with beans, meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Quesadilla with cheese, meat, lettuce, onions, cilantro. Served with rice & beans.
#20 Sope & Flauta
Topped with beans, meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Flauta filled with chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Served with rice & beans.
#21 Two Tamales
Pork in red sauce or chicken in green sauce. Served with rice and beans.
#22 Tamal & Taco
Pork or Chicken tamal. Taco with meat, cilantro, onions, lime. Served with rice & beans.
#23 Tamal & Enchilada
Pork or chicken tamal. Enchilada choice of sauce, cheese, meat. Served with rice & beans.
#24 Tamal & Quesadilla
Pork or chicken tamal. Quesadilla with cheese, meat, lettuce, onions, cilantro. Served with rice & beans.
#25 Tamal & Flauta
Pork or chicken tamal. Flauta filled with chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole. Served with rice & beans.
#26 Tamal &Gordita
Pork or chicken tamal. Gordita stuffed with beans, meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Served with rice & beans.
#27 Tamal & Sope
Pork or chicken tamal. Sope topped with beans, meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Served with rice & beans.
#28 Two Chiles Rellenos Cheese
2 Peppers stuffed with cheese or meat, served with rice and beans.
#29 Chile Relleno & Taco
Pepper stuffed with cheese or meat. Taco with meat, cilantro, onions, lime. Served with rice & beans.
#30 Chile Relleno & Enchilada
Pepper stuffed with meat or cheese. Enchilada with choice of sauce, cheese, meat. Served with rice & beans.
#31 Chile Relleno & Quesadilla
Pepper stuffed with cheese or meat. Quesadilla with cheese, meat, onions, cilantro, lettuce. Served with rice & beans.
#32 Chile Relleno & Flauta
Pepper stuffed with cheese or meat. Flauta filled with chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole. Served with rice & beans.
#33 Chile Relleno & Gordita
Pepper stuffed with cheese or meat. Gordita with beans, meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Served with rice & beans.
#34 Chile Relleno & Sope
Pepper stuffed with cheese or meat. Sope with beans, meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Served with rice & beans.
#35 Fajita Special
Grilled bell peppers, tomato, onions, chicken, steak or combo. Served with rice & beans, tortillas, pico de gallo, lettuce & avocado slices.
#44 Two Tostadas
Tostadas topped with beans, meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Served with rice & beans.
#36 Tostada & Taco
Tostada topped with beans, meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Taco with meat, onions, cilantro, lime. Served with rice & beans.
#37 Tostada & Enchilada
Tostada topped with beans, meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Enchilada choice of sauce, cheese, meat. Served with rice & beans.
#38 Tostada & Quesadilla
Topped with beans, meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Quesadilla with cheese, meat, cilantro, onions, lettuce. Served with rice & beans.
#39 Tostada & Gordita
Topped with beans, meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Gordita stuffed with beans, meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Served with rice & beans.
#40 Tostada & Sope
Topped with beans, meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Sope topped with beans, meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Served with rice & beans.
#41 Tostada & Flautas
Topped with beans, meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Flauta filled with chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream & guacamole. Served with rice & beans.
#42 Tostada & Tamal
Topped with beans, meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Tamal pork or chicken. Served with rice & beans.
#43 Tostada & Chile Relleno
Topped with beans, meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream. Pepper stuffed with cheese or meat. Served with rice & beans.
Torta
Huarache
Huarache Shrimp
Sope
Gordita
Flautas
Chiles Rellenos
Chile Rellenos(meat)
Chile Rellenos(Seafood)
Carnitas Verdes
Chilaquiles
Corn chips cooked in a red, green, or spicy sauce topped with cheese, your choice of meat and 2 eggs. Served with rice and beans.
Cheese Chilaquiles
Corn chips in a red, green, or spicy sauce topped with cheese, eggs. Served with rice and beans.
Shrimp Chilaquiles
Corn chips in a red, green, or spicy sauce topped with cheese, shrimp, eggs. Served with rice and beans.
Tostadas
Burritos
Small Burrito
Medium flour tortilla, beans, choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, cilantro, onion and sour cream wrapped and cooked to a golden brown.
Large Burrito
Flour tortillas, beans, choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, cilantro, onion and sour cream wrapped and cooked to a golden brown.
Small Burrito Shrimp
Medium flour tortilla, beans, shrimp, cheese, lettuce, cilantro, onion and sour cream wrapped and cooked to a golden brown.
Large Burrito Shrimp
Large flour tortillas, beans, shrimp, cheese, lettuce, cilantro, onion and sour cream wrapped and cooked to a golden brown.
Monster Burrito-Meat
This huge burrito is filled with your choice of meat, beans, lettuce, cheese, cilantro, onion and sour cream. Grilled to perfection.
Monster Burrito-Shrimp
This huge burrito is filled with Shrimp , beans, lettuce, cheese, cilantro, onions, and sour cream.
Jalisco Burrito
Large flour tortilla with choice of steak or chicken fajita meat cooked with bell peppers, sliced onion and tomato filled with cheese, beans, rice, lettuce, onion, cilantro and sour cream.
Jalisco- Maya
Your choice of two fajita meats cooked with bell peppers, sliced onion and tomato filled with cheese, beans, rice, lettuce, onion, cilantro and sour cream.
Jalisco - Shrimp
Large flour tortilla with shrimp, bell peppers, sliced onion and tomato filled with cheese, beans, rice, lettuce, onion, cilantro and sour cream.
Jalisco Tulum
Large burrito with, steak, chicken and shrimp fajita cooked with bell peppers, sliced onion and tomato filled with cheese, beans, rice, lettuce, onion, cilantro and sour cream.
Burrito Monster Jalisco
Your choice of steak or chicken fajita meat cooked with bell peppers, sliced onion and tomato filled with cheese, beans, rice, lettuce, onion, cilantro and sour cream.
Tacos
Taco
Pick from any of our meat selections. Choose yellow or white corn, flour or crispy tortilla, cilantro, onion and lime or any topping below.
Shrimp Taco
Per one.3-4 grilled shrimp on yellow, white corn, flour or crispy tortilla, pico de gallo or any topping below.
Fish Taco
Per one. Grilled tilapia on yellow, white corn, flour or crispy tortilla, topped with pico de gallo.
Quesa-Birria
Slow cooked marinated shredded beef, served in a corn tortilla, dipped in consome with melted cheese, onions, cilantro, limes and side of consome.
Quesadillas
Small Quesadilla
Soft corn or flour tortilla, cheese, choice of meat, lettuce, cilantro and onion. Cooked till crisp and golden brown then folded.
Large Quesadilla
flour tortilla, cheese, choice of meat, lettuce, cilantro and onion. Cooked till crisp and golden brown then folded.
Monster Quesadilla
Large Flour tortilla, cheese, choice of meat, lettuce, cilantro and onion. Cooked till crisp and golden brown then folded.
Small Shrimp Quesadilla
Soft corn or flour tortilla, cheese, choice of meat, lettuce, cilantro and onion. Cooked till crisp and golden brown then folded.
Large Shrimp Quesadilla
Medium flour tortilla, cheese, choice of meat, lettuce, cilantro and onion. Cooked till crisp and golden brown then folded.
Monster Shrimp Quesadilla
Large flour tortilla, cheese, choice of meat, lettuce, cilantro and onion. Cooked till crisp and golden brown then folded.
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Rancheras
Three red sauce enchiladas with your choice of meat served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, rice and beans.
Enchiladas Verdes
Three green sauce enchiladas with your choice of meat served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, rice and beans.
Enchiladas Suizas
Three green & cheese sauce enchiladas with your choice of meat served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, rice and beans.
Enchiladas Mole
Three-mole sauce enchiladas with your choice of meat served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, rice and beans.
White Cheese Sauce Enchiladas
Cheese sauce enchiladas with your choice of meat served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, rice and beans.
Shrimp Enchiladas
Enchiladas with your choice of red, green, or cheese sauce, stuffed with shrimp served with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, rice and beans.
Chimichanga
Chimichanga
Flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat, deep-fried and topped with our cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
Veggie Chimichanga
Flour tortilla filled with cheese beans & grilled veggies, deep-fried and topped with our cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
Fajitas
Fajitas-Steak
Strips of grilled steak,ncooked with onion, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, avocado, lettuce and tortillas.
Fajitas-Chicken
Strips of grilled chicken, cooked with onion, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, avocado, lettuce and tortillas.
Fajitas-Shrimp
Strips of grilled shrimp cooked with onion, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, avocado, lettuce and tortillas.
Fajitas-Maya
Choose from 2 meats cooked with bell peppers, onions,tomato.Served with pico de gallo, lettuce, avocado, tortillas, rice and beans.
Fajitas-Tulum
Fajita with chicken, steak and shrimp. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, and choice of tortillas .Additional toppings and meat available.
Fajitas-Campechana
Strips of grilled steak, grilled chicken, shrimp & chorizo, cooked with onion, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, avocado, lettuce and tortillas. Additional toppings available.
Double Fajita
Double portion of your choice of strips of grilled steak, grilled chicken, shrimp, chorizo or carnitas, cooked with onion, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, avocado, lettuce and tortillas.
Double Fajita- Maya
Double portion of 2 fajita meats cooked with onion, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, avocado, lettuce and tortillas.
Double Fajita- Shrimp
Double portion of shrimp, cooked with onion, bell peppers and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo, avocado, lettuce and tortillas.
Double Fajita- Tulum
Double portion of 3 Fajita meats cooked with bell peppers, onion, tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and tortillas.
Double Fajita- Campechano
Double portion of 4 Fajita meats cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and tortillas.
Fajita Carnita
Fried pork cooked with grilled peppers, onions, tomato. Served with pico de gallo, lettuce, avocado, rice, beans and tortillas.
Fajita Chorizo
Mexican sausage cooked with grilled peppers, onions, tomato. Served with pico de gallo, lettuce, avocado, rice, beans, and tortillas.
Seafood/Mariscos
Chimichanga-Shrimp
Flour tortilla filled with shrimp, deep-fried and topped with our cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, rice and beans.
Grilled Shrimp (12)
Grilled shrimp, onion and tomatoes, served with pico, lettuce, avocado, rice & beans, tortillas.
Grilled Shrimp (24)
Grilled shrimp, onion and tomatoes, served with pico, salad, lime, rice, beans and tortillas.
Shrimp Campechano- 1 meat
Grilled steak or chicken breast paired with eight shrimp cooked with onion, jalapenos and mushrooms, topped with chorizo and our cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortilla.
Shrimp Campechano- 2 meats
Grilled steak & chicken breast paired with eight shrimp cooked with onion, jalapenos and mushrooms, topped with chorizo and our cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortilla.
Shrimp Campechano-Shrimp
Grilled shrimp cooked with onion, jalapenos and mushrooms, topped with chorizo and our cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortilla.
Grilled Tilapia Filet
Grilled fish fillet with pico de gallo, salad, lime, rice, beans and tortilla.
Garlic Shrimp (12)
Grilled shrimp cooked in our garlic sauce served with pico de gallo, lettuce, lime, rice, beans and tortilla.
Garlic Shrimp (24)
Grilled shrimp cooked in our garlic sauce served with pico de gallo, lettuce, lime, rice, beans and tortilla.
Spicy grilled shrimp (12)
Shrimp cooked in a spicy red sauce with onion and tomatoes. Served with pico, lettuce, rice, beans and tortilla.
Spicy grilled shrimp (24)
Shrimp cooked in a spicy red sauce with onion and tomatoes. Served with pico, lettuce, rice, beans and tortilla.
Grilled shrimp a la Mexicana (12)
Cooked with onion, jalapeños and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, pico, lettuce and tortilla.
Grilled shrimp a la Mexicana (24)
Cooked with onion, jalapeños and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, pico, lettuce and tortilla.
Taco Salad Shrimp
Deep fried Flour tortilla bowl filled with shrimp, beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and sour cream. Additional toppings available.
Mixteco Shrimp
Grilled shrimp, served on a bed of rice topped with our cheese sauce. Tortillas.
Steak/Asada
Carne Asada
Grilled steak served with beans, rice, lettuce, pico de gallo avocado, lime and tortilla.
Bistek Ranchero
Grilled steak strips cooked with grilled onion, jalapenos and tomatoes served with rice, beans and tortilla.
Bistek Verde
Grilled steak strips cooked in our green sauce served with rice, beans and tortilla.
Bistek Campechano
Grilled steak strips cooked with onion, jalapeños and mushrooms. Topped with chorizo and our cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortilla.
Mixteco Steak
Grilled steak strips served on a bed of rice topped with our cheese sauce.
Chicken/Pollo
Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled onion & bell peppers. Served with pico de gallo, salad, avocado, rice, beans and tortilla.
Pollo Campechano
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled onions, jalapeños, mushrooms, chorizo and our cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortilla.
Chicken Mole
Chicken breast or quarter topped with our rich mole sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Mixteco Chicken
Grilled chicken strips served on a bed of rice topped with our cheese sauce.
Mixteco Chicken & Shrimp
Grilled shrimp and chicken served on a bed of rice topped with our cheese sauce.
Veggie
Huarache Veggie
A large thick oval tortilla made in house with our corn mix topped with beans, rice, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado and sour cream.
Cheese Chilaquiles
Corn chips cooked in a red, green or spicy sauce topped with cheese and eggs. Served with rice and beans.
Fajita Veggie
Grilled bell peppers, onion, mushrooms and zucchini served with pico, lettuce, avocado, rice, beans.
Cheese Enchiladas
Two cheese enchiladas in ranchero sauce, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
Burrito Veggie Sm.
Flour tortilla filled with beans, rice, cheese, onion, cilantro, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole.
Burrito Veggie Lg.
Flour tortilla filled with beans, rice, cheese, onion, cilantro, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole.
Tostada Veggie
Deep-fried tortilla shell topped with beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
Quesadilla Veggie Sm
Corn or flour tortilla filled with cheese, lettuce, onion, cilantro and guacamole.
Quesadilla Veggie Lg.
Corn or flour tortilla filled with cheese, lettuce, onion, cilantro and guacamole.
Taco Salad Veggie
Fried flour bowl filled with beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, pico, sour cream and guacamole.
Veggie Sope
Made from our in house corn mix topped or stuffed with beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
Veggie Gordita
Made from our inhouse corn mix topped or stuffed with beans, rice, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
Veggie Taco
Served on flour,corn,or crispy tortilla, beans, rice, cheese, onion, cilantro, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.
Jalisco Veggie
Grilled bell peppers, sliced onion, mushroom, zucchini, and tomato filled with cheese, beans, rice, lettuce, onion, cilantro, guacamole and sour cream.
Monster Burrito-Veggie
Flour tortilla filled with beans, rice, cheese, onion, cilantro, lettuce, sour cream and guacamole.
Jalisco Monster Veggie Burrito
Veggie Sandwich
Beans, grilled cheese, sour cream, avocado, tomato, sliced onions, jajalpenos, lettuce, in between a grilled mexican bun. Bolillo or Telera.
Kids Menu/Menu Niños
Kids Nachos
Corn chips and white shredded cheese.
Kids Taco Meal
One taco, soft or crispy, your choice of meat, cheese, rice and beans.
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Corn or flour tortilla served with rice and beans.
Kids Chicken Strips & Fries
2 fried chicken breast strips served with fries.
Kids Grilled Chicken Breast
Grilled chicken served with rice and beans.
Cheeseburger
Served with cheese, lettuce, tomato, ketchup and fries.
Kids Mini Burrito
Small flour tortilla filled with cheese, rice, beans, chicken or beef. Served with side of rice & beans. Additional toppings available.
Kids Rice & Chicken
Rice and pulled chicken. Additional toppings available.
Sides
Side-(lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream)
Side of Lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream for mini taco and taco.
Avocado Slices
Side of avocado slices in variety of sizes.
Beans
Sides of beans in variety of sizes.
Cheese
Side of shredded white cheese in variety of sizes.
Side Chicken Strip(1)
Side of deep fried chicken breast strip.(1)
Side Chile Relleno (1)
Single chile relleno.Stuffed poblano pepper deep fried in egg batter stuffed with cheese. Add fillings available.
Chimi ala carte
Single Chimichanga. Flour tortilla filled with cheese and choice of meat, topped with cheese sauce.
Side Cilantro
Order of cilantro.
Side of Tortillas
Side of a variety of tortillas.
Side Egg(1)
Single egg, cooked your way.
Side Enchilada(1)
Single enchilada. With you choice of sauce and meat.
Side Meat Tacos
Xtra meat for your tacos.
Side French Fries
Fresh Jalapenos
Side of fresh jalapenos.
Fried Jalapeños
Deep fried jalapeño or serrano peppers. Ask server.
Side Grilled Onion Sliced
Grilled white onions. Variety sizes.
Side Grilled Onions(diced)
Grilled diced white onions. Variety of sizes
Side Grilled Veggies(Onions, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Zucchini)
Side of grilled onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, and zucchini.
Side Grilled Zucchini
Side of grilled zucchini in variety of sizes.
Side House Salad
Side of lettuce, pico de gallo and avocado slices.
Jalapenos(Pickled)
Pickled jalapeño in variety of sizes.
Side Limes
Side of limes in variety of sizes.
Side Onions(diced)
Side of raw diced white onions in variety of sizes.
Side Pico de Gallo
Side of pico de gallo in variety of sizes.
Rice
Side of rice in variety of sizes.
Rice & Beans
Order or Rice and Beans.
Side Mole Sauce
Side of mole sauce.
Sour Cream
Side sour cream in variety of sizes.
Tamal
Corn masa dough made in house, filled with chicken or pork, wrapped in a corn husk.
Ranch
Side of Salsas
Side of Green, picosa, ranchera sauce in variety of sizes.
Radish/Rabanos
Cabbage/Repollo
Chile de Arbol
Lettuce
Pan tostado
Side Onions
Order of raw diced onions.
Grilled Jalapenos
Grilled jalapeño peppers in variety of sizes.
Grilled Bell peppers
Grilled bell peppers.
3 milk cake
Churros
Aguas Frescas
Horchata
Rice,cinnamon,sugar and vanilla drink.
Pineapple Drink
Fresh pineapples, sugar and water.
Cantaloupe Juice
Fresh cantaloupes, sugar and water.
Hibiscus Juice
Hibiscus, sugar and water.
Watermelon Juice
Fresh watermelons, sugar and water.
Tamarindo
Fresh tamarind, sugar and water.
Jarritos/Coca Mex.
Fountain Drinks
Catering Items
Rice
1/4 pan- Serves about 10-15 1/2 pan- Serves about 20-25 Full pan- Serves about 35-40
Beans
1/4 pan- Serves about 10-15 1/2 pan- Serves about 20-25 Full pan- Serves about 35-40
House Salad
Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Tomato. (ask for sliced onions, or avocado slices) 1/4 pan- Serves 5-8 1/2 pan- Serves 10-15 Full pan- Serves 25-30
Shredded Cheese
Shredded white quesadilla cheese. 16oz- Serves 5-8 32oz- Serves 10-15
Sour Cream
Sour Cream. 16oz- Serves 5-10 32oz- Serves 15-20
Cheese Dip & Chips
A blend of melted white cheese and jalapenos. 16oz- Serves 10-12 32oz- Serves 20-25
Chips & Salsa
Our house made salsa with chips. 16oz- Serves 7-10 32oz- Serves 15-20
Guacamole & Chips
Smashed avocados mixed with diced onions, jalapenos, tomato, cilantro and lime. 16oz- Serves 7-10 32oz- Serves 15-20
Meat by the pound
1 pound of meat serves about 3 People. Includes: Onions, cilantro, limes. Verde(mild) and Orange(hot) sauces 10 flour or corn tortillas.
Chafing Set
Wire rack, full pan, fuel.
SERVER SERVICE
-This service provides upgraded stainless steel sets. Includes: serving utensils, plasticware, napkins, plates. -3 person crew who will setup, maintain, serve guest, package leftovers, and cleanup. -Priced per hour. -75 People Max
Server Service
-This service provides upgraded stainless steel sets. Includes: serving utensils, plasticware, napkins, plates. -2 person crew who will setup, maintain, serve guest, package leftovers, and cleanup. -Priced per hour. -40 People Max
Local Delivery
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Family owned authentic mexican restaurant. Causal atmosphere serving Tacos, Burritos, Quesadilla, Birria, Tortas in the Dayton area for 15 years. “Best of Dayton”
1609 East 3rd Street, Dayton, OH 45403