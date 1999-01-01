- Home
Tejas Tejas - 250 N. Bishop Ave
484 Reviews
$$
250 N. Bishop Ave
Dallas, TX 75208
APPS
Chicken Flautas
chipotle chicken, cheese, salsa verde, corn tortilla, sour cream
Carne Asada Fries
tejas-seasoned curly fries, pico de gallo, queso
Queso
pico de gallo, tortilla chips add chorizo & peppers ($3)
Guac
fresh avocado, lime, red onion, jalapeno, pico de gallo
Passion Ceviche
market fish, shrimp, leche de tigere, mango, serranos, onions, citrus, cilantro, pomegranate seeds
Quesadillas
chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole
12 Mini Tacos
served on a 2 inch hard shell taco choice of picadillo beef or poblano chicken
6 Mini Tacos
served on 2 inch hard shell taco choice of picadillo beef or poblano chicken
Tropical coctel
Tropical cocktail
Loaded Tejas Curly Fries
TACOS
Taco Plate
2 tacos of your choice served with cilantro rice & house charro beans
Brisket Taco
shredded cabbage, pickled red onions, cilantro
Cauliflower Taco
Fish Taco
tortilla crusted fried fish, mango salsa, chorizo aioli, pickled red onion
Chicken Taco
shredded cabbage, pickled red onion, queso fresco, cilantro
Tejas Taco
roasted brisket, guacamole, pico de gallo, tomatillo salso, cilantro
Al Pastor Taco
marinated shaved pork, pineapple, caramelized onion, cilantro
Carnitas Taco
crispy braised pork, pickled jalapeno, avocado crema, queso
Crispy Taco
picadillo beef, lettuce, smoked cheddar, pico de gallo
Veggie Taco
ancho braised cabbage, charred corn, poblano, radish, queso fresco, cilantro
BREAKFAST TACOS
SOUPS/ SALADS
Taco Salad
picadillo beef, queso fresco, lettuce, pico de gallo, crispy flour tortilla shell, chipotle ranch
Tejas Chicken Caesar Salad
Little Gem Lettuce, Cotija Cheese, Guajillo Caesar Dressing, Grilled Chicken, Tortilla Strips
Tejas Cobb Salad
Little Gem Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Cotija Cheese, Lime Vinaigrette, Corn, Cherry Tomato, Radish
Pazole Verde
shredded chicken, roasted poblano, avocado, pico de gallo, cilantro, tortilla strips
Jungle Bowl
Pepita-Lime Rice, Avocado, Grilled Chicken or Steak, Corn and Black Bean Slaw
FAJITAS
Skinny Steak Fajitas
roasted arbol marinated black angus skirt steak served with avocado, guajillo carrots, cabbage, roasted corn, your choice of tortillas
Skinny Chicken Fajitas
fire-roasted guajillo marinated chicken breast served with avocado, guajillo carrots, cabbage, roasted corn, your choice of tortillas
Skinny Veggie Fajitas
served with avocado, guajillo carrots, cabbage, roasted corn, your choice of tortillas
Steak Fajitas
roasted arbol marinated black angus skirt steak served with your choice of flour or corn tortilla / served with cilantro rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo
Chicken Fajitas
fire-roasted guajillo marinated chicken breast served with your choice of flour or corn tortilla / served with cilantro rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo
Veggie Fajitas
served with your choice of flour or corn tortilla / served with cilantro rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo
Combo Fajita
combo veggie, steak or chicken fajitas served with your choice of flour or corn tortilla / served with cilantro rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo
Skinny Combo Fajita
skinny combo fajitas served with your choice of flour or corn tortilla / served with cilantro rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo
TEX MEX
Mushroom Poblano Enchilada Plate
poblano sauce, chihuahua cheese, onion, epazote, cilantro served 2 per order with cilantro rice & beans
Cheese Enchilada Plate
guajillo sauce, chihuahau cheese, onion, epazote, cilantro served 2 per order with cilantro rice & beans
Brisket Enchilada Plate
chihuahua cheese, onion, epazote, cilantro served 2 per order with cilantro rice & beans
Carnitas Enchilada Plate
chile pasilla salsa, chihuahua cheese, onion, epazote, cilantro served 2 per order with cilantro rice & beans
Chicken Enchilada Plate
habanero corn sauce, chihuahua cheese, onion, epazote, cilantro served 2 per order with cilantro rice & beans
Saudero Enchilada Plate
smoked brisket, chihuahua cheese, epazote, peppers, chile pasilla salsa served 2 per order with cilantro rice & beans
Single Carnitas Enchilada
chile pasilla salsa, chihuahua cheese, onion, epazote, cilantro single enchilada
Single Mushroom Enchilada
poblano sauce, chihuahua cheese, onion, epazote, cilantro single enchilada
Single Cheese Enchilada
guajillo sauce, chihuahua cheese, onion, epazote, cilantro single enchilada
Single Brisket Enchilada
chihuahua cheese, onion, epazote, cilantro single enchilada
Single Saudero Enchilada
smoked brikset, chihuahua cheese, epazote, peppers, chile pasilla salsa single enchilada
Single Chicken Enchilada
habanero corn sauce, chihuahua cheese, onion, epazote, cilantro single enchilada
Papa Michoacan Enchilada
Pollo Michoacon Enchilada
Bombazo
Mole Enchilada
Chicken Mole
Roasted Chicken
SIDES
Elotes
mexican street corn
Cilantro Rice
Charro Beans
housemade charro beans
Tortillas
housemade tortillas