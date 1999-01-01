Tejas imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Tejas Tejas - 250 N. Bishop Ave

484 Reviews

$$

250 N. Bishop Ave

Dallas, TX 75208

Order Again

APPS

Chicken Flautas

Chicken Flautas

$14.00

chipotle chicken, cheese, salsa verde, corn tortilla, sour cream

Carne Asada Fries

Carne Asada Fries

$13.00

tejas-seasoned curly fries, pico de gallo, queso

Queso

Queso

$13.00

pico de gallo, tortilla chips add chorizo & peppers ($3)

Guac

Guac

$13.00

fresh avocado, lime, red onion, jalapeno, pico de gallo

Passion Ceviche

Passion Ceviche

$15.00

market fish, shrimp, leche de tigere, mango, serranos, onions, citrus, cilantro, pomegranate seeds

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$14.00

chihuahua cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole

12 Mini Tacos

12 Mini Tacos

$18.00

served on a 2 inch hard shell taco choice of picadillo beef or poblano chicken

6 Mini Tacos

6 Mini Tacos

$12.00

served on 2 inch hard shell taco choice of picadillo beef or poblano chicken

Tropical coctel

$16.00Out of stock

Tropical cocktail

$16.00Out of stock

Loaded Tejas Curly Fries

$12.00Out of stock

TACOS

Taco Plate

Taco Plate

$16.00

2 tacos of your choice served with cilantro rice & house charro beans

Brisket Taco

Brisket Taco

$6.00

shredded cabbage, pickled red onions, cilantro

Cauliflower Taco

$6.00Out of stock
Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$7.00

tortilla crusted fried fish, mango salsa, chorizo aioli, pickled red onion

Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$6.00

shredded cabbage, pickled red onion, queso fresco, cilantro

Tejas Taco

Tejas Taco

$6.00

roasted brisket, guacamole, pico de gallo, tomatillo salso, cilantro

Al Pastor Taco

Al Pastor Taco

$6.00

marinated shaved pork, pineapple, caramelized onion, cilantro

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$6.00

crispy braised pork, pickled jalapeno, avocado crema, queso

Crispy Taco

Crispy Taco

$6.00

picadillo beef, lettuce, smoked cheddar, pico de gallo

Veggie Taco

Veggie Taco

$6.00

ancho braised cabbage, charred corn, poblano, radish, queso fresco, cilantro

BREAKFAST TACOS

Chorizo Egg & Cheese Taco

Chorizo Egg & Cheese Taco

$6.00
Brisket & Egg Taco

Brisket & Egg Taco

$6.00
Avocado, Bacon & Egg Taco

Avocado, Bacon & Egg Taco

$6.00
Potato & Bacon Taco

Potato & Bacon Taco

$6.00

SOUPS/ SALADS

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$15.00

picadillo beef, queso fresco, lettuce, pico de gallo, crispy flour tortilla shell, chipotle ranch

Tejas Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.00

Little Gem Lettuce, Cotija Cheese, Guajillo Caesar Dressing, Grilled Chicken, Tortilla Strips

Tejas Cobb Salad

Tejas Cobb Salad

$18.00

Little Gem Lettuce, Grilled Chicken, Cotija Cheese, Lime Vinaigrette, Corn, Cherry Tomato, Radish

Pazole Verde

Pazole Verde

$14.00

shredded chicken, roasted poblano, avocado, pico de gallo, cilantro, tortilla strips

Jungle Bowl

Jungle Bowl

$17.00

Pepita-Lime Rice, Avocado, Grilled Chicken or Steak, Corn and Black Bean Slaw

FAJITAS

Skinny Steak Fajitas

Skinny Steak Fajitas

$22.00

roasted arbol marinated black angus skirt steak served with avocado, guajillo carrots, cabbage, roasted corn, your choice of tortillas

Skinny Chicken Fajitas

Skinny Chicken Fajitas

$20.00

fire-roasted guajillo marinated chicken breast served with avocado, guajillo carrots, cabbage, roasted corn, your choice of tortillas

Skinny Veggie Fajitas

Skinny Veggie Fajitas

$19.00

served with avocado, guajillo carrots, cabbage, roasted corn, your choice of tortillas

Steak Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$22.00

roasted arbol marinated black angus skirt steak served with your choice of flour or corn tortilla / served with cilantro rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo

Chicken Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$20.00

fire-roasted guajillo marinated chicken breast served with your choice of flour or corn tortilla / served with cilantro rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo

Veggie Fajitas

Veggie Fajitas

$19.00

served with your choice of flour or corn tortilla / served with cilantro rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo

Combo Fajita

Combo Fajita

$22.00

combo veggie, steak or chicken fajitas served with your choice of flour or corn tortilla / served with cilantro rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo

Skinny Combo Fajita

Skinny Combo Fajita

$22.00

skinny combo fajitas served with your choice of flour or corn tortilla / served with cilantro rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo

TEX MEX

Mushroom Poblano Enchilada Plate

Mushroom Poblano Enchilada Plate

$18.00

poblano sauce, chihuahua cheese, onion, epazote, cilantro served 2 per order with cilantro rice & beans

Cheese Enchilada Plate

Cheese Enchilada Plate

$18.00

guajillo sauce, chihuahau cheese, onion, epazote, cilantro served 2 per order with cilantro rice & beans

Brisket Enchilada Plate

Brisket Enchilada Plate

$18.00

chihuahua cheese, onion, epazote, cilantro served 2 per order with cilantro rice & beans

Carnitas Enchilada Plate

Carnitas Enchilada Plate

$18.00

chile pasilla salsa, chihuahua cheese, onion, epazote, cilantro served 2 per order with cilantro rice & beans

Chicken Enchilada Plate

Chicken Enchilada Plate

$18.00

habanero corn sauce, chihuahua cheese, onion, epazote, cilantro served 2 per order with cilantro rice & beans

Saudero Enchilada Plate

Saudero Enchilada Plate

$18.00

smoked brisket, chihuahua cheese, epazote, peppers, chile pasilla salsa served 2 per order with cilantro rice & beans

Single Carnitas Enchilada

Single Carnitas Enchilada

$6.00

chile pasilla salsa, chihuahua cheese, onion, epazote, cilantro single enchilada

Single Mushroom Enchilada

Single Mushroom Enchilada

$7.00

poblano sauce, chihuahua cheese, onion, epazote, cilantro single enchilada

Single Cheese Enchilada

Single Cheese Enchilada

$7.00

guajillo sauce, chihuahua cheese, onion, epazote, cilantro single enchilada

Single Brisket Enchilada

Single Brisket Enchilada

$7.00

chihuahua cheese, onion, epazote, cilantro single enchilada

Single Saudero Enchilada

Single Saudero Enchilada

$7.00

smoked brikset, chihuahua cheese, epazote, peppers, chile pasilla salsa single enchilada

Single Chicken Enchilada

Single Chicken Enchilada

$7.00

habanero corn sauce, chihuahua cheese, onion, epazote, cilantro single enchilada

Papa Michoacan Enchilada

$19.00Out of stock

Pollo Michoacon Enchilada

$19.00Out of stock

Bombazo

$15.00Out of stock

Mole Enchilada

$18.00Out of stock

Chicken Mole

$18.00Out of stock

Roasted Chicken

$18.00Out of stock

SIDES

Elotes

Elotes

$7.00

mexican street corn

Cilantro Rice

Cilantro Rice

$5.00
Charro Beans

Charro Beans

$5.00

housemade charro beans

Tortillas

Tortillas

$4.00

housemade tortillas

Chips & Salsa

$3.00

Rice & Beans

$10.00

Curly Fries

$6.00

Chipotle Ranch

Out of stock

Sliced Avocado

$2.00

Add veggie

$5.00

SPICY SALSA

$1.00

Fajita Chicken A LA CARTE

$8.00

Fajita Steak A LA CARTE

$9.00

DESSERT

Churros

Churros

$9.00

Tres Leches

$9.00

Flan

$7.00

LIBATIONS

Hennessy

$13.00

Pierre Ferrand

$15.00

Hennessy - DBL

Pierre Ferrand - DBL

Bombay Saphire Gin

$13.00

Hendricks Gin

$10.00

Hendricks Summer Solstice Gin

$10.00

Plymouth Gin

$12.00

Tanqueray Gin

$12.00

Well Gin

$9.00

Zephyr Gin

$13.00

Still Austin Gin

$12.00

Greenhouse Gin

$9.00

Well Gin - DBL

$13.00

Tanqueray Gin - DBL

$18.00

Bombay Saphire Gin - DBL

$18.00

Zephyr Gin - DBL

$18.00

Hendricks Gin - DBL

$15.00

Plymouth Gin - DBL

$18.00

Hendricks Summer Solstice Gin - DBL

$15.00

Amaro Nonino

$12.00

Ancho Reyes Chile

$10.00

Ancho Reyes Verde

$10.00

Aperol

$11.00

Bailey's

$11.00

Benedictine

$11.00

Borghetti Cafe

$11.00

Campari

$11.00

Carpano Antica

$9.00

Chambord

$10.00

Chareau Aloe

$14.00

Combier Cirtrus

$10.00

Cynar

$10.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Frangelico

$14.00

Green Chartreuse

$14.00

Heering Cherry

$10.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Lazaronni Amaretto

$10.00

Luxardo

$9.00

Montenegro

$10.00

Orchard Apricot

$9.00

Pamplemousse

$11.00

Pisco Caravedo

$11.00

Rhubarb

$11.00

Sambuca

$10.00

St. Germain

$13.00

Suze

$11.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$14.00

Gran Marnier

$10.00

Chareau Aloe - DBL

$20.00

St. Germain - DBL

$18.00

Orchard Apricot - DBL

$15.00

Frangelico - DBL

$19.00

Borghetti Cafe - DBL

$15.00

Luxardo - DBL

$13.00

Green Chartreuse - DBL

$18.00

Yellow Chartreuse - DBL

$18.00

Aperol - DBL

$15.00

Amaro Nonino - DBL

$18.00

Campari - DBL

$16.00

Cynar - DBL

$15.00

Montenegro - DBL

$15.00

Fernet Branca - DBL

Lazaronni Amaretto - DBL

Chambord - DBL

Pamplemousse - DBL

Rhubarb - DBL

Carpano Antica - DBL

Suze - DBL

Sambuca - DBL

Heering Cherry - DBL

Benedictine - DBL

Ancho Reyes Verde - DBL

Ancho Reyes Chile - DBL

Combier Cirtrus - DBL

Pisco Caravedo - DBL

Bailey's - DBL

Kahlua - DBL

Well Mezcal

$14.00

Vago Elote

$20.00

Del Maguey San Luis

$18.00

Del Maguey Chichicapa

$22.00

Rey Campero

$20.00

Amaras

$15.00

Verde Momento

$18.00

La Venenosa

$40.00

Ilegal Repo

$18.00

Vago Ensamble

$25.00

Koch El

$18.00

Sotol Dessert Door

$13.00

Sotol La Higuera

$22.00

Cuenta Serafin

$36.00

Fedincio Madrecuixe

$46.00

Rey Campero Tepezate

$39.00

Derrumbas Zacatecas

$29.00

Well Mezcal - DBL

Vago Elote - DBL

Del Maguey San Luis - DBL

Del Maguey Chichicapa - DBL

Rey Campero - DBL

Amaras - DBL

Verde Momento - DBL

La Venenosa - DBL

Ilegal Repo - DBL

Vago Ensamble - DBL

Koch El - DBL

Sotol Dessert Door - DBL

Bacardi Anejo 4yr Rum

$11.00

Bacardi Rum

$9.00

Cachaca Amburana Rum

$11.00

Cachaca Pruta Rum

$11.00

Diplomatico Planas Rum

$11.00

Real McCoy Rum

$9.00

Well Rum

$10.00

Diplomatico Reserva

$13.00

Smith and Cross

$12.00

Well Rum - DBL

$15.00

Diplomatico Planas Rum - DBL

$16.50

Bacardi Anejo 4yr Rum - DBL

$18.00