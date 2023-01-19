Restaurant header imageView gallery

Tello's Grille & Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

200 W Grand Ave

Port Washington, WI 53074

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Wi Burrito
Gyros
Cheeseburger

Skillets

The Millenial Protein Skillet

$13.00

Grilled chicken, Bernie's bacon, Chihuahua cheese, and roasted bell peppers

Country Skillet

$13.00

Sausage, ham, onion, green peppers, and cheese, covered with sausage gravy

Mexicana

$12.50

Chorizo, jalapeño, avocado, cilantro, and onions with a side of salsa

The Garden

$12.00

Asparagus, portobella, onions, spinach, tomatoes, and broccoli

Butcher Block

$12.50

Ham, bacon, and sausage

Pancakes

Tiramisu Pancakes

$11.00

Our buttermilk pancakes infused with cinnamon and cocoa, layered with cheeses and topped with whipped cream

Blueberry Pancakes

$10.00

Our buttermilk pancakes topped with fresh berries

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$10.00

Oreo S'more Pancakes

$11.00

Our buttermilk pancakes with crumbled Oreos and sweet cream sauce

Buttermilk Pancakes

$9.50

Short Stack

$7.10

Wildberry Pancakes

$11.50

Our buttermilk pancakes topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, and blackberries

Egg-cellent Specialties

Biscuits and Gravy

$11.50

Three biscuits, sausage, gravy and two eggs any style

Breakfast Burrito

$11.50

Chorizo, Chihuahua cheese, cilantro and eggs in a flour or wheat tortilla with a side of salsa and sour cream. Served with hashbrowns

Chilaquiles

$12.00

Fresh corn tortilla chips baked with our homamade salsa, topped with cheddar jack, chopped onions, cilantro, and two eggs any style

Corned Beef Benny

$11.50

English muffin, homamde corned beef hash and two poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce

Cornned Beef Hash

$12.00

Meaty homemade corned beef hash served hot off the grill. Served with two eggs any style and toast. Potatoes are in the hash!

Eggs Benedict

$11.50

English muffin, Canadian bacon, and two poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with hashbrowns

Florence Benedict

$11.50

English muffin, Canadian bacon, baby spinach and two poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with hashbrowns

Huevos Con Chorizo

$11.50

Scrambled eggs with chorizo, served with rice, beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Huevos Rancheros

$11.50

Two eggs over easy with ranchero sauce, served with rice, beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Kielbasa

$12.00

Grilled Kielbasa served with two eggs any style, hashbrowns and toast

brek Quesadilla

$13.50

French Toast Creations

Tello's French Toast

$10.00

Our French Toast stuffed with glazed strawberries and cheesecake filling

Wildberry French Toast

$10.75

Our French toast topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, and blackberries

Caramel Apple Pecan French Toast

$10.00

Our French Toast topped with sauteed apples, drizzled with caramel and sprinkling of pecans

French Toast

$8.50

Traditional French Toast

Egg-straordinary Omelettes

Gunpowder Veggie

$12.50

Fresh spinach, bell peppers, tomato, broccoli, and portobella. Made with extra virgin Greek olive oil

Mexicana Omelette

$12.00

Chorizo, jalapeños, avocado and onions with a side of salsa

Colorado Omelette

$12.00

Ham, onions and bell peppers

Gyro Omelette

$12.00

Our famous gyro meat with feta cheese

Espanola Omelette

$13.50

Jalapeño, avocado, onions, chorizo, Chihuahua, cilantro, portobella, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Built Your Own Omelette

$13.50

Tello's Crepes

Rocky Mountain Crepe

$13.50

Our famous crepes filled with scrambled eggs, ham, bell peppers, onions, cheddar cheese, and sour cream

Tello's Style Crepes

$11.00

Our famous crepes stuffed with strawberries in a glaze and topped with banana slices

Wildberry Crepes

$11.50

Our famous crepes stuffed and topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries and blackberries

Creamy Nutella Crepes

$11.00

Our famous crepes filled with creamy chocolate hazelnut spread

Egg-ceptional Entrees

Two Eggs

$7.50

Breakfast Sides

Bernie's Bacon

$4.00

Turkey Bacon

$4.00

Canadian Bacon

$4.00

Sliced Ham

$4.00

Pork Sausage Links

$4.00

Chorizo

$5.00

Gyro Meat

$6.00

Corned Meat Hash

$7.00

Hash Browns

$4.00

Bowl of Seasonal Fruit

$8.00

Side Plate of Seasonal Fruit

$5.00

Side of Hollinday Sauce

$3.00

side of sausage gravy

$3.25

Side Toast

$2.25

Add 1 egg

$1.80

Pork Sausage patties

$4.00

Side of grilled onion

$1.00

Oatmeal

Wildberry Crunch

$9.50

Fresh strawberries, blueberries and blackberries with a sprinkling of crunchy granola

Old Fashioned Oatmeal

$7.50

With raisins and a side of brown sugar

Kids Breakfast Menu

Silver Dllar Pancakes

$6.50

Kid Cake and Egg

$6.50

Appetizers

Tello's Homemade Guacamole

$12.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$14.50

Quesadillas

$11.00

Rueben Keg Rolls

$11.00

Nacho Plate

$12.50

Queso Dip

$6.00

Chicken Wings

$14.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Ceviche

$14.00

Fried Calamari

$15.00

Queso Fundido

$13.00

Chicken strips

$8.00

CHIPS & SALSA

$8.00

Salads

Greek Salad

$12.75

Gyro Salad

$13.75

Taco Salad

$10.75

Sesame Salad

$13.75

Berry Salad

$12.75

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Mexican Favorites

Chile Verde

$18.00

Pork tenderloin prepared in our tomatillo sauce served with rice and beans and your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Bistec Rajas

$25.00

Skirt steak chopped and sautéed with slices of poblano peppers, tomatoes, onions, and melted cheese. Served with corn or flour tortillas

Toastadas

$14.00

Two crispy flat tortillas topped with choice of chicken, beef, steak, chorizo or pastor, beans, cabbage, tomato, cheese, and avocado

Flautas

$14.00

Four flute shaped tacos deep fried and filled with choice of chicken, beef, steak, or chorizo and topped with sour cream, cabbage, tomatoes, and guacamole

Chimichangas

$14.50

Two hand-rolled, deep fried flour tortillas stuffed with cheese and choice of chicken, beef, steak, chorizo or pastor.

Tampiquena

$25.00

Carne Asada

$24.00

Chille Rellenos

$17.00

Bistec Ranchero

$24.00

Tamales

$16.99

Marbella

$32.99

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Verdes

$15.00

Two corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat topped with salsa verde and melted cheese

Enchiladas Toluca

$15.00

Two corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat topped with mole rojo and melted cheese

Enchiladas Mole

$16.00

Two corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat topped with homamde mole sauce and melted cheese

Tacos

Tacos

$14.00

Fish Tacos

$17.50

Shrimp Tacos

$17.95

SeaFood

Tequila Shrimp

$21.99

Butterfly Shrimp

$17.00

Camarones A La Princessa

$24.99

Seafood Chimichangas

$18.50

Seafood Enchiladas

$18.50

Shrimp Fajitas

$25.00

Lake Perch

$21.99

Caldo de Camarones

$18.00

Combinations

1. Guanajuato

$17.00

Taco and Enchilada

2. Guadalajara

$16.50

Enchilada and Chimichanga

3. Michoacan (vegertarian, no choice of meat)

$17.50

Chile relleno, and Cheese & onion Enchilada

Burritos

Percheron

$14.75

Your choice of chicken, beef, steak, chorizo, or pastor, rolled in a flour tortilla with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and served with a side of rice

Wi Burrito

$15.75

Your choice of chicken, beef, steak, chorizo, or pastor, rolled in a flour tortilla with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Covered with melted cheese and served with a side of guacamole and rice.

Veggie Burrito

$14.00

Stuffed full of butternut squash, beans, lettuce, cheese, portobella, tomatoes, and avocado

House Specialties

Steak Fajitas

$25.00

Sautéed with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and delivered smoked HOT! Served with a side of rice and beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Chicken Fajitas

$19.00

Sautéed with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and delivered smoked HOT! Served with a side of rice and beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Fajitas Tellos

$27.00

Sautéed with Steak, chicken and shrimp, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and delivered smoked HOT! Served with a side of rice and beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Veggie Fajitas

$17.00

Sautéed with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, avocado and delivered smoked HOT! Served with a side of rice and beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas

Birria tacos

$16.50

Chicken Tips

$17.50

Chicken Madeira

$19.00

Greek Chicken

$16.99

StirFry

$15.99

Full Rack of Ribs

$29.99

Sides

Steamed Vegetables

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Greek Potatoes

$4.00

Rice

$3.00

Beans

$3.00

Tortillas

$2.00

Chihuahua Cheese

$2.50

Feta Cheese

$2.50

Sour Cream

$1.00

Jalapeño

$1.00

Cucumber Sauce

$1.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Grilled Chix

$4.00

Side Avocado

$3.50

Side Cilantro

$0.85

Side onion

$0.85

Side pico de galo

$2.00

Side guacamole

$5.00

Side Cheddar Cheese

$1.75

Side Pita

$2.00

Side Sweet potFries

$4.00

Side of Olives

$1.25

Side Peperchinis

$1.25

Side Gyro Meat

$5.00

Side Enchilada Sauce

$2.50

Side of Lettuce

$1.00

Side Of Tomatoe

$1.00

Side of fries

$4.00

Sides of kalamata

$1.25

Side of chorizo

$4.00

Side of steak

$4.00

Side of AL pastor

$4.00

The Greek Freak

Gyros

$15.00

Our secret blend of gyro meat or chicken souvlaki made just for you! Served on a warm pita with tomatoes, onions, homemade cucumber sauce, black olives, feta cheese & pepperoncinis. With your choice of potato

Burgers & sandwiches

Mucho Burger

$15.00

With grilled poblano peppers, onions, mushrooms, melted Pepper Jack cheese, and avocado

Hickory Burger

$14.50

With onion rings, cheddar cheese, bacon and our homemade BBQ sauce

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Your choice of American, Cheddar, Swiss, Mozzarella, Chihuahua or Pepper Jack

Homestead Burger

$15.00

1/2 lb burger patty, pepper jack cheese, Bernie's bacon, remoulade sauce, and fried egg

Hrooms Burger

$14.50

Veggie Wrap

$14.00

Mucho Chicken

$15.00

Ruben Sandwich

$14.00

Desserts

Mexican Fried Ice Cream

$8.00

The perfect dessert after any meal! Served in it's own edible shell with strawberry sauce and whipped cream

Flan

$6.00

Mexico's classic dessert. Vanilla custard

Pastel de Tres Leches

$6.00

A sponge cake soaked in a three milk sauce

Cake of the Day

$6.00

Soups

Cup Of Soup

$2.99

Bowl Of Soup

$5.45

Quart of Soup

$9.00

Kids Menu

Kids Taco

$6.50

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Hot Dog

$6.50

Chicken Fingers

$6.50

Cheese Burger

$7.50

Mac N Cheese

$7.50

A LA Carta

ALC Taco

$4.15

ALC shrimp taco

$6.00

ALC fish taco

$6.00

ALC Birria taco

$6.00

ALC enchiladas

$4.00

ALC tostada

$6.00

ALC flauta

$4.50

ALC chimichanga

$4.25

ALC Chile relleno

$9.00

ALC tamal rojo

$4.75

ALC tamal verde

$4.75

ALC seafood enchilada

$6.50

ALC seafood chimichanga

$6.99

Friday Fish Fry

Beer Battered Cod

$16.00

Beer battered cod served with choice of potato, soup and coleslaw

Baked Cod

$17.00

Whole Cakes

Tres Leches Cake

$35.00

Whole Super Atomic Cake 10"

$36.00

Quarter Sheet

$49.55

Easter Holiday Cake

$24.99

Full Sheet Cake

$145.00

Catering

Tray Beans

$55.00

Lg Tray Garden Sld

$42.99

Meatballs

$29.95

Qt Gyro Sauce

$8.55

Qt Salsa

$8.99

Qt Salsa and Chips

$16.99

Reg Buffet

$17.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$12.95

Sm Tray Grk Potato

$10.49

Sm Greek Salad

$29.95

Stuffed Mushroom

$11.95

Taco Bar

$14.99

Taquitos Tray

$42.75

Lg Tray Grk Salad

$52.99

Tray Fruit

$59.99

Tray Grk Potato

$29.95

Tray Rice

$55.00

Veg & Cheese Tray

$49.99

Cup Mole Sauce

$9.99

Home Cooking Buffet

$19.99

1lb Chicken

$16.99

1lb Corned Beef

$14.95

1lb Gyros

$13.95

1lb Gyros w/ fixings

$17.95

1lb Steak

$14.95

1lb Skirt steak

$29.99

1/2 Tray Beans

$27.50

1/2 Tray Greek Salad

$28.99

1/2 Tray Rice

Appetizer

$9.99

Buffet & Bev

$20.00

Black Tie Buffet

$21.95

Ceviche

$29.99

Breakfast Buffet

$12.99

Chorizo Tray

$45.99

Cont Breakfast

$13.95

Cookies

$1.00

Cup Gyro sauce

$3.95

Cup Salsa

$3.75

Cutting Cake

$10.00

Dinner

$12.95

Fajitas

$16.95

Fiesta Buffet

$19.99

Grk Chicken

$11.75

Guacamole

$28.90

1/2 Turkey

$165.00

Whole Turkey

$250.00

Kid Buffet

$7.99

Merch

t-Shirt

$15.00+

Tellos Cap

$15.00

Tellos Glass

$3.50

Tellos Coffee Cup

$25.00

Specials

Thanks Giving Dinner

$29.99

RibEye Dinner

$28.99

Potato Crusted Walleye

$25.99

Chicken Alfredo

$19.99

Shrimp Alfredo

$21.99

Salmon tacos

$17.99

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$19.99

Lamb Shank

$24.99

Easter Dinner

$24.99

Roast Duck

$24.99

Prime Rib

$28.99

Whole turky

$250.00

1/2 Turky

$165.00

Prime Rib queen cut 14-16oz

$30.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

200 W Grand Ave, Port Washington, WI 53074

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

John's Pizzaria-
orange starNo Reviews
221 N. Franklin st. Port Washington, WI 53074
View restaurantnext
Fork & Tap
orange star3.7 • 73
203 E Main St Port Washington, WI 53074
View restaurantnext
Schooner Pub - 114 N Franklin St
orange starNo Reviews
114 N Franklin St Port Washington, WI 53074
View restaurantnext
Between the Greens
orange starNo Reviews
3315 hwy I Saukville, WI 53080
View restaurantnext
The Hutch
orange starNo Reviews
1321 Wisconsin Ave Grafton, WI 53024
View restaurantnext
The Stillery - Grafton - 1304 12th Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1304 12th Avenue Grafton, WI 53024
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Port Washington

The Steerage Dining Saloon
orange star4.5 • 5
218 N Franklin St Port Washington, WI 53074
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Port Washington
Cedarburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Thiensville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West Bend
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Menomonee Falls
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Milwaukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (275 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)
Hartford
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Sheboygan
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston