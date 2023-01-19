- Home
Tello's Grille & Cafe
200 W Grand Ave
Port Washington, WI 53074
Popular Items
Skillets
The Millenial Protein Skillet
Grilled chicken, Bernie's bacon, Chihuahua cheese, and roasted bell peppers
Country Skillet
Sausage, ham, onion, green peppers, and cheese, covered with sausage gravy
Mexicana
Chorizo, jalapeño, avocado, cilantro, and onions with a side of salsa
The Garden
Asparagus, portobella, onions, spinach, tomatoes, and broccoli
Butcher Block
Ham, bacon, and sausage
Pancakes
Tiramisu Pancakes
Our buttermilk pancakes infused with cinnamon and cocoa, layered with cheeses and topped with whipped cream
Blueberry Pancakes
Our buttermilk pancakes topped with fresh berries
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Oreo S'more Pancakes
Our buttermilk pancakes with crumbled Oreos and sweet cream sauce
Buttermilk Pancakes
Short Stack
Wildberry Pancakes
Our buttermilk pancakes topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, and blackberries
Egg-cellent Specialties
Biscuits and Gravy
Three biscuits, sausage, gravy and two eggs any style
Breakfast Burrito
Chorizo, Chihuahua cheese, cilantro and eggs in a flour or wheat tortilla with a side of salsa and sour cream. Served with hashbrowns
Chilaquiles
Fresh corn tortilla chips baked with our homamade salsa, topped with cheddar jack, chopped onions, cilantro, and two eggs any style
Corned Beef Benny
English muffin, homamde corned beef hash and two poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce
Cornned Beef Hash
Meaty homemade corned beef hash served hot off the grill. Served with two eggs any style and toast. Potatoes are in the hash!
Eggs Benedict
English muffin, Canadian bacon, and two poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with hashbrowns
Florence Benedict
English muffin, Canadian bacon, baby spinach and two poached eggs topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with hashbrowns
Huevos Con Chorizo
Scrambled eggs with chorizo, served with rice, beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs over easy with ranchero sauce, served with rice, beans, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Kielbasa
Grilled Kielbasa served with two eggs any style, hashbrowns and toast
brek Quesadilla
French Toast Creations
Tello's French Toast
Our French Toast stuffed with glazed strawberries and cheesecake filling
Wildberry French Toast
Our French toast topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, and blackberries
Caramel Apple Pecan French Toast
Our French Toast topped with sauteed apples, drizzled with caramel and sprinkling of pecans
French Toast
Traditional French Toast
Egg-straordinary Omelettes
Gunpowder Veggie
Fresh spinach, bell peppers, tomato, broccoli, and portobella. Made with extra virgin Greek olive oil
Mexicana Omelette
Chorizo, jalapeños, avocado and onions with a side of salsa
Colorado Omelette
Ham, onions and bell peppers
Gyro Omelette
Our famous gyro meat with feta cheese
Espanola Omelette
Jalapeño, avocado, onions, chorizo, Chihuahua, cilantro, portobella, and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Built Your Own Omelette
Tello's Crepes
Rocky Mountain Crepe
Our famous crepes filled with scrambled eggs, ham, bell peppers, onions, cheddar cheese, and sour cream
Tello's Style Crepes
Our famous crepes stuffed with strawberries in a glaze and topped with banana slices
Wildberry Crepes
Our famous crepes stuffed and topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries and blackberries
Creamy Nutella Crepes
Our famous crepes filled with creamy chocolate hazelnut spread
Egg-ceptional Entrees
Breakfast Sides
Bernie's Bacon
Turkey Bacon
Canadian Bacon
Sliced Ham
Pork Sausage Links
Chorizo
Gyro Meat
Corned Meat Hash
Hash Browns
Bowl of Seasonal Fruit
Side Plate of Seasonal Fruit
Side of Hollinday Sauce
side of sausage gravy
Side Toast
Add 1 egg
Pork Sausage patties
Side of grilled onion
Oatmeal
Kids Breakfast Menu
Appetizers
Salads
Mexican Favorites
Chile Verde
Pork tenderloin prepared in our tomatillo sauce served with rice and beans and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Bistec Rajas
Skirt steak chopped and sautéed with slices of poblano peppers, tomatoes, onions, and melted cheese. Served with corn or flour tortillas
Toastadas
Two crispy flat tortillas topped with choice of chicken, beef, steak, chorizo or pastor, beans, cabbage, tomato, cheese, and avocado
Flautas
Four flute shaped tacos deep fried and filled with choice of chicken, beef, steak, or chorizo and topped with sour cream, cabbage, tomatoes, and guacamole
Chimichangas
Two hand-rolled, deep fried flour tortillas stuffed with cheese and choice of chicken, beef, steak, chorizo or pastor.
Tampiquena
Carne Asada
Chille Rellenos
Bistec Ranchero
Tamales
Marbella
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Verdes
Two corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat topped with salsa verde and melted cheese
Enchiladas Toluca
Two corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat topped with mole rojo and melted cheese
Enchiladas Mole
Two corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat topped with homamde mole sauce and melted cheese
SeaFood
Combinations
Burritos
Percheron
Your choice of chicken, beef, steak, chorizo, or pastor, rolled in a flour tortilla with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and served with a side of rice
Wi Burrito
Your choice of chicken, beef, steak, chorizo, or pastor, rolled in a flour tortilla with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Covered with melted cheese and served with a side of guacamole and rice.
Veggie Burrito
Stuffed full of butternut squash, beans, lettuce, cheese, portobella, tomatoes, and avocado
House Specialties
Steak Fajitas
Sautéed with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and delivered smoked HOT! Served with a side of rice and beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Chicken Fajitas
Sautéed with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and delivered smoked HOT! Served with a side of rice and beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Fajitas Tellos
Sautéed with Steak, chicken and shrimp, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and delivered smoked HOT! Served with a side of rice and beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Veggie Fajitas
Sautéed with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, avocado and delivered smoked HOT! Served with a side of rice and beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole and your choice of corn or flour tortillas
Birria tacos
Chicken Tips
Chicken Madeira
Greek Chicken
StirFry
Full Rack of Ribs
Sides
Steamed Vegetables
French Fries
Mashed Potatoes
Greek Potatoes
Rice
Beans
Tortillas
Chihuahua Cheese
Feta Cheese
Sour Cream
Jalapeño
Cucumber Sauce
Side Salad
Grilled Chix
Side Avocado
Side Cilantro
Side onion
Side pico de galo
Side guacamole
Side Cheddar Cheese
Side Pita
Side Sweet potFries
Side of Olives
Side Peperchinis
Side Gyro Meat
Side Enchilada Sauce
Side of Lettuce
Side Of Tomatoe
Side of fries
Sides of kalamata
Side of chorizo
Side of steak
Side of AL pastor
The Greek Freak
Burgers & sandwiches
Mucho Burger
With grilled poblano peppers, onions, mushrooms, melted Pepper Jack cheese, and avocado
Hickory Burger
With onion rings, cheddar cheese, bacon and our homemade BBQ sauce
Cheeseburger
Your choice of American, Cheddar, Swiss, Mozzarella, Chihuahua or Pepper Jack
Homestead Burger
1/2 lb burger patty, pepper jack cheese, Bernie's bacon, remoulade sauce, and fried egg
Hrooms Burger
Veggie Wrap
Mucho Chicken
Ruben Sandwich
Desserts
Kids Menu
A LA Carta
Whole Cakes
Catering
Tray Beans
Lg Tray Garden Sld
Meatballs
Qt Gyro Sauce
Qt Salsa
Qt Salsa and Chips
Reg Buffet
Shrimp Cocktail
Sm Tray Grk Potato
Sm Greek Salad
Stuffed Mushroom
Taco Bar
Taquitos Tray
Lg Tray Grk Salad
Tray Fruit
Tray Grk Potato
Tray Rice
Veg & Cheese Tray
Cup Mole Sauce
Home Cooking Buffet
1lb Chicken
1lb Corned Beef
1lb Gyros
1lb Gyros w/ fixings
1lb Steak
1lb Skirt steak
1/2 Tray Beans
1/2 Tray Greek Salad
1/2 Tray Rice
Appetizer
Buffet & Bev
Black Tie Buffet
Ceviche
Breakfast Buffet
Chorizo Tray
Cont Breakfast
Cookies
Cup Gyro sauce
Cup Salsa
Cutting Cake
Dinner
Fajitas
Fiesta Buffet
Grk Chicken
Guacamole
1/2 Turkey
Whole Turkey
Kid Buffet
Specials
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
200 W Grand Ave, Port Washington, WI 53074