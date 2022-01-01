Texas Lil's Temecula Old Town's Gem Est1987
28495 Old Town Front St C
Temecula, CA 92593
Appetizers
Baja Shrimp Cocktail
Mexican White Shrimp, Diced Cucumber, Avocado, Tomato, Onion & Cilantro in a Tangy Citrus Cocktail Sauce. (can be a little spicy) Garnished with fresh celery and corn chips
Basket of Fries
Basket of Onion Rings
Basket of Texas Toast
Basket of Tots
Boneless Hot Wings
Brisket Tater Skins
Cheese Curds
Chili Cheese Fries
Chili Cheese Tots
Chips & Guacamole
Chips & Salsa
Fried Pickle Chips
Bone In Wings (1/2 Dozen)
Bone In Wings (Dozen)
Pulled Pork Fries
Pulled Pork Tots
Sampler
Zucchini Sticks
Bread & Butter Pickle Chips
Chili & Salads
BBQ Ribs
Lone Star Steaks
Bunkhouse Favorites
Burgers & Sandwiches
Kids & K-9
Cheese Bandit
Grilled Cheese sandwich with choice of sides
Big Cheese
Wrangler Burger
Chicky Tenders
Kids St Louis Rib
Doggie Beef Bone
Dogggie Tri Tip
Doggie Beef Patty
Dog Chicken Breast
Kids Cranberry
Kids OJ
Kids Soft Drink
Kids Pineapple
Kids Grafruit
Kids Apple Juice
Tex-Mex
Nachos Grande
Lil's Tacos
Fish Tacos
Shrimp Tacos
Cheese Enchiladas
1 Cheese Enchilada
Stuffed Enchiladas
1 Stuffed Enchilada
Shrimp Enchiladas
1 Shrimp Enchilada
Cheese Quesadilla
Stuffed Quesadilla
1 Taco
Beyond Tacos
Gardein Tacos
Sidekicks
1 Egg
2 eggs
2 Raw Jalapenos
Side Salad
B&B Style
Bacon On Sandwhich
Baked Potato
Better Patty
Bleu Cheese Crumbles
Breast of Chicken
Cilantro Lime Rice
Cole Slaw
Grilled Jalapenos
Kobe Patty
Loaded Baked Potato
Mashed & Country Gravy
Mashed & Mushroom Gravy
Mashed No Gravy
Mexican Corn
Pickled Jalapenos
Potato Salad
Ranch Beans
Refried Beans
Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions
Side Country Gravy
Side Mush Gravy
Side of Avocado
Side of Bacon
Side of Brisket
side of Carrots & Celery
Side of Grated Cheese
Side of Guacamole
Side of Huspuppies
Side of Pasta
Side of Pickles
Side of Pull Pork
Side of Salsa
Side of Shrimp
Side of Sour Cream
Side of Tartar Sauce
Side of Tortillas
Side of Tri Tip
Slice of Cheese
Steamed Veggies
Rice & Beans
Dessert
Catering/To Go
Mngr Bar Specials
Shots
Margaritas
Cadillac Margarita
Jalapeno Grapefruit Margarita
Mango Margarita
Margarita
Peach Margarita
Raspberry Margarita
Skinny Margarita
Strawberry Margarita
True-Ly Boss Margarita
True Big Boss Margarita- Espolon Tequila, Watermelon Pucker & Triple Sec with Tajin Rim - Topped with Kiwi Lime Truly Can
Pint Beer
Bottled Beer
Cocktails
Adios Mother
Alabama Slammer
B52
Better Call Uber
Bloody Mary
Blue Hawaiian
Bulleit Smasher
Champagne Cocktail
Daiquiri
Fuzzy Navel
Gimlet
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Irish Coffee
Irish Trashcan
Kickass
Kir Royale
Kisses Cocktail
Lils Lemonade
Liquid Marijuana
Long Beach Tea
Mai Tai
Midori Sour
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Old Town Refresher
Sparkling Paloma
Pina Colada
Texas Tea
Southern Lemonade
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Speedy Gonzales
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Sex On The Beach
Strawberry Daquiry
Washington Apple
Watermelon Mojito
Whiskey Smash
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Martinis
Virgin Drinks
Vodka Single
Absolut Single
Belvedere Single
Burnetts Citrus Single
Burnetts Orange Single
Burnetts Raspberri Single
Burnetts Watermelon
Chopin Single
Deep Eddy Lemon Single
Deep Eddy Lime Single
Deep Eddy Tea Single
Grey Goose Single
Ketel One Single
Local's Only Vodka
Smirnoff Single
Svedka Single
Titos Single
Trust Me Single
Well Vodka Single
Vodka Double
Well Vodka Double
Absolut Double
Belvedere Double
Chopin Double
Deep Eddy Lime Double
Titos Double
Grey Goose Double
Deep Eddy Tea Double
Deep Eddy Lemon Double
Ketel One Double
Burnetts Citrus Double
Burnetts Orange Double
Burnetts Raspberri Double
Svedka Double
Trust Me Double
Smirnoff Double
Gin Single
Gin Double
Rum Single
Rum Double
Tequila Single
1800 Reposado Single
1800 Silver Single
Casadorez Single
Casamigos Silver Single
Don Julio Anejo Single
Don Julio Blanco
Don't Julio 1942
El Jimador Single
Espolon Single
Hornitos Single
Patron Anejo Single
Patron Reposado Single
Patron Silver Single
Tequila Ocho Reposado Single
Well Tequila Single
Tequila Double
1800 Reposado Double
1800 Silver Double
Casadorez Double
Casamigos Silver Double
Don Julio Anejo Double
Don Julio Blanco Double
Don't Julio 1942 Double
El Jimador Double
Espolon Double
Hornitos Double
Patron Anejo Double
Patron Reposado Double
Patron Silver Double
Well Tequila Double
Tequila Ocho Reposado Double
Whiskey Single
Buffalo Trace Single
Bulliet Rye Single
Bushmills
Canadian Club Single
Crown Royal Apple Single
Crown Royal Single
Fireball Single
Jack Daniels Fire Single
Jack Daniels Honey Single
Jack Daniels Single
Jameson Single
Jim Beam Single
Knob Creek Singlee
Makers Mark Single
Ole Smokey Peanut Butter Single
Seagrams 7 Single
Seagrams VO Single
Southern Comfornt Single
Well Whiskey Single
Wild Turkey Single
Kurball BBQ Whiskey Single
Whiskey Double
Buffalo Trace Double
Bulliet Rye Double
Bushmills Double
Canadian Club Double
Crown Royal Apple Double
Crown Royal Double
Fireball Double
Jack Daniels Double
Jack Daniels Fire Double
Jack Daniels Honey Double
Jameson Double
Jim Beam Double
Knob Creek Double
Makers Mark Double
Seagrams 7 Double
Seagrams VO Double
Ole Smokey Peanut Butter Double
Southern Comfornt Double
Well Whiskey Double
Wild Turkey Double
Kurball BBQ Wiskey Double
Scotch
Scotch Double
Liqueurs Single
Baileys Single
Brandy Single
Campari Single
Chambord Single
Chartreuse, Green Single
Cointreau Single
Drambuie Single
Frangelico Single
Godiva Chocolate Single
Grand Marnier Single
Irish Mist Single
Jagermeister Single
Kahlua Single
Midori Single
Peach Schnapps Single
Remy Martin 1738 Single
Remy Martin Single
Rumchate Single
Sambuca Single
Hennesy Single
Amareto Single
Martell VS Single
Liqueurs Double
Red Wine Bottle
White Wine Glass
White Wine Bottle
NA Beverage
