Barbeque
American
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Texas Lil's Temecula Old Town's Gem Est1987

review star

No reviews yet

28495 Old Town Front St C

Temecula, CA 92593

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appetizers

Baja Shrimp Cocktail

Baja Shrimp Cocktail

$15.99

Mexican White Shrimp, Diced Cucumber, Avocado, Tomato, Onion & Cilantro in a Tangy Citrus Cocktail Sauce. (can be a little spicy) Garnished with fresh celery and corn chips

Basket of Fries

$6.99

Basket of Onion Rings

$8.99

Basket of Texas Toast

$4.99

Basket of Tots

$6.99

Boneless Hot Wings

$15.49

Brisket Tater Skins

$15.99

Cheese Curds

$9.29

Chili Cheese Fries

$13.79

Chili Cheese Tots

$13.79

Chips & Guacamole

$11.49

Chips & Salsa

$4.99

Fried Pickle Chips

$10.49

Bone In Wings (1/2 Dozen)

$9.99

Bone In Wings (Dozen)

$16.99

Pulled Pork Fries

$15.29

Pulled Pork Tots

$15.29

Sampler

$24.49

Zucchini Sticks

$9.79

Bread & Butter Pickle Chips

$12.49

Chili & Salads

Bowl of Texas Red Chili

$8.99

Cup of Texas Red Chili

$5.99

Chili Spaghetti

$14.99

Mixed Green Salad

$8.99

Caesar Salad

$9.99

BLT Wedge Salad

$12.99

Becky's Rice Bowl Salad

$15.99

Lil's Taco Salad

$15.99

Bowl of Soup of Day

$8.99

Cup of Soup of Day

$5.99

BBQ Ribs

Full Baby Back Ribs

$29.99

1/2 Baby Back Ribs

$25.99

Full St Louis Ribs

$29.99

1/2 St Louis RIbs

$25.99

Full Meaty Beef Ribs

$36.99

1/2 Meaty Beef Ribs

$29.99

Pork Riblets

$17.99

Lone Star Steaks

Ribeye Steak

$39.99

Tri Tip Steak

$28.99

Tri Tip Steak & Shrimp

$29.99

Tri Tip Steak & Chicken

$28.99

Bunkhouse Favorites

Country Fried Steak

$17.99

Double Breast of Chicken

$19.99

Jumbo Chicken Tenders

$16.99

Double Cat Fish Filet

$19.99

Fish N Chips

$17.99

Boneless Pork Chops

$20.99

Burgers & Sandwiches

Adult Grilled Cheese

$12.99

BBQ Brisket Sandwhich

$17.49

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.49

BBQ Tri Tip Sandwhich

$17.49

Better Burger

$16.99

Beyond Burger

$16.99

Brisket Dip

$18.49

Catfish Sandwhich

$14.99

Chicken BLT&A

$15.99

Kobe Burger

$18.99

Tex-A-Melt

$16.99

Tri Tip Dip

$18.49

Kids & K-9

Cheese Bandit

$6.99

Grilled Cheese sandwich with choice of sides

Big Cheese

$6.99

Wrangler Burger

$8.49

Chicky Tenders

$7.49

Kids St Louis Rib

$9.49

Doggie Beef Bone

$7.00

Dogggie Tri Tip

$8.00

Doggie Beef Patty

$5.00

Dog Chicken Breast

$6.00

Kids Cranberry

$2.29

Kids OJ

$2.29

Kids Soft Drink

$2.29

Kids Pineapple

$2.29

Kids Grafruit

$2.29

Kids Apple Juice

$2.29

Tex-Mex

Nachos Grande

$17.99

Lil's Tacos

$15.99

Fish Tacos

$16.99

Shrimp Tacos

$17.99

Cheese Enchiladas

$15.99

1 Cheese Enchilada

$12.99

Stuffed Enchiladas

$17.99

1 Stuffed Enchilada

$13.99

Shrimp Enchiladas

$17.99

1 Shrimp Enchilada

$13.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$13.49

Stuffed Quesadilla

$15.99

1 Taco

$6.00

Beyond Tacos

$17.99

Gardein Tacos

$17.99

Sidekicks

1 Egg

$1.50

2 eggs

$2.50

2 Raw Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Salad

$4.25

B&B Style

$4.49

Bacon On Sandwhich

$1.50

Baked Potato

$4.25

Better Patty

$7.00

Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$2.00

Breast of Chicken

$6.00

Cilantro Lime Rice

$4.25

Cole Slaw

$4.25

Grilled Jalapenos

$2.00

Kobe Patty

$9.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.75

Mashed & Country Gravy

$4.25

Mashed & Mushroom Gravy

$4.25

Mashed No Gravy

$4.25

Mexican Corn

$4.25

Pickled Jalapenos

$1.00

Potato Salad

$4.25

Ranch Beans

$4.25

Refried Beans

$4.25

Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions

$2.49

Side Country Gravy

$2.00

Side Mush Gravy

$2.00

Side of Avocado

$3.00

Side of Bacon

$4.99

Side of Brisket

$7.00

side of Carrots & Celery

$3.00

Side of Grated Cheese

$2.00

Side of Guacamole

$6.50

Side of Huspuppies

$4.50

Side of Pasta

$6.99

Side of Pickles

$0.75

Side of Pull Pork

$7.00

Side of Salsa

$2.00

Side of Shrimp

$7.00

Side of Sour Cream

$0.75

Side of Tartar Sauce

$0.75

Side of Tortillas

$2.25

Side of Tri Tip

$7.00

Slice of Cheese

$1.00

Steamed Veggies

$4.25

Rice & Beans

$6.00

Dessert

Delicious Ice Cream Treat. Oreo cookie crust with coffee and vanilla flavored ice cream. Filled with nuts. Topped with chocolate syrup and fresh whipped cream. Great ending to a perfect meal. Large enough to share

Mud Pie

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Funnel Cake Fries

$8.00

Cup Cake

$2.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Catering/To Go

Pint of Mexican Corn

$7.99

Pint of Ranch Beans

$7.99

Pint of Refried Beans

$7.99

Pint Of Slaw

$8.99

Quart of Potato Salad

$14.99

Quart of Chili

$16.99

Mngr Bar Specials

$5 Margarita

$5.00

$Tequila Tube

$1.79

Poppin Margarita

$11.00

tequila, triple sec

Big Boss Margarita

$18.00

Shots

Bday Cake Shot

$10.00

Blow Job

$10.00

Cactus Cooler Shot

$10.00

Chocolate Cake Shot

$10.00

Green Tea Shot

$10.00

Jager Bomb

$10.00

Kamikaze Shot

$10.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$10.00

Mexican Candy Shot

$10.00

Pickle Back

$10.00

Rasp Kamikaze Shot

$10.00

Scooby Snack

$10.00

Shot Flight

$40.00

Spicy Mango Shot

$10.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

Margaritas

Cadillac Margarita

$15.00

Jalapeno Grapefruit Margarita

$14.00

Mango Margarita

$10.00

Margarita

$9.00

Peach Margarita

$10.00

Raspberry Margarita

$10.00

Skinny Margarita

$14.00

Strawberry Margarita

$10.00

True-Ly Boss Margarita

$25.00

True Big Boss Margarita- Espolon Tequila, Watermelon Pucker & Triple Sec with Tajin Rim - Topped with Kiwi Lime Truly Can

Pint Beer

PT_805

$7.50

PT_Alesmith Brown

$7.50

PT_Aurora

$7.50

PT_Blood Orange

$7.50

PT_Boat Shoes

$7.50

PT_Bud Light

$7.00

PT_Coors Light

$7.00
PT_Bucked Up

PT_Bucked Up

$5.00

PT_Garage Mango

$7.50

PT_Garage Xxolo

$7.50

PT_Michelob Ultra

$7.50

PT_Modelo

$7.50

PT_Red Trolley

$7.50

PT_Space Dust

$9.00

PT_Stella

$7.50

PT_Truly

$7.50

Bottled Beer

Angry Orchard

$6.00

Boddingtons

$8.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Bud Light Seltzer

$6.00

Budweiser

$6.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Doss XX

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Guineas N A

$7.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Pacifico

$6.00

PBR

$5.00

Truly

$6.00

White Claw

$6.00

Cocktails

Adios Mother

$15.00

Alabama Slammer

$10.00

B52

$10.00

Better Call Uber

$14.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Blue Hawaiian

$11.00

Bulleit Smasher

$14.00

Champagne Cocktail

$9.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Fuzzy Navel

$11.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Greyhound

$10.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Hurricane

$11.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Irish Trashcan

$15.00

Kickass

$13.00

Kir Royale

$11.00

Kisses Cocktail

$13.00

Lils Lemonade

$11.00

Liquid Marijuana

$12.00

Long Beach Tea

$15.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Midori Sour

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Mudslide

$11.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Old Town Refresher

$12.00

Sparkling Paloma

$12.00

Pina Colada

$11.00

Texas Tea

$15.00

Southern Lemonade

$14.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Sea Breeze

$12.00

Sidecar

$11.00

Speedy Gonzales

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

Tom Collins

$11.00

Sex On The Beach

$11.00

Strawberry Daquiry

$9.00

Washington Apple

$14.00

Watermelon Mojito

$14.00

Whiskey Smash

$11.00

Whiskey Sour

$11.00

White Russian

$14.00

Martinis

Appletini

$14.00

Chocolate Martini

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

Empress Martini

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Georgia On My Mind

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$14.00

Mangotini

$14.00

Ninja Please!

$14.00

Peachy-Keen

$14.00

Raspberry Lemon Drop

$14.00

The Heisenberg

$14.00

Velvet Martini

$14.00

Contains egg whites

Virgin Drinks

Virgin Straw Daquiri

$5.00

Virgin Maggie

$4.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00

Virgin Piña Colada

$6.00

Vodka Single

Absolut Single

$9.00

Belvedere Single

$9.75

Burnetts Citrus Single

$7.00

Burnetts Orange Single

$7.00

Burnetts Raspberri Single

$7.00

Burnetts Watermelon

$7.00

Chopin Single

$9.75

Deep Eddy Lemon Single

$7.50

Deep Eddy Lime Single

$7.50

Deep Eddy Tea Single

$7.50

Grey Goose Single

$9.00

Ketel One Single

$9.50

Local's Only Vodka

$8.00

Smirnoff Single

$8.50

Svedka Single

$8.00

Titos Single

$8.75

Trust Me Single

$8.75

Well Vodka Single

$6.00

Vodka Double

Well Vodka Double

$9.50

Absolut Double

$14.00

Belvedere Double

$16.00

Chopin Double

$16.00

Deep Eddy Lime Double

$12.00

Titos Double

$14.00

Grey Goose Double

$16.00

Deep Eddy Tea Double

$12.00

Deep Eddy Lemon Double

$12.00

Ketel One Double

$16.00

Burnetts Citrus Double

$12.00

Burnetts Orange Double

$12.00

Burnetts Raspberri Double

$12.00

Svedka Double

$14.00

Trust Me Double

$14.00

Smirnoff Double

$14.00

Gin Single

Well Gin Single

$6.00

Beefeater Single

$9.00

Bombay Saphire Single

$9.00

Bombay Single

$8.00

Hendricks Single

$8.00

Tanqueray Single

$9.00

Nolets Single

$8.00

Empress Single

$9.00

Gin Double

Well Gin Double

$10.00

Beefeater Double

$15.00

Bombay Saphire Double

$15.00

Bombay Double

$15.00

Hendricks Double

$15.00

Tanqueray Double

$15.00

Nolets Double

$15.00

Empress Double

$16.00

Rum Single

Well Rum Single

$6.00

Malibu Single

$8.00

Bacardi Single

$8.00

Bacardi Limon Single

$8.00

Captain Morgan Single

$8.00

Malibu Black Single

$8.00

Myers Rum Single

$8.00

Rum Double

Bacardi Double

$14.00

Bacardi Limon Double

$14.00

Captain Morgan Double

$14.00

Malibu Black Double

$14.00

Malibu Double

$14.00

Myers Double

$14.00

Well Rum Double

$13.00

Tequila Single

1800 Reposado Single

$10.00

1800 Silver Single

$10.00

Casadorez Single

$9.00

Casamigos Silver Single

$10.00

Don Julio Anejo Single

$10.00

Don Julio Blanco

$9.00

Don't Julio 1942

$19.42

El Jimador Single

$9.00

Espolon Single

$9.00

Hornitos Single

$9.00

Patron Anejo Single

$10.00

Patron Reposado Single

$10.00

Patron Silver Single

$9.00

Tequila Ocho Reposado Single

$12.00

Well Tequila Single

$6.00

Tequila Double

1800 Reposado Double

$16.50

1800 Silver Double

$16.50

Casadorez Double

$14.00

Casamigos Silver Double

$18.00

Don Julio Anejo Double

$18.00

Don Julio Blanco Double

$16.00

Don't Julio 1942 Double

$32.49

El Jimador Double

$16.00

Espolon Double

$16.00

Hornitos Double

$16.00

Patron Anejo Double

$18.00

Patron Reposado Double

$18.00

Patron Silver Double

$16.50

Well Tequila Double

$10.00

Tequila Ocho Reposado Double

$19.00

Whiskey Single

Buffalo Trace Single

$10.00

Bulliet Rye Single

$9.00

Bushmills

$8.50

Canadian Club Single

$9.00

Crown Royal Apple Single

$8.00

Crown Royal Single

$9.00

Fireball Single

$8.50

Jack Daniels Fire Single

$8.50

Jack Daniels Honey Single

$8.50

Jack Daniels Single

$8.50

Jameson Single

$8.50

Jim Beam Single

$8.50

Knob Creek Singlee

$8.00

Makers Mark Single

$8.50

Ole Smokey Peanut Butter Single

$8.50

Seagrams 7 Single

$8.50

Seagrams VO Single

$8.50

Southern Comfornt Single

$8.50

Well Whiskey Single

$6.00

Wild Turkey Single

$8.50

Kurball BBQ Whiskey Single

$8.50

Whiskey Double

Buffalo Trace Double

$18.00

Bulliet Rye Double

$16.00

Bushmills Double

$14.00

Canadian Club Double

$16.00

Crown Royal Apple Double

$14.00

Crown Royal Double

$16.00

Fireball Double

$14.00

Jack Daniels Double

$14.00

Jack Daniels Fire Double

$14.00

Jack Daniels Honey Double

$14.00

Jameson Double

$16.00

Jim Beam Double

$14.00

Knob Creek Double

$14.00

Makers Mark Double

$14.00

Seagrams 7 Double

$16.00

Seagrams VO Double

$16.00

Ole Smokey Peanut Butter Double

$14.00

Southern Comfornt Double

$14.00

Well Whiskey Double

$10.00

Wild Turkey Double

$14.00

Kurball BBQ Wiskey Double

$14.00

Scotch

Well Scotch Single

$6.00

Chivas Regal Single

$8.00

Dewars Single

$8.00

Dewars 12Yr Single

$8.00

J & B Single

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black Single

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Red Single

$8.00

McCallan 12 Single

$12.00

Scotch Double

Chivas Regal Double

$14.00

Dewars 12Yr Double

$14.00

Dewars Double

$14.00

J & B Double

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Black Double

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Red Double

$14.00

McCallan 12 Double

$22.00

Well Scotch Double

$10.00

Liqueurs Single

Baileys Single

$8.00

Brandy Single

$7.00

Campari Single

$8.00

Chambord Single

$8.00

Chartreuse, Green Single

$8.00

Cointreau Single

$8.00

Drambuie Single

$8.00

Frangelico Single

$8.00

Godiva Chocolate Single

$8.00

Grand Marnier Single

$9.00

Irish Mist Single

$8.00

Jagermeister Single

$8.00

Kahlua Single

$8.00

Midori Single

$8.00

Peach Schnapps Single

$7.00

Remy Martin 1738 Single

$15.00

Remy Martin Single

$8.00

Rumchate Single

$7.00

Sambuca Single

$8.00

Hennesy Single

$8.00

Amareto Single

$8.00

Martell VS Single

$8.00

Liqueurs Double

Chambord Double

$14.00

Midori Double

$14.00

Peach Schnapps Double

$12.00

Remy Martin 1738 Double

$28.00

Remy Martin Double

$14.00

Rumchate Double

$12.00

Sambuca Double

$14.00

Henessy Double

$14.00

Baileys Double

$13.00

Martell VS Double

$14.00

Red Wine Glass

Glass House Cabernet

$7.00

Glass House Merlot

$7.00

Glass Pinot Noir

$9.50

Red Sangria

$9.50

Red Wine Bottle

House Cabernet Bottle

$24.00

House Merlot Bottle

$24.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$32.00

Red Zinfandel Bottle

$32.00

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Ely Cabernet Bottle

$40.00

White Wine Glass

City Lights Chardonnay

$9.00

Glass House Chardonnay

$7.00

Glass House Pinot G

$7.00

Glass House White Z

$7.00

Glass KJ Chard

$9.50

Glass Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

White Sangria

$9.50

White Wine Bottle

Bottle_City Lights Chardonnay

$32.00

Bottle_House Chardonnay

$24.00

Bottle_House Pinot Grigio

$24.00

Bottle_House White Zin

$24.00

Bottle_KJ Chardonnay

$32.00

Bottle_Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

Corkage Fee

$15.00

Champagne

Champagne Split

$9.50

Bottle of Champagne

$24.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Hibiscus

$10.00

NA Beverage

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Bottled Water

$3.00

Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Mist Twist

$3.50

Mt Dew

$3.50

Pepsi

$3.50

Pink Lemonade

$3.50

Raspberry Tea

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Roy Rogers

$3.50

Sherley Temple

$3.50

Sobe Water

$3.50

Soda Water

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Water

Other Drinks

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.00

SF Red Bull

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Tonic Water

$3.50

Merchandise

Ball Cap

$19.00

Emp Apron

$25.00

Emp Ball Cap

$16.00

Emp Hoodie

$45.00

Emp Polo

$20.00

Emp T-Shirt

$15.00

Emp Tank Top

$16.95

Emp V neck

$16.00

Ladies V Neck

$16.00

Lil's Hoodie

$45.99

Male T-Shirt

$19.00+

Name Tag

$10.00

Wine Glass

$6.00

Ladies_Tank Top

$19.00+
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Good Friends Great Food Celebrate Daily Texas Lil's Mesquite Grill is known for serving the Best in Tex-Mex, BBQ, Ribs, Burgers, Steaks, Fish, Tacos, Enchiladas, Sandwiches, and more. Locally sourced, house-made fresh daily. Proudly serving Historic Old Town Temecula, CA for 35 years. Join Lil's and Crew in the heart of Temecula #OldTownTemecula #TexasLils

Website

Location

28495 Old Town Front St C, Temecula, CA 92593

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Texas Lil's Temecula image
Main pic

