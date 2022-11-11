Restaurant header imageView gallery

Thai Chili 2 Go -- Queen Creek

452 Reviews

$

21202 S Ellsworth Loop Ste 109

Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Panang Curry
Spicy Basil
Thai Chowmein

UTENSILS

YES - UTENSILS

NO - UTENSILS

Appetizers & Soups-

Thai Dumplings--

Thai Dumplings--

$6.00

6 Crispy chicken dumplings served with our Hoisin Sauce.

Gai Tod (Crispy Chicken Bites)

Gai Tod (Crispy Chicken Bites)

$8.00

Crispy Thai chicken bites served with our signature sweet and sour sauce. (10 pcs)

Vegetable Spring Rolls

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$6.00

4 crispy rolls filled with Cabbage, Green Beans, Carrots, Mushrooms, Onions, Vermicelli, Spices served with our Sweet & Sour Sauce.

Tom Yum Gai

Tom Yum Gai

$7.00

Chicken broth with mushrooms, lemongrass, lime juice, kaffir lime leaves, scallions, and cilantro.

Tom Kha Gai

Tom Kha Gai

$7.00

Chicken broth with coconut milk, lemongrass, lime juice, scallions, and cilantro.

Family Size Dumplings

Family Size Dumplings

$10.00

12 Crispy chicken dumplings served with our Hoisin Sauce.

Family Size Spring Rolls

Family Size Spring Rolls

$10.00

8 crispy rolls filled with Cabbage, Green Beans, Carrots, Mushrooms, Onions, Vermicelli, Spices served with our Sweet & Sour Sauce.

Family Size Tom Yum Gai

Family Size Tom Yum Gai

$12.00

Chicken broth with mushrooms, lemongrass, lime juice, kaffir lime leaves, scallions, and cilantro.

Family Size Tom Kha Gai

Family Size Tom Kha Gai

$12.00

Chicken broth with coconut milk, lemongrass, lime juice, scallions, and cilantro.

Family Size Gai Tod (Crispy Chicken Bites)

Family Size Gai Tod (Crispy Chicken Bites)

$14.00

Crispy Thai chicken bites served with our signature sweet and sour sauce. (16 pcs)

Signature Sauces-

Spicy Basil

Spicy Basil

$11.00

Jalapenos, bell peppers, onion, and basil in homemade basil sauce.

Pad Prig Pao

Pad Prig Pao

$11.00

Onions, bell peppers, jalapenos, and carrots in pad prig chili sauce.

Thai Curries-

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$11.00

Coconut milk, basil, bell peppers, and Panang curry paste.

Red Curry

Red Curry

$11.00

Coconut milk, red curry paste, carrots, zucchini, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, and basil.

Green Curry

Green Curry

$11.00

Coconut milk, green curry paste, bell peppers, basil, bamboo shoots, carrots, and zucchini.

Yellow Curry

Yellow Curry

$11.00

Coconut milk, yellow curry paste, potatoes, tomatoes, onions, carrots, and bell pepper.

Massaman Curry

Massaman Curry

$11.00

Coconut milk, spicy curry paste, potatoes, carrots, onions, and bell pepper.

Rice & Noodles-

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$11.00

Rice noodles, bean sprouts, green onions, egg, pad thai sauce with crushed peanuts.

Thai Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

$11.00

Rice, egg, yellow onions with special cooking sauce topped with scallions.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$12.00

Rice, pineapple, egg, yellow onions and your choice of protein stir fried with our special cooking sauce topped with scallions.

Vegetable Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$11.00

Rice, egg, carrots, broccoli, zucchini, yellow onions with special cooking sauce topped with scallions.

Pad Siew

Pad Siew

$11.00

Rice noodles, broccoli, egg in a special dark soy cooking sauce.

Drunken Noodles

Drunken Noodles

$11.00

Rice noodles, bamboo shoots, carrots, zucchini, bell pepper, mushroom, basil with a chili garlic cooking sauce.

Thai Chowmein

Thai Chowmein

$11.00

Egg noodles, yellow onions, bell pepper, carrots, bean sprouts, green onions, special cooking sauce and a dash of sesame oil.

Vegan Dishes-

Vegan Fried Rice

Vegan Fried Rice

$11.00

Rice, yellow onions, Vegan cooking sauce, topped with scallions.

Vegan Spicy Basil

Vegan Spicy Basil

$11.00

Jalapenos, bell pepper, onion, and basil in Vegan cooking sauce.

Vegan Pad Siew

Vegan Pad Siew

$11.00

Rice noodles and broccoli in Vegan cooking sauce.

Sides-

White Rice

White Rice

$1.00

White Jasmine rice

Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$2.00

Brown Jasmine rice (unpolished)

Rice Noodles

Rice Noodles

$2.00

Steamed rice noodles

Side of Curry

Side of Curry

$5.00

Choice of one of our five curry sauces.

Steamed Vegetables

Steamed Vegetables

$5.00

Choose four steamed vegetables.

Hoisin Sauce

$0.75

An extra side of our special house made Hoisin Sauce.

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$0.75

Crushed Peanuts

$0.75

Lime Juice

$0.75

Beverages-

Thai Iced Tea

$4.50

Thai Iced Coffee

$4.50

Coke Classic

$3.00Out of stock

Diet Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Dasani Water

$2.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Mexican Fanta Orange

$3.00

Honest Tea 1/2 Lemonade

$3.00Out of stock

Honest Tea Honey Green

$3.00Out of stock

Gold Peak Black Tea (Unsweetened)

$3.00

Coconut Water

$3.00

Purely Sedona Sparkling Water

$3.00

Purely Sedona Spring Water

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

21202 S Ellsworth Loop Ste 109, Queen Creek, AZ 85142

Directions

Gallery
Thai Chili 2 Go image
Thai Chili 2 Go image
Thai Chili 2 Go image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ahipoki - Queen Creek
orange starNo Reviews
21201 S ELLSWORTH LOOP RD # 110 QUEEN CREEK, AZ 85142
View restaurantnext
Barrio Queen - Queen Creek
orange star4.0 • 1,400
21156 S Ellsworth Loop Rd Queen Creek, AZ 85142
View restaurantnext
Some Burros - 08 - Queen Creek
orange starNo Reviews
20707 E. Maya Rd. Queen Creek, AZ 85142
View restaurantnext
Sidewalk Coffee + Bagel Co. - 20784 E. Victoria Ln. #106
orange starNo Reviews
20784 E. Victoria Ln. #106 Queen Creek, AZ 85142
View restaurantnext
Uncle Bear's Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
21151 E Rittenhouse rd Queen creek, AZ 85142
View restaurantnext
Nando's of Queen Creek
orange starNo Reviews
20734 E Victoria Lane Queen Creek, AZ 85142
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Queen Creek

Barrio Queen - Queen Creek
orange star4.0 • 1,400
21156 S Ellsworth Loop Rd Queen Creek, AZ 85142
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Queen Creek
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)
Apache Junction
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
Maricopa
review star
No reviews yet
Scottsdale
review star
Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston