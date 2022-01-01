Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rama 9 Thai Dish & Sushi

2188 NE 123St

North Miami, FL 33181

Order Again

Popular Items

Tom Ka Shrimp

Apps from the Kitchen

Chicken Katsu App

$9.95

Fried breaded chicken breast served with spicy mayonnaise

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$7.95

Seasoning chicken tender served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad

Coconut Shrimp (6)

Coconut Shrimp (6)

$9.95

Coconut shrimp serve with Thai sauce

Crispy baby Bok Choy

Crispy baby Bok Choy

$9.95

Deep fried bok choy serve with house sauce

Crying Tiger

Crying Tiger

$12.95

Thai-Style Grilled Steak with homemade sauce.

Deep Fried Oyster (4)

Deep Fried Oyster (4)

$9.95

Deep Fried Oyster butter breaded Serve with Japanese Mayo, Japanese brown sauce

Edamame

$6.95
Gyoza Pork (5)

Gyoza Pork (5)

$7.95

Japanese pork pot stickers, served steamed, fried and pan fried (allowed extra time for pan fired style).

Shrimp Shumai (6)

Shrimp Shumai (6)

$8.95

Chinese dim sum shrimp served steamed or fried with homemade sauce.

Shrimp Tempura App(4)

$9.95
Soft Shell Crab Tempura

Soft Shell Crab Tempura

$12.95

Tempura style soft shell crab serve with ponzu sauce

Spicy Edamame

$7.95
Spring Roll (2)

Spring Roll (2)

$5.95

Deep fried vegetable spring roll with sweet chili sauce

Stir Fry Bok Choy with Fried Tofu

$14.95
Takoyaki (5)

Takoyaki (5)

$8.95

Ball-shaped Japanese snack made of a wheat flour-based batter filled with diced octopus, top with hondashi scraps, seaweed flakes , takoyaki sauce and Japanese mayo

Tempura Appetizer

$16.95

4 Shrimp tempura and assorted vegetables tempura served with tempura sauce

Thai Wing(6)

Thai Wing(6)

$7.95

Marinated chicken wings deep fried with sweet chili sauce

Vegetable Tempura Appetizer

$14.95

Fried breaded assorted vegetable

Veggie Gyoza (6)

$7.95

Japanese vegetable pot stickers served steamed, fried, and pan fried allowed extra time for pan fired style.

Wing Zab (6)

Wing Zab (6)

$7.95

Marinated chicken wings deep fried with Larb seasoning

Sushi Bar Apps

Crispy Salmon Skin

$9.95

Deep fried salmon skin sprinkled with salt and pepper

Dynamite Mussels(5)

Dynamite Mussels(5)

$14.95

Baked dynamite on top green mussels

Hamachi Jalapeno App

Hamachi Jalapeno App

$15.95

Thin slices of Japanese yellow-tail topped with jalapeno peppers, cilantro with yuzusoy sauce

Hamachi Yuzumiso

$15.95

Thin slices of Japanese Yellow-tail , chopped jalapeno, shallot, olive oil, served with yuzumiso sauce

Idako

Idako

$11.95

Marinated baby octopus, cucumber, sesame seeds

Ika Sansai

Ika Sansai

$11.95

Squid Salad

Salmon Mango Tower

Salmon Mango Tower

$13.95

Diced salmon, julienne mango mixed with spicy mayo and tobiko

Dynamite Scallop(4)

Dynamite Scallop(4)

$14.95

Baked scallops topped with blue crab mixed spicy mayo served with kimchee sauce

Spicy Conch & Octopus

Spicy Conch & Octopus

$12.95

Spicy conch, octopus, cucumber, carrot

Spicy Tuna Fresh Roll

$14.95

Spicy Tuna , spring mix , avocado, cucumber wrap with rice paper

Summer Roll

$12.95

Spring mix, avocado, cucumber, imitation crab, shrimp, tamago wrap with rice paper

Sunomono

$12.95

Octopus, conch, imitation crab, shrimp, cucumber, carrot in tangy rice vinegar

Tiger Eyes(10)

Tiger Eyes(10)

$14.95

Baked Salmon, asparagus, seaweed wrap with squid serve with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Trio Crispy(5)

Trio Crispy(5)

$13.95

Mixed tuna, salmon, escolar mixed with house special sauce on top of crispy rice

Tuna Taro(5)

Tuna Taro(5)

$13.95

Tuna, avocado, spicy mayo, Japanese chili peppers, cilantro, jalapeno, tobiko, served with taro chips

Tuna Tataki

$13.95

Thin slices of seared tuna, sesame oil served with ponzu sauce

Tuna Yuke

Tuna Yuke

$13.95

Chopped tuna mixed with kimchee sauce, diced avocado, shiso leaf, tobiko

Scallop Bomb

$14.95Out of stock

Soup

Miso Soup

Miso Soup

$5.00

Soft tofu, seaweed, and scallions, in a light, delicate miso broth

Shrimp Wonton Soup

$7.95
Tom Ka Chicken

Tom Ka Chicken

$6.95

Chicken, mushrooms in a tangy coconut milk-based soup with lemon grass and lime juice

Tom Ka Shrimp

$7.95

Tom Ka Tofu

$6.95

Tom Ka Veggie

$6.95

Veggie, mushrooms in a tangy coconut milk-based soup with lemon grass and lime juice

Tom Yum Chicken

$6.95

Chicken, mushroom in a tangy soup with lemon grass, chili paste and lime juice

Tom Yum Shrimp

$7.95

Tom Yum Tofu

$6.95

Tom Yum Veggie

$6.95

Mixed Veggie in a tangy soup with lemon grass, chili paste and lime juice

Salad

Avocado Kani Salad

Avocado Kani Salad

$11.95

Mixed Imitation crab, diced avocado, masago with Japanese mayo

House Salad

$5.00

Choice of ginger, miso or peanut dressing

Salmon Salad

$15.95

Salmon, daikon, spring mix, cucumber, cherry tomato with Japanese dressing

Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$7.95

Cold seasoned seaweed salad

Soft Shell Crab Salad

Soft Shell Crab Salad

$17.95

Tempura soft shell crab, sliced cucumber, daikon, radish sprouts, spring mix with Japanese dressing

Thai Papaya Salad

Thai Papaya Salad

$11.95

Shredded fresh green papaya, carrot, cherry tomato mixed with lime juice and crushed peanuts

Tuna Salad

Tuna Salad

$15.95

Tuna, daikon, spring mix, cucumber, cherry tomato with Japanese dressing

Curries

Red Curry

$15.95

A classic Thai curry with red curry paste, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers and basil leaves.

Green Curry

$15.95

A traditional Thai Curry! Fresh Thai pepper, coconut milk gives this curry a lime green color. Perfectly enhanced with eggplant, bell peppers, basil leaves.

Panang Curry

$15.95

This pan-cooked, thick curry paste is for those who love the taste of herbs. Cooked with coconut milk, bell peppers, basil leaves.

Masaman Curry

$15.95

A famous curry from Southern Thailand with influences from Malaysia! Uniquely made by slow cooking coconut milk with an array of herbs, spices to enhance this curry magnificent flavor. Cooked with sweet potato, avocado, cashew nut.

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$16.95

Eggs, onions, carrots, peas.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$18.95

Pineapple, eggs, carrots, peas, cashew nut, raisin and curry paste.

Basil Fried Rice (Spicy)

$17.95

Bell peppers, onion, and basil leaves.

Noodles Stir-Fry

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$15.95

The most famous Thai pasta dish sautéed with eggs, bean sprouts, chives, peanuts.

Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

$15.95

Stir fried flat rice noodles, eggs, Chinese broccoli with brown sauce.

Drunken Noodle (Spicy)

Drunken Noodle (Spicy)

$15.95

Flat rice noodles sautéed with spicy basil sauce, onion, bell peppers, basil leaves, green bean, snow pea, baby corn and carrot

Pad Woon Sen

$15.95

stir-fry glass noodle with egg, snow pea, baby corn, carrot, tomato

Rice Dishes

Chicken Katsu Dinner

$15.95

Fried breaded chicken breast served with jasmine rice and spicy mayonnaise

Garlic&Pepper

$15.95

Thai stir fried garlic and pepper, with brown sauce over steamed mixed vegetables top with fried garlic

Ginger Sauce

$15.95

Ginger, mushroom, onion in light ginger sauce

Spicy Basil Sauce

$15.95

Basil, bell peppers, onion in basil sauce

Spicy Eggplant

Spicy Eggplant

$15.95

Eggplants, basil, in spicy brown sauce

Stir-Fried Mixed Vegetables

$15.95

Stir-fried mixed Vegetables in brown sauce

Sweet&Sour

Sweet&Sour

$15.95

Cucumber, pineapple, onion, tomato, scallion in Thai sweet and sour sauce

Signature Dishes

Boat Noodle

Boat Noodle

$16.95

Choice of Pork or Beef, Rice noodle, bean sprouts, Chinese broccoli, preserved cabbage, crispy garlic, scallions.

Crispy Chicken Cashew Nuts

$16.95

Crispy Chicken, roasted cashews nut, bell peppers, onion, scallion and roasted Thai chili served with Jasmine rice

Crispy Duck Noodle

Crispy Duck Noodle

$16.95

Rice noodle, fried crispy duck, Chinese broccoli, preserved cabbage, crispy garlic, scallions

Khao Soi

Khao Soi

$16.95

Egg noodle, chicken, red onions, pickled cabbage, preserved cabbage, topped with fried crispy egg noodles

Roasted Pork Noodle

Roasted Pork Noodle

$16.95

Egg noodle, roasted pork, Chinese broccoli, preserved cabbage, crispy garlic, scallions, topped with house sauce serve with clear soup on the side

Thai Dried Noodle

$16.95

Choice of Pork or Beef Rice noodle, bean sprouts, Chinese broccoli, ground peanut, preserved cabbage, crispy garlic, scallions with sweet brown sauce

Tom Yum Seafood

$24.95

Shrimp, tilapia, mussels, squid , lemon grass, shimeji mushroom ,lime juice and chili paste

Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$16.95

Sautéed cabbage, carrot, onion and broccoli on top with teriyaki sauce and sesame seed. Served with jasmine rice.

NY Steak 8oz Teriyaki

$24.95

Sautéed cabbage, carrot, onion and broccoli on top with teriyaki sauce and sesame seed. Served with jasmine rice

Salmon Teriyaki

$24.95

Sautéed cabbage, carrot, onion and broccoli on top with teriyaki sauce and sesame seed. Served with jasmine rice

Tilapia Teriyaki

$24.95

Sautéed cabbage, carrot, onion and broccoli on top with teriyaki sauce and sesame seed. Served with jasmine rice

Tofu Teriyaki

Tofu Teriyaki

$16.95

Sautéed cabbage, carrot, onion and broccoli on top with teriyaki sauce and sesame seed. Served with jasmine rice

Sashimi & Sushi

One order come with 1 piece

Albacore

$2.95
Amaebi (Sweet Shrimp)

Amaebi (Sweet Shrimp)

$3.95
Anago

Anago

$3.00

Avocado

$2.95
Conch

Conch

$2.95
Ebi

Ebi

$2.95
Eel

Eel

$3.50
Escolar

Escolar

$2.95
Hamachi

Hamachi

$3.25
Hotategai (Scallop)

Hotategai (Scallop)

$3.25
Ika

Ika

$2.95
Ikura

Ikura

$3.95
Kani

Kani

$2.95
Masago

Masago

$2.95

Monkfish Liver

$8.95Out of stock
Red Clam

Red Clam

$2.95
Saba

Saba

$2.95
Salmon

Salmon

$2.95
Salmon belly

Salmon belly

$3.95

Octopus

$2.95
Tamago

Tamago

$2.50

Tobiko

$2.95

Toro

$8.95Out of stock
Tuna

Tuna

$3.25

Uni

$8.95Out of stock

Veggie

$2.95Out of stock

Wahoo

$2.95

Cucumber Wrapped Rolls

Kanisu

Kanisu

$10.95

Imitation crab, avocado, masago accompanied with rice vinegar sauce

Salmon Naruto

$12.95

Salmon, cream cheese, avocado, imitation crab, accompanied with ponzu sauce or rice vinegar sauce

Trio Naruto

$13.95

Raw salmon, tuna, white fish, masago, avocado with ponzu sauce

Tuna Naruto

$12.95

Tuna, avocado, masago accompanied with ponzu sauce

Veggie Naruto

$10.95

Assorted vegetables accompanied with rice vinegar sauce or miso sauce

Hamachi Jalapeño Naruto

$13.95

Raw Hamachi, jalapeño, yuzu-masago with yuzusoy sauce.

Basic Roll

Sliced to 10 pieces

Boston Roll

$9.95

Steamed shrimp, cucumber, avocado, lettuce, Japanese mayo

California Roll

$6.95

Imitation crab, cucumber, avocado, sesame seeds, masago

Chicken Katsu Roll

$11.95

Fried Chicken Katsu Style, Avocado, Asparagus, Spicy Mayo I/O With Sesame Seeds

Crazy Roll

$14.95

Eel, salmon skin, asparagus, avocado, masago, sesame seeds

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$14.95

Shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado, spicy mayo, topped with avocado, masago

Dynamite Roll

$11.95

Baked Seafood. masago, sesame seed.

Eel Lover Roll

$14.95

California Roll topped with barbecue eel

Futomaki Roll

$10.95

Imitation crab, tamago, asparagus, cucumber, kampyo, spinach, masago

Green Mussel Dynamite Roll

$14.95

Green mussel, baked dynamite, tempura flakes, scallion, avocado, I/O jalapeno masago

Hamachi Jalapeno Roll

$14.95

Hamachi cilantro, jalapeno, I/O Yuzu masago

JB Roll

$8.95

Salmon, cream cheese, scallions

Pascal Roll

$14.95

Cooked salmon, cream cheese, tempura flakes, cucumber, topped with avocado and masago

Rainbow Roll

$14.95

California Roll topped with tuna, salmon, escolar

Salmon Avocado Roll

$7.95

Salmon, avocado, scallion, I/O sesame seed

Salmon Skin Roll

$9.95

Crispy salmon skin, scallions, sesame seeds

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$12.95

Shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado, masago, spicy mayo

Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.95

Mixed spicy salmon, cucumber, scallions, I/O sesame seeds.

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.95

Mixed spicy tuna, cucumber, scallions, I/O sesame seeds,

Spicy Wahoo Roll

$15.95

Wahoo, kimchi sauce, avocado, cucumber, topped with seared wahoo and jalapeno masago

Spider Roll

$12.95

Fried soft shell crab, avocado, asparagus, masago

Tanzana Roll

$10.95

Hamachi, asparagus, avocado, scallions, sesame seeds

Tuna Avocado Roll

$7.95

Tuna, avocado, scallion, I/O sesame seed.

Vegetarian Roll

$9.95

Assorted vegetables

Volcano Roll

Volcano Roll

$12.95

California Roll topped with baked mixed seafood

Small Roll

Sliced to 6 pieces
Avocado Roll

Avocado Roll

$6.00

Avocado, sesame seeds

Ebi Roll

$6.00

Steamed shrimp, sesame seeds

Hamachi Roll

Hamachi Roll

$6.50

Hamachi, scallions

Kani Roll

Kani Roll

$6.00

Imitation crab,, sesame seeds

Kappa Roll

Kappa Roll

$5.00

Cucumber, sesame seeds

Masago Roll

$6.00
Salmon Roll

Salmon Roll

$6.00

Salmon, scallions

Tuna Roll

Tuna Roll

$6.00

Tuna, scallions

Unagi Roll

$6.00

Eel, sesame seeds

Wahoo Roll

$6.00

Deep Fried Roll

JB Tempura Roll

$10.95

Deep fried JB Tempura Roll

Panko Tuna

$13.95

Katsu style fried tuna wrapped with seaweed, fried avocado served with special house sauce

Play Boy Roll

$12.95

Eel, imitation crab, cream cheese, masago

Salmon Tempura Roll

$12.95

Cooked salmon, asparagus, imitation crab

Hand Roll

Avocado HR

$5.00

Boston HR

$6.95

California HR

$6.00

Crazy HR

$6.95

Dynamite HR

$6.95

Ebi HR

$6.00

Eel HR

$6.00

Hamachi HR

$6.00

Ikura HR

$6.00

Jb HR

$6.00

Kani HR

$6.00

Kappa HR

$6.00

Masago HR

$6.00

Saba HR

$5.50

Salmon Avocado HR

$6.50

Salmon HR

$5.00

Salmon Skin HR

$6.00

Shrimp Tempura HR

$6.95

Spicy Tuna HR

$6.00

Spider(2) HR

$13.75

Tanzana HR

$6.95

Tuna Avocado HR

$6.50

Tuna HR

$6.00

Vegetarian HR

$6.00

Wahoo HR

$6.00

Special Roll

Bimini Roll

$21.95

Spicy tuna, salmon, kani, cucumber, mango, wakame, I/O topped seared conch

Black Dragon Roll

$17.95

Shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado, spicy mayo, masago, topped with barbeque eel

Blue Ocean Roll

$21.95Out of stock

Tuna, Salmon, avocado, cucumber, topped with Blue crab meat mixed with spicy mayo and masago

Double Trouble

$21.95

Salmon, Tuna mixed with spicy mayo and tempura flakes, avocado, cream cheese, top with salmon, tuna, avocado

Godzilla Roll

$24.95

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, topped with kobe beef.

Hamachi Rock

$18.95

Tuna, avocado, cucumber topped with seared Hamachi jalapeno served with special sauce

Lobster Bomb Roll

Lobster Bomb Roll

$34.95

8oz Lobster tail, avocado, cucumber, asparagus, masago, sesame seed, topped with Volcano

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$29.95

8oz Lobster tail, avocado, cucumber, asparagus, masago, seeds

Orange Dragon Roll

$17.95

Shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado, spicy mayo, masago, topped with salmon

Rainbow Supreme

$19.95

California Roll, topped with tuna, salmon, hamachi, escolar and barbeque eel

Red Dragon Roll

$17.95

Shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado, spicy mayo, masago, topped with tuna

Sashimi Roll (no rice)

$19.95

Tuna, salmon, Hamachi, imitation crab, masago, avocado, scallion

Snow Dragon

$17.95

Shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado, spicy mayo, masago, topped with imitation crab

Spicy Crunchy Salmon

$17.95

Mixed spicy salmon, avocado, tempura flakes, topped with salmon.

Spicy Crunchy Tuna

$17.95

Mixed spicy tuna, avocado, tempura flakes, topped with tuna

Spiderman Roll

$18.95

Fried soft shell crab, avocado, asparagus, scallions, spicy mayo, masago, topped spicy tuna

Thai Dish Roll

Thai Dish Roll

$21.95

Wahoo tempura, asparagus, avocado, masago, scallions, topped with mixed raw fish salad

Tuna Mango Roll

$18.95

Tuna , mango, kimchi sauce , jalapeño, I/O topped with tuna tataki, yuzu masago

Unagi Jalapeno Roll

Unagi Jalapeno Roll

$18.95

Salmon, cream cheese, avocado, spicy mayo topped with barbeque eel, jalapeno

White Dragon Roll

$17.95

Shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado, spicy mayo, masago, topped with escolar

Poke Bowl

Dice avocado, seaweed salad, edamame, dice fish of your choice mixed with house sauce
Tuna Poke

Tuna Poke

$16.95

Dice avocado, seaweed salad, edamame, dice tuna

Salmon Poke

$16.95

Dice avocado, seaweed salad, edamame, dice salmon

Wahoo Poke

$16.95

Dice avocado, seaweed salad, edamame, dice wahoo

Hamachi Poke

$17.95

Dice avocado, seaweed salad, edamame, dice hamachi

Don

Tekka Don

$16.95

Tuna, avocado on top of sushi rice

Sake&Ikura Don

$16.95

Salmon, Salmon roe on top sushi rice

Unagi Don

$17.95

BBQ Eel avocado, cucumber on top of rice

Sushi&Sashimi Combination

Chirashi

$23.95

14 pieces Assortment of fish and seafood on a bed of sushi rice

Hosomaki Combo

$15.95

California Roll, JB Roll, Tuna Roll

Lady Finger

$21.95

Rainbow Roll and 5 pieces of sushi

Sashimi Appetizers

Sashimi Appetizers

$14.95

9 pieces of assorted fish

Sashimi Mori

Sashimi Mori

$21.95

15 pieces of assorted fish

Sushi Samples

Sushi Samples

$14.95

6 pieces of sushi

Sushi Mori

$22.95

9 pieces of sushi and California Roll

Uzu

$19.95

Thin slide of salmon, tuna, escolar serve with yuzu ponzu sauce

Boat

Mini Single

$23.95

6 pieces of sashimi, 3 pieces of nigiri, California roll and seaweed salad

Single

$29.95

9 pieces of sashimi, 6 pieces of nigiri. california roll, seaweed salad

Duet

$55.95

15 pieces of sashimi, 12 pieces of nigiri, california roll, JB roll, seaweed salad

Trio

$84.95

20 pieces of sashimi, 18 pieces of nigiri, california roll, JB roll, Spicy Tuna roll, seaweed salad

Titanic

$110.00

25 pieces of sashimi, 24 pieces of nigiri, rainbow roll, spicy tuna roll, JB roll, dragon roll, seaweed salad

BEVERAGE

Bottle Water

$2.50

Soda Can

$2.50

Calpico

$3.50

Evian

$3.00

Perrier

$3.00
Ramune

Ramune

$4.00

Tea

Water

CBD Teas

Herbal Honey

$8.00

Lemon Raspberry

$8.00

Peace Raspberry

$8.00

Rama 9 Dishes

We create the new sauce for vegan

Edamame

$6.95

Steamed Japanese soybeans sprinkled with salt.

Spring Roll(2)

$5.95

Deep fried vegetable spring roll served with sweet chili sauce

Veggie Gyoza (6)

$7.95

Stir Fry Bok Choy with Fried Tofu

$14.95

Crispy Bok Choy

$8.95

Shimeji Mushroom&Tofu Tempura

$14.95

Spicy Edamame

$7.95

Tom Ka Veggie

$7.95

mushrooms in a tangy coconut milk-based soup with lemon grass and lime juice

Tom Yum Veggie

$7.95

mushroom in a tangy soup with lemon grass, chili paste and lime juice.

Tom Ka Tofu

$6.95

Tom Yum Tofu

$6.95

(V) Red Curry

A classic Thai curry with red curry paste, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers and basil leaves.

(V) Green Curry

A traditional Thai Curry! Fresh Thai pepper, coconut milk gives this curry a lime green color. Perfectly enhanced with eggplant, bell peppers, basil leaves.

(V) Panang Curry

This pan-cooked, thick curry paste is for those who love the taste of herbs. Cooked with coconut milk, bell peppers, basil leaves.

(V) Masaman Curry

A famous curry from Southern Thailand with influences from Malaysia! Uniquely made by slow cooking coconut milk with an array of herbs, spices to enhance this curry magnificent flavor. Cooked with sweet potato, avocado, cashew nut.

(V) Pad See Ew

Stir fried flat rice noodles, Chinese broccoli with brown sauce.

(V) Pad Woon Sen

stir-fry glass noodle with snow pea, baby corn, carrot, tomato

(V) Drunken Noodle

Flat rice noodles sautéed with spicy basil sauce, onion, bell peppers, basil leaves, green bean, snow pea, baby corn and carrot

(V) Pad Thai

(V) Pad Thai

The most famous Thai pasta dish sautéed with bean sprouts, chives and peanuts.

(V) Spicy Basil Sauce

Basil, bell peppers, onion in basil sauce

(V) Garlic&Pepper

Thai stir fried garlic and pepper, with brown sauce over steamed mixed vegetables top with fried garlic.

(V) Spicy Eggplant

Eggplants, basil, in spicy brown sauce

(V) Stir-Fried Mixed Vegetables

Stir-fried mixed Vegetables in brown sauce.

(V) Sweet&Sour

Cucumber, pineapple, onion, tomato, scallion in Thai sweet and sour sauce.

(V) Ginger Sauce

Ginger, mushroom, onion in light ginger sauce.

(V) Fried Rice

onions, carrots, peas.

(V) Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple, carrots, peas, cashew nut, raisin and curry paste.

(V) Basil Fried Rice

Bell peppers, onion, and basil leaves.

(V)Avocado Roll

$6.00

(V)Kappa Roll

$6.00

(V)Vegan Roll

$8.95

Assorted vegetables

(V)Veggie Naruto

$9.95

Assorted vegetables accompanied with rice vinegar sauce or miso sauce

Thai Chili Stir Fry with Shemeji&Fried Tofu

$16.95

Rice

Jasmine Rice

$2.50

Sticky Rice

$2.50Out of stock

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$2.95

Fried Rice Side Order

$5.00

Sauce

Eel sauce

$1.00

Ginger dressing

$2.00

Japanese Mayo

$1.00

Kimchee sauce

$1.00

Miso Dressing

$1.00

Peanut dressing

$1.00

Ponzu sauce

$1.00

Soy sauce

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$2.00

Rice vinegar

$1.00

Mayo

$1.00

Ginger / Wasabi

Fresh Wasabi

$3.00

Pickled Ginger

$1.00

Wasabi

$1.00

Desserts

Banana Tempura

Banana Tempura

$7.95

Serve with vanilla ice cream

Cheesecake Tempura

Cheesecake Tempura

$7.95

Serve with vanilla ice cream

Ice-cream (1 Scoop)

Ice-cream (1 Scoop)

Vanilla, chocolate, or homemade coconut ice-cream

Moji ice-cream

Moji ice-cream

$6.95

Pick 3 Flavors of you choice Vanilla, chocolate, green tea, mango, strawberry, sesame seed

Tempura ice cream

Tempura ice cream

$6.95

Deep fried tempura ice cream

Thai donut

Thai donut

$5.95
Sunday Closed
Monday 11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday 11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday 11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday 11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday 11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday 12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thai Dish & Sushi has been bringing healthy, fresh, and tasty Authentic Thai and Sushi Bar to the North Miami neighborhood.

2188 NE 123St, North Miami, FL 33181

