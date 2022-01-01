Rama 9 Thai Dish & Sushi
2188 NE 123St
North Miami, FL 33181
Popular Items
Apps from the Kitchen
Chicken Katsu App
Fried breaded chicken breast served with spicy mayonnaise
Chicken Satay
Seasoning chicken tender served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad
Coconut Shrimp (6)
Coconut shrimp serve with Thai sauce
Crispy baby Bok Choy
Deep fried bok choy serve with house sauce
Crying Tiger
Thai-Style Grilled Steak with homemade sauce.
Deep Fried Oyster (4)
Deep Fried Oyster butter breaded Serve with Japanese Mayo, Japanese brown sauce
Edamame
Gyoza Pork (5)
Japanese pork pot stickers, served steamed, fried and pan fried (allowed extra time for pan fired style).
Shrimp Shumai (6)
Chinese dim sum shrimp served steamed or fried with homemade sauce.
Shrimp Tempura App(4)
Soft Shell Crab Tempura
Tempura style soft shell crab serve with ponzu sauce
Spicy Edamame
Spring Roll (2)
Deep fried vegetable spring roll with sweet chili sauce
Stir Fry Bok Choy with Fried Tofu
Takoyaki (5)
Ball-shaped Japanese snack made of a wheat flour-based batter filled with diced octopus, top with hondashi scraps, seaweed flakes , takoyaki sauce and Japanese mayo
Tempura Appetizer
4 Shrimp tempura and assorted vegetables tempura served with tempura sauce
Thai Wing(6)
Marinated chicken wings deep fried with sweet chili sauce
Vegetable Tempura Appetizer
Fried breaded assorted vegetable
Veggie Gyoza (6)
Japanese vegetable pot stickers served steamed, fried, and pan fried allowed extra time for pan fired style.
Wing Zab (6)
Marinated chicken wings deep fried with Larb seasoning
Sushi Bar Apps
Crispy Salmon Skin
Deep fried salmon skin sprinkled with salt and pepper
Dynamite Mussels(5)
Baked dynamite on top green mussels
Hamachi Jalapeno App
Thin slices of Japanese yellow-tail topped with jalapeno peppers, cilantro with yuzusoy sauce
Hamachi Yuzumiso
Thin slices of Japanese Yellow-tail , chopped jalapeno, shallot, olive oil, served with yuzumiso sauce
Idako
Marinated baby octopus, cucumber, sesame seeds
Ika Sansai
Squid Salad
Salmon Mango Tower
Diced salmon, julienne mango mixed with spicy mayo and tobiko
Dynamite Scallop(4)
Baked scallops topped with blue crab mixed spicy mayo served with kimchee sauce
Spicy Conch & Octopus
Spicy conch, octopus, cucumber, carrot
Spicy Tuna Fresh Roll
Spicy Tuna , spring mix , avocado, cucumber wrap with rice paper
Summer Roll
Spring mix, avocado, cucumber, imitation crab, shrimp, tamago wrap with rice paper
Sunomono
Octopus, conch, imitation crab, shrimp, cucumber, carrot in tangy rice vinegar
Tiger Eyes(10)
Baked Salmon, asparagus, seaweed wrap with squid serve with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Trio Crispy(5)
Mixed tuna, salmon, escolar mixed with house special sauce on top of crispy rice
Tuna Taro(5)
Tuna, avocado, spicy mayo, Japanese chili peppers, cilantro, jalapeno, tobiko, served with taro chips
Tuna Tataki
Thin slices of seared tuna, sesame oil served with ponzu sauce
Tuna Yuke
Chopped tuna mixed with kimchee sauce, diced avocado, shiso leaf, tobiko
Scallop Bomb
Soup
Miso Soup
Soft tofu, seaweed, and scallions, in a light, delicate miso broth
Shrimp Wonton Soup
Tom Ka Chicken
Chicken, mushrooms in a tangy coconut milk-based soup with lemon grass and lime juice
Tom Ka Shrimp
Tom Ka Tofu
Tom Ka Veggie
Veggie, mushrooms in a tangy coconut milk-based soup with lemon grass and lime juice
Tom Yum Chicken
Chicken, mushroom in a tangy soup with lemon grass, chili paste and lime juice
Tom Yum Shrimp
Tom Yum Tofu
Tom Yum Veggie
Mixed Veggie in a tangy soup with lemon grass, chili paste and lime juice
Salad
Avocado Kani Salad
Mixed Imitation crab, diced avocado, masago with Japanese mayo
House Salad
Choice of ginger, miso or peanut dressing
Salmon Salad
Salmon, daikon, spring mix, cucumber, cherry tomato with Japanese dressing
Seaweed Salad
Cold seasoned seaweed salad
Soft Shell Crab Salad
Tempura soft shell crab, sliced cucumber, daikon, radish sprouts, spring mix with Japanese dressing
Thai Papaya Salad
Shredded fresh green papaya, carrot, cherry tomato mixed with lime juice and crushed peanuts
Tuna Salad
Tuna, daikon, spring mix, cucumber, cherry tomato with Japanese dressing
Curries
Red Curry
A classic Thai curry with red curry paste, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers and basil leaves.
Green Curry
A traditional Thai Curry! Fresh Thai pepper, coconut milk gives this curry a lime green color. Perfectly enhanced with eggplant, bell peppers, basil leaves.
Panang Curry
This pan-cooked, thick curry paste is for those who love the taste of herbs. Cooked with coconut milk, bell peppers, basil leaves.
Masaman Curry
A famous curry from Southern Thailand with influences from Malaysia! Uniquely made by slow cooking coconut milk with an array of herbs, spices to enhance this curry magnificent flavor. Cooked with sweet potato, avocado, cashew nut.
Fried Rice
Noodles Stir-Fry
Pad Thai
The most famous Thai pasta dish sautéed with eggs, bean sprouts, chives, peanuts.
Pad See Ew
Stir fried flat rice noodles, eggs, Chinese broccoli with brown sauce.
Drunken Noodle (Spicy)
Flat rice noodles sautéed with spicy basil sauce, onion, bell peppers, basil leaves, green bean, snow pea, baby corn and carrot
Pad Woon Sen
stir-fry glass noodle with egg, snow pea, baby corn, carrot, tomato
Rice Dishes
Chicken Katsu Dinner
Fried breaded chicken breast served with jasmine rice and spicy mayonnaise
Garlic&Pepper
Thai stir fried garlic and pepper, with brown sauce over steamed mixed vegetables top with fried garlic
Ginger Sauce
Ginger, mushroom, onion in light ginger sauce
Spicy Basil Sauce
Basil, bell peppers, onion in basil sauce
Spicy Eggplant
Eggplants, basil, in spicy brown sauce
Stir-Fried Mixed Vegetables
Stir-fried mixed Vegetables in brown sauce
Sweet&Sour
Cucumber, pineapple, onion, tomato, scallion in Thai sweet and sour sauce
Signature Dishes
Boat Noodle
Choice of Pork or Beef, Rice noodle, bean sprouts, Chinese broccoli, preserved cabbage, crispy garlic, scallions.
Crispy Chicken Cashew Nuts
Crispy Chicken, roasted cashews nut, bell peppers, onion, scallion and roasted Thai chili served with Jasmine rice
Crispy Duck Noodle
Rice noodle, fried crispy duck, Chinese broccoli, preserved cabbage, crispy garlic, scallions
Khao Soi
Egg noodle, chicken, red onions, pickled cabbage, preserved cabbage, topped with fried crispy egg noodles
Roasted Pork Noodle
Egg noodle, roasted pork, Chinese broccoli, preserved cabbage, crispy garlic, scallions, topped with house sauce serve with clear soup on the side
Thai Dried Noodle
Choice of Pork or Beef Rice noodle, bean sprouts, Chinese broccoli, ground peanut, preserved cabbage, crispy garlic, scallions with sweet brown sauce
Tom Yum Seafood
Shrimp, tilapia, mussels, squid , lemon grass, shimeji mushroom ,lime juice and chili paste
Teriyaki
Chicken Teriyaki
Sautéed cabbage, carrot, onion and broccoli on top with teriyaki sauce and sesame seed. Served with jasmine rice.
NY Steak 8oz Teriyaki
Sautéed cabbage, carrot, onion and broccoli on top with teriyaki sauce and sesame seed. Served with jasmine rice
Salmon Teriyaki
Sautéed cabbage, carrot, onion and broccoli on top with teriyaki sauce and sesame seed. Served with jasmine rice
Tilapia Teriyaki
Sautéed cabbage, carrot, onion and broccoli on top with teriyaki sauce and sesame seed. Served with jasmine rice
Tofu Teriyaki
Sautéed cabbage, carrot, onion and broccoli on top with teriyaki sauce and sesame seed. Served with jasmine rice
Sashimi & Sushi
Albacore
Amaebi (Sweet Shrimp)
Anago
Avocado
Conch
Ebi
Eel
Escolar
Hamachi
Hotategai (Scallop)
Ika
Ikura
Kani
Masago
Monkfish Liver
Red Clam
Saba
Salmon
Salmon belly
Octopus
Tamago
Tobiko
Toro
Tuna
Uni
Veggie
Wahoo
Cucumber Wrapped Rolls
Kanisu
Imitation crab, avocado, masago accompanied with rice vinegar sauce
Salmon Naruto
Salmon, cream cheese, avocado, imitation crab, accompanied with ponzu sauce or rice vinegar sauce
Trio Naruto
Raw salmon, tuna, white fish, masago, avocado with ponzu sauce
Tuna Naruto
Tuna, avocado, masago accompanied with ponzu sauce
Veggie Naruto
Assorted vegetables accompanied with rice vinegar sauce or miso sauce
Hamachi Jalapeño Naruto
Raw Hamachi, jalapeño, yuzu-masago with yuzusoy sauce.
Basic Roll
Boston Roll
Steamed shrimp, cucumber, avocado, lettuce, Japanese mayo
California Roll
Imitation crab, cucumber, avocado, sesame seeds, masago
Chicken Katsu Roll
Fried Chicken Katsu Style, Avocado, Asparagus, Spicy Mayo I/O With Sesame Seeds
Crazy Roll
Eel, salmon skin, asparagus, avocado, masago, sesame seeds
Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado, spicy mayo, topped with avocado, masago
Dynamite Roll
Baked Seafood. masago, sesame seed.
Eel Lover Roll
California Roll topped with barbecue eel
Futomaki Roll
Imitation crab, tamago, asparagus, cucumber, kampyo, spinach, masago
Green Mussel Dynamite Roll
Green mussel, baked dynamite, tempura flakes, scallion, avocado, I/O jalapeno masago
Hamachi Jalapeno Roll
Hamachi cilantro, jalapeno, I/O Yuzu masago
JB Roll
Salmon, cream cheese, scallions
Pascal Roll
Cooked salmon, cream cheese, tempura flakes, cucumber, topped with avocado and masago
Rainbow Roll
California Roll topped with tuna, salmon, escolar
Salmon Avocado Roll
Salmon, avocado, scallion, I/O sesame seed
Salmon Skin Roll
Crispy salmon skin, scallions, sesame seeds
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado, masago, spicy mayo
Spicy Salmon Roll
Mixed spicy salmon, cucumber, scallions, I/O sesame seeds.
Spicy Tuna Roll
Mixed spicy tuna, cucumber, scallions, I/O sesame seeds,
Spicy Wahoo Roll
Wahoo, kimchi sauce, avocado, cucumber, topped with seared wahoo and jalapeno masago
Spider Roll
Fried soft shell crab, avocado, asparagus, masago
Tanzana Roll
Hamachi, asparagus, avocado, scallions, sesame seeds
Tuna Avocado Roll
Tuna, avocado, scallion, I/O sesame seed.
Vegetarian Roll
Assorted vegetables
Volcano Roll
California Roll topped with baked mixed seafood
Small Roll
Avocado Roll
Avocado, sesame seeds
Ebi Roll
Steamed shrimp, sesame seeds
Hamachi Roll
Hamachi, scallions
Kani Roll
Imitation crab,, sesame seeds
Kappa Roll
Cucumber, sesame seeds
Masago Roll
Salmon Roll
Salmon, scallions
Tuna Roll
Tuna, scallions
Unagi Roll
Eel, sesame seeds
Wahoo Roll
Deep Fried Roll
Hand Roll
Avocado HR
Boston HR
California HR
Crazy HR
Dynamite HR
Ebi HR
Eel HR
Hamachi HR
Ikura HR
Jb HR
Kani HR
Kappa HR
Masago HR
Saba HR
Salmon Avocado HR
Salmon HR
Salmon Skin HR
Shrimp Tempura HR
Spicy Tuna HR
Spider(2) HR
Tanzana HR
Tuna Avocado HR
Tuna HR
Vegetarian HR
Wahoo HR
Special Roll
Bimini Roll
Spicy tuna, salmon, kani, cucumber, mango, wakame, I/O topped seared conch
Black Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado, spicy mayo, masago, topped with barbeque eel
Blue Ocean Roll
Tuna, Salmon, avocado, cucumber, topped with Blue crab meat mixed with spicy mayo and masago
Double Trouble
Salmon, Tuna mixed with spicy mayo and tempura flakes, avocado, cream cheese, top with salmon, tuna, avocado
Godzilla Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, spicy mayo, topped with kobe beef.
Hamachi Rock
Tuna, avocado, cucumber topped with seared Hamachi jalapeno served with special sauce
Lobster Bomb Roll
8oz Lobster tail, avocado, cucumber, asparagus, masago, sesame seed, topped with Volcano
Lobster Roll
8oz Lobster tail, avocado, cucumber, asparagus, masago, seeds
Orange Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado, spicy mayo, masago, topped with salmon
Rainbow Supreme
California Roll, topped with tuna, salmon, hamachi, escolar and barbeque eel
Red Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado, spicy mayo, masago, topped with tuna
Sashimi Roll (no rice)
Tuna, salmon, Hamachi, imitation crab, masago, avocado, scallion
Snow Dragon
Shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado, spicy mayo, masago, topped with imitation crab
Spicy Crunchy Salmon
Mixed spicy salmon, avocado, tempura flakes, topped with salmon.
Spicy Crunchy Tuna
Mixed spicy tuna, avocado, tempura flakes, topped with tuna
Spiderman Roll
Fried soft shell crab, avocado, asparagus, scallions, spicy mayo, masago, topped spicy tuna
Thai Dish Roll
Wahoo tempura, asparagus, avocado, masago, scallions, topped with mixed raw fish salad
Tuna Mango Roll
Tuna , mango, kimchi sauce , jalapeño, I/O topped with tuna tataki, yuzu masago
Unagi Jalapeno Roll
Salmon, cream cheese, avocado, spicy mayo topped with barbeque eel, jalapeno
White Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, asparagus, avocado, spicy mayo, masago, topped with escolar
Poke Bowl
Don
Sushi&Sashimi Combination
Chirashi
14 pieces Assortment of fish and seafood on a bed of sushi rice
Hosomaki Combo
California Roll, JB Roll, Tuna Roll
Lady Finger
Rainbow Roll and 5 pieces of sushi
Sashimi Appetizers
9 pieces of assorted fish
Sashimi Mori
15 pieces of assorted fish
Sushi Samples
6 pieces of sushi
Sushi Mori
9 pieces of sushi and California Roll
Uzu
Thin slide of salmon, tuna, escolar serve with yuzu ponzu sauce
Boat
Mini Single
6 pieces of sashimi, 3 pieces of nigiri, California roll and seaweed salad
Single
9 pieces of sashimi, 6 pieces of nigiri. california roll, seaweed salad
Duet
15 pieces of sashimi, 12 pieces of nigiri, california roll, JB roll, seaweed salad
Trio
20 pieces of sashimi, 18 pieces of nigiri, california roll, JB roll, Spicy Tuna roll, seaweed salad
Titanic
25 pieces of sashimi, 24 pieces of nigiri, rainbow roll, spicy tuna roll, JB roll, dragon roll, seaweed salad
Rama 9 Dishes
Edamame
Steamed Japanese soybeans sprinkled with salt.
Spring Roll(2)
Deep fried vegetable spring roll served with sweet chili sauce
Veggie Gyoza (6)
Stir Fry Bok Choy with Fried Tofu
Crispy Bok Choy
Shimeji Mushroom&Tofu Tempura
Spicy Edamame
Tom Ka Veggie
mushrooms in a tangy coconut milk-based soup with lemon grass and lime juice
Tom Yum Veggie
mushroom in a tangy soup with lemon grass, chili paste and lime juice.
Tom Ka Tofu
Tom Yum Tofu
(V) Red Curry
A classic Thai curry with red curry paste, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, bell peppers and basil leaves.
(V) Green Curry
A traditional Thai Curry! Fresh Thai pepper, coconut milk gives this curry a lime green color. Perfectly enhanced with eggplant, bell peppers, basil leaves.
(V) Panang Curry
This pan-cooked, thick curry paste is for those who love the taste of herbs. Cooked with coconut milk, bell peppers, basil leaves.
(V) Masaman Curry
A famous curry from Southern Thailand with influences from Malaysia! Uniquely made by slow cooking coconut milk with an array of herbs, spices to enhance this curry magnificent flavor. Cooked with sweet potato, avocado, cashew nut.
(V) Pad See Ew
Stir fried flat rice noodles, Chinese broccoli with brown sauce.
(V) Pad Woon Sen
stir-fry glass noodle with snow pea, baby corn, carrot, tomato
(V) Drunken Noodle
Flat rice noodles sautéed with spicy basil sauce, onion, bell peppers, basil leaves, green bean, snow pea, baby corn and carrot
(V) Pad Thai
The most famous Thai pasta dish sautéed with bean sprouts, chives and peanuts.
(V) Spicy Basil Sauce
Basil, bell peppers, onion in basil sauce
(V) Garlic&Pepper
Thai stir fried garlic and pepper, with brown sauce over steamed mixed vegetables top with fried garlic.
(V) Spicy Eggplant
Eggplants, basil, in spicy brown sauce
(V) Stir-Fried Mixed Vegetables
Stir-fried mixed Vegetables in brown sauce.
(V) Sweet&Sour
Cucumber, pineapple, onion, tomato, scallion in Thai sweet and sour sauce.
(V) Ginger Sauce
Ginger, mushroom, onion in light ginger sauce.
(V) Fried Rice
onions, carrots, peas.
(V) Pineapple Fried Rice
Pineapple, carrots, peas, cashew nut, raisin and curry paste.
(V) Basil Fried Rice
Bell peppers, onion, and basil leaves.
(V)Avocado Roll
(V)Kappa Roll
(V)Vegan Roll
Assorted vegetables
(V)Veggie Naruto
Assorted vegetables accompanied with rice vinegar sauce or miso sauce
Thai Chili Stir Fry with Shemeji&Fried Tofu
Rice
Sauce
Ginger / Wasabi
Desserts
Banana Tempura
Serve with vanilla ice cream
Cheesecake Tempura
Serve with vanilla ice cream
Ice-cream (1 Scoop)
Vanilla, chocolate, or homemade coconut ice-cream
Moji ice-cream
Pick 3 Flavors of you choice Vanilla, chocolate, green tea, mango, strawberry, sesame seed
Tempura ice cream
Deep fried tempura ice cream
Thai donut
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thai Dish & Sushi has been bringing healthy, fresh, and tasty Authentic Thai and Sushi Bar to the North Miami neighborhood.
2188 NE 123St, North Miami, FL 33181