The Bistro - Johnstown 203 Nees Ave

review star

No reviews yet

203 Nees Ave

Johnstown, PA 15904

Order Again

Popular Items

Flavored Wings- 6
French Fries
Flavored Wings- 12

Pizza

Seafood Pizza

$18.99

Taco Pizza

$17.99

Grilled Chicken Pizza

$17.99

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$17.99

Small Cheese Pizza

$6.99

Small One Topping

$8.09

Small Two Topping

$9.19

Small Three Topping

$10.29

Small Deluxe

$10.99

Medium Cheese

$10.79

Medium One Topping

$12.04

Medium Two Topping

$13.29

Medium Three Topping

$14.54

Medium Deluxe

$15.49

Large Cheese

$13.49

Large One Topping

$15.09

Large Two Topping

$16.69

Large Three Topping

$18.29

Large Deluxe

$19.49

Stromboli Traditional

$7.99

Stromboli Deluxe

$9.49

Starters

Bistro Home Fries

$5.49

Cauliflower

$5.39

Celery With Bleu Cheese

$2.50

Celery With Ranch

$2.50

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.49

Cheese Sticks

$5.99

Chicken Basket with French Fries

$8.49

Chicken Basket with Curly Fries

$8.49

Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Chicken and Veggie Quesadilla

$8.99

Curly Fries

$3.49

French Fries

$3.49

Flavored Wings- 12

$11.49

Flavored Wings- 6

$5.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$5.99

Mac and cheese bites

$5.99

Mushrooms

$5.39

Nachos

$5.99

Nachos With Meat

$6.74

Onion Rings

$5.49

Potato Pancakes

$5.39

Steak and Cheese Quesadilla

$9.99

Steak and Veggie Quesadilla

$9.99

Veggie Sampler

$5.39

Veggie Quesadilla

$6.99

Wing Dings

$1.95

Zucchini

$5.39

coleslaw

$2.50

Shrimp basket

$9.49

Sweet potato fries

$3.79

Salads

Antipasto

$8.49

Buffalo Chicken Salad- Crispy

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad- Grilled

$8.99

Chef Salad- Small

$6.25

Chef Salad- Large

$8.49

Crispy Chicken Salad

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.99

Side Green Salad

$3.79

Steak Salad

$9.99

Taco Salad

$8.49

Strawberry chicken salad

$8.99Out of stock

Soup

Soup- Cup

$4.49

Soup- Bowl

$5.49

Soup- quart

$10.49

Sandwiches/Subs

Baked Italian Sandwich

$7.49

Baked Italian Half Size

$9.99

Baked Italian Whole Size

$17.99

Belt

$6.99

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$7.49

Cheese Steak

$8.49

Chicken Cheese Steak

$7.79

Chicken Fillet

$7.49

Chicken Parmesan

$7.49

Chicken Taco

$7.49

Club

$7.49

Coney Island Hot Dog

$1.99

Half Fish

$7.99

Whole Fish

$10.49

Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.49

Gyro

$7.49

Helt

$6.99

Ham and Hard Salami Sandwich

$7.49

Ham and Hard Salami Half Size

$9.99

Ham and Hard Salami Whole Size

$17.99

Imported Ham Sandwich

$7.49

Imported Ham Half Size

$9.99

Imported Ham Whole Size

$17.99

Meatball With Cheese

$7.49

Rachel

$7.99

Reuben

$7.99

Taco

$7.49

Tuna Melt

$7.49

Turkey Sandwich

$7.49

Turkey Half Size

$9.99

Turkey Whole Size

$17.99

Burger

Build A Burger

$6.99

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders and Fries

$4.49

Kids Cheese Pizza

$3.99

Kids Pepperoni pizza

$4.49

Kids Hot Dog and Fries

$3.49

Kids Cheese Quesadillas

$3.49

Kids Grilled Cheese and Fries

$3.49

Kids Burger and Fries

$3.99

Kids Cheeseburger and Fries

$4.49

Shark float

$1.49

Dinners

Baked haddock dinner

$13.99Out of stock

Fried haddock dinner

$13.99Out of stock

Fried shrimp dinner

$13.99Out of stock

Desserts

Southern strawberry delight

$2.99Out of stock

Strawberry pie

$2.99Out of stock

Summer berry lasagna

$2.98Out of stock

Cheesecake

$3.99Out of stock

Shark cheesecake

$2.99Out of stock

Carrotcake

$2.49Out of stock

Apple crisp

$2.99Out of stock

Apple crisp a la mode

$3.49Out of stock

Apple bundles

$2.99Out of stock

Apple bundles a la mode

$3.49Out of stock

Pumpkin cheesecake

$2.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Family owned local restaurant that offers only the best food and service. Enjoy our famous breaded wing dings and an ice cold beer and meet our friendly staff.

Location

203 Nees Ave, Johnstown, PA 15904

Directions

Gallery
The Bistro - Johnstown image
The Bistro - Johnstown image
The Bistro - Johnstown image

