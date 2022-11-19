Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Boot

review star

No reviews yet

1206 W 20th St

Houston, TX 77008

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

SHAREABLES

Boudin Link

$6.50

Served with crackers

Gator Bites

$8.95

Served with remoulade dipping sauce

Seasoned Fries

$3.00

Fried Pickle Basket

$5.00

Served with side of ranch

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo

$6.50

16 oz. served with white rice

Louisiana Crawfish Étouffée app

$6.95

8 oz. served with white rice

Buffalo Wings

$12.95

10 pieces naked & tossed in our buffalo wing sauce with a side of ranch

SIDES

Red Beans & Rice

$4.50

Dirty Rice

$4.50

Potato Salad

$3.50

Seasoned Fries

$3.00

Crawfish Etouffe

$6.50

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Boiled Corn

$0.75

Boiled Potato

$0.75

Boiled Sausage

$3.00

PO-BOYS

Shrimp Po-Boy

$12.95

Fully Dressed; Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Pickles

Catfish Po-Boy

$12.00

Fully Dressed; Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Pickles

Oyster Po-Boy

$14.95

Fully Dressed; Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Pickles

Crawfish Po-Boy

$14.95

Fully Dressed; Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Pickles

Half & Half Po-Boy

$14.95

Fully Dressed; Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Pickles

Roast Beef Po-Boy

$12.95

Fully Dressed; Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles + Swiss & Cheddar Cheese with Gravy

Spicy Buffalo Shrimp Po-Boy

$12.95

Fully Dressed; Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Pickles

Spicy Buffalo Chicken Po-Boy

$11.95

Fully Dressed; Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Pickles

B.L.T.A. Po-Boy

$10.95

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, & Avocado *Add (4) Oysters or (4) Shrimp for $4.00

The Triple Po-Boy

$12.95

Fully Dressed Po-Boy With Smoked Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Avocado, Creole Mustard, & Ranch

Smoked Turkey Po-Boy

$10.95

Fully Dressed; Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles + Swiss & Cheddar Cheese

Smoked Ham Po-Boy

$10.95

Fully Dressed; Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, & Pickles

Burger Po-Boy

$10.95

1/2 Pound Angus Burger, house spiced and served fully dressed with Creole Mustard: Add Cheese - $.35, Avocado $1.50, Bacon $.50

PLATTERS

Shrimp Platter

$16.95

Fried, Grilled, or Blackened

Catfish Platter

$14.95

Fried, Grilled, or Blackened

Oyster Platter

$17.95

Fried

Combo Platter

$17.95

Catfish, Shrimp, Oyster, or Crawfish

Étouffée Platter

$14.95

16 oz. served with white rice

Lite Shrimp Platter

$14.95

Smothered Catfish Platter

$17.95

Fried, Grilled, or Blackened & topped w/ Étouffée

Burger Bowl

$10.95

Grilled Burger Patty, lightly seasoned with salt & pepper, served in a bowl with Red Beans, White Rice & Avocado

KIDS

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.95

(3) Fried Chicken Tenders with Fries

Kids Fried Shrimp

$6.95

(5) Fried Shrimp with Fries

Kids Fried Catfish

$6.95

4 oz Catifh Filet with Fries

Kids Turkey Po-Boy

$6.95

1/2 Smoked Turkey & Cheese Po-Boy (plain & dry) with Fries

Kids Ham Po-Boy

$6.95

1/2 Smoked Turkey & Cheese Po-Boy (plain & dry) with Fries

Kids Grilled Cheese Po-Boy

$6.95

DESSERT

Momma Dup's Bread Pudding

$6.95

Topped with a Bourbon Glaze

BOILED KITCHEN

Snow Crab

$12.95

1 LB. Shrimp

$18.95

1/2 LB. Shrimp

$10.95

Corn

$0.75

Potato

$0.50

Sausage

$3.00

Butter

$0.50

Crawfish Dip

$0.50

Seasoning

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

Misc. Kitchen

Ranch

$0.50

Ketchup

Cocktail

$0.25

TarTar

$0.25

Remoulade

$0.50

Crawfish Dip

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Mayo

$0.25

Creole Mustard

$0.25

Drawn Butter

$0.50

Horse Radish

$0.50

White Rice

$1.00

Avocado

$1.50

4 Fried Oyster

$5.00

4 Fried Shrimp

$5.00

Bread

$1.50

T-shirt

$25.00

Employee Meal

1/2 Shrimp Po-Boy

$8.95

1/2 Catfish Po-Boy

$8.95

1/2 Oyster Po-Boy

$8.95

1/2 Crawfish Po-Boy

$8.95

1/2 Spicy Buffalo Shrimp Po-Boy

$8.95

1/2 Spicy Buffalo Chicken Po-Boy

$8.95

1/2 Roast Beef Po-Boy

$8.95

1/2 Smoked Turkey Po-Boy

$8.50

1/2 Smoked Ham Po-Boy

$8.50

BREAKFAST

Boudin Taco

$3.00

Sausage Taco

$3.00

Bacon Taco

$3.00

Potato Taco

$3.00

Domestic + Imports Beer

Bud Light

$3.75

Miller Lite

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.75

Coors

$3.75

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

Lone Star

$3.00

Shiner Bock

$4.75

Shiner Light

$4.75

Yuengling

$4.75

Dos XX

$4.75

Modelo Especial

$4.75

Corona

$4.75

+ Michelada

$1.50

Craft Beer

Abita - Amber

$4.75

Abita - Andy Gator

$6.00

Abita - Purple Haze

$4.75

Eastcider - Pineapple

$4.75

Eureka - Buckle Bunny

$4.75

Eureka - Mini Boss

$5.25

Eureka - Something Light

$4.75

Karbach - Love Street

$4.75

Karbach - Crawford Bock

$4.75

Karbach - Hopadillo

$4.75

New Magnolia - Hella Pils

$7.00

Parish - Ghost In The Machine

$9.00

Parish - Dr. Juice

$5.50

St. Arnold - Art Car

$4.75

St. Arnold - H-Town Pils

$4.75

St. Arnold - Lawnmower

$4.75

Truly - Wild Berry

$4.75

Truly - Pineapple

$4.75

Urban South - Cucumber Gose

$7.00

Urban South - Cherry Sour

$9.00

Urban South - Who Dat!

$7.00

High Noon

$9.00

Live Oak Hefe

$4.75

Liquor

Big Rick

$7.50

Well Vodka

$6.00

Titos

$7.75

Ketel One

$8.50

DE Ruby Red

$7.50

DE Lemon

$7.50

DE Peach

$7.50

DE Sweet Tea

$7.50

Well Gin

$6.25

Light Rum

$6.00

Dark Rum

$6.00

Hornitos Silver

$8.00

Spicy Tequila

$10.00

Herradura Repo

$8.00

Herradura Silver

$7.50

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$35.00

Fortaleza Añejo

$25.00

Ocho Blanco

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Old Grand Dad

$6.00

Dewars 12

$8.00

Makers Mark

$7.50

Basil Hayden

$10.00

Crown Royal

$7.50

Fireball

$6.50

Jameson

$7.50

Jim Beam

$7.25

Aperol

$7.50

Licor 43

$7.50

Jagermeister

$7.50

Cocktails

Hurricane

$8.00

Happy Gilmore

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Peach Mimosa

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Margarita

$8.00

Ranch Water

$8.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Spicy Margarita

$10.00

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Carajillo

$10.00

Old Fashion

$10.00

Green Tea

$10.00

White Tea

$10.00

Vegas Bomb

$10.00

Star F*cker

$10.00

Wine & Champagne

Brut

$6.50

Cabernet

$7.25

Freixenet 187ml

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Brut Bottle

$28.00

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$35.00

Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$35.00

Prosecco

$8.00

Prosecco Bottle

$35.00

NAB

Topo Chico

$3.00

Ice Tea

$1.50

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Abita Root Beer

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Club Soda

$1.50

Cranberry Juice

$1.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$1.50

Orange Juice

$1.50

Pineapple Juice

$1.50

Tonic

$1.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$3.00

Virgin Happy Gilmore

$3.00

Virgin Hurricane

$3.00

Virgin Margarita

$3.00

WHITE LINEN NIGHT

Twisted Tea

$4.00

Topo Chico Hard Seltz - Strawberry Guava

$4.00

New Magnolia - Hella Pils

$4.00

Eureka - Un Poquito Mas

$4.00

Hurricane

$8.00

Jolly Ranch Water

$10.00

Carlos Danger - Spicy Margarita

$10.00

White Tea

$10.00

Pink Lemonade

$10.00

Jell-O Shot

$2.00

SPECIALS

Eureka - Buckle Bunny

$4.00

Eureka - Un Poquito Mas

$4.00

Eureka - Mini Boss

$4.50

T-SHIRTS

Medium - Black Logo Tee

$25.00

Large - Black Logo Tee

$25.00

X-Large - Black Logo Tee

$25.00

XXL - Black Logo Tee

$25.00

Medium - Purple Logo Tee

$25.00

Large - Purple Logo Tee

$25.00

X-Large - Purple Logo Tee

$25.00

STICKER

LOGO STICKER

$1.00

TO GO

TO GO

TO GO with Kitchen

TO GO with Crawfish

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A little slice of Louisiana in HTX! Cajun Kitchen, NOLA style Po-Boys, Seafood, & Traditional Cajun Crawfish. Eat, Drink & Cajun Bon Temps! Est. 2013

Location

1206 W 20th St, Houston, TX 77008

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Preslee's - 1430 W 19th St Houston,Tx 77008
orange star4.2 • 663
1430 W 19th Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Deck - 1239 W. 19th Street
orange star4.1 • 129
1239 W. 19th Street Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
King's BierHaus - The Heights
orange star4.5 • 1,685
2044 E. T.C. Jester Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
EggHaus Gourmet
orange star4.4 • 1,854
2042 E TC Jester Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
Hughie's Tavern & Grill - 1802 W 18th St
orange starNo Reviews
1802 W 18th St Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext
Spaghetti Western Italian Cafe - Ella Blvd - West TC Jester Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
1951 West TC Jester Blvd. Houston, TX 77008
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston