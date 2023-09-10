Food

Breakfast

Brew Box Plate

$13.00

2 Eggs to order (over-easy, fried, scrambled), 2 slices of bacon or sausage patty with choice of grits or hash browns, choice of housemade buttermilk biscuit, english muffin or Levain Toast, choice of 12oz drip coffee or 12oz hot tea

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Local Bacon/Sausage, farm egg and cheese on Michael's English Muffin, housemade biscuit or Boulted Lavain Toast

Buttermilk Biscuits & Sausage Gravy

$8.00

Homemade buttermilk Biscuit with Gravy

Waffles

$8.00

Belgian Style Waffles

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Griddled Boulted Bread, smashed avocado, za'atar, chili flake

Breakfast Sides

Biscuit

$3.00

English Muffin

$3.00

Grits

$3.00

Hashbrowns

$3.00

Bacon - 2 Pieces

$3.00

Sausage Patty

$3.00

Bagel

$2.00

Cream Cheese

$1.00

Fruit & Yogurt Parfait

$4.00

Fresh Fruit

$3.00

Side Eggs

$3.00

One egg add

$1.50

Lunch

Smash Burger

$8.00

Quarter Pound Smash Patty, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Profound Sauce

Smokehouse Burger

$12.00

Quarter Pound Smash Patty, Crispy Onions, Smoked Chedder, Bacon, BBQ Sauce

Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled or Fried - choice of sauce (carolina hot honey, cheerwine BBQ, ginger teriaki), lettuce, tomato, red onion

Tatchos

$9.00

Housemade Tortilla Chips or Tater Tots, pickled jalepeños, tomatoes, queso, scallions, sour cream

8pc Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

Other

Hotdog

$4.00

Chili Cheese Dog

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

BLT

$6.00

Focaccia, Local Bacon, Garlic Aioli

Make it a Meal

Tots & Fountain Drink

$3.50

Fountain Drink

$2.00

Fries & Fountain Drink

$3.50

Sides

Fries

$3.00

Tots

$3.00

Four Cheese Mac

$3.00

Salad

Ceasar Salad

$8.00

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Brioche Croutons, Housemade Ceasar Dressing

Stawberry and Goat Cheese Salad

$9.00

Arugula, Goat Cheese, Strawberries, Candied Almonds, White Balsalmic Dressing

Pastries

Croissant

$4.00

Almond Croissant

$5.00

Pain Au Chocolate

$5.00

Muffin

$3.00

Coffee Cake

$3.00

Donut

$4.00

Danish

$4.00

Cookie

$2.00

Biscuit & Honey Butter

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Scone

$3.75

Pastry Add-On

Housemade Jam

$1.00

Drinks

Coffee

Drip Coffee 12 oz

$3.00

Drip Coffee 16 oz

$3.50

Cold Brew

$4.50

Latte

$4.75

Espresso

$4.00

Cortado

$4.50

Non-Espresso Drinks

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Masala Chai Latte

$5.00

Turmeric Ginger Chai Latte

$5.00

Milk Steamer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Tea

Hot Teas

$3.00

Chamomile, Lavender Mint, Turmeric Ginger, Daily Green, Jasmine Green, Triangle Breakfast, Earl Grey

Iced Teas

$3.50

Wild Berry Hibiscus

Water

Water

$1.00