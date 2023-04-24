Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Burger Social 108 N Hale St

review star

No reviews yet

108 N Hale St

Wheaton, IL 60187

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Starters

Fried Pickles

$11.00

Pretzel Bites

$13.00

Queso Dip

$9.00

Mega Mozz Sticks

$14.00

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Cauliflower Tots

$12.00

Truffle Fries

$6.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Social Nachos

$11.00

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Cream of Chicken with Rice

Wings

$16.00

Greens

Social Salad

$12.00

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Salmon Salad

$19.00

Chopped Salad

$16.00

Mac-N-Cheese

BYO Mac + Cheese

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$16.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Social Burger

$14.50

Barbacoa Burger

$16.00

Pitmaster

$16.00

The Big Tex

$17.00

Spicy Nacho Burger

$16.00

Philly Patty Melt

$15.00

Wild Mushroom + Bleu

$13.00

Korean BBQ

$15.00

Loco Crunch

$16.00

Wagyu Smash

$13.00

Beyond Social Stack

$15.00

Chicken Gyro Burger

$16.00

Naan Burger

$17.00

The Big Shot Bison

$17.00

Shrimp Burger

$17.00

Southern BLT

$14.00

Barbacoa Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Cheddar Cheese Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Burger of the Month

$16.00

Taco of the Month

$16.00

Kids

Kid's CheeseBurger

$8.00

Kid's Tenders

$8.00

Kid's Mac + Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Buttered Noodles

$7.00

Desserts

Social Milkshakes

$6.00

Social Malts

$6.00

Churro Ice Cream Sandwich

$7.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Shake of the Month

$7.00

Sides

Fries

$5.00

Cheese Fries

$7.00

Onion Rings

$6.00

Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Fruit Cocktail

$6.00Out of stock

Celery and Carrots

$4.00

Side of Bacon

$2.00

Side of Bread

$2.00

Grilled Salmon

$10.00

Side of Chips

$1.50

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Truffle Parm Fries

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Baked French Onion

Chili

$7.00

Extras

Side Mayo

Side Queso Fundido

$2.00

Side Avocado

$1.50

Side BBQ

Side Bleu Cheese

Side Buffalo

$0.50

Side Chipotle BBQ Ranch

$0.50

Side Cilantro Vin

$0.50

Side Dill Aioli

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Jalapeño Aioli

$0.50

Side Pickled Jalapeño

$0.50

Side Fresh Jalapeño

$0.50

Side of Parm

Side Pickles

$0.50

Side Ranch

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Rosemary Vin

$0.50

Side Sriracha Mayo

$0.50

Side Sweet Chili Bourbon

$0.50

Side Habanero Aioli

$0.50

Side Candy Walnuts

$1.00

Side Pico

$1.00

Side Gluten Free Bun

$2.00

Side Vegan Mayo

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
A neighborhood burger joint with big city aesthetics specializing in creative burgers, milkshakes, craft cocktails, whiskey, and local beer.

108 N Hale St, Wheaton, IL 60187

