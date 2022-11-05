Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Hen House of Wheaton

1,976 Reviews

$$

1060 College Ave

Wheaton, IL 60187

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Currently we are open everyday 7-2:30. Indoor & Patio seating and for curbside pick up,

1060 College Ave, Wheaton, IL 60187

