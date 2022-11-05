The Hen House of Wheaton
1,976 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Currently we are open everyday 7-2:30. Indoor & Patio seating and for curbside pick up,
Location
1060 College Ave, Wheaton, IL 60187
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Schmaltz Express - Wheaton
4.0 • 29
390 W. Front Street. Wheaton, IL 60187 Wheaton, IL 60187
View restaurant
Catering - Blackberry Market - Glen Ellyn
No Reviews
401 North Main Street Glen Ellyn, IL 60137
View restaurant