The Cook and The Cork
9890 W Sample Rd
Coral Springs, FL 33065
Popular Items
Hot Sauce
Habanero Mango Organic Fermented Hot Sauce 5oz
Home grown, organic, fermented, and delicious!
Jalapeno-Cilantro Organic Fermented Hot Sauce 5oz
Home grown, organic, fermented, and delicious!
Yellow Habanero Banana Organic Fermented Hot Sauce 5oz
Home grown, organic, fermented, and delicious!
Korean Fried Chicken Sauce, 10 oz
Special Small Plates
Special Entrees
Snacks
Salads
Small Plates
Grilled Bratwurst, Baked Apples & Kraut
Grilled Wagyu & Heritage Pork Bratwurst with Baked Apples & Kraut
Burrata with Honey Glazed Squash
Baby Lettuce, White Balsamic Glaze
Crawfish & Shrimp Cakes
Creole Remoulade, Pickled Swamp Cabbage
PEI Mussels
Fine Herbs, Garlic-White Wine & Pernod Sauce, Focaccia
Korean Rice Cakes
Tossed with Spicy Chicken Ragu & Scallions
Tuna Crispy Rice
Spicy tuna, served over crispy sushi rice, soy & wasabi glaze
Octopus
Braised with Fennel & Paprika Chipotle Aioli, Crisp Potatoes Pickled Red Onion
Chicken & Waffles
Boneless Breast, Corn Waffle, Andouille Gravy, Ancho Syrup
Pancake & Eggs
Osetra Caviar, Potato Pancake, Lemon Creme Fraiche
Spare Ribs
Braised in Pear Juice, Korean BBQ Sauce, Cucumber Kimchee
Tempura Shrimp
Sweet Chili Glaze, Honey Wasabi, Asian Slaw
Simple Grilled Salmon, 6oz
For take-out only
Simple Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast, 6oz
Vegetables/Sides
Edamame Succotash
Fresh Corn, Squash, Field Peas, Caramelized Onions, Peppers
Cauliflower
served with Curried Yogurt Dip
Eggplant
Agave-Lime & Green Chili
Steamed Mushrooms
Shiitake, Oyster & Cremini With Miso, Yuzu & Sake
French Fries
Wasabi Mashed
Sauteed Zucchini
Mexican Street Corn
Entrees
Short Rib
Wasabi Mashed Potatoes, Cranberry Mostarda
Pappardelle Bolognese
Mishima Reserve Wagyu Basil Ricotta, Rosemary Focaccia
NY Strip
Warm Mushroom-Horseradish Salad C&C Steak Sauce, Cut to order, $4.75 per oz. (10 oz minimum)
Salmon, Shrimp & Shiitake
Bok Choy & Shitake, Dashi Seafood Broth
Grilled Pork Chop
Crispy Potatoes, Sweet Onions, Pineapple-Chipotle Relish
Duck Confit
Two Legs, Cheddar Grits, Edamame Succotash, Bourbon Brown Sauce
KFC
Korean Fried Chicken, Light & Dark Organic Boneless Breast & Thigh Wasabi Mashed Potatoes, Cucumber Kimchee, Asian Slaw
Chicken Schnitzel
Braised Red Cabbage, Herbed Spaetzle, Mushroom Gravy on the side
Desserts
Beer
Brooklyn Lager
Brooklyn Brewery, New York, USA
El Jefe Wheat
Brooklyn Brewery, New York, USA
Genesse Cream Ale
Genesee, Rochester, NY, USA
La Rubia
Wynwood Brewing, Miami, FL, USA
Reef Donkey
Tampa Bay Brewing Co., Tampa, FL, USA
Guinness Can
Draught Stout, Dublin, Ireland
NA Beer
White Claw
Brooklyn Black Ops
Sake
Genshu Maneki Wanko
180 ML, “Welcoming Cute Bark,” Hyogo, Soft and Light, Minerally, Creamy & Smooth.
Yamahai Junmai Amabuki
180 ML, "Marigold," Saga, Proprietary Yeast from Marigold Flowers.
Nigori - Kunizakari
300 ML, Aichi, Plush, Velvety, with Calming and Rustic Flavor
Junmai - Soto Can
180 ML, Kitashitara-gun, Subtle Fruitiness With Hints of Mango, Peach and Pineapple
Junmai Daigingo - Dassai "Otter Fest 45"
300 ML, Yamaguchi, Aromas of Grape Juice, Cotton Candy, and Lemonade.
Daigingo - Konteki
300 ML, Tears of Dawn, Kyoto, Notes of Tropical Banana, Anise Seed, and Truffle.
Honjozo - Kikusui "Funaguchi"
200 ML, Nama Genshu, Niigata, Unpasteurized, unfiltered, rich brandy-like flavor
Junmai Daiginjo - Soto
300 ML, Kobe, Mild, Sweet, Cherry, Lychee
Sparkling BTL
Champagne BTL
Clandestin BTL
Dom Pérignon BTL
2008
Francoise Bedel BTL
Nicolas Feuillatte Brut BTL
NV
Paul Etienne St Germain
Pierre Gimonnet & Fils BTL
NV
Pommery (750ml) BTL
NV
Pommery (Magnum) BTL
NV
Taittinger BTL
NV
Veuve Clicquot Rosé BTL
NV
Laurent Perrier Half Btl
Pinot Grigio/Pinot Gris BTL
Sauvignon Blanc BTL
Riesling BTL
Chardonnay Domestic BTL
Adelsheim BTL
2017
Alpha Omega BTL
2014
Chateau Ste. Michelle BTL
2015
Dutton-Goldfield BTL
2016
Far Niente BTL
2018
Greystone Cellars BTL
2018
Grgich Hills Chard BTL
Hoopla BTL
2018
Kistler BTL
2019
Ramey BTL
2013
Saddleback Cellars BTL
2016
Sanford BTL
2015
Vokel MBM Chardonnay BTL
Chard Imported BTL
Other White/Blends BTL
Licia Albariño BTL
2018
Assyrtiko BTL
2014
Guilloterie Chenin Blanc BTL
2015
Damien Laureau Chenin Blanc BTL
Care Garnacha Blnc BTL
Lucien Albrecht Gewürztraminer BTL
2015
Grüner Veltliner BTL
2014
Moscato BTL
2018
Tablas Creek Vineyard BTL
2014
Barboursville Viognier BTL
2015
Refugio Viognier BTL
2014
Orange Gold BTL
Red Half BTL
Pinot Noir BTL
Davis Bynum BTL
2017
Dierberg BTL
2013
Domaine Serene BTL
2017
The Eyrie Vineyards BTL
2015
FEL Wines BTL
2017
Flowers BTL
2018
Gevrey-Chambertin BTL
2013
Nicolas Jay BTL
2017
Pali Wine Co. BTL
2017
Santenay BTL
2015
Sea Smoke Southing BTL
2014
Sea Smoke Ten BTL
2015
Vokel BTL
Chemistry BTL
Zinfandel BTL
Rhone Blends BTL
Domaine Giraud Châteauneuf-du-Pape BTL
Paul Jaboulet Aîné, Les Cédres 2014
Domaine Marcoux Chateauneuf du Pape BTL
Turley Cinsault BTL
Turley, Bechthold Vineyard 2015
Côtes-du-Rhône BTL
Domaine De Châteaumar, Cuvée Vincent 2019
Department 66
D66 2015
Ver Sacrum BTL
Hickinbotham Shiraz BTL
2015
Mother Tongue Shiraz BTL
Mother Tongue 2016
Le Sol Syrah BTL
Craggy Range, Le Sol Gimblet Gravels Hawkes Bay 2011
Donelan Syrah BTL
Donelan, Cuvée Christine 2013
Wild Diamond Vineyards Dumb Luck BTL
Dumb Luck 2016
Italian Red BTL
Amarone della Valpolicella Classico La Giaretta BTL
2016
Emporium Appassimento BTL
Emporium, Rosso Salento 2017
Barbaresco DOCG BTL
Sottimano, Cottá 2016
Barolo Danielle Conterno BTL
Barolo Fontafredda DOCG BTL
Fontanafredda Serralunga D’ Alba 2013
Barolo Pertinace BTL
Pertinace 2013
Brunello di Montalcino DOCG BTL
Donatella Cinelli Colombini 2014
Chianti Bastioni Classico BTL
Bastioni Dei Collazzi 2017
Chianti Classico Riserva DOCG Rocca delle Macie BTL
2013
Chianti Poggio Del Moro
Super Tuscan, Il Bruciato DOC BTL
Guado al Tasso 2017
Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
Booker Neighbor BTL
Cade BTL
2017
Cakebread Cellars BTL
2017
Caymus Vineyards BTL
1 Liter 2019
Chronic Cellars BTL
Sir Real 2018
Daou BTL
Soul of a lion 2016
Ellman-Jemma 2012 BTL
jemma 2013
Ellman Jemma 2013 BTL
Ellman-Jemma 2015 BTL
jemma 2015
Fisher Vineyards BTL
Mountain Estate 2013
Greystone Cellars BTL
2017
Grgich Hills Estate BTL
2016
Hestan Stephanie BTL
Stephanie 2009
Jonata BTL
El Desafio De Jonata 2014
Jordan 2006 BTL
2006
Jordan 2007 BTL
2007
Jordan 2008 BTL
Jordan 2017 BTL
2015
Laird Family Estate BTL
Flat rock Ranch 2011
Lake & Vine BTL
Single Vineyard 2013
Levendi BTL
Stagecoach Vineyard Napa Valley 2014
Merus BTL
2012
Michael Pozzan Annabella BTL
Mithra BTL
2012
Orin Swift Mercury Head BTL
Mercury Head 2014
Quilceda Creek BTL
2013
Round Pond Estate BTL
kith & kin 2018
Silver Oak BTL
2008
Sinegal Details BTL
Stanton Vineyards BTL
2012
Venge Vineyards BTL
Silencieux 2015
Vine Cliff Winery BTL
Private Stock, 16 Rows 2013
World's End Good Times, Bad Times BTL
2010
Cabernet Blends & Bordeaux BTL
Château De Sales Pomerol BTL
2016
Château Fleur Cardinale BTL
Grand Cru Classé 2012
Château Gaby BTL
Canon-Fronsac, Bordeaux 2012
Chateau Teyssier BTL
Grand Cru st. -Émilion, bordeaux 2015
Col Solare BTL
2016
Inglenook 2010 BTL
rubicon 2010
Inglenook 2009 BTL
rubicon 2009
Inglenook Rubicon 2016 BTL
rubicon 2016
Echo Lynch Bages BTL
echo de lynch bages, pauillac, bordeaux 2014
Opus Opus Overture BTL
overture NV
Opus One BTL
2007
Orin Swift Papillon BTL
Papillon 2012
Page Wine Cellars BTL
Proprietary Red 2016
Pauillac de Latour BTL
PAUILLAC 2009
Steven Kent Lineage BTL
Lineage 2013
Tamber Bey Deux Chevaux BTL
Deux Chevaux Vineyard, Rabicano 2017
Trefethen Family Vineyards BTL
double t 2017
Ellman Blend BTL
Merlot BTL
Interesting Red Blends BTL
B.Wise Vineyards BTL
WISDOM 2017
Caldwell Red BTL
Silver, Propietary Blend 2006
Chateau Musar Jeune BTL
Bekaa Valley2017
Chronology BTL
Secret Indulgence 2018
Leviathan BTL
Michael David P.P. BTL
petite petit 2017
Prisoner Wine Company BTL
The Prisoner 2017
8 Years BTL
Pessamist by Daou
Other Red Varietals BTL
Aghiogirtiko BTL
Domaine Skouras, Grande Cuvée 2011
Delectus Cabernet Franc BTL
Delectus 2009
Morgon Gamay (Domaine) BTL
Domaine calot, Vieilles Vignes 2018
Gamay Morgon (Jean Paul) BTL
Cobos Malbec BTL
Cobos Marchiori Vineyard, Block C2 2013
Reunion Malbec BTL
Reunión 2018
Trivento Malbec BTL
Trivento, Golden Reserve 2018
Mondeuse Tissot BTL
Thierry Tissot, Mataret 2012
Niellucciu, Antoine Arena, Carco BTL
2013
Petite Syrah, Turley, Hayne Vineyard BTL
2014
Tempranillo, Bodegas Crianza BTL
2015
Tempranillo, Ostatu BTL
2011
Dessert Wines Half BTL & Splits
Banyuls (500ml) BTL
Domaine La Tour Vielle, Rimage 2015
Black Muscat BTL
Quady, Elysium 2014
Brachetto DOCG(split) BTL
banfi, Rosa Regale 2015
Orange Muscat BTL
Quady, Essensia 2013
Port, Fonseca Vintage Porto BTL
Fonseca 1994
Riesling Auslese VDP BTL
Dönnhoff 2015
Riesling Eiswein VDP BTL
Dr. Loosen 2012
Riesling Vin De Glaciere BTL
Pacific Rim 2014
Roussanne Botrytis BTL
Truchard, Perfect Moment 2009
Sauternes BTL
Castelnau de Suduiraut 2008
Nickel & Nickle Dolce BTL
Semillon, Muscadelle (500ml) Chateau Tirecul La Graviere, Les Pins BTL
2014
Tokaji Aszú, Hétszóló 5 Puttonyos BTL
2004
Vin De Paille, Domaine Berthet-Bondet BTL
2007
Vin Santo DOC BTL
Santa Cristina 2009
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Warm and charming chef-owned restaurant with an eclectic menu featuring global comfort foods and an award winning wine list.
9890 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL 33065