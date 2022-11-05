Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Cook and The Cork

review star

No reviews yet

9890 W Sample Rd

Coral Springs, FL 33065

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Schnitzel
Key Lime Pie
Apple Strudel

Hot Sauce

Our home grown organic hot sauces are delicious, and make great gifts too!
Habanero Mango Organic Fermented Hot Sauce 5oz

Habanero Mango Organic Fermented Hot Sauce 5oz

$10.00

Home grown, organic, fermented, and delicious!

Jalapeno-Cilantro Organic Fermented Hot Sauce 5oz

Jalapeno-Cilantro Organic Fermented Hot Sauce 5oz

$10.00

Home grown, organic, fermented, and delicious!

Yellow Habanero Banana Organic Fermented Hot Sauce 5oz

Yellow Habanero Banana Organic Fermented Hot Sauce 5oz

$10.00

Home grown, organic, fermented, and delicious!

Korean Fried Chicken Sauce, 10 oz

Korean Fried Chicken Sauce, 10 oz

$10.00

Special Small Plates

Balsamic Glazed Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$22.00

Bratwurst with Sautéed Apples & Sauerkraut

$12.00

Special Entrees

Snapper Almondine

$38.00

Red Snapper Filet topped with a lemon Almond Beurre Blanc and served with Vegetable Couscous

Pork Schnitzel

$26.00

Breaded Pork Schnitzel served with Spaetzle, Braised Red Cabbage, & Savory Mushroom Gravy.

Snacks

House Made Potato Chips & Bacon-Onion Dip

$11.00
Bacon Wrapped Dates

Bacon Wrapped Dates

$13.00

Cook & Cork Bacon, Manchego Cheese, Orange-Basil Aioli Dip

Cucumber Kimchee

$6.00

Lemon-Herb & Dry Cured Olives

$9.00

Rosemary Focaccia

$6.00

Sea Salt Butter

Cheese Plate

Cheese Plate

$20.00Out of stock

Chef’s Choice Cheese, Nuts, Jam, Seasonal Fruit

Salads

Freshly Grated Reggiano Cheese, Lemon-Caesar Vinaigrette

Greens & Beets Salad

$18.00

Beets, Greens, Grape Tomato, Candied Walnuts, Goat Cheese, Apple Vinaigrette

Gem Lettuce Gremolata

$17.00

Freshly Grated Reggiano Cheese, Lemon-Caesar Vinaigrette

Small Plates

Grilled Bratwurst, Baked Apples & Kraut

$15.00Out of stock

Grilled Wagyu & Heritage Pork Bratwurst with Baked Apples & Kraut

Burrata with Honey Glazed Squash

$16.00

Baby Lettuce, White Balsamic Glaze

Crawfish & Shrimp Cakes

Crawfish & Shrimp Cakes

$18.00

Creole Remoulade, Pickled Swamp Cabbage

PEI Mussels

PEI Mussels

$18.00

Fine Herbs, Garlic-White Wine & Pernod Sauce, Focaccia

Korean Rice Cakes

Korean Rice Cakes

$16.00

Tossed with Spicy Chicken Ragu & Scallions

Tuna Crispy Rice

Tuna Crispy Rice

$20.00

Spicy tuna, served over crispy sushi rice, soy & wasabi glaze

Octopus

Octopus

$25.00

Braised with Fennel & Paprika Chipotle Aioli, Crisp Potatoes Pickled Red Onion

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$17.00

Boneless Breast, Corn Waffle, Andouille Gravy, Ancho Syrup

Pancake & Eggs

$55.00

Osetra Caviar, Potato Pancake, Lemon Creme Fraiche

Spare Ribs

Spare Ribs

$16.00

Braised in Pear Juice, Korean BBQ Sauce, Cucumber Kimchee

Tempura Shrimp

$16.00

Sweet Chili Glaze, Honey Wasabi, Asian Slaw

Simple Grilled Salmon, 6oz

$15.00

For take-out only

Simple Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast, 6oz

$10.00

Vegetables/Sides

Grilled corn on the cob, brushed with chipotle lime aioli & Mexican cheese
Edamame Succotash

Edamame Succotash

$15.00

Fresh Corn, Squash, Field Peas, Caramelized Onions, Peppers

Cauliflower

$15.00

served with Curried Yogurt Dip

Eggplant

Eggplant

$12.00Out of stock

Agave-Lime & Green Chili

Steamed Mushrooms

Steamed Mushrooms

$16.00

Shiitake, Oyster & Cremini With Miso, Yuzu & Sake

French Fries

$9.00

Wasabi Mashed

$7.00

Sauteed Zucchini

$7.00
Mexican Street Corn

Mexican Street Corn

$10.00

Entrees

Short Rib

$38.00

Wasabi Mashed Potatoes, Cranberry Mostarda

Pappardelle Bolognese

Pappardelle Bolognese

$28.00

Mishima Reserve Wagyu Basil Ricotta, Rosemary Focaccia

NY Strip

$47.50

Warm Mushroom-Horseradish Salad C&C Steak Sauce, Cut to order, $4.75 per oz. (10 oz minimum)

Salmon, Shrimp & Shiitake

Salmon, Shrimp & Shiitake

$33.00

Bok Choy & Shitake, Dashi Seafood Broth

Grilled Pork Chop

$36.00

Crispy Potatoes, Sweet Onions, Pineapple-Chipotle Relish

Duck Confit

Duck Confit

$38.00

Two Legs, Cheddar Grits, Edamame Succotash, Bourbon Brown Sauce

KFC

KFC

$28.00

Korean Fried Chicken, Light & Dark Organic Boneless Breast & Thigh Wasabi Mashed Potatoes, Cucumber Kimchee, Asian Slaw

Chicken Schnitzel

$26.00

Braised Red Cabbage, Herbed Spaetzle, Mushroom Gravy on the side

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$12.00

Brownies

$12.00

Creme Brulee

$12.00Out of stock

Apple Strudel

$12.00

Churro Bread Pudding

$12.00

Beer

Brooklyn Lager

$8.00

Brooklyn Brewery, New York, USA

El Jefe Wheat

$8.00

Brooklyn Brewery, New York, USA

Genesse Cream Ale

$8.00

Genesee, Rochester, NY, USA

La Rubia

$8.00

Wynwood Brewing, Miami, FL, USA

Reef Donkey

$8.00

Tampa Bay Brewing Co., Tampa, FL, USA

Guinness Can

$7.00

Draught Stout, Dublin, Ireland

NA Beer

$6.00

White Claw

$6.00

Brooklyn Black Ops

$25.00

Sake

Genshu Maneki Wanko

$8.00

180 ML, “Welcoming Cute Bark,” Hyogo, Soft and Light, Minerally, Creamy & Smooth.

Yamahai Junmai Amabuki

$15.00

180 ML, "Marigold," Saga, Proprietary Yeast from Marigold Flowers.

Nigori - Kunizakari

$12.00

300 ML, Aichi, Plush, Velvety, with Calming and Rustic Flavor

Junmai - Soto Can

$10.00

180 ML, Kitashitara-gun, Subtle Fruitiness With Hints of Mango, Peach and Pineapple

Junmai Daigingo - Dassai "Otter Fest 45"

$25.00

300 ML, Yamaguchi, Aromas of Grape Juice, Cotton Candy, and Lemonade.

Daigingo - Konteki

$26.00

300 ML, Tears of Dawn, Kyoto, Notes of Tropical Banana, Anise Seed, and Truffle.

Honjozo - Kikusui "Funaguchi"

$15.00

200 ML, Nama Genshu, Niigata, Unpasteurized, unfiltered, rich brandy-like flavor

Junmai Daiginjo - Soto

$36.00

300 ML, Kobe, Mild, Sweet, Cherry, Lychee

Sparkling BTL

Santa Marina, DOC BTL

$40.00

2018

Ridgeview BTL

$100.00

2013

Gerard Bertrand BTL

$42.00

2016

Schramsberg BTL

$52.00

NV

Champagne BTL

Clandestin BTL

$124.00

Dom Pérignon BTL

$325.00

2008

Francoise Bedel BTL

$130.00

Nicolas Feuillatte Brut BTL

$75.00

NV

Paul Etienne St Germain

$110.00

Pierre Gimonnet & Fils BTL

$120.00Out of stock

NV

Pommery (750ml) BTL

$75.00

NV

Pommery (Magnum) BTL

$140.00

NV

Taittinger BTL

$92.00Out of stock

NV

Veuve Clicquot Rosé BTL

$165.00

NV

Laurent Perrier Half Btl

$40.00

White Half BTL

Cakebread Cellars 1/2 BTL

$45.00

2018

Duckhorn 1/2 BTL

$30.00

2018

Pinot Grigio/Pinot Gris BTL

Chehalem BTL

$50.00

2016

The Eyrie Vineyards BTL

$46.00

2014

Hugel BTL

$48.00

2017

Santa Margherita BTL

$60.00

2019

Tavernello, DOC BTL

$34.00

2019

Weingut Frey BTL

$44.00Out of stock

2015

Sauvignon Blanc BTL

Justin BTL

$44.00

2018

Momo BTL

$44.00

2018

Sancerre BTL

$58.00

2018

Tamber Bey BTL

$56.00

Emmolo BTL

$42.00

Riesling BTL

Dönnhoff VDP Grosse Lage BTL

$65.00

2015

Dr. Konstantin Frank BTL

$39.00

2015

Element BTL

$60.00

2011

Herman J. Wiemer Vineyard BTL

$55.00

2017

Kruger Rumpf VDP Troken, Estate BTL

$43.00

2015

Staatliche Weinbaudomäne Oppenheim BTL

$85.00

2015

Reinhartshausen BTL

$55.00

2016

Selbach BTL

$38.00

2017

Chardonnay Domestic BTL

Adelsheim BTL

$55.00Out of stock

2017

Alpha Omega BTL

$53.00

2014

Chateau Ste. Michelle BTL

$65.00

2015

Dutton-Goldfield BTL

$62.00

2016

Far Niente BTL

$115.00

2018

Greystone Cellars BTL

$32.00

2018

Grgich Hills Chard BTL

$80.00

Hoopla BTL

$50.00

2018

Kistler BTL

$97.00

2019

Ramey BTL

$120.00

2013

Saddleback Cellars BTL

$60.00

2016

Sanford BTL

$50.00

2015

Vokel MBM Chardonnay BTL

$68.00

Chard Imported BTL

Domaine A'Dair Chablis BTL

$65.00

2015

Chassange-Montrachet BTL

$135.00

2015

Pouilly-Fuissé BTL

$54.00

2018

Puligny-Montrachet BTL

$140.00

2016

Viña Cobos BTL

$43.00

2015

Other White/Blends BTL

Licia Albariño BTL

$45.00

2018

Assyrtiko BTL

$37.00

2014

Guilloterie Chenin Blanc BTL

$40.00

2015

Damien Laureau Chenin Blanc BTL

$62.00

Care Garnacha Blnc BTL

$40.00

Lucien Albrecht Gewürztraminer BTL

$58.00

2015

Grüner Veltliner BTL

$48.00

2014

Moscato BTL

$29.00

2018

Tablas Creek Vineyard BTL

$76.00

2014

Barboursville Viognier BTL

$40.00

2015

Refugio Viognier BTL

$48.00Out of stock

2014

Orange Gold BTL

$48.00

Rose BTL

Chateau Esclans BTL

$50.00

2020

Tibouren BTL

$40.00

2019

Turley BTL

$55.00Out of stock

2016

Red Half BTL

Brunello di Montalcino DOCG Castello Banfi 1/2 BTL

$70.00

2010

Cabernet Sauvignon 1/2 BTL

$60.00

2014

Pinot Noir 1/2 BTL

$48.00

2015

Pinot Noir BTL

Davis Bynum BTL

$60.00

2017

Dierberg BTL

$75.00

2013

Domaine Serene BTL

$87.00

2017

The Eyrie Vineyards BTL

$67.00

2015

FEL Wines BTL

$80.00

2017

Flowers BTL

$112.00

2018

Gevrey-Chambertin BTL

$120.00

2013

Nicolas Jay BTL

$115.00

2017

Pali Wine Co. BTL

$115.00

2017

Santenay BTL

$92.00

2015

Sea Smoke Southing BTL

$175.00

2014

Sea Smoke Ten BTL

$165.00

2015

Vokel BTL

$135.00

Chemistry BTL

$52.00

Zinfandel BTL

Amapola Creek BTL

$68.00

Saldo by Prisoner BTL

$58.00

2019

Turley Duarte BTL

$86.00

2015

Turley Kirshenmann BTL

$88.00

2015

Turley Dragon BTL

$92.00Out of stock

2016

Turley Old Vines BTL

$76.00

Turley Rattlesnake BTL

$110.00

2016

Turley Ueberroth BTL

$150.00

2013

Rhone Blends BTL

Domaine Giraud Châteauneuf-du-Pape BTL

$110.00

Paul Jaboulet Aîné, Les Cédres 2014

Domaine Marcoux Chateauneuf du Pape BTL

$120.00

Turley Cinsault BTL

$60.00

Turley, Bechthold Vineyard 2015

Côtes-du-Rhône BTL

$44.00

Domaine De Châteaumar, Cuvée Vincent 2019

Department 66

$76.00

D66 2015

Ver Sacrum BTL

$48.00

Hickinbotham Shiraz BTL

$130.00

2015

Mother Tongue Shiraz BTL

$82.00

Mother Tongue 2016

Le Sol Syrah BTL

$125.00

Craggy Range, Le Sol Gimblet Gravels Hawkes Bay 2011

Donelan Syrah BTL

$105.00

Donelan, Cuvée Christine 2013

Wild Diamond Vineyards Dumb Luck BTL

$69.00

Dumb Luck 2016

Italian Red BTL

Amarone della Valpolicella Classico La Giaretta BTL

$70.00

2016

Emporium Appassimento BTL

$38.00

Emporium, Rosso Salento 2017

Barbaresco DOCG BTL

$110.00

Sottimano, Cottá 2016

Barolo Danielle Conterno BTL

$125.00

Barolo Fontafredda DOCG BTL

$90.00

Fontanafredda Serralunga D’ Alba 2013

Barolo Pertinace BTL

$110.00

Pertinace 2013

Brunello di Montalcino DOCG BTL

$120.00

Donatella Cinelli Colombini 2014

Chianti Bastioni Classico BTL

$40.00

Bastioni Dei Collazzi 2017

Chianti Classico Riserva DOCG Rocca delle Macie BTL

$70.00Out of stock

2013

Chianti Poggio Del Moro

$65.00

Super Tuscan, Il Bruciato DOC BTL

$75.00

Guado al Tasso 2017

Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

Booker Neighbor BTL

$78.00

Cade BTL

$150.00

2017

Cakebread Cellars BTL

$127.00

2017

Caymus Vineyards BTL

$155.00

1 Liter 2019

Chronic Cellars BTL

$45.00Out of stock

Sir Real 2018

Daou BTL

$225.00

Soul of a lion 2016

Ellman-Jemma 2012 BTL

$175.00Out of stock

jemma 2013

Ellman Jemma 2013 BTL

$155.00Out of stock

Ellman-Jemma 2015 BTL

$145.00Out of stock

jemma 2015

Fisher Vineyards BTL

$135.00Out of stock

Mountain Estate 2013

Greystone Cellars BTL

$40.00

2017

Grgich Hills Estate BTL

$97.00

2016

Hestan Stephanie BTL

$150.00

Stephanie 2009

Jonata BTL

$275.00

El Desafio De Jonata 2014

Jordan 2006 BTL

$165.00

2006

Jordan 2007 BTL

$155.00

2007

Jordan 2008 BTL

$300.00

Jordan 2017 BTL

$125.00

2015

Laird Family Estate BTL

$165.00

Flat rock Ranch 2011

Lake & Vine BTL

$85.00

Single Vineyard 2013

Levendi BTL

$180.00

Stagecoach Vineyard Napa Valley 2014

Merus BTL

$240.00

2012

Michael Pozzan Annabella BTL

$56.00

Mithra BTL

$295.00

2012

Orin Swift Mercury Head BTL

$200.00

Mercury Head 2014

Quilceda Creek BTL

$285.00

2013

Round Pond Estate BTL

$75.00

kith & kin 2018

Silver Oak BTL

$140.00

2008

Sinegal Details BTL

$70.00

Stanton Vineyards BTL

$132.00

2012

Venge Vineyards BTL

$105.00Out of stock

Silencieux 2015

Vine Cliff Winery BTL

$245.00

Private Stock, 16 Rows 2013

World's End Good Times, Bad Times BTL

$275.00Out of stock

2010

Cabernet Blends & Bordeaux BTL

Château De Sales Pomerol BTL

$90.00

2016

Château Fleur Cardinale BTL

$110.00

Grand Cru Classé 2012

Château Gaby BTL

$80.00

Canon-Fronsac, Bordeaux 2012

Chateau Teyssier BTL

$85.00Out of stock

Grand Cru st. -Émilion, bordeaux 2015

Col Solare BTL

$115.00

2016

Inglenook 2010 BTL

$250.00

rubicon 2010

Inglenook 2009 BTL

$265.00

rubicon 2009

Inglenook Rubicon 2016 BTL

$300.00

rubicon 2016

Echo Lynch Bages BTL

$135.00

echo de lynch bages, pauillac, bordeaux 2014

Opus Opus Overture BTL

$235.00

overture NV

Opus One BTL

$495.00

2007

Orin Swift Papillon BTL

$130.00Out of stock

Papillon 2012

Page Wine Cellars BTL

$155.00

Proprietary Red 2016

Pauillac de Latour BTL

$200.00

PAUILLAC 2009

Steven Kent Lineage BTL

$200.00

Lineage 2013

Tamber Bey Deux Chevaux BTL

$145.00

Deux Chevaux Vineyard, Rabicano 2017

Trefethen Family Vineyards BTL

$60.00

double t 2017

Ellman Blend BTL

$95.00

Merlot BTL

Januik BTL

$60.00

2017

Paradigm Winery BTL

$92.00

Estate BOttLED 2015

Seven Falls BTL

$50.00

2016

St. Supéry Merlot BTL

$86.00

Rutherford Estate 2013

Star Lane Vineyard BTL

$76.00

2013

Interesting Red Blends BTL

B.Wise Vineyards BTL

$60.00

WISDOM 2017

Caldwell Red BTL

$171.00

Silver, Propietary Blend 2006

Chateau Musar Jeune BTL

$45.00

Bekaa Valley2017

Chronology BTL

$60.00Out of stock

Secret Indulgence 2018

Leviathan BTL

$70.00

Michael David P.P. BTL

$40.00

petite petit 2017

Prisoner Wine Company BTL

$83.00

The Prisoner 2017

8 Years BTL

$75.00

Pessamist by Daou

$48.00

Other Red Varietals BTL

Aghiogirtiko BTL

$66.00

Domaine Skouras, Grande Cuvée 2011

Delectus Cabernet Franc BTL

$155.00

Delectus 2009

Morgon Gamay (Domaine) BTL

$75.00

Domaine calot, Vieilles Vignes 2018

Gamay Morgon (Jean Paul) BTL

$66.00

Cobos Malbec BTL

$260.00

Cobos Marchiori Vineyard, Block C2 2013

Reunion Malbec BTL

$35.00

Reunión 2018

Trivento Malbec BTL

$44.00

Trivento, Golden Reserve 2018

Mondeuse Tissot BTL

$50.00

Thierry Tissot, Mataret 2012

Niellucciu, Antoine Arena, Carco BTL

$108.00

2013

Petite Syrah, Turley, Hayne Vineyard BTL

$180.00

2014

Tempranillo, Bodegas Crianza BTL

$60.00

2015

Tempranillo, Ostatu BTL

$64.00Out of stock

2011

Dessert Wines Half BTL & Splits

Banyuls (500ml) BTL

$48.00

Domaine La Tour Vielle, Rimage 2015

Black Muscat BTL

$27.00

Quady, Elysium 2014

Brachetto DOCG(split) BTL

$13.00

banfi, Rosa Regale 2015

Orange Muscat BTL

$27.00

Quady, Essensia 2013

Port, Fonseca Vintage Porto BTL

$275.00

Fonseca 1994

Riesling Auslese VDP BTL

$75.00

Dönnhoff 2015

Riesling Eiswein VDP BTL

$105.00

Dr. Loosen 2012

Riesling Vin De Glaciere BTL

$37.00

Pacific Rim 2014

Roussanne Botrytis BTL

$75.00

Truchard, Perfect Moment 2009

Sauternes BTL

$38.00

Castelnau de Suduiraut 2008

Nickel & Nickle Dolce BTL

$90.00

Semillon, Muscadelle (500ml) Chateau Tirecul La Graviere, Les Pins BTL

$50.00

2014

Tokaji Aszú, Hétszóló 5 Puttonyos BTL

$110.00

2004

Vin De Paille, Domaine Berthet-Bondet BTL

$95.00

2007

Vin Santo DOC BTL

$50.00

Santa Cristina 2009

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Warm and charming chef-owned restaurant with an eclectic menu featuring global comfort foods and an award winning wine list.

Website

Location

9890 W Sample Rd, Coral Springs, FL 33065

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Melting Pot - Coral Springs FL
orange star4.5 • 1,514
10374 W Sample Rd Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
Laspadas (Coral Springs) - 10178 W Sample Rd
orange star4.8 • 5,078
10178 W Sample Rd Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
Tavolino - 10181 W Sample Rd
orange starNo Reviews
10181 W Sample Rd Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
Runyon’s
orange starNo Reviews
9810 West Sample Road Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
Yellow Yolk - Coral Springs - 2864 N UNIVERSITY DR
orange starNo Reviews
2864 N UNIVERSITY DR CORAL SPRING, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
Embarcadero 41- Coral Springs - 3111 N University Dr Suite#113
orange starNo Reviews
3111 N University Dr Suite#113 Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Coral Springs

Laspadas (Coral Springs) - 10178 W Sample Rd
orange star4.8 • 5,078
10178 W Sample Rd Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
ethos Greek Bistro - Coconut Creek
orange star4.7 • 2,116
4437 Lyons Road Coconut Creek, FL 33073
View restaurantnext
Checkers Old Munchen
orange star4.6 • 1,595
2209 E Atlantic Blvd Pompano Beach, FL 33062
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Coral Springs FL
orange star4.5 • 1,514
10374 W Sample Rd Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
Pasquale's Pizza & Subs - 10337 Royal Palm Blvd.
orange star4.9 • 1,452
10337 Royal Palm Blvd. Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
Pasquale & Sons' Pizza Company - 5609 Coral Ridge Drive
orange star4.5 • 1,409
5609 Coral Ridge Drive Coral Springs, FL 33076
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Coral Springs
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston