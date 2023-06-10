Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Crafty Chameleon Bar

No reviews yet

1384 Clarkson Clayton Ctr

Ellisville, MO 63011

Popular Items

Dry Rub Wings

$15.00

Housemade dry rub with a little sweetness

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Apple Bacon Pizza

$18.00

Tomato sauce, candied bacon, apples, gouda, and mozzarella

Food

Signature Pizzas

Apple Bacon Pizza

$18.00

Tomato sauce, candied bacon, apples, gouda, and mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Buffalo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, onion, blue cheese crumbles, and a ranch drizzle

Cosmo's Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Cosmo sauce (sweet & spicy), smoked chicken, red onion, scallion, gouda and mozzarella

Deluxe Pizza

$19.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, onion and mushroom

Taco Pizza

$19.00

Enchilada sauce, Chihuahua and mozzarella, chorizo, seasoned taco beef, pico de gallo, avocado cream and a side of tortilla strips

Diavolo Pizza

$17.00

Tomato sauce, pepperoni, scallion, serrano chilies, Parmesan and mozzarella. Spicy

Gourmet Veggie Pizza

$18.00

Tomato sauce, arugula, black olive, scallion, mushroom, roasted garlic, mozzarella and goat cheese

Spinach Artichoke Pizza

$16.00

Ranch sauce, mozzarella cheese, spinach, & artichoke

3-Meat Pizza

$19.00

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, sausage, pepperoni & candied bacon

The Chameleon Pizza

$19.00

Changes frequently - please ask your server for the latest chameleon

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

Sausage Pizza

$14.00

B.Y.O.P. (Brew Your Own Pizza)

B.Y.O.P

$13.00

1 sauce and 1 cheese

Half & Half Specialty Pizza

1 sauce and 1 cheese

Wings

Buffalo Wings

$15.00

Housemade traditional buffalo sauce

Carolina Heat Wings

$15.00

Carolina Mustard Wings

$15.00

Blend of barbecue sauce, yellow mustard, vinegar, sugar and spices

Chameleon Wings

$15.00

Changes frequently - please ask your server for the latest chameleon

Cosmo Wings

$15.00

Housemade, sweet and a little spicy

Dry Rub Wings

$15.00

Housemade dry rub with a little sweetness

Fire Rub Wings

$15.00

Our dry rub with lots of heat

Honey Chipotle Wings

$15.00

Housemade mix of honey & chipotle

Nuclear Rub Wings

$15.00

Our dry rub with an insane amount of heat

Olive Oil & Garlic Wings

$15.00

Dipped in olive oil & garlic

Parmesan Ranch Wings

$15.00

Ranch sauce meets Parmesan cheese

Plain Wings

$13.00

Sweet Chili Wings

$15.00

Sweet, savory & tangy

Teriyaki Wings

$15.00

Classic teriyaki sauce

Crafty Stix

Parmesan Stix

$8.00

Parmesan & Mozzarella Stix

$9.00

Garlic Alfredo Parmesan & Mozzarella Stix

$9.00

Dry Rub Stix

$8.00

S-STL Stix

$9.00

Parmesan, garlic olive oil, St. Louis cheese, topped with more Parmesan

Mac & Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$9.00

White Cheddar mac, mozzarella, gouda, red onion, buffalo sauce, scallions, and a ranch drizzle

3 Meat Mac

$9.00

White Cheddar mac, mozzarella, candied bacon, Italian sausage, pepperoni, and pizza sauce

Cosmo Chicken Mac

$9.00

White Cheddar mac, diced chicken, Cosmo BBQ sauce, red onion, scallions, gouda and mozzarella

Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac

$9.00

White Cheddar mac, diced chicken, candied bacon, mozzarella and a ranch drizzle

Three Cheese Mac

$7.00

White Cheddar mac, mozzarella, and St. Louis Style cheese

Taco Mac

$9.00

White Cheddar mac, Chihuahua and mozzarella, seasoned taco beef, pico de gallo, and tortilla chips

Build Your Own Mac

$7.00

Salad

Side Salad

$5.00

Lettuce, tomato, red onion, and St. Louis cheese. Side of housemade vinaigrette

SM Arugula Candied Bacon

$7.00

Arugula, candied bacon, goat cheese, and walnuts, and Asian sesame seed dressing

LG Arugula Candied Bacon

$13.00

Arugula, candied bacon, goat cheese, and walnuts, and Asian sesame seed dressing

SM Buffalo Chicken Salad

$7.00

Lettuce, red onion, tomato, mozzarella, St. Louis cheese, savory chicken tossed in our buffalo sauce, and croutons, and housemade ranch or blue cheese dressing

LG Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.00

Lettuce, red onion, tomato, mozzarella, St. Louis cheese, savory chicken tossed in our buffalo sauce, and croutons, and housemade ranch or blue cheese dressing

SM Caesar Salad

$7.00

Lettuce, housemade Caesar dressing, Parmesan, and croutons

LG Caesar Salad

$13.00

Lettuce, housemade Caesar dressing, Parmesan, and croutons

SM House Salad

$6.00

Lettuce, red onion, black olive, tomato, mozzarella, Parmesan, and St. Louis cheese, and housemade vinaigrette

LG House Salad

$11.00

Lettuce, red onion, black olive, tomato, mozzarella, Parmesan, and St. Louis cheese, and housemade vinaigrette

SM Italian Salad

$7.00

Lettuce, red onion, black olive, tomato, pepperoni, mozzarella, Parmesan and St Louis cheese, and housemade vinaigrette

LG Italian Salad

$13.00

Lettuce, red onion, black olive, tomato, pepperoni, mozzarella, Parmesan and St Louis cheese, and housemade vinaigrette

SM Spinach Salad

$7.00

Spinach, candied bacon, hard boiled egg, tomato, red onion, crouton & housemade raspberry vin

LG Spinach Salad

$13.00

Spinach, candied bacon, hard boiled egg, tomato, red onion, crouton & housemade raspberry vin

SM Taco Salad

$7.00

Lettuce, Chihuahua cheese, chorizo & beef, pico de gallo, avocado cream and tortilla chips

LG Taco Salad

$13.00

Lettuce, chihuahua cheese, chorizo & beef, pico de gallo, avocado cream and tortilla chips

Side Sauces

Side Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side Buffalo

$0.75

Side Carolina Mustard

$0.75

Side Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side Carolina Heat (Spicy)

$0.75

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Cosmo (Spicy)

$0.75

SIde Garlic Butter

$0.75

Side Hot Honey

$1.00

Side Honey Chipotle (Spicy)

$0.75

Side Teriyaki

$0.75

SIde Sweet Chili

$0.75

Side Olive Oil & Garlic

$0.75

Side Marinara

$0.75

Side Chameleon Sauce

$0.75

Dessert

Cinnamon Stix

$8.00

Our version of bread sticks, topped with cinnamon, icing glaze & caramel cream cheese

Dessert Calzone

$12.00

Bourbon caramel sauce, apples, Twix chocolate topped with an icing glaze

Merch

Growlers

Black & Blue Growler

$30.00

Black & Red Growler

$30.00

Black & Green Growler

$30.00

T-Shirts

Small Crafty Shirt

$24.00

Medium Crafty Shirt

$24.00

Large Crafty Shirt

$24.00

XL Crafty Shirt

$24.00

XXL Crafty Shirt

$24.00

XXXL Crafty Shirt

$24.00

Hats

Hawaiian Crafty Hat

$27.00

Solid Color Crafty Hat

$24.00

Coozies

Blue Crafty Coozie

$3.00

Green Crafty Coozie

$3.00

Red Crafty Coozie

$3.00

Tumblers

Crafty Tumbler

$25.00

Bandanas

Crafty Bandana

$7.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Our brewery is now open. Come enjoy a fresh cold brew straight from our master brewers!

Website

Location

1384 Clarkson Clayton Ctr, Ellisville, MO 63011

Directions

