The Cuterie Conroe

1219 Grand Central Parkway

Conroe, TX 77304

ALL DAY MENU

Build Your Own Board (BYOB)

Build Your Own Board

$18.99

Each Board comes with Sliced Baguette, Crackers and Fresh Berries. You Pick the Rest! CHOOSE A COMBINATION OF 3 MEATS AND CHEESES!-- 1 NUT - 1 SWEET - 1 SAVORY

Pre-Made Boards

Bon Appetit

Bon Appetit

$18.99

Blueberry Goat, Crumbly Cheddar, Genoa Salami, Fresh Berries, Walnuts, Crackers, Baguette, Marinated Artichokes & Honey

Friendly Fromage

Friendly Fromage

$18.99

French Brie, Manchego, Dill Havarti, Fresh Berries, Herbed Marcona Almonds, Crackers, Baguette, Olive Melody & Fig Jam

The Butcher Board

The Butcher Board

$18.99

Prosciutto, Hot Capicola, Roasted Turkey, Creamy Herbed Cheese, Spicy Gouda, Crackers, Baguette, Marinated Artichokes & Honey

Salads

Lotta Burrata

Lotta Burrata

$11.99

Burrata and Roasted Tomatoes on a bed of Arugula topped with Flakey Salt, Olive Oil, Fresh Basil, and a Balsamic Glaze

Berry Yummy

Berry Yummy

$9.99

Fresh Strawberries and Blueberry Goat Cheese on Mixed Greens. Topped with chopped Walnuts and Champagne Vinaigrette.

Brie-Licious

Brie-Licious

$9.99

Granny Smith Apples and Brie Cheese on a bed of Mixed Greens, topped with Champagne Vinaigrette and Walnuts.

Athena

Athena

$9.99

Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Cherry Tomatoes and diced Turkey on a bed of Mixed Greens with a Vinaigrette dressing.

Shareables

Big Dipper

Big Dipper

$10.99

Hot marinara and herbed cheese sharable served with crispy bread.

Brie Spiral

Brie Spiral

$11.99

Melted Brie with Fig Jam & Nuts in a Puffed Pastry Spiral

Gourmet Crudites

Gourmet Crudites

$12.99

Hummus & Whipped Feta with Veggies and Bread for Dipping

Pretzels and Queso

Pretzels and Queso

$10.99

Warm Pretzel Bread & hot Texas style Queso for Dipping

Toasties

Toasties

$12.99

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$10.99

Three Layered Decadent Chocolate Cake

Churros

Churros

$8.99

Churro Bites with a Carmel Sauce Drizzle

Ooey Gooey Cookie and Ice-cream

$8.99

Oversized Chocolate Chip Cookie with Vanilla Ice Cream

Cheesecake

$10.99

Kids

Pizza Stick

Pizza Stick

$4.99
Uncrustable

Uncrustable

$4.99

Kids Roll-ups

$4.99

Retail

The Cuterie T-shirt

$25.00

The Cuterie Candle

$15.00

Fig & Thyme Crisps

$10.00

Wildberry & Walnuts

$10.00

Microfiber Polishing Cloth

$10.00

Scrubbly Sponge

$6.00

Tipsy Towel- Sparkling Wine

$12.00

Wine Wash Dishwasher

$15.00

Olive Wood Honey Dipper

$11.00

Mortar Small with Pestle

$15.80

Olive Wood Snack Board

$33.20

Olive Wood Snack Bowl

$25.00

Party Started - Bday Card

$5.50

Moon and Back- Love Card

$5.50

Friendsies - Greeting Card

$5.50

Block of Cheese - Bday Card

$5.50

Old So Fast - Bday Card

$5.50

Party Started - Cocktail Napkins

$9.00

Drinking Feelings - Cocktail Napkins

$9.00

Good Times - Cocktail Napkins

$9.00

Mistakes Made- Cocktail Napkins

$9.00

Hot Goss - Cocktail Napkins

$9.00

Act Accordingly - Cocktail Napkins

$9.00

Calendula & Chive Savory Salt

$16.00

Citrus & Fennel Savory Salt

$16.00

Artichoke Lemon Pesto - 6 oz.

$16.00

Fresh Basil Pesto - 6 oz.

$16.00

Olivada Olive Pesto - 6 oz.

$16.00

Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto - 6 oz.

$16.00

Book Club - Cocktail Napkins

$7.70

Get Lit - Cocktail Napkins

$7.70

Do You Surf - Cocktail Napkins

$7.70

Antique Gold Cheese Knives

$53.35

Glass Salt and Pepper Shakers

$31.90

Striped Picnic Blanket

$49.50

Sips Bottle Stoppers 4 Pack

$15.40

Gossip Tea Towel

$15.40

Large Black Serving Board

$64.90

Small Stone Serving Board

$48.40

Picnic Essentials

$35.75

Small Black Tin Candle 4 oz.

$10.00

Shortbread Cookies - Cocoa Nibs

$6.36

Shortbread Cookies - Meyer Lemon

$6.36

Flatbreads - Olive Oil

$8.32

Flatbreads - Rosemary

$8.32

Family Pack - Flatbreads Olive Oil

$25.00

Brass Honey Dippers

$7.00

Gold wine stoppers

$3.85

Sides

Side of Gluten Free Crackers

$3.00

Side of Queso

$1.00

Side of Marinara

$1.00

Side of Baguette

$0.75

Side of Honey

$0.75

Side of Jam

$0.75

Side of Fruit Bowl

$1.00

Side of Nuts

$0.75

BEVERAGE

Beer

B52 Wheez The Juice

$5.00

B52 Pils

$5.00

Wine

Rose - Wander and Ivy

$14.00

Cabernet - Wander and Ivy

$14.00

Avissi Prosecco

$14.00

Paul Chevalier Brut

$25.00

Fruition Pinot Grigio

$35.00

Mer Soleil Chardonnay

$40.00

Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

Angeline Pinot Noir

$35.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Dasani

$2.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

CATERING

Cuterie Cups

Cuterie Cups

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a fast casual charcuterie and stylized platter resteraunt that offers the same quality and presentation of traditional charcuterie but with individual options available to order and enjoy in the restaurant. We also have a variety of sharable and salad options that will keep you coming back for more!

Website

Location

1219 Grand Central Parkway, Conroe, TX 77304

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

