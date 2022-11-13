Restaurant header imageView gallery
Uncle Bob's BBQ - Montgomery

1,469 Reviews

$$

20873 Eva St. G.

Montgomery, TX 77356

Popular Items

$5 Friday Hamburger
Chopped Sandwich Bskt.
1/2LB Meat Plate

Starters

Pickles & Caps

$9.00

5 Pork Belly Bites

$8.00

Jalapeno Caps

$8.00

Fried Pickles

$8.00

Onion Ring Basket

$8.00

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Pork Nachos

$14.00

Brisket Nachos

$14.00

Chicken Nachos

$14.00

Corn Nuggets

$9.00Out of stock

Salads

House Salad

$8.00+

Caesar Salad

$8.00+

Crispy Chicken Salad

$16.00

April Salad

$16.00

Protein Salad

$16.00

SM April Salad

$12.00

SM Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.00

SM Protein Salad

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Salad

$16.00

Soups/Stews

Cup of Chili

$5.00

Bowl of Chili

$8.00

Pint Chili

$8.00

Quart of Chili

$13.00

Chili cheese tots

$11.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$11.00

Potatoes

Potato

$6.00

Chopped Brisket Potato

$11.00

Sliced Potato

$13.00

Pulled Pork Potato

$11.00

Smoked Sausage Potato

$11.00

Georgia Juice Chicken Potato

$11.00

Hangover Potato

$8.00Out of stock

Burgers

Hamburger

$8.00
$5 Friday Hamburger

$5 Friday Hamburger

$15.00

BBQ Sandwiches

$5 Sausage Sandwich

$5.00Out of stock

$5 Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$5.00Out of stock

$5 Pulled Pork Sandwich

$5.00Out of stock

Chopped Sandwich

$10.00

Chopped Sandwich Bskt.

$12.00

Sliced Sandwich

$11.00

Sliced Sandwich Bskt.

$13.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich Bskt.

$12.00

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Chicken Sandwich Bskt.

$12.00

Sausage Sandwich

$10.00

Sausage Sand Basket

$12.00

Specialty Sandwiches

Chicken Bacon Ranch Basket

$13.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.00

Brisket Grilled Cheese Basket

$13.00

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Spicy Pork Basket

$13.00

Spicy Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Tacos/Quesadillas

2 Burger Tacos

$10.00

2 Pulled Pork Tacos

$9.00

3 Pulled Pork Tacos

$11.00

2 Chicken Tacos

$9.00

3 Chicken Tacos

$11.00

2 Brisket Tacos

$11.00

3 Brisket Tacos

$12.00

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$13.00

Chopped Brisket Quesadilla

$13.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

1 Brisket Taco

$7.00

1 Pork Taco

$6.00

Steak Tacos

$12.00Out of stock

Strips/Frito/Loaded Tots

Chicken Fingers

$14.00

Frito Pie

$11.00Out of stock

Loaded Fries

$12.00

Loaded Tots

$12.00

Plates

Skinny Girl Plate

$12.00

1/2LB Meat Plate

$16.00

3/4LB Meat Plate

$20.00

1/4 Rack Plate

$13.00

1/2 Rack Plate

$20.00

CFS Plate

$14.00Out of stock

Fried Shrimp

$11.00Out of stock

Meat By The Pound

1 / 4 Lb Sliced Brisket

$7.00

1 / 2 Lb Sliced Brisket

$12.00

1 Lb Sliced Brisket

$24.00

1 / 4 Lb. Smoked Sausage

$6.00

1 / 2 Lb. Smoked Sausage

$10.00

1 Lb. Smoked Sausage

$18.00

1 / 4 Lb. Chopped Brisket

$6.00

1 / 2 Lb. Chopped Brisket

$11.00

1 Lb. Chopped Brisket

$22.00

1 / 4 Lb. Pulled Pork

$6.00

1 / 2 Lb. Pulled Pork

$10.00

1 Lb. Pulled Pork

$18.00

1 / 4 Lb. Georgia Juice Chicken

$6.00

1 / 2 Lb. Georgia Juice Chicken

$10.00

1 Lb. Georgia Juice Chicken

$18.00

1 / 4 Rack

$10.00

Half Rack

$20.00

1/4 LB Turkey

$7.00Out of stock

1/2 LB Turkey

$11.00Out of stock

1 LB Turkey

$22.00Out of stock

Full Rack

$30.00

1 lb Smoked Ham

$22.00Out of stock

Sides

Fries----------

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Okra-----------

$3.00

O Rings--------

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Bbq Beans

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Mac N Cheese

$3.00

Steamed Vegetables

$3.00

Joe Chips

$2.00

Tots

$3.00

Pint Steamed Veggies

$7.00

Large Fries----

$6.00

BBQ Beans (Pint)

$7.00

Green Beans (Pint)

$7.00

Coleslaw (Pint)

$7.00

Potato Salad (Pint)

$7.00

Large Okra----

$6.00

Mac N Cheese (Pint)

$7.00

Pint Gravy

$5.00Out of stock

Bbq Beans (Quart)

$12.00

Green Beans (Quart)

$12.00

Coleslaw (Quart)

$12.00

Potato Salad (Quart)

$12.00

Mac N Cheese (Quart)

$12.00

Quart Gravy

$10.00Out of stock

1/3 Pan BBQ Beans

$20.00

1/3 Pan Slaw

$20.00

1/3 Pan Green Beans

$20.00

1/3 Pan Mac N Cheese

$20.00

1/3 Pan Mashed Potatoes

$20.00Out of stock

1/3 Pan Potato Salad

$25.00

1/2 Pan BBQ Beans

$25.00

1/2 Pan Green Beans

$25.00

1/2 Pan Slaw

$25.00

1/2 Pan Mac N Cheese

$25.00

1/2 Pan Mashed Potatoes

$25.00Out of stock

1/2 Pan Potato Salad

$30.00

Kids Menu

Kids Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Kids Burger

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Desserts

3 for $5

Blueberry Cobbler W/ Icecream

$8.00Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$4.00

Peach Cobbler

$6.00Out of stock

Peach Cobbler w/ ice cream

$8.00Out of stock

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Blackberry Cobbler

$5.00Out of stock

BlackBerry Cobbler w/ Icecream

$7.00Out of stock

To Go Dinner/Desserts Special

Astro 2lbs

$55.00

2lbs Meat (any) + 2 Pints of Sides

The Lion 3lbs

$84.00

The Texan 4lbs

$115.00

The Bear 1lb/1slab

$60.00

The Rocket 6lbs

$165.00

The Big Dawg 10lbs

$265.00

Whole Brisket 9lbs

$180.00

Full Pan BBQ Beans

$50.00

Full Pan Potato Salad

$75.00

Full Pan Mac n Cheese

$50.00

Full Pan Slaw

$50.00

Full Pan Green Beans

$50.00

1/2 Pan Brisket Enchilada Casserole

$45.00

DINNER 1 (6-8)

$150.00

DINNER 2 (12-14)

$300.00

DINNER 3 (24-26)

$600.00

Whole Smoked Turkey

$75.00

1/2 Pan Mashed Potatoes

$30.00

1/2 Dozen Dinner Rolls

$3.00

1/2 Pan Green Bean Casserole

$30.00

1/2 Pan Cornbread Stuffing

$30.00

Full Pan Mashed Potatos

$50.00Out of stock

1/2 Pan Peach Cobbler

$40.00Out of stock

Non Alcohol Beverages

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Powerade

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Water

Milk

$3.00

1 Gallon Sweet Tea

$6.00

1 Gallon Un-Sweet Tea

$6.00

Add Cherries

$0.25

Non Alcohol Bar Drinks

Coffee

$2.25

Club Soda

$2.25

Tonic Water

$2.25

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Red Bull

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Sauce - Bottles

Sweet & Spicy BBQ Sauce

$8.00+

Georgia Juice

$8.00+

Gourmet Burger Sauce

$8.00+

Berry Chipotle BBQ & Wing Sauce

$8.00+

Cravin' Asian Wing Sauce

$7.00+Out of stock

Candied Jalapenos

$8.00

Pepper Passion

$8.00

Seasoning - Bottles

Everything Seasoning

$8.00

Spicy Everything Seasoning

$8.00

All Purpose Rub

$8.00

Cajun Rub

$8.00

Rub Gift Set

$12.00Out of stock

T shirts

Dry Fit T-shirt

$20.00+Out of stock

Cotton T-shirt

$15.00+Out of stock

Hats

Uncle Bob's Baseball Hat

$20.00Out of stock

Women's fashion hat

$15.00Out of stock

gift boxes

2 Item Gift Pack

$20.00

3 Item Gift Pack

$30.00

4 Item Gift Pack

$40.00

5 Item Gift Pack

$50.00

6 Item Gift Pack

$60.00

7 Item Gift Pack

$70.00

3 Piece Mini Gift Pack

$15.00

Jellies & Fudge Sauces

Raspberry Chipotle

$10.00Out of stock

Jalapeno Mustard

$10.00

Pepper Passion

$10.00

Candied Jalapenos

$10.00

Peach Pecan & Amaretto 11oz

$10.00Out of stock

Mini Jars

$5.00Out of stock

Raspberry Pecan 8oz

$8.00Out of stock

Apple Pecan 8oz

$8.00

Fudge Pecan 8oz

$8.00

Blackberry Pecan

$8.00

Cranberry Chili Pecan

$10.00

Popcorn

Popcorn

$5.00Out of stock

pecan popcorn

$6.00Out of stock

Jerky

Jerky

$8.00Out of stock

holiday

snowman hot chocolate

$15.00Out of stock

Chocolate Bomb

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Uncle Bob's BBQ is family owned and operated. Uncle Bob works our wood burning pit and cooks our BBQ low and slow like it is intended. We strive to have the best quality food, created by loving hands, while building relationships and keeping the integrity and values our family business was built upon.

Website

Location

20873 Eva St. G., Montgomery, TX 77356

Directions

