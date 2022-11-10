The Distillery - Victor
10 Square Drive
Victor, NY 14564
Popular Items
Shareables & Appetizers
*(10) Wings
served with your choice of ONE of our signature sauces (NO HALF SAUCES), celery and bleu cheese dressing
*(10) Grilled Wings
marinated & grilled
*Boneless Wings
lightly hand-breaded chicken breast chunks tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with bleu cheese dressing & celery
*Buffalo Chicken Dip
housemade with baked chicken, cream cheese, buffalo sauce, crumbled bleu cheese, fresh corn tortilla chips
*Buffalo Chicken Tenders
tossed in your choice of one of our signature sauces, served with fries, bleu cheese dressing & celery
*Buffalo Fry'd Broccoli
battered broccoli florets fry’d golden, tossed in buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, celery
*Chicken Tenders
hand-breaded buttermilk fry’d chicken tenders, served with fries and your choice of bbq sauce or brewpub mustard
*Crispy Green Beans
battered green beans fry’d crispy golden, served with spicy ranch
*Frickles
buttermilk-battered dill pickle slices, spicy ranch
*Giant Pretzel
baked fresh, served with housemade queso, brown mustard
*Loaded Potato Skins
topped with cheddar cheese, bacon, served with sour cream
*Mozzarella Sticks
served with marinara sauce
*Quesadillas
flour tortillas, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, fire-roasted peppers and onions, sour cream, pico de gallo
*Spinach 'n Artichoke Dip
baby spinach, artichoke hearts, creamy cheese blend, pico de gallo, corn tortilla chips
Salads
*Chicken Caesar Salad
fresh salad greens, caesar dressing, grilled chicken, croutons and grated parmesan
*Chicken Cobb Salad
salad greens, cajun-spiced grilled chicken, pico de gallo, bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, egg, guacamole, balsamic vinaigrette
*Chicken Greek Salad
grilled chicken, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, banana pepper, garbanzo beans, fresh salad greens, red wine vinaigrette
*Caesar Salad
fresh salad greens, caesar dressing, croutons and grated parmesan
*Greek Salad
fresh salad greens, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, banana pepper, garbanzo beans, red wine herb vinaigrette
Hand-Crafted Sandwiches
*Blackened Chicken Sandwich
bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, spicy aioli, toasted brioche roll
*Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
hand-breaded chicken breast cooked golden crisp, buffalo sauce, toasted brioche roll, lettuce, tomato, red onion & topped with bleu cheese dressing sub grilled chicken at no additional charge
*Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap
grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese & bleu cheese dressing, wheat wrap
*Philly Cheesesteak
grilled thinly sliced usda choice grass-fed sirloin steak, peppers, onions, sautéed mushrooms, mozzarella, toasted sub roll / sub chicken at no additional charge
*Reuben
corned beef brisket slow-cooked on premise, freshly sliced, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, swiss cheese, grilled marble rye
Burgers
*Bacon Cheddar-Burger
aged cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion
*Guacamole Bacon Burger
swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, guacamole
*Guinness Bacon Swiss Burger
our “G” sauce, swiss cheese, bacon, grilled onions
*Impossible Burger
100% plant-based burger, lettuce, tomato, red onion, spicy aioli
*Swiss Mushroom Burger
swiss cheese, sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and red onion
*Burger
Bowls
*Burrito Bowl
grilled cajun-spiced chicken, red & brown rice, quinoa, black beans, roasted corn & peppers, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, cilantro, corn tortilla chips
*Gyros Bowl
grilled marinated chicken over rice pilaf with feta, salad greens, red onion, tomato, cucumber, kalamata olive, red wine vinaigrette, grilled naan bread and tzatziki
Pizza
*Buffalo Chicken Pizza
grilled buffalo-sauced chicken, crumbled bleu cheese, mozzarella, housemade bleu cheese dressing, celery
*Charred Pepperoni Pizza
tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni
*Mediterranean Pizza
olive oil, garlic, mozzarella, grilled chicken, tomatoes, onions, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, baby arugula
Pasta
*Blackened Chicken Alfredo
grilled cajun-spiced chicken, sautéed mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, linguini, alfredo sauce, grated parmesan
*Skillet Baked Mac 'n Cheese
housemade mac ‘n cheese baked gratinée add grilled chicken +5
*Mediterranean Chicken Pasta
linguini, olive oil, wine, garlic, feta, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, banana peppers, grilled chicken, kalamata olives
Off The Grill
*Street Tacos
grilled cajun-spiced chicken, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo, spicy aioli, cotija cheese, cilantro, lime, black beans & rice, choice of flour or corn tortillas
*Chicken Spiedie
grilled marinated chicken skewer, rice pilaf, salad greens, feta, red onion, tomato, cucumber, kalamata olive, red wine vinaigrette, tzatziki, grilled naan bread / add an additional skewer +5
Sideline Choices
Desserts
*Dreaming of Chocolate Cake
A generous layer of Belgian white chocolate mousse between two layers of dark chocolate sponge cake topped with chocolate ganache, you won't believe it's gluten free!
*Big Apple Crisp A La Mode
If apple pie is your indulgence, this is hedonism. Ginger'd and cinnamon'd laced with fresh granny smith apples, caramelized and skillet-baked. Topped with vanilla ice cream.
*Still's Amazing Chocolate Chunk Skillet Cookie
Giant morsels of milk chocolate and pretzel balls woven together in a light, buttery cookie dough. Topped with vanilla ice cream.
Alcoholic Beverages (Must be 21 to Purchase)
Bud Light Bottle
ABV 4.2%
Coors Light Bottle
ABV 4.2%
Corona Bottle
ABV 4.6%
Corona Light Bottle
ABV 4.1%
Heineken Bottle
ABV 5%
Labatt Blue Can
ABV 5%
Labatt Blue Light Can
ABV 4%
Michelob Ultra Bottle
ABV 4.2%
Genny Cream Ale Can
16oz can ABV 5.1%
Genny Light Can
16oz can ABV 3.6%
White Claw Black Cherry Can
ABV 5%
White Claw Mango Can
ABV 5%
Heineken 6 Pack
Corona 6 Pack
Bud Light 6 Pack
Coors Light 6 Pack
Michelob Ultra 6 Pack
White Claw Mango 6 Pack
White Claw Black Cherry 6 Pack
Genny Cream Ale 6 Pack
Genny Light 6 Pack
Angry Orchard Cider Growler
5% ABV A crisp and refreshing cider, its fresh apple aroma and slightly sweet, ripe apple flavor make it hard to resist.
Blue Moon Belgian White Growler
ABV 5.4% light and cloudy with a subtle orange finish
Distillery's Scotch Ale Growler
ABV 5.7% deep copper color, malty with a balanced hop profile
Ellicottville Blueberry Growler
4.85% ABV light golden brew that starts out with Canadian 2 row barley, White wheat, and noble German Hops. just the right amount of blueberry to give a great flavor and aroma
Sloop Juice Bomb Growler
6.5% ABV low bitterness and late hopping showcase the citrusy, juicy notes of American hops. A blast of tropical aroma is followed by a resiny and balanced flavor
Stella Artois Growler
ABV 5% light golden color, clean & crisp flavor
Still's IPA Growler
ABV 5.8% classic east coast IPA with an approachable medium bite and crisp clean finish!
Big Ditch Hayburner Growler
7.2% ABV Hayburner is a luscious and citrusy IPA, with primary notes of orange, melon, grapefruit, and a slightly earthy finish
Extras
Beverages
Apple Juice
3.0
Cherry Berry Lemonade
Chocolate Milk
Cranberry Juice
Diet Pepsi
Ginger Ale
Gosling's Ginger Beer
Grapefruit Juice
Lemonade
Milk
Orange Juice
Pepsi
Pineapple Juice
Pomegranate Lemonade
Raspberry Iced Tea
Red Bull
Root Beer Float
Roy Rogers
Saranac Orange Cream
Saranac Root Beer
Shirley Temple
Sierra Mist
Strawberry Lemonade
Sugar Free Red Bull
Tonic Water
Tropical Twister
Unsweetened Iced Tea
Vanilla Milkshake
Chocolate Milkshake
Strawberry Milkshake
Raspberry Milkshake
Appetizers & Snacks
C-20 Boneless Wings
lightly hand-breaded chicken breast chunks tossed in our famous buffalo wing sauce and served with bleu cheese dressing & celery distillery’s award-winning fry’d or grilled wings, with choice sauce, served with celery sticks and housemade bleu cheese
C-20 Buffalo Tenders
tossed in your choice of any one of our signature sauces, housemade bleu cheese dressing, celery
C-20 Chicken Tenders
hand-breaded buttermilk fry’d chicken tenders, served with bbq sauce and brewpub mustard sauce
C-20 Mozzarella Sticks
crunchy outside, gooey cheese inside, served with marinara sauce
C-40 Boneless Wings
lightly hand-breaded chicken breast chunks tossed in our famous buffalo wing sauce and served with bleu cheese dressing & celery
C-40 Buffalo Tenders
tossed in your choice of any one of our signature sauces, housemade bleu cheese dressing, celery
C-40 Chicken Tenders
fresh, hand-breaded buttermilk fry’d chicken tenders, served with bbq sauce and brewpub mustard sauce
C-40 Jumbo Fresh Wings
the distillery’s award-winning fry’d or grilled wings, with choice sauce, served with celery sticks and housemade bleu cheese
C-40 Mozzarella Sticks
crunchy outside, gooey cheese inside, served with marinara sauce
C-80 Jumbo Fresh Wings
the distillery’s award-winning fry’d or grilled wings, with choice sauce, served with celery sticks and housemade bleu cheese
C-Buffalo Chicken Dip
with baked chicken, cream cheese, buffalo sauce, crumbled bleu cheese, and corn tortilla chips / Serves 10.
C-Quesadillas
flour tortillas, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, fire-roasted peppers and onions, sour cream, pico de gallo / Serves 10
C-Guacamole & Salsa
fresh guacamole & pico de gallo with fresh corn tortilla chips / Serves 10
C-Spinach 'n Artichoke Dip
baby spinach, artichoke hearts, creamy cheese blend, pico de gallo, served with corn tortilla chips / Serves 10
Salads
C-Caesar Salad
heaps of fresh crisp salad greens, seasoned croutons served with our creamy asiago caesar dressing and grated parmesan cheese
C-Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken
heaps of fresh crisp salad greens, seasoned croutons served with our creamy asiago caesar dressing and grated parmesan cheese and grilled chicken
C-Fresh Vegetables
fresh vegetables including - tomatoes, broccoli florets, celery sticks, cucumber slices, green peppers, served with our housemade ranch dressing / Serves 10
C-Greek Salad
fresh crisp salad greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta cheese, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, garbanzo beans, banana peppers, served with red wine herb vinaigrette
C-Greek Salad with Grilled Chicken
fresh crisp salad greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, feta cheese, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, garbanzo beans, banana peppers, served with red wine vinaigrette
C-House Salad
fresh cool crisp salad greens, tomatoes, red onions, garbanzo beans, cucumbers, seasoned croutons and choice of dressing
C-House Salad with Grilled Chicken
fresh cool crisp salad greens, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, seasoned croutons and choice of dressing
Entrees
C-Baked Mac 'n Cheese
housemade mac ‘n cheese baked gratinée, toasted garlic cheese bread / Serves 10
C-Baked Riggies
fresh cooked rigatoni with our housemade marinara sauce, oven-baked with mozzarella cheese, toasted garlic cheese bread / Serves 10
C-Blackened Chicken Alfredo
linguini, cajun-spiced chicken, sautéed mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, alfredo sauce, grated parmesan, served with toasted garlic cheese bread / Serves 10
C-Chicken Spiedie
grilled marinated chicken skewer, rice pilaf, greek salad greens, tzatziki, grilled naan whole grain bread / Serves 10
C-Linguini Marinara
fresh cooked linguini with our housemade marinara sauce, toasted garlic cheese bread / Serves 10
C-Mediterranean Chicken Pasta
linguini, olive oil, wine, garlic, feta, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, banana peppers, grilled chicken, kalamata olives, served with toasted garlic cheese bread
Desserts
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
10 Square Drive, Victor, NY 14564