Fire on Main 11 West Main Street
11 West Main Street
Victor, NY 14564
Food
Appetizers
Fried Mozzarella
Fried mozzarella with house red sause
Grilled Shrimp
Grilled shrimp, ancient grains, pesto, truffle oil
Dominick's Fried Calamari
Calamari, banana peppers, garlic, lemon, Calabrian chili aioli
Jumbo Roaster Wings
Served with bleu cheese and celery
Charcuterie Plate
Chef's selection of meats, cheeses, and olives
Brick Oven Bread
warm brick oven baked bread with house oil dipping sauce
Brick Oven Meatballs
House made jumbo meatballs with red sauce, topped with mozzarella and a crostini
Pizza
Margarita Pizza
Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil and parmesan
Bruschetta Pizza
Fresh tomato, basil, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze
Pesto Pizza
Roasted peppers, artichockes, mozzarella and parmesan
Rocco Pizza
Italian meats, red sauce, mozzarella and parmesan
Paisano Pizza
Red sauce, cup and char pepperoni and mozzarella
Fungi Pizza
Red sauce, mushroom, mozzarella, and parmesan
Meatball Pizza
Red sauce, sliced meatballs, and mozzarella
Bianco Pizza
Garlic sauce, rappi, purple onion, and mozzarella
Cheese Pizza
Soups & Salads
Fire Roasted Onion Soup
Baked with crostini and provolone
Italian White Bean
Chicken stock, rappi, sausage, and white bean
Italian Chopped
Greens, ancient grains, asiago, italian meats, roasted peppers, tomato, cucumbesr, purple onion, house vinaigrette
Wedge
Iceberg, bacon, tomato, cucumber, purple onion, gorgonzola, ranch and balsamic glaze
Small Caesar
Romaine, asiago, croutons, optional anchovies
Large Caesar
Romaine, asiago, croutons, optional anchovies
Small Mixed Green
Greens, cucumber, purple onion, crouton
Large Mixed Green
Greens, cucumber, purple onion, crouton
Pizza Salad
Garlic white pizza topped iwth a classic caesar
Handhelds
Sammy's Hot
Italian meats, calabrian chili pepper salad, roasted peppers, aged provolone, honey drizzle, on Italian loaf
Cotoletta
Breaded chicken, red sauce, melted mozzarella on Italian loaf
Meatball Sandwich
Red sauce, mozzarella baked on Italian loaf
House Roasted Pork
Rappi, roasted peppers, provolone, Calabrese aioli on Italian loaf
Classic Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onion
Bleu Devil Burger
Calabrian chili pepper spread, bleu cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion
Entrees
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken cutlets red sauce and mozzarella
Shrimp Scampi
Sauteed jumbo shrimp, garlic sauce, lemon, chives over spagetti
Brick Oven Mac & Cheese
Penne al Forno
Penne and red sauce choice of meat
Alfredo
Penne with grilled chicken and broccoli
Pasta Dinner
Pasta with choice of meat
Dessert
Kids
Sides
Side of Broccoli
Large Red Sauce
Small Red Sauce
Large Alfredo Sauce
Small Alfredo Sauce
Side Meatball
Side Sausage Link
Basket of Chips
Basket of Fries
Side of pasta
Side of Pesto
Side of House Dipping Oil
Ancient Grain Salad
Side Buffalo Wing Sauce
Side of Calabrian Wing Sauce
Side of Dressing
Cheese: Crumbly Bleu
Specials
Happy Hour Food
Beverages
Vodka
Whiskey
Scotch/Bourbon
Liqueurs/Cordials
Cocktails
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Coffee Drink
Cosmopolitan
Dark 'N Stormy
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Margarita
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Rusty Nail
White Russian
Cherry Negroni
Irish Italian Cocoa
Irish Italian Coffee
Main St Mule
McGhans Bloody Maria
McGhans Bloody Mary
Prosecco Limoncello Sparkler
Raspberry Cosmo
Bottled Beer
Angry orchard
Blue Light
Blue moon
Bud Light
Budweiser
Coors Light
Corona
Damn Beer
Dog fish 60 minute IPA
Heineken
Heineken 0.0
Ithaca flower power IPA
Michelob ultra
Miller Light
Modelo especial
Peroni Bottle
Sam Adams Bottle
Stella Artois
Canned Beer
Red Wine
White Wine
Soda
N/A Beverages
HH Liquor
HH Draft Beer
HH Bottled Beer
Angry Orchard HH
Blue Light Bottle HH
Blue Moon HH
Bud Light HH
Budweiser HH
Coors Light HH
Corona HH
Dogfish IPA HH
Fresca Vodka Seltzer HH
Genny Light HH
Guinness HH
Heineken 00 NA HH
Heineken HH
High Noon Vodka Seltzer HH
Ithaca Flower Power HH
Michelob Ultra HH
Miller Lite HH
Modelo HH
PBR HH
Peroni Bottle HH
Sam Adams Bottle HH
Sierra Hazy IPA HH
Stella HH
Utica Club HH
White Claw Seltzer HH
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
11 West Main Street, Victor, NY 14564