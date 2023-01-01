Main picView gallery

Fire on Main 11 West Main Street

11 West Main Street

Victor, NY 14564

Food

Appetizers

Fried Mozzarella

$11.00

Fried mozzarella with house red sause

Grilled Shrimp

$16.00

Grilled shrimp, ancient grains, pesto, truffle oil

Dominick's Fried Calamari

$18.00

Calamari, banana peppers, garlic, lemon, Calabrian chili aioli

Jumbo Roaster Wings

$18.00

Served with bleu cheese and celery

Charcuterie Plate

$18.00

Chef's selection of meats, cheeses, and olives

Brick Oven Bread

$10.00

warm brick oven baked bread with house oil dipping sauce

Brick Oven Meatballs

$12.00

House made jumbo meatballs with red sauce, topped with mozzarella and a crostini

Pizza

Margarita Pizza

$15.00

Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, basil and parmesan

Bruschetta Pizza

$16.00

Fresh tomato, basil, olive oil, fresh mozzarella, balsamic glaze

Pesto Pizza

$16.00

Roasted peppers, artichockes, mozzarella and parmesan

Rocco Pizza

$17.00

Italian meats, red sauce, mozzarella and parmesan

Paisano Pizza

$16.00

Red sauce, cup and char pepperoni and mozzarella

Fungi Pizza

$16.00

Red sauce, mushroom, mozzarella, and parmesan

Meatball Pizza

$17.00

Red sauce, sliced meatballs, and mozzarella

Bianco Pizza

$16.00

Garlic sauce, rappi, purple onion, and mozzarella

Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Soups & Salads

Fire Roasted Onion Soup

$8.00

Baked with crostini and provolone

Italian White Bean

$5.00

Chicken stock, rappi, sausage, and white bean

Italian Chopped

$16.00

Greens, ancient grains, asiago, italian meats, roasted peppers, tomato, cucumbesr, purple onion, house vinaigrette

Wedge

$15.00

Iceberg, bacon, tomato, cucumber, purple onion, gorgonzola, ranch and balsamic glaze

Small Caesar

$8.00

Romaine, asiago, croutons, optional anchovies

Large Caesar

$13.00

Romaine, asiago, croutons, optional anchovies

Small Mixed Green

$7.00

Greens, cucumber, purple onion, crouton

Large Mixed Green

$12.00

Greens, cucumber, purple onion, crouton

Pizza Salad

$17.00

Garlic white pizza topped iwth a classic caesar

Handhelds

Sammy's Hot

$15.00

Italian meats, calabrian chili pepper salad, roasted peppers, aged provolone, honey drizzle, on Italian loaf

Cotoletta

$16.00

Breaded chicken, red sauce, melted mozzarella on Italian loaf

Meatball Sandwich

$16.00

Red sauce, mozzarella baked on Italian loaf

House Roasted Pork

$15.00

Rappi, roasted peppers, provolone, Calabrese aioli on Italian loaf

Classic Burger

$16.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion

Bleu Devil Burger

$17.00

Calabrian chili pepper spread, bleu cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and onion

Entrees

Chicken Parmesan

$19.00

Breaded chicken cutlets red sauce and mozzarella

Shrimp Scampi

$20.00

Sauteed jumbo shrimp, garlic sauce, lemon, chives over spagetti

Brick Oven Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Brick Oven Mac & Cheese

Penne al Forno

$16.00

Penne and red sauce choice of meat

Alfredo

$18.00

Penne with grilled chicken and broccoli

Pasta Dinner

$18.00

Pasta with choice of meat

Dessert

Cannoli

$4.00

Vanilla Creme Brulee

$9.00Out of stock

Spumoni Bomba

$8.00

Plate Charge

$1.00

Cookie

$4.50

Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie

$5.95

Kids

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Fingers and Fries

Kids Pasta with meatball

$8.00

Pasta with meatball

Kids 6" Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Kids Pizza

Sides

Side of Broccoli

$5.00

Large Red Sauce

$4.00

Small Red Sauce

$2.00

Large Alfredo Sauce

$4.00

Small Alfredo Sauce

$2.00

Side Meatball

$4.00

Side Sausage Link

$4.00

Basket of Chips

$5.00

Basket of Fries

$6.00

Side of pasta

$5.00

Side of Pesto

$3.00

Side of House Dipping Oil

$4.00

Ancient Grain Salad

$5.00

Side Buffalo Wing Sauce

$2.00

Side of Calabrian Wing Sauce

$2.00

Side of Dressing

$1.00

Cheese: Crumbly Bleu

$1.50

Specials

Pizza Special

$16.00

Happy Hour Food

HH Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Beverages

Vodka

Well Vodka

$6.00

Absolut

$7.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Stoli

$7.00

Stoli Ras

$7.00

Titos

$7.00

Citrus New Amsterdam

$7.00

Stoli Orange

$7.00

Reyka

$8.50

Gin

Well Gin

$6.00

Bombay Sapphire

$8.50

Boodles

$7.50

Hendricks

$8.50

Tanqueray

$8.00

Rum

Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Goslings

$7.50

Malibu

$6.50

Mount Gay

$8.50

Tequila

Well Tequila

$6.00

Patron

$9.00

Milagro

$8.50

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Black Velvet

$7.00

Crown Royal

$8.50

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Makers Mark

$8.50

Seagrams 7

$7.00

VO

$7.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Chivas Regal

$8.50

Dewars

$7.50

Glenfiddich

$8.50

Iron Smoke

$8.50

Jim Beam

$7.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.50

Tullamore Dew

$7.50

Well Bourbon

$6.00

Well Scotch

$6.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto Di Saronno

$8.00

Baileys

$8.00

Campari

$7.00

Cointreau

$8.50

Drambuie

$8.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Galiano

$7.50

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Limoncello

$7.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$6.00

Sambucca

$7.50

Sambucca Black

$7.00

Tia Maria

$7.00

Well Amaretto

$6.00

Cocktails

Black Russian

$9.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Coffee Drink

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Madras

$7.00

Margarita

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Negroni

$10.00

Rusty Nail

$10.00

White Russian

$9.00

Cherry Negroni

$12.00

Irish Italian Cocoa

$12.00

Irish Italian Coffee

$12.00

Main St Mule

$12.00

McGhans Bloody Maria

$12.00

McGhans Bloody Mary

$12.00

Prosecco Limoncello Sparkler

$13.00

Raspberry Cosmo

$12.00

Draft Beer

Peroni

$6.50+

Labatt blue light

$5.00+

Sam seasonal

$6.50+

Young lion IPA

$6.50+

Bottled Beer

Angry orchard

$5.50

Blue Light

$4.00

Blue moon

$5.50

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.50

Damn Beer

$5.50

Dog fish 60 minute IPA

$6.00

Heineken

$5.50

Heineken 0.0

$5.50

Ithaca flower power IPA

$6.00

Michelob ultra

$4.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Modelo especial

$5.50

Peroni Bottle

$5.50

Sam Adams Bottle

$5.50

Stella Artois

$5.50

Canned Beer

Fresca Vodka Seltzer

$7.00

Genny Light

$3.50

Guiness

$6.00

High Noon

$6.00

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.50

Sierra Hazy Little Thing IPA

$6.00

Utica Club

$3.50

White Claw Seltzer

$7.00

Red Wine

House Cabernet

$6.00

Rainstorm Pinot Noir

$11.00+

Sterling Merlot

$8.00+

Malbec

$8.00+

Orin Swift Red Blend

$11.00+

Banfi Chianti Superiore

$9.00+

Antica Red Blend

$9.00+

Louis Martini Cabernet

$10.00+

Cartlidge & Brown Cabernet

$8.00+

Corkage Fee

$18.00

Feature Red

$7.00+

White Wine

House Chardonnay

$6.00

Dr. Frank Riesling

$8.50+

Capasaldo Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Matua Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00+

Clos du Bois light oak

$9.00+

Hess Shirtail Chardonnay

$9.00+

Corkage Fee

$18.00

Feature White

$7.00+

Rose Wine

Moscato

$9.00

Prosecco

$9.00

Banfi Rosa Regale

$9.00

Corkage Fee

$18.00

Soda

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Saranac Root Beer

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

N/A Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Main St Mocktail

$6.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pelligrino

$3.50

Tea

$3.00

Tonic

$3.50

Virgin Mary

$6.00

HH Liquor

Bourbon HH

$4.00

Gin HH

$4.00

Rum HH

$4.00

Scotch HH

$4.00

Tequila HH

$4.00

Vodka HH

$4.00

Whiskey HH

$4.00

HH Draft Beer

Blue Light Draft HH

$4.00

Peroni Draft HH

$5.50

Sam Adams Draft HH

$5.50

Young Lion IPA Draft HH

$5.50

HH Bottled Beer

Angry Orchard HH

$4.50

Blue Light Bottle HH

$3.00

Blue Moon HH

$4.50

Bud Light HH

$3.00

Budweiser HH

$3.00

Coors Light HH

$3.00

Corona HH

$4.50

Dogfish IPA HH

$5.00

Fresca Vodka Seltzer HH

$6.00

Genny Light HH

$2.50

Guinness HH

$5.00

Heineken 00 NA HH

$4.50

Heineken HH

$4.50

High Noon Vodka Seltzer HH

$5.00

Ithaca Flower Power HH

$5.00

Michelob Ultra HH

$3.00

Miller Lite HH

$3.00

Modelo HH

$4.50

PBR HH

$2.50

Peroni Bottle HH

$4.50

Sam Adams Bottle HH

$4.50

Sierra Hazy IPA HH

$5.00

Stella HH

$4.50

Utica Club HH

$2.50

White Claw Seltzer HH

$6.00

HH Wine

Red Wine HH

$5.00

White Wine HH

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11 West Main Street, Victor, NY 14564

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

