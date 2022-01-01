The Fish
309 Gray St, Suite 107
Houston, TX 77002
Popular Items
Soups & Salads
Clear Mushroom Soup
house broth, mushrooms, green onion
Combination Udon Noodle Soup
beef, chicken, vegetable, and shrimp tempura on the side
Blue Crab corn soup
sweet corn, egg drop, wakame, mushroom, tofu, blue crab, scallions
Cucumber Salad
kanikama, octopus, sunomo dressing
House Salad
mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, carrots, wonton chips, cheese, miso dressing
Miso Soup
seaweed, tofu, mushrooms, scallions
Seaweed Salad
sweet sesame dressing
Cool Starts
Eighth Wonder
seafood tower with spicy rice, avocado, spicy tuna, snow crab, chopped scallops, habanero masago, wasabi tobiko, wonton chips
Japanese Crudo
6 pcs Japanese snapper, citrus sauce, cranberry gel, fresh herbs, yuzu tobiko
Midtown Tataki
8 pcs pepper tuna, avocado, tonkatsu sesame paste, sweet and spicy togarashi sauce, shredded tomatoes, daikon
Truffle Tuna
6 pcs big eye tuna, truffle citrus oil, yuzu tobiko, garlic chips
Tuna Tartare
big eye tuna, pico de gallo, wasabi aioli, masago, wonton chips
Yellowtail Jalapeno
6 pcs thinly sliced yellowtail, ponzu, fresh jalapeño, cilantro
Small Plates
BBQ Short Ribs
marinated in garlic soy with honey, onion, sizzling iron skillet
Beef Fried Rice
Beef Ribeye Rolls
ribeye with avocado, cilantro, and lime zest inside, teriyaki sauce
Blue Crab Fried Rice
jumbo lump crab, scallions, garlic, egg, spicy cod roe
Brussel Sprouts
sweet chili oil
Buffalo Chicken Wontons
shredded chicken, cheddar, buffalo sauce, fried, creamy house sauce
Calamari
fried, japanese seasoning, spicy house sauce
Chicken Fried Rice
Chicken Karaage
fried poppers, five spice, garlic, basil, fish sauce, pickled sweet cabbage
Chicken Wings (6)
spicy, dry rubbed crispy wings, wasabi ranch
Combo Fried Rice
Dynamite Shrimp
tempura shrimp, spicy creamy caviar sauce
Edamame
steamed soybean, kosher salt
Grilled Vegetables
Jalapeno Scallops
pan seared, jalapeño garlic sauce
Lobster Crab Puffs
lobster, kanikama, cream cheese, tempura fried
Miso Cod
48 hour marinated miso cod
Pork Gyoza
dumplings fried or pan seared
Shishito Peppers
grilled sweet peppers, black pepper soy, kosher salt
Shrimp Fried Rice
4 Pc Shrimp Tempura
Spicy Edamame
sautéed soybean, chili oil, garlic, shallots, five spice
Tempura Vegetables
Truffle Fries
truffle oil, kosher salt, togarashi
Vegetable Fried Rice
White Rice
White Rice (Sushi)
Entrees
Firecracker Chicken
crispy chicken strips sautéed with mushrooms, bell peppers, garlic, sweet and spicy glaze, vegetable tempura, rice
Grilled Salmon Entree
glazed salmon, pepper soy, arugula salad, green bean tempura
Gyu Filet Mignon
8oz Filet, miso soy glaze, crispy shallots, crispy prawns, Brussel sprouts
Katsu Curry
chicken or pork katsu (fried) with house curry, steamed rice, vegetable tempura
Kobe Burger
American Kobe beef, provolone cheese, sautéed mushrooms, mixed greens, truffle fries (add egg 1)
Korean Steak & Eggs
bbq short ribs, kimchi fried rice, fried egg, field greens, yuzu vinaigrette
Ohana Poke Bowl
marinated salmon in traditional poke sauce, avocado, spicy kanikama, seaweed salad, masago, furikake (sub marinated tuna 2)
Rocket Combo
bbq short ribs, dynamite shrimp, blue crab fried rice
Yaki Udon
Stir fried Udon noodles, soy, napa cabbage, onion, bell pepper, shallots, garlic, snow peas, mushrooms and cilantro with Ribeye steak on top
Dessert
Nigiri
Albacore Nigiri
One piece
Amberjack Nigiri
One piece
Chopped Scallop Nigiri
One piece
Escolar Nigiri
One piece
Fatty Tuna Nigiri
One piece
Freshwater Eel Nigiri
One piece
Ikura Nigiri
One piece
Japanese Snapper Nigiri
One piece
Kanikama
Mackerel Nigiri
One piece
Masago
Ocean Trout Nigiri
One piece
Octopus Nigiri
One piece
Ora King Salmon Nigiri
One piece
Pepper Tuna Nigiri
One piece
Salmon Belly Nigiri
One piece
Salmon Nigiri
One piece
Sea Urchin Nigiri
One piece
Shrimp Nigiri
One piece
Smoked Salmon Nigiri
One piece
Snowcrab Nigiri
One piece
Sous Vide Kobe Nigiri
One piece
Squid Nigiri
One piece
Stripe Bass Nigiri
One piece
Sweet Shrimp Nigiri
One piece
Tuna Nigiri
One piece
Wasabi Tobiko
Whole Scallop Nigiri
One piece
Yellowtail Nigiri
One piece
Yuzu Tobiko
Japanese Uni
Sashimi
Albacore Sashimi
Five pieces
Amberjack Sashimi
Five pieces
Escolar Sashimi
Five pieces
Fatty Tuna Sashimi
Five pieces
Freshwater Eel Sashimi
Five pieces
Japanese Snapper Sashimi
Five pieces
Mackerel Sashimi
Five pieces
Ocean Trout Sashimi
Five pieces
Octopus Sashimi
Five pieces
Ora King Salmon Sashimi
Five pieces
Pepper Tuna Sashimi
Five pieces
Salmon Belly Sashimi
Five pieces
Salmon Sashimi
Five pieces
Sea Urchin Sashimi
Five pieces
Shrimp Sashimi
Five pieces
Smoked Salmon Sashimi
Five pieces
Snowcrab Sashimi
Five pieces
Squid Sashimi
Five pieces
Stripe Bass Sashimi
Five pieces
Sweet Shrimp Sashimi
Five pieces
Tuna Sashimi
Five pieces
Whole Scallop Sashimi
Five pieces
Yellowtail Sashimi
Five pieces
Rolls
Avocado Roll
California Roll
kanikama, cucumber, avocado
California Snowcrab Roll
snowcrabmix, cucumber, avocado
Cucumber Roll
Philly Roll
smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado
Salmon Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
cucumber, yamagobo
Scallop Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
masago, cucumber, aioli
Spicy Salmon Roll
cucumber, spicy sauce
Spicy Tuna Roll
cucumber, spicy sauce
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
cucumber, spicy sauce
Spider Roll
fried softshell crab, masago, cucumber, aioli
Tiger Eye Roll
smoked salmon, cream cheese, jalapeño, masago
Tuna Roll
Unagi Roll
Vegetable Roll
cucumber, avocado, yamagobo, kampyo
Yellowtail Roll
Handrolls
California Handroll
kanikama, cucumber, avocado
California Snowcrab Handroll
snowcrabmix, cucumber, avocado
Philly Handroll
smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado
Salmon Handroll
Salmon Skin Handroll
cucumber, yamagobo
Scallop Handroll
Shrimp Tempura Handroll
masago, cucumber, aioli
Spicy Salmon Handroll
cucumber, spicy sauce
Spicy Tuna Handroll
cucumber, spicy sauce
Spicy Yellowtail Handroll
cucumber, spicy sauce
Spider Handroll
fried softshell crab, masago, cucumber, aioli
Tiger Eye Handroll
smoked salmon, cream cheese, jalapeño, masago
Tuna Handroll
Unagi Handroll
Vegetable Handroll
cucumber, avocado, yamagobo, kampyo
Yellowtail Handroll
Specialty Rolls
Black Widow
salmon and avocado, tempura fried, topped with spicy kanikama mix, spicy aioli, black tobiko, unagi sauce
Blazing Tuna
smoked salmon, softshell crab, cream cheese, jalapeño, topped with spicy tuna, avocado, wasabi tobiko, sauce trio, spicy aioli
Fiery
yellowtail, cilantro, topped with habanero masago, and side of citrus oil
Godzilla
kanikama, avocado, topped with salmon, jalapeño, onion, cilantro, citrus green tabasco
Lickity Split
spicy tuna, soft shell crawfish, cucumber, sprouts, topped with yellowtail, salmon, tuna, avocado, sauce trio, Japanese aioli
Lobster
lobster katsu, avocado, cream cheese, baked and topped with kanikama, wasabi aioli, spicy house sauce
Louisiana
spicy kanikama mix, shrimp, topped with avocado, softshell crawfish, sauce trio, spicy aioli, green onion
Midtown
salmon, cilantro, snow crab, jalapeño, onion, topped with avocado, baked chopped scallops, sriracha, house marinade, candied garlic
Millenium
spicy tuna, cucumber, topped with avocado, pepper tuna, ponzu sesame sauce
Nando
spicy tuna, salmon, yellowtail, topped with seared white fish, masago, green onion, spicy citrus miso
Phili Squared
shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, topped with seared smoked salmon, sauce trio, spicy aioli
Poseidon
peppered tuna, soft shell crab, cucumber, topped with smoked salmon, spicy kanikama, shrimp, and scallop mix, masago
Shaggy Dog Roll
Shoi
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, masago, avocado, tempura fried, topped with house trio sauce, Japanese aioli
Shoi 2.0
shrimp tempura, spicy aioli, topped with avocado, seared albacore tuna, tempura crunch, ponzu, yuzu honey
Shrimp O' Licious
Shrimp tempura, spicy aioli, topped with avocado, seared albacore tuna, tempura crunch, ponzu, yuzu honey
Spicy Bomb
spicy tuna, jalapeño and kanikama in soy paper, tempura fried, topped with avocado, spicy salmon, unagi sauce, wasabi aioli
Spicy Mama
spicy kanikama mix, topped with avocado, softshell crab katsu, green onion, sauce trio with spicy aioli
Spiro
spicy tuna, cucumber, topped with salmon, avocado, house spicy sauce
Surf and Turf
lobster katsu, avocado, topped with Kobe beef, green onion, and side of basil ponzu and black pepper sauce
The Arata Roll
Yellowtail, cucumber inside topped with salmon, lemon
The Fish
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, cucumber, topped with avocado, strawberry, candied jalapeño, strawberry, truffle plum aioli
Vegan Roll
tofu, kampyo, avocado, cucumber, mix greens, cabbage, seaweed salad and blackberries inside, topped with avocado, mango, strawberry and peanut crumble
Volcano
snow crab, smoked salmon, topped with scallops, green onion, spicy house sauce, togarashi, ponzu, caviar aioli, baked, on fire
Zumo Roll
kanikama, ebi, jalapeno and cream cheesebreaded and avocado inside, topped with smoked salmon, unagi sauce, sriracha, wasabi aioli and green onion
M & M Roll
Cocktails
Berry Licious Ginger
Craft Sangria
Seasonally Crafted. Inquire within for our latest edition.
Cucumber Martini
Cucumber Spritz
Effin cucumber, Deep Eddy Lemon, agave nectar, lemon, muddled cucumber, ice block, spiced rim
For Coconut Sake
Titos, nigori, pineapple, coconut, ginger, orange zest.
House Margarita
House Old Fashioned
Lychee Tini
Midtown Sunset
Espolon Blanco, house mango puree, lime, pineapple, topo chico
Pomegranate Reserve
Larceny Kentucky Bourbon, pomegranate nectar, agave, fresh lemon nectar, house-made iceball
Strawberry Basil Smash
The Gingerita
Sauza Gold, house-made ginger syrup, lime, cranberry-infused ice block
Yuzu Mango Martini
“Antidote”
Titos, orange, agave, lime, mint, house-made ice ball
The Sidecar
French 75
French Connection
Xo On Rock 40
Ranch Water
5 O'clock Martini
Prickly Pear
Orange Breeze
Party Drink
Sake
GLS Hakusuru Uyiko-E
300ml “Bride of the Fox”
330ml TyKu
720ml TyKu
720ml “Bride of the Fox”
BTL Gekkeikan
BTL Hana Apple
BTL Hana Lychee
BTL Hana Peach
BTL Horin
BTL Kirin Zan Classic
BTL Sho Chiku Bai Cream
BTL Sho Chiku Bai Silky
BTL Tozai Snow Maiden
BTL Yuki Strawberry
BTL Zipang Sparkling
Gekkeikan Black & Gold 720ml
Kirin Zan 720ml
Mio Sparkling 300ml
Shirakabe Gura 300ml
Sho Chiku Bai 300ml
Sho Chiku Bai “REI” 300ml
Wakatake 300ml
“Misty Bay” 300ml
“Pearls of Simplicity” 720ml
“Sword of the Sun” 720ml
Otokoyama Kitaoinaho 720ml
Rihaku "wandering poet" 720ml
Hakusuru Uyiko-E 720ml
Taka Noble arrow 720ml
Daimon Road to Osaka 720ml
