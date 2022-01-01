Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Fish

309 Gray St, Suite 107

Houston, TX 77002

Popular Items

Sweet Shrimp Nigiri
The Fish
Tuna Nigiri

Soups & Salads

Clear Mushroom Soup

$5.00

house broth, mushrooms, green onion

Combination Udon Noodle Soup

$17.00

beef, chicken, vegetable, and shrimp tempura on the side

Blue Crab corn soup

$10.00

sweet corn, egg drop, wakame, mushroom, tofu, blue crab, scallions

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$8.00

kanikama, octopus, sunomo dressing

House Salad

$8.00

mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, carrots, wonton chips, cheese, miso dressing

Miso Soup

$5.00

seaweed, tofu, mushrooms, scallions

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

sweet sesame dressing

Cool Starts

Eighth Wonder

$25.00

seafood tower with spicy rice, avocado, spicy tuna, snow crab, chopped scallops, habanero masago, wasabi tobiko, wonton chips

Japanese Crudo

$23.00

6 pcs Japanese snapper, citrus sauce, cranberry gel, fresh herbs, yuzu tobiko

Midtown Tataki

$26.00

8 pcs pepper tuna, avocado, tonkatsu sesame paste, sweet and spicy togarashi sauce, shredded tomatoes, daikon

Truffle Tuna

$22.00

6 pcs big eye tuna, truffle citrus oil, yuzu tobiko, garlic chips

Tuna Tartare

$19.00

big eye tuna, pico de gallo, wasabi aioli, masago, wonton chips

Yellowtail Jalapeno

$23.00

6 pcs thinly sliced yellowtail, ponzu, fresh jalapeño, cilantro

Small Plates

BBQ Short Ribs

$14.00

marinated in garlic soy with honey, onion, sizzling iron skillet

Beef Fried Rice

$15.00

Beef Ribeye Rolls

$14.00

ribeye with avocado, cilantro, and lime zest inside, teriyaki sauce

Blue Crab Fried Rice

$18.00

jumbo lump crab, scallions, garlic, egg, spicy cod roe

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

sweet chili oil

Buffalo Chicken Wontons

$8.00

shredded chicken, cheddar, buffalo sauce, fried, creamy house sauce

Calamari

$13.00

fried, japanese seasoning, spicy house sauce

Chicken Fried Rice

$15.00

Chicken Karaage

$8.00

fried poppers, five spice, garlic, basil, fish sauce, pickled sweet cabbage

Chicken Wings (6)

$13.00

spicy, dry rubbed crispy wings, wasabi ranch

Combo Fried Rice

$16.00

Dynamite Shrimp

$13.00

tempura shrimp, spicy creamy caviar sauce

Edamame

$6.00

steamed soybean, kosher salt

Grilled Vegetables

$8.00

Jalapeno Scallops

$12.00

pan seared, jalapeño garlic sauce

Lobster Crab Puffs

$12.00

lobster, kanikama, cream cheese, tempura fried

Miso Cod

$19.00

48 hour marinated miso cod

Pork Gyoza

$10.00

dumplings fried or pan seared

Shishito Peppers

$8.00

grilled sweet peppers, black pepper soy, kosher salt

Shrimp Fried Rice

$15.00

4 Pc Shrimp Tempura

$8.00

Spicy Edamame

$8.00

sautéed soybean, chili oil, garlic, shallots, five spice

Tempura Vegetables

$8.00

Truffle Fries

$7.00

truffle oil, kosher salt, togarashi

Vegetable Fried Rice

$12.00

White Rice

$2.00

White Rice (Sushi)

$2.00

Entrees

Firecracker Chicken

$18.00

crispy chicken strips sautéed with mushrooms, bell peppers, garlic, sweet and spicy glaze, vegetable tempura, rice

Grilled Salmon Entree

$19.00

glazed salmon, pepper soy, arugula salad, green bean tempura

Gyu Filet Mignon

$33.00

8oz Filet, miso soy glaze, crispy shallots, crispy prawns, Brussel sprouts

Katsu Curry

$19.00

chicken or pork katsu (fried) with house curry, steamed rice, vegetable tempura

Kobe Burger

$19.00

American Kobe beef, provolone cheese, sautéed mushrooms, mixed greens, truffle fries (add egg 1)

Korean Steak & Eggs

$25.00

bbq short ribs, kimchi fried rice, fried egg, field greens, yuzu vinaigrette

Ohana Poke Bowl

$19.00

marinated salmon in traditional poke sauce, avocado, spicy kanikama, seaweed salad, masago, furikake (sub marinated tuna 2)

Rocket Combo

$30.00

bbq short ribs, dynamite shrimp, blue crab fried rice

Yaki Udon

$23.00

Stir fried Udon noodles, soy, napa cabbage, onion, bell pepper, shallots, garlic, snow peas, mushrooms and cilantro with Ribeye steak on top

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Miso Soup and Dumplings

$8.99

Fried Shrimp

$8.99

Mini Cheeseburger

$8.99

Dessert

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Vanilla Chocolate Cheesecake

$10.00

Tempura Cheesecake

$10.00

Banana Tempura

$8.00

Mochi

$10.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Green Tea Ice Cream

$5.00

Sauce ADD

Spicy Ponzu

$0.75

Regular Ponzu

$0.75

Miso Dressing

$0.75

Sriracha

$0.75

Spicy Mayo

$0.75

Unagi Sauce

$0.75

Mama Sauce

$1.00

Nigiri

Albacore Nigiri

$3.00

One piece

Amberjack Nigiri

$5.00

One piece

Chopped Scallop Nigiri

$4.00

One piece

Escolar Nigiri

$3.00

One piece

Fatty Tuna Nigiri

$12.00

One piece

Freshwater Eel Nigiri

$4.00

One piece

Ikura Nigiri

$4.00

One piece

Japanese Snapper Nigiri

$4.00

One piece

Kanikama

$3.00

Mackerel Nigiri

$2.50

One piece

Masago

$3.00

Ocean Trout Nigiri

$5.00

One piece

Octopus Nigiri

$3.00

One piece

Ora King Salmon Nigiri

$5.00

One piece

Pepper Tuna Nigiri

$4.00

One piece

Salmon Belly Nigiri

$4.00

One piece

Salmon Nigiri

$3.00

One piece

Sea Urchin Nigiri

$12.00

One piece

Shrimp Nigiri

$3.00

One piece

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$3.00

One piece

Snowcrab Nigiri

$4.00

One piece

Sous Vide Kobe Nigiri

$9.00

One piece

Squid Nigiri

$3.00

One piece

Stripe Bass Nigiri

$3.00

One piece

Sweet Shrimp Nigiri

$8.00

One piece

Tuna Nigiri

$4.00

One piece

Wasabi Tobiko

$3.00

Whole Scallop Nigiri

$4.00

One piece

Yellowtail Nigiri

$4.00

One piece

Yuzu Tobiko

$3.00

Japanese Uni

$14.00

Sashimi

Albacore Sashimi

$18.00

Five pieces

Amberjack Sashimi

$25.00

Five pieces

Escolar Sashimi

$18.00

Five pieces

Fatty Tuna Sashimi

$60.00

Five pieces

Freshwater Eel Sashimi

$23.00

Five pieces

Japanese Snapper Sashimi

$23.00

Five pieces

Mackerel Sashimi

$15.00

Five pieces

Ocean Trout Sashimi

$25.00

Five pieces

Octopus Sashimi

$18.00

Five pieces

Ora King Salmon Sashimi

$25.00

Five pieces

Pepper Tuna Sashimi

$23.00

Five pieces

Salmon Belly Sashimi

$23.00

Five pieces

Salmon Sashimi

$18.00

Five pieces

Sea Urchin Sashimi

$60.00

Five pieces

Shrimp Sashimi

$15.00

Five pieces

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$18.00

Five pieces

Snowcrab Sashimi

$23.00

Five pieces

Squid Sashimi

$18.00

Five pieces

Stripe Bass Sashimi

$18.00

Five pieces

Sweet Shrimp Sashimi

$33.00

Five pieces

Tuna Sashimi

$23.00

Five pieces

Whole Scallop Sashimi

$23.00

Five pieces

Yellowtail Sashimi

$22.00

Five pieces

Rolls

Avocado Roll

$7.00

California Roll

$9.00

kanikama, cucumber, avocado

California Snowcrab Roll

$10.00

snowcrabmix, cucumber, avocado

Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Philly Roll

$10.00

smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado

Salmon Roll

$10.00

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.00

cucumber, yamagobo

Scallop Roll

$10.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.00

masago, cucumber, aioli

Spicy Salmon Roll

$10.00

cucumber, spicy sauce

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

cucumber, spicy sauce

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$10.00

cucumber, spicy sauce

Spider Roll

$11.00

fried softshell crab, masago, cucumber, aioli

Tiger Eye Roll

$11.00

smoked salmon, cream cheese, jalapeño, masago

Tuna Roll

$10.00

Unagi Roll

$10.00

Vegetable Roll

$7.00

cucumber, avocado, yamagobo, kampyo

Yellowtail Roll

$10.00

Handrolls

California Handroll

$5.00

kanikama, cucumber, avocado

California Snowcrab Handroll

$6.00

snowcrabmix, cucumber, avocado

Philly Handroll

$7.00

smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado

Salmon Handroll

$6.00

Salmon Skin Handroll

$5.00

cucumber, yamagobo

Scallop Handroll

$7.00

Shrimp Tempura Handroll

$7.00

masago, cucumber, aioli

Spicy Salmon Handroll

$6.00

cucumber, spicy sauce

Spicy Tuna Handroll

$6.00

cucumber, spicy sauce

Spicy Yellowtail Handroll

$6.00

cucumber, spicy sauce

Spider Handroll

$8.00

fried softshell crab, masago, cucumber, aioli

Tiger Eye Handroll

$8.00

smoked salmon, cream cheese, jalapeño, masago

Tuna Handroll

$6.00

Unagi Handroll

$6.00

Vegetable Handroll

$5.00

cucumber, avocado, yamagobo, kampyo

Yellowtail Handroll

$6.00

Specialty Rolls

Black Widow

$18.00

salmon and avocado, tempura fried, topped with spicy kanikama mix, spicy aioli, black tobiko, unagi sauce

Blazing Tuna

$22.00

smoked salmon, softshell crab, cream cheese, jalapeño, topped with spicy tuna, avocado, wasabi tobiko, sauce trio, spicy aioli

Fiery

$14.00

yellowtail, cilantro, topped with habanero masago, and side of citrus oil

Godzilla

$17.00

kanikama, avocado, topped with salmon, jalapeño, onion, cilantro, citrus green tabasco

Lickity Split

$23.00

spicy tuna, soft shell crawfish, cucumber, sprouts, topped with yellowtail, salmon, tuna, avocado, sauce trio, Japanese aioli

Lobster

$20.00

lobster katsu, avocado, cream cheese, baked and topped with kanikama, wasabi aioli, spicy house sauce

Louisiana

$21.00

spicy kanikama mix, shrimp, topped with avocado, softshell crawfish, sauce trio, spicy aioli, green onion

Midtown

$20.00

salmon, cilantro, snow crab, jalapeño, onion, topped with avocado, baked chopped scallops, sriracha, house marinade, candied garlic

Millenium

$20.00

spicy tuna, cucumber, topped with avocado, pepper tuna, ponzu sesame sauce

Nando

$19.00

spicy tuna, salmon, yellowtail, topped with seared white fish, masago, green onion, spicy citrus miso

Phili Squared

$21.00

shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, topped with seared smoked salmon, sauce trio, spicy aioli

Poseidon

$19.00

peppered tuna, soft shell crab, cucumber, topped with smoked salmon, spicy kanikama, shrimp, and scallop mix, masago

Shaggy Dog Roll

$18.00

Shoi

$21.00

tuna, salmon, yellowtail, masago, avocado, tempura fried, topped with house trio sauce, Japanese aioli

Shoi 2.0

$19.00

shrimp tempura, spicy aioli, topped with avocado, seared albacore tuna, tempura crunch, ponzu, yuzu honey

Shrimp O' Licious

$19.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy aioli, topped with avocado, seared albacore tuna, tempura crunch, ponzu, yuzu honey

Spicy Bomb

$20.00

spicy tuna, jalapeño and kanikama in soy paper, tempura fried, topped with avocado, spicy salmon, unagi sauce, wasabi aioli

Spicy Mama

$21.00

spicy kanikama mix, topped with avocado, softshell crab katsu, green onion, sauce trio with spicy aioli

Spiro

$17.00

spicy tuna, cucumber, topped with salmon, avocado, house spicy sauce

$21.00

lobster katsu, avocado, topped with Kobe beef, green onion, and side of basil ponzu and black pepper sauce

The Arata Roll

$19.00

Yellowtail, cucumber inside topped with salmon, lemon

The Fish

$22.00

tuna, salmon, yellowtail, cucumber, topped with avocado, strawberry, candied jalapeño, strawberry, truffle plum aioli

Vegan Roll

$18.00

tofu, kampyo, avocado, cucumber, mix greens, cabbage, seaweed salad and blackberries inside, topped with avocado, mango, strawberry and peanut crumble

Volcano

$21.00

snow crab, smoked salmon, topped with scallops, green onion, spicy house sauce, togarashi, ponzu, caviar aioli, baked, on fire

Zumo Roll

$22.00

kanikama, ebi, jalapeno and cream cheesebreaded and avocado inside, topped with smoked salmon, unagi sauce, sriracha, wasabi aioli and green onion

M & M Roll

$18.00

Off Menu

Add Salmon

$10.00

Add Chicken

$7.00

Add Beef

$9.00

Miso Cod Dinner Plate

$27.00

Cocktails

Berry Licious Ginger

$11.00

Craft Sangria

$11.00

Seasonally Crafted. Inquire within for our latest edition.

Cucumber Martini

$11.00

Cucumber Spritz

$11.00

Effin cucumber, Deep Eddy Lemon, agave nectar, lemon, muddled cucumber, ice block, spiced rim

For Coconut Sake

$12.00

Titos, nigori, pineapple, coconut, ginger, orange zest.

House Margarita

$11.00

House Old Fashioned

$12.00

Lychee Tini

$11.00

Midtown Sunset

$11.00

Espolon Blanco, house mango puree, lime, pineapple, topo chico

Pomegranate Reserve

$11.00

Larceny Kentucky Bourbon, pomegranate nectar, agave, fresh lemon nectar, house-made iceball

Strawberry Basil Smash

$11.00

The Gingerita

$12.00

Sauza Gold, house-made ginger syrup, lime, cranberry-infused ice block

Yuzu Mango Martini

$11.00

“Antidote”

$11.00

Titos, orange, agave, lime, mint, house-made ice ball

The Sidecar

$16.00

French 75

$15.00

French Connection

$14.00

Xo On Rock 40

$40.00

Ranch Water

$12.00

5 O'clock Martini

$12.00

Prickly Pear

$12.00

Orange Breeze

$11.00

Party Drink

Sake

GLS Hakusuru Uyiko-E

$11.00

300ml “Bride of the Fox”

$38.00

330ml TyKu

$27.00

720ml TyKu

$59.00

720ml “Bride of the Fox”

$78.00

BTL Gekkeikan

$17.00Out of stock

BTL Hana Apple

$18.00

BTL Hana Lychee

$18.00

BTL Hana Peach

$18.00

BTL Horin

$39.00

BTL Kirin Zan Classic

$42.00

BTL Sho Chiku Bai Cream

$15.00

BTL Sho Chiku Bai Silky

$13.00

BTL Tozai Snow Maiden

$23.00

BTL Yuki Strawberry

$18.00

BTL Zipang Sparkling

$16.00

Gekkeikan Black & Gold 720ml

$33.00

Kirin Zan 720ml

$87.00

Mio Sparkling 300ml

$16.00

Shirakabe Gura 300ml

$18.00

Sho Chiku Bai 300ml

$15.00

Sho Chiku Bai “REI” 300ml

$28.00

Wakatake 300ml

$39.00

“Misty Bay” 300ml

$25.00

“Pearls of Simplicity” 720ml

$68.00

“Sword of the Sun” 720ml

$54.00

Otokoyama Kitaoinaho 720ml

$110.00

Rihaku "wandering poet" 720ml

$72.00

Hakusuru Uyiko-E 720ml

$42.00

Taka Noble arrow 720ml

$68.00

Daimon Road to Osaka 720ml

$48.00

Wine

6 Oz Yalumba "Y" Series Shiraz

$10.00

6 Oz Bulletin Merlot

$10.00

NA Beverages

Acqua Panna

$5.00

Coffee

$5.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry juice

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Ramune Drink

$5.00

Redbull Can

$5.00

Sprite

$3.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Virgin Mocktail

$6.00

Voss Water

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Sushi bar & Japanese restaurant with modern interior for imaginative rolls & happening social scene.

Website

Location

309 Gray St, Suite 107, Houston, TX 77002

Directions

