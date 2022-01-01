Restaurant header imageView gallery

Small Plates

Chips & Guac

$8.00

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$6.00

Entrees

Rumsy's Chicken Bowl

$11.50

Rumsy's Steak Bowl

$11.50

Vegan Bowl

$11.50

Dirt Bag Burrito

$7.50

Rumsy's Chicken Burrito

$11.50

Rumsy's Steak Burrito

$11.50

Rumsy's Vegan Burrito

$11.50

kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Quesadilla

$8.00

Chicken Tacos

$10.50

Steak Tacos

$10.50

Vegan Tacos

$10.50

Sandwiches/Wraps

Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Grilled Pesto

$11.00

Turkey Avo Wrap

$10.50

Turkey Bacon Avo Sandwich

$11.00

Sides

Side Alt Protein

$4.00

Side Avo

$2.50

Side Bacon

$2.00

Side Berries

$2.00

Side Black Beans

$2.00

Side Chicken

$4.00

Side Pinto Beans

$2.00

Side Rice

$2.00

Side Steak

$5.00

Side Veggies

$3.00

Canned Bevs

Lemon Lime HiBall

$5.00

Grapefruit HiBall

$5.00

Mango Liquid Death

$4.00

Lime Liquid Death

$4.00

Sparkling Liquid Death

$4.00

OG Liquid Death

$4.00

Blackberry Izze

$2.00

Grapefruit Izze

$2.00

Apple Izze

$2.00

Clementine Izze

$2.00

Topo Chico Lime

$3.00

Topo Chico OG

$3.00

Coffee/Tea

Americano

$3.00

Breve

$5.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Chai

$5.50

Coffee Refill

$2.00

Cold Brew

$4.50

Cortado

$4.00

Dbl Shot

$2.50

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Latte

$5.00

London Fog

$5.00

Macchiato

$3.50

Matcha

$5.50

Tea

$3.50

Cup of Milk

$2.50

Smoothies

Baie

$8.50

Jade

$8.50

Flash

$9.00

Black DOT

$9.50

The Dragon

$9.00

Power Greens

$9.00

Seasonal Smoothie

$9.00

Bagels

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$3.00

Everything Bagel

$3.00

Plain Bagel

$3.00

Vegan Pastries

Banana Bread

$3.50

Brownie

$3.50

Mochi Cake

$3.50

Vosens Pastries

chocolate croissont

$4.00

cinnamon roll

$4.00

cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Maple Cronut

$5.00

Raspberry Cronut

$5.00

sweet loaf slice

$2.50

Taco Tuesday Special

Taco Tuesday Ground Beef Special

$2.00

Taco Tuesday TVP Special

$2.00

Coffee Beans

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:30 pm
