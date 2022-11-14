Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Dessert & Ice Cream

The G-Free Spot

review star

No reviews yet

1511 Main Street

Hilton Head Island, SC 29926

Popular Items

Coffee Cake - Cinnamon Streusel (GF)
Lemon Bar (GF/DF)
Pumpkin Muffin (GF/DF)

Specialty Coffee Drinks

Specialty Coffee Drinks are HERE!! Come on in and get your favorite drinks at The G-Free Spot - your local Bakery & Cafe.
Espresso

Espresso

$2.50

Smooth and sweet Espresso shot. Perfect for sipping or as a boost to any specialty coffee drink. Featuring King Bean Espresso from Charleston, SC.

Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$3.25

A double shot of our smooth, sweet Espresso. Featuring local King Bean Espresso from Charleston, SC.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.45

A lovely shot of Espresso topped with a thick layer of light, frothy milk foam. Large size has 2 shots of Espresso to get you through the day. Add an extra shot of Espresso for quick pick-me-up!

Caffe Latte

Caffe Latte

$3.50

Our smooth, dark Espresso paired with steamed 2% milk and a thin layer of foam to top it off. Featuring King Bean Espresso from Charleston, SC.

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$3.50

Tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other fall spices. Served with steamed milk and finished with a smooth froth. Want a Dirty Chai? Add a shot of Espresso.

Caffe Mocha

Caffe Mocha

$3.95

Shots of smooth, rich Espresso are combined with Mocha flavor and steamed milk. Topped with whipped cream for that extra special flair. Featuring King Bean Espresso from Charleston, SC.

White Chocolate Mocha

White Chocolate Mocha

$3.95

Shots of smooth, rich Espresso are combined with White Chocolate flavor and steamed milk. Topped with whipped cream for that extra special flair. Featuring King Bean Espresso from Charleston, SC.

Espresso Macchiato

Espresso Macchiato

$2.75

Shots of our smooth, rich Espresso topped with a dollop of steamed milk foam. Featuring King Bean Espresso from Charleston, SC.

Americano

Americano

$3.25

2 Espresso shots topped with steaming hot water. The perfect balance of smooth and light in one cup. Large has 4 Espresso shots. Add more if you need it - we get it! Featuring King Bean Espresso from Charleston, SC.

Flat White

Flat White

$4.25

Espresso shots accompanied by steamed whole milk give a perfect balance of flavors to this specialty coffee drink. Featuring King Bean Espresso from Charleston, SC.

Caffe Breve

Caffe Breve

$4.25

Rich, smooth Espresso shots topped with steamed Half-n-Half and milk foam. Creamy perfection in a cup. Featuring King Bean Espresso from Charleston, SC.

Iced Latte

Iced Latte

$4.25

Smooth, rich Espresso served with milk over ice. Add your favorite flavors and whipped cream for that extra little something. Featuring King Bean Espresso from Charleston, SC.

Iced Espresso/Americano

Iced Espresso/Americano

$4.25

Smooth, rich Espresso served over ice. Add flavor or creamer to create exactly the iced drink to suit your mood. Featuring King Bean Espresso from Charleston, SC.

Iced Chai Tea Latte

$4.25

Tea infused with the flavors of cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg and other fall spices combined with milk over ice. The perfect fall flavors all year long. Want a Dirty Chai? Add Espresso!

Hot Brewed Coffee

12 oz. Hot Brewed Coffee

12 oz. Hot Brewed Coffee

$2.49

12 oz. Hot Brewed Coffee. Available in Dark Roast, House (Medium) Roast, and Decaf.

16 oz. Hot Brewed Coffee

16 oz. Hot Brewed Coffee

$2.99

16 oz. Hot Brewed Coffee. Available in Dark Roast, House (Medium) Roast, and Decaf.

Cold Brew Coffee

16 oz. Cold Brew Coffee

16 oz. Cold Brew Coffee

$2.99

16 oz. Cold Brew Coffee

20 oz. Cold Brew Coffee

20 oz. Cold Brew Coffee

$3.29

20 oz. Cold Brew Coffee

Hot Cocoa

12 oz. Hot Cocoa

12 oz. Hot Cocoa

$2.99

Hand crafted Hot Cocoa made with lots of LOVE...and whipped cream!

16 oz. Hot Cocoa

16 oz. Hot Cocoa

$3.29

Hand crafted Hot Cocoa made with lots of LOVE...and whipped cream!

Hot Brewed Tea

Hot Brewed Tea. A variety of fine teas to choose from.
12 oz. Hot Brewed Tea

12 oz. Hot Brewed Tea

$2.99

Hot Brewed Tea. A variety of fine teas to choose from.

16 oz. Hot Brewed Tea

16 oz. Hot Brewed Tea

$2.99

Hot Brewed Tea. A variety of fine teas to choose from.

Iced Tea

16 oz. Iced Tea

$2.99

20 oz. Iced Tea

$3.29

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.99

Aquafina Bottled Water

FIJI Bottled Water

FIJI Bottled Water

$2.99

FIJI Bottled Water

Body Armor Drink

Body Armor Drink

$2.99

Body Armor Drink

Coke

Coke

$1.79

Coke (Can)

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.79

Diet Coke (Can)

Cup for Water

$0.50

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwiches available on regular or GF bread choices. All sandwich components are GF. *Regular and GF items are prepared in separate kitchen lines to eliminate risk of cross contamination*

Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$4.75

Fried Egg Patty & Cheese on a NY Bagel or bread of your choice. *GF Bagels and Breads available. All GF items prepared in a separate GF kitchen line*

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.25

Fried Egg Patty, Crispy Bacon & Cheese on a NY Bagel or bread of your choice.

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.25

Fried Egg Patty, Sausage Patty & Cheese on a NY Bagel or bread/bagel of your choice.

Avocado Toast (1 slice)

Avocado Toast (1 slice)

$5.99

Sliced Fresh Avocado on your choice of sliced Bread w/salt & pepper. (Hard boiled egg extra)

Bagels

NY Bagels - shipped in from NYC GF Bagels - Canyon Bakehouse
NY Bagels

NY Bagels

$2.99

YES!!!! Straight from NYC! NY Bagel available in: Plain, Sesame, Poppyseed, Everything, & Cinnamon Raisin - ADD butter or Cream Cheese

GF Bagel

GF Bagel

$4.29

Canyon Bakehouse Gluten Free Bagels - ADD Butter or Cream Cheese. Plain, Everything, Blueberry, & Cinnamon Raisin - subject to availability.

Frittatas

Frittatas are crustless quiches filled with egg, cheese, and the meat or veggie of the day. Only individual size available for Online Ordering. *All varieties are GF*
Frittata - Veggie (GF)

Frittata - Veggie (GF)

$4.00

Large Egg & Cheese Friattata with Veg. of the day (GF)

Frittata - Meat (GF)

Frittata - Meat (GF)

$4.00

Large Egg & Cheese Frittata with Today's Meat selection (GF)

Frittata- Cheese (GF)

Frittata- Cheese (GF)

$4.00

Large Egg & Cheese Friattata (GF)

Strata

**Avail. Thurs. & Fri. Savory and Satisfying! Casserole of Bread, Eggs, Cheese, Spinach & Bacon Strata (GF).
Breakfast Strata (GF)

Breakfast Strata (GF)

$6.00Out of stock

**Avail. Thurs. & Fri. Savory and Satisfying! Casserole of Bread, Eggs, Cheese, Spinach & Bacon Strata (GF).

Cinnamon Rolls - Avail. Fri. & Sat.

JUMBO (12 oz.+) GF Cinnamon Rolls. Handmade every week - Available Friday & Saturday ONLY. Get them while they're hot!
GF Jumbo Cinnamon Roll

GF Jumbo Cinnamon Roll

$9.00Out of stock

**Avail. Fri. & Sat. Jumbo 12-14 oz. GF Cinnamon Roll. Ooey, Gooey, Cinnamon Deliciousness all wrapped into a Jumbo Roll - definitely a GAME CHANGER! **CALL today to reserve yours** **ONLY available Fri. & Sat** Ask us about "Take and Bake" Options too!

2 Pack GF Jumbo Cinn. Roll

2 Pack GF Jumbo Cinn. Roll

$17.00

Our GF JUMBO Cinnamon Rolls in a 2 Pack - Baked & Frozen and ready to heat and enjoy at home. Stock up today - you'll be glad you did!

Cream Cheese Frosting

$0.75

Coffee Cakes / Danishes

Coffee Cake - Cinnamon Streusel (GF)

Coffee Cake - Cinnamon Streusel (GF)

$6.50

Classic Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cake; soft, moist cake bottom with luscious Cinnamon Streusel Crumbs make for a perfect bite every time! (GF)

Blueberry Cheese Danish (GF)

Blueberry Cheese Danish (GF)

$6.50Out of stock

**Avail. Wed & Thurs. The sweet sister to our Coffee Cake. Soft, moist cake bottom with Cheese Danish Topping, swirled with Blueberry Compote. (GF)

Cherry Cheese Danish (GF)

Cherry Cheese Danish (GF)

$6.50Out of stock

Cherry Cheese Danish (GF)!! Need we say more?! **Avail. Wed. & Thurs.

Apple Danish (GF)

$6.50Out of stock

**Avail. Wed & Thurs. The sweet sister to our Coffee Cake. Soft, moist cake bottom with Cheese Danish Topping, swirled with Apple Compote. (GF)

8 x 8 Coffee Cake (GF)

$40.00

Muffins

A wide variety of GF (and GF/DF) Jumbo Muffins available.
Blueberry Muffin (GF/DF)

Blueberry Muffin (GF/DF)

$3.50

Jumbo GF Blueberry Muffin

Chocolate Chip Muffin (GF/DF)

Chocolate Chip Muffin (GF/DF)

$3.50

Jumbo GF Chocolate Chip Muffin

Banana Nut Muffin (GF/DF)

Banana Nut Muffin (GF/DF)

$3.50

Jumbo GF/DF Banana Nut Muffin

Apple Oat Muffin (GF/DF)

Apple Oat Muffin (GF/DF)

$3.50

Jumbo GF/DF Apple Oat Muffin

Cherry Muffin (GF/DF)

Cherry Muffin (GF/DF)

$3.50

Jumbo GF/DF Cherry Muffin

Pumpkin Muffin (GF/DF)

Pumpkin Muffin (GF/DF)

$3.50

Jumbo GF/DF Pumpkin Muffin

Scones - Avail. Mon. & Tues.

Scones are featured on Monday and Tuesday every week!
Blueberry Scone (GF)

Blueberry Scone (GF)

$5.00

Traditional Scone with Blueberries (GF) **Available Mon. & Tues.**

Orange Cranberry Scone (GF)

Orange Cranberry Scone (GF)

$5.00

Traditional Scone with Orange and Cranberries (GF) **Available Mon. & Tues.**

Peach Scone (GF)

Peach Scone (GF)

$5.00

Traditional Scone with chunks of peaches throughout (GF) **Available Mon. & Tues.**

Apple Scone (GF)

Apple Scone (GF)

$5.00

Traditional Scone with Apples and a hint of Cinnamon (GF) **Available Mon. & Tues.**

Sandwiches

Ham & Turkey Club Sandwich

Ham & Turkey Club Sandwich

$12.99

Piled high with Ham, Turkey, Swiss, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on 3 slices of lightly toasted sliced bread. Bring your appetite for this classic sandwich!

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Blackened Chicken Breast grilled to perfection, with Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, White American Cheese and Chipotle Aioli.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Breast with choice of cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo.

Egg Salad Sandwich

$8.99

Traditional Egg Salad served on the Bread of your choice, topped with Lettuce and Tomato.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.99

Homemade Chicken Salad. Grilled Chicken Breast chunks, grapes and Mayo. Finished with Lettuce and Tomato on bread of your choice.

BLT (Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato)

$9.99

Classic Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato on lightly toasted Bread of Choice with Mayo. Add Avocado, Sliced Ham, or Extra Bacon to make it all your own.

Gourmet Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Choice of up to 3 Cheeses on sliced Bread of Choice, grilled to perfection. Add Bacon, Avocado, Tomato or Grilled Chicken Breast for a truly Gourmet experience.

Deli Sandwich

$9.99

3 Slices of Meat, 2 Slices of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Choice of Bread. Add extra meat, cheese, avocado, bacon...make it your own!

Brownies

If chocolate is "your thing", then our Brownies will be your FAVE!
Double Fudge Brownie (GF/DF)

Double Fudge Brownie (GF/DF)

$3.75

Rich, chocolate brownie with dark chocolate chips. (GF/DF)

Double Fudge Brownie with Nuts (GF/DF)

Double Fudge Brownie with Nuts (GF/DF)

$4.25

Rich Double Fudge Brownie with Nuts (GF/DF)

The "Brookie" (GF)

The "Brookie" (GF)

$6.50

GF Chocolate Chip Cookie bottom, Double Fudge Brownie Top - it's the best of both worlds!

Cheesecake Brownie Bar (GF)

Cheesecake Brownie Bar (GF)

$6.75

Decadent Cheesecake atop a rich Double Fudge Brownie Bottom (GF)

OREO Cheesecake Bar (GF)

OREO Cheesecake Bar (GF)

$6.75

OREO Cookie crumbles throughout our decadent Cheesecake atop a rich Double Fudge Brownie - OH MY!

Cupcakes

Carrot Cake Cupcake (GF)

Carrot Cake Cupcake (GF)

$4.50

GF Carrot Cake Cupcake - Loaded with carrots. walnuts, coconut and cinnamon yumminess. Topped with our House Creamcheese Frosting - it's a BEST SELLER for a VERY good reason!

Red Velvet Cupcake (GF)

Red Velvet Cupcake (GF)

$4.50

GF Red Velvet Cupcake topped with our House Creamcheese Frosting

Chocolate Cupcake w/Vanilla Buttercream (GF)

Chocolate Cupcake w/Vanilla Buttercream (GF)

$4.50

Rich Chocolate Cupcake topped with Velvety Vanilla Buttercream Frosting

Chocolate Cupcake w/Chocolate Buttercream Frosting (GF)

Chocolate Cupcake w/Chocolate Buttercream Frosting (GF)

$4.50

Rich Chocolate Cupcake topped with Rich Chocolate Buttercream Frosting

Vanilla Cupcake w/Vanilla Buttercream Frosting (GF)

Vanilla Cupcake w/Vanilla Buttercream Frosting (GF)

$4.50

Moist Vanilla Cupcake topped with Velvety Vanilla Buttercream Frosting

Vanilla Cupcake w/Chocolate Buttercream Frosting (GF)

Vanilla Cupcake w/Chocolate Buttercream Frosting (GF)

$4.50

Moist Vanilla Cupcake topped with Velvety Chocolate Buttercream Frosting

Vegan Chocolate Cupcake (GF/DF/Vegan)

$4.50

Rich Chocolate GF/Vegan Cupcake topped with a smooth and silky Vegan Frosting.

Today's Feature Flavor (GF) - Pumpkin Spice

Today's Feature Flavor (GF) - Pumpkin Spice

$4.50

Today's Feature Flavors: Pumpkin Spice with Spiced Cream Cheese Frosting.

Cheesecakes

TODAY'S Flavor - Cheesecake Slice

TODAY'S Flavor - Cheesecake Slice

$9.50

Today's Featured Cheesecake Flavor by the slice - Cherry or Blueberry compote! Like it so much you want a full one - just ask! We're happy to make you the flavor of your dreams.

Carrot Cake Layered Cheesecake Slice

Carrot Cake Layered Cheesecake Slice

$9.50

Carrot Cake nestled between layers of Cheesecake - YUM! (GF)

Chocolate Layered Cheesecake Slice

Chocolate Layered Cheesecake Slice

$9.50

Big enough to share - Rich Chocolate Cake nestled between layers of our luscious Cheesecake - YUM! (GF)

Red Velvet Layered Cheesecake Slice

Red Velvet Layered Cheesecake Slice

$9.50

Red Velvet Cake nestled between layers of Cheesecake - YUM! (GF)

Cakes - Case Available

Our special order cakes in a small, perfect to share (or not!) size. Call for Today's in-case selection.

Cake by the Slice

$6.75

A generous slice of our Featured Flavor Cake. Your mouth will thank you! Today's Flavor: Rich Chocolate Cake with thick Buttercream Frosting.

German Chocolate Cake by the Slice

$7.25

Classic German Chocolate Cake with a traditional caramel, coconut, and pecan frosting. Simply DIVINE!

Specialty Desserts

Lemon Bar (GF/DF)

Lemon Bar (GF/DF)

$4.25

Traditional Lemon Bar with Shortbread Bottom and Lemony Top (GF/DF)

Sweet Bread - Marble Pound Cake (GF)

Sweet Bread - Marble Pound Cake (GF)

$5.25

Scrumptious Sweet Bread Available in Daily and Seasonal Flavors. Buy it by the slice or by the loaf.

Sweet Bread - Pumpkin w/ Cheese Danish (GF)

Sweet Bread - Pumpkin w/ Cheese Danish (GF)

$5.25

Scrumptious Sweet Bread Available in Daily and Seasonal Flavors. Buy it by the slice or by the loaf.

Sweet Bread - Banana Chocolate Chip (GF/DF)

Sweet Bread - Banana Chocolate Chip (GF/DF)

$5.25

Scrumptious Sweet Bread Available in Daily and Seasonal Flavors. Buy it by the slice or by the loaf.

Bread Pudding (GF)

Bread Pudding (GF)

$5.50

Traditional Bread Pudding with Cinnamon flavor and soft, moist texture. Made from the ends of our Signature Cinnamon Rolls, they're a special treat for sure.

Pumpkin Roll (GF)

Pumpkin Roll (GF)

$6.50+

Pumpkin Spice sponge cake filled with rich, Cream Cheese Frosting. It doesn't get better than this!

Pies & Tarts

Key Lime Pie (GF)

Key Lime Pie (GF)

$8.00+

GF Snickerdoodle crust with tangy key lime pie filling. Baked to perfection and made from fresh squeezed key limes EVERY time!

Cherry Pie (GF)

$8.00+

GF/DF/Vegan Cherry Pie Tart. Need we say more??

Blueberry Pie (GF)

$8.00+

GF/DF/Vegan Blueberry Pie Tart. Traditional "yumminess" at its best.

Apple Pie (GF)

$8.00+

Traditional Apple Crumble Pie. All of the warm spices and juicy goodness you would expect from an apple pie and GF!

GF Pasta

Le Veneziane - Anellini

Le Veneziane - Anellini

$6.50

GF Pasta imported from Italy.

Le Veneziane - Capellini

Le Veneziane - Capellini

$7.50

GF Pasta imported from Italy.

Le Veneziane - Ditalini

Le Veneziane - Ditalini

$6.50

GF Pasta imported from Italy.

Le Veneziane - Elbows

Le Veneziane - Elbows

$7.50

GF Pasta imported from Italy.

Le Veneziane - Eliche

Le Veneziane - Eliche

$7.50

GF Pasta imported from Italy.

Le Veneziane - Fettucce

Le Veneziane - Fettucce

$7.50

GF Pasta imported from Italy.

Le Veneziane - Rigatoni

Le Veneziane - Rigatoni

$7.50

GF Pasta imported from Italy.

Le Veneziane - Pipe Rigate

Le Veneziane - Pipe Rigate

$7.50

GF Pasta imported from Italy.

Farabella - Acini Di Pepe

$6.50
Farabella - Stelline

Farabella - Stelline

$6.50

GF Pasta imported from Italy.

Farabella - Pappardelle

Farabella - Pappardelle

$8.50

GF Pasta imported from Italy.

Farabella - Tagliatelle

$8.50
Jovial - Tagliatelle

Jovial - Tagliatelle

$7.50

GF Pasta from Italy.

Annie's GF Mac & Cheese

Annie's GF Mac & Cheese

$3.50

GF Bread

UDI's Multigrain Bread - Loaf

UDI's Multigrain Bread - Loaf

$12.00

GF/DF Sandwich Size Sliced Bread. Moist and Sturdy - holds up to making and eating a hearty sandwich.

Schar Ciabatta Roll - Each

Schar Ciabatta Roll - Each

$3.00

Schar Ciabatta Rolls are GF, DF and Vegan. The perfect size for sandwiches, hamburgers, or a nice size dinner roll.

Schar Ciabatta Roll - 4 Pack

Schar Ciabatta Roll - 4 Pack

$10.00

Schar Ciabatta Rolls are GF, DF and Vegan. The perfect size for sandwiches, hamburgers, or a nice size dinner roll.

Schar Sour Dough (2 Slices)

Schar Sour Dough (2 Slices)

$3.50

Schar Deli Style Sour Dough is GF, DF and Vegan. Imagine your favorite sandwich on this AH-MAZ-ING Sour Dough bread!

Schar Baguette Loafs (2 Pack)

Schar Baguette Loafs (2 Pack)

$12.00

Schar Baguette Bread is the perfect addition for any dinner or for the base of any sandwich. It is GF, DF, and Vegan as per the manufacturer. Sold as a 2 Pack. 12.3 Oz.

Chips

Potato Chips

Potato Chips

$0.75

Coffee by the Pound

House (Medium Roast)

$11.99

Enjoy our Brewed Coffee when you're here with us? Take a bag home with you to enjoy it there too! Sold in 1 Lb. bags Available in Medium, Dark, or Decaf Roast.

Dark Roast

$11.99

Enjoy our Brewed Coffee when you're here with us? Take a bag home with you to enjoy it there too! Sold in 1 Lb. bags Available in Medium, Dark, or Decaf Roast.

Decaf Roast

$11.99

Enjoy our Brewed Coffee when you're here with us? Take a bag home with you to enjoy it there too! Sold in 1 Lb. bags Available in Medium, Dark, or Decaf Roast.

Come in and enjoy! STORE HOURS: Mon. - Fri.: 9:00 am - 4:30 pm Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30 pm Sunday: CLOSED ONLINE ORDERS: Mon. - Fri.: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm Sunday: CLOSED

1511 Main Street, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926

