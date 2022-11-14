- Home
The G-Free Spot
1511 Main Street
Hilton Head Island, SC 29926
Specialty Coffee Drinks
Espresso
Smooth and sweet Espresso shot. Perfect for sipping or as a boost to any specialty coffee drink. Featuring King Bean Espresso from Charleston, SC.
Double Espresso
A double shot of our smooth, sweet Espresso. Featuring local King Bean Espresso from Charleston, SC.
Cappuccino
A lovely shot of Espresso topped with a thick layer of light, frothy milk foam. Large size has 2 shots of Espresso to get you through the day. Add an extra shot of Espresso for quick pick-me-up!
Caffe Latte
Our smooth, dark Espresso paired with steamed 2% milk and a thin layer of foam to top it off. Featuring King Bean Espresso from Charleston, SC.
Chai Tea Latte
Tea infused with cinnamon, clove, and other fall spices. Served with steamed milk and finished with a smooth froth. Want a Dirty Chai? Add a shot of Espresso.
Caffe Mocha
Shots of smooth, rich Espresso are combined with Mocha flavor and steamed milk. Topped with whipped cream for that extra special flair. Featuring King Bean Espresso from Charleston, SC.
White Chocolate Mocha
Shots of smooth, rich Espresso are combined with White Chocolate flavor and steamed milk. Topped with whipped cream for that extra special flair. Featuring King Bean Espresso from Charleston, SC.
Espresso Macchiato
Shots of our smooth, rich Espresso topped with a dollop of steamed milk foam. Featuring King Bean Espresso from Charleston, SC.
Americano
2 Espresso shots topped with steaming hot water. The perfect balance of smooth and light in one cup. Large has 4 Espresso shots. Add more if you need it - we get it! Featuring King Bean Espresso from Charleston, SC.
Flat White
Espresso shots accompanied by steamed whole milk give a perfect balance of flavors to this specialty coffee drink. Featuring King Bean Espresso from Charleston, SC.
Caffe Breve
Rich, smooth Espresso shots topped with steamed Half-n-Half and milk foam. Creamy perfection in a cup. Featuring King Bean Espresso from Charleston, SC.
Iced Latte
Smooth, rich Espresso served with milk over ice. Add your favorite flavors and whipped cream for that extra little something. Featuring King Bean Espresso from Charleston, SC.
Iced Espresso/Americano
Smooth, rich Espresso served over ice. Add flavor or creamer to create exactly the iced drink to suit your mood. Featuring King Bean Espresso from Charleston, SC.
Iced Chai Tea Latte
Tea infused with the flavors of cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg and other fall spices combined with milk over ice. The perfect fall flavors all year long. Want a Dirty Chai? Add Espresso!
Hot Brewed Coffee
Cold Brew Coffee
Hot Cocoa
Hot Brewed Tea
Bottled Drinks
Breakfast Sandwich
Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Fried Egg Patty & Cheese on a NY Bagel or bread of your choice. *GF Bagels and Breads available. All GF items prepared in a separate GF kitchen line*
Bacon, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Fried Egg Patty, Crispy Bacon & Cheese on a NY Bagel or bread of your choice.
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Fried Egg Patty, Sausage Patty & Cheese on a NY Bagel or bread/bagel of your choice.
Avocado Toast (1 slice)
Sliced Fresh Avocado on your choice of sliced Bread w/salt & pepper. (Hard boiled egg extra)
Bagels
NY Bagels
YES!!!! Straight from NYC! NY Bagel available in: Plain, Sesame, Poppyseed, Everything, & Cinnamon Raisin - ADD butter or Cream Cheese
GF Bagel
Canyon Bakehouse Gluten Free Bagels - ADD Butter or Cream Cheese. Plain, Everything, Blueberry, & Cinnamon Raisin - subject to availability.
Frittatas
Strata
Cinnamon Rolls - Avail. Fri. & Sat.
GF Jumbo Cinnamon Roll
**Avail. Fri. & Sat. Jumbo 12-14 oz. GF Cinnamon Roll. Ooey, Gooey, Cinnamon Deliciousness all wrapped into a Jumbo Roll - definitely a GAME CHANGER! **CALL today to reserve yours** **ONLY available Fri. & Sat** Ask us about "Take and Bake" Options too!
2 Pack GF Jumbo Cinn. Roll
Our GF JUMBO Cinnamon Rolls in a 2 Pack - Baked & Frozen and ready to heat and enjoy at home. Stock up today - you'll be glad you did!
Cream Cheese Frosting
Coffee Cakes / Danishes
Coffee Cake - Cinnamon Streusel (GF)
Classic Cinnamon Streusel Coffee Cake; soft, moist cake bottom with luscious Cinnamon Streusel Crumbs make for a perfect bite every time! (GF)
Blueberry Cheese Danish (GF)
**Avail. Wed & Thurs. The sweet sister to our Coffee Cake. Soft, moist cake bottom with Cheese Danish Topping, swirled with Blueberry Compote. (GF)
Cherry Cheese Danish (GF)
Cherry Cheese Danish (GF)!! Need we say more?! **Avail. Wed. & Thurs.
Apple Danish (GF)
**Avail. Wed & Thurs. The sweet sister to our Coffee Cake. Soft, moist cake bottom with Cheese Danish Topping, swirled with Apple Compote. (GF)
8 x 8 Coffee Cake (GF)
Muffins
Blueberry Muffin (GF/DF)
Jumbo GF Blueberry Muffin
Chocolate Chip Muffin (GF/DF)
Jumbo GF Chocolate Chip Muffin
Banana Nut Muffin (GF/DF)
Jumbo GF/DF Banana Nut Muffin
Apple Oat Muffin (GF/DF)
Jumbo GF/DF Apple Oat Muffin
Cherry Muffin (GF/DF)
Jumbo GF/DF Cherry Muffin
Pumpkin Muffin (GF/DF)
Jumbo GF/DF Pumpkin Muffin
Scones - Avail. Mon. & Tues.
Blueberry Scone (GF)
Traditional Scone with Blueberries (GF) **Available Mon. & Tues.**
Orange Cranberry Scone (GF)
Traditional Scone with Orange and Cranberries (GF) **Available Mon. & Tues.**
Peach Scone (GF)
Traditional Scone with chunks of peaches throughout (GF) **Available Mon. & Tues.**
Apple Scone (GF)
Traditional Scone with Apples and a hint of Cinnamon (GF) **Available Mon. & Tues.**
Sandwiches
Ham & Turkey Club Sandwich
Piled high with Ham, Turkey, Swiss, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on 3 slices of lightly toasted sliced bread. Bring your appetite for this classic sandwich!
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Blackened Chicken Breast grilled to perfection, with Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, White American Cheese and Chipotle Aioli.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast with choice of cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo.
Egg Salad Sandwich
Traditional Egg Salad served on the Bread of your choice, topped with Lettuce and Tomato.
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Homemade Chicken Salad. Grilled Chicken Breast chunks, grapes and Mayo. Finished with Lettuce and Tomato on bread of your choice.
BLT (Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato)
Classic Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato on lightly toasted Bread of Choice with Mayo. Add Avocado, Sliced Ham, or Extra Bacon to make it all your own.
Gourmet Grilled Cheese
Choice of up to 3 Cheeses on sliced Bread of Choice, grilled to perfection. Add Bacon, Avocado, Tomato or Grilled Chicken Breast for a truly Gourmet experience.
Deli Sandwich
3 Slices of Meat, 2 Slices of Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on Choice of Bread. Add extra meat, cheese, avocado, bacon...make it your own!
Brownies
Double Fudge Brownie (GF/DF)
Rich, chocolate brownie with dark chocolate chips. (GF/DF)
Double Fudge Brownie with Nuts (GF/DF)
Rich Double Fudge Brownie with Nuts (GF/DF)
The "Brookie" (GF)
GF Chocolate Chip Cookie bottom, Double Fudge Brownie Top - it's the best of both worlds!
Cheesecake Brownie Bar (GF)
Decadent Cheesecake atop a rich Double Fudge Brownie Bottom (GF)
OREO Cheesecake Bar (GF)
OREO Cookie crumbles throughout our decadent Cheesecake atop a rich Double Fudge Brownie - OH MY!
Cupcakes
Carrot Cake Cupcake (GF)
GF Carrot Cake Cupcake - Loaded with carrots. walnuts, coconut and cinnamon yumminess. Topped with our House Creamcheese Frosting - it's a BEST SELLER for a VERY good reason!
Red Velvet Cupcake (GF)
GF Red Velvet Cupcake topped with our House Creamcheese Frosting
Chocolate Cupcake w/Vanilla Buttercream (GF)
Rich Chocolate Cupcake topped with Velvety Vanilla Buttercream Frosting
Chocolate Cupcake w/Chocolate Buttercream Frosting (GF)
Rich Chocolate Cupcake topped with Rich Chocolate Buttercream Frosting
Vanilla Cupcake w/Vanilla Buttercream Frosting (GF)
Moist Vanilla Cupcake topped with Velvety Vanilla Buttercream Frosting
Vanilla Cupcake w/Chocolate Buttercream Frosting (GF)
Moist Vanilla Cupcake topped with Velvety Chocolate Buttercream Frosting
Vegan Chocolate Cupcake (GF/DF/Vegan)
Rich Chocolate GF/Vegan Cupcake topped with a smooth and silky Vegan Frosting.
Today's Feature Flavor (GF) - Pumpkin Spice
Today's Feature Flavors: Pumpkin Spice with Spiced Cream Cheese Frosting.
Cheesecakes
TODAY'S Flavor - Cheesecake Slice
Today's Featured Cheesecake Flavor by the slice - Cherry or Blueberry compote! Like it so much you want a full one - just ask! We're happy to make you the flavor of your dreams.
Carrot Cake Layered Cheesecake Slice
Carrot Cake nestled between layers of Cheesecake - YUM! (GF)
Chocolate Layered Cheesecake Slice
Big enough to share - Rich Chocolate Cake nestled between layers of our luscious Cheesecake - YUM! (GF)
Red Velvet Layered Cheesecake Slice
Red Velvet Cake nestled between layers of Cheesecake - YUM! (GF)
Cakes - Case Available
Cake by the Slice
A generous slice of our Featured Flavor Cake. Your mouth will thank you! Today's Flavor: Rich Chocolate Cake with thick Buttercream Frosting.
German Chocolate Cake by the Slice
Classic German Chocolate Cake with a traditional caramel, coconut, and pecan frosting. Simply DIVINE!
Specialty Desserts
Lemon Bar (GF/DF)
Traditional Lemon Bar with Shortbread Bottom and Lemony Top (GF/DF)
Sweet Bread - Marble Pound Cake (GF)
Scrumptious Sweet Bread Available in Daily and Seasonal Flavors. Buy it by the slice or by the loaf.
Sweet Bread - Pumpkin w/ Cheese Danish (GF)
Scrumptious Sweet Bread Available in Daily and Seasonal Flavors. Buy it by the slice or by the loaf.
Sweet Bread - Banana Chocolate Chip (GF/DF)
Scrumptious Sweet Bread Available in Daily and Seasonal Flavors. Buy it by the slice or by the loaf.
Bread Pudding (GF)
Traditional Bread Pudding with Cinnamon flavor and soft, moist texture. Made from the ends of our Signature Cinnamon Rolls, they're a special treat for sure.
Pumpkin Roll (GF)
Pumpkin Spice sponge cake filled with rich, Cream Cheese Frosting. It doesn't get better than this!
Pies & Tarts
Key Lime Pie (GF)
GF Snickerdoodle crust with tangy key lime pie filling. Baked to perfection and made from fresh squeezed key limes EVERY time!
Cherry Pie (GF)
GF/DF/Vegan Cherry Pie Tart. Need we say more??
Blueberry Pie (GF)
GF/DF/Vegan Blueberry Pie Tart. Traditional "yumminess" at its best.
Apple Pie (GF)
Traditional Apple Crumble Pie. All of the warm spices and juicy goodness you would expect from an apple pie and GF!
GF Pasta
Le Veneziane - Anellini
GF Pasta imported from Italy.
Le Veneziane - Capellini
GF Pasta imported from Italy.
Le Veneziane - Ditalini
GF Pasta imported from Italy.
Le Veneziane - Elbows
GF Pasta imported from Italy.
Le Veneziane - Eliche
GF Pasta imported from Italy.
Le Veneziane - Fettucce
GF Pasta imported from Italy.
Le Veneziane - Rigatoni
GF Pasta imported from Italy.
Le Veneziane - Pipe Rigate
GF Pasta imported from Italy.
Farabella - Acini Di Pepe
Farabella - Stelline
GF Pasta imported from Italy.
Farabella - Pappardelle
GF Pasta imported from Italy.
Farabella - Tagliatelle
Jovial - Tagliatelle
GF Pasta from Italy.
Annie's GF Mac & Cheese
GF Bread
UDI's Multigrain Bread - Loaf
GF/DF Sandwich Size Sliced Bread. Moist and Sturdy - holds up to making and eating a hearty sandwich.
Schar Ciabatta Roll - Each
Schar Ciabatta Rolls are GF, DF and Vegan. The perfect size for sandwiches, hamburgers, or a nice size dinner roll.
Schar Ciabatta Roll - 4 Pack
Schar Ciabatta Rolls are GF, DF and Vegan. The perfect size for sandwiches, hamburgers, or a nice size dinner roll.
Schar Sour Dough (2 Slices)
Schar Deli Style Sour Dough is GF, DF and Vegan. Imagine your favorite sandwich on this AH-MAZ-ING Sour Dough bread!
Schar Baguette Loafs (2 Pack)
Schar Baguette Bread is the perfect addition for any dinner or for the base of any sandwich. It is GF, DF, and Vegan as per the manufacturer. Sold as a 2 Pack. 12.3 Oz.
Chips
Coffee by the Pound
House (Medium Roast)
Enjoy our Brewed Coffee when you're here with us? Take a bag home with you to enjoy it there too! Sold in 1 Lb. bags Available in Medium, Dark, or Decaf Roast.
Dark Roast
Enjoy our Brewed Coffee when you're here with us? Take a bag home with you to enjoy it there too! Sold in 1 Lb. bags Available in Medium, Dark, or Decaf Roast.
Decaf Roast
Enjoy our Brewed Coffee when you're here with us? Take a bag home with you to enjoy it there too! Sold in 1 Lb. bags Available in Medium, Dark, or Decaf Roast.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:30 am - 2:30 pm
Come in and enjoy! STORE HOURS: Mon. - Fri.: 9:00 am - 4:30 pm Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:30 pm Sunday: CLOSED ONLINE ORDERS: Mon. - Fri.: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm Saturday: 9:00 am - 1:00 pm Sunday: CLOSED
1511 Main Street, Hilton Head Island, SC 29926