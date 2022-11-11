A map showing the location of The Jagged Fork - Lathrup VillageView gallery

The Jagged Fork - Lathrup Village

28601 Southfield Rd

Lathrup Village, MI 48076

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Breakfast Meat
Classic Breakfast
Strawberry Shortcake

Drinks

Assorted Juice

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.50

Coffee

$3.50

Espresso

$3.50

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Latte

$4.50

Milk

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Signature Specialties

Jagged Fork Breakfast Burger

$16.00

1/2 pound prime beef burger topped with bacon, cheddar, over-medium egg, shoestring potatoes, chipotle ketchup, served with cajun fries!

SoCal Burger

$16.00

1/2 pound prime beef burger topped with bacon, natural swiss, lettuce, tomato, & guacamole!

Classic Burger

$16.00

1/2 pound prime beef burger topped with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, & chipotle mayo!

Fried Chicken Pita

$13.00

Fried chicken, American cheese, natural swiss, lettuce, & tomato in a fluffy pita served with honey mustard on the side!

Quesadilla

$15.00

All-natural chicken, chorizo, cheddar, mozzarella, tomato, onion, green pepper & served with a side of guacamole & sour cream!

Cali Club

$13.00

All-natural chicken, bacon, natural swiss, avocado, lettuce, & honey mustard in a tortilla wrap!

BLT...EG

$12.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, fried egg, guacamole, & mayo on multigrain toast!

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Skillets

Chorizo Skillet

$14.50

Skillet potatoes topped with cheddar, tomato, onion, green pepper, chorizo (Mexican spicy sausage), and your choice of eggs!

Corned Beef Hash Skillet

$14.50

Skillet potatoes topped with house-made corned beef hash, grilled onion, green pepper, cheddar, & two eggs your way!

Greek Skillet

$14.50

Skillet potatoes topped with feta cheese, tomatoes, onion, spinach, kalamata olives & two eggs your way!

The Mack Ave.

$14.50

Skillet potatoes topped with ham, bacon, sausage, mozzarella, cheddar, American cheese, & two eggs your way!

Veggie Skillet

$14.50

Skillet potatoes topped with cheddar, tomato, onion, green pepper, mushrooms, & two eggs your way!

Omelets

Baja Cali

$14.00

Ham, bacon, natural swiss, tomato, onion, & guacamole!

Build Your Own

$14.00

Chicken Pomodoro

$16.00

Filled with all-natural chicken, mozzarella, tomato, basil, onion, house-made pesto, topped with marinara & parmesan cheese!

Cinco De Mayo Egg White

$16.00

Chorizo, ham, cheddar, natural swiss, tomato, onion, guacamole, topped with salsa verde & sour cream!

Farmers

$14.00

Ham, bacon, onion, your choice of cheese, stuffed with hash browns!

Triple Triple

$14.00

Ham, bacon, sausage, cheddar, natural swiss, & American cheese!

Veggie Omelet

$14.00

Spinach, mushrooms, onions, green pepper, tomato, & your choice of cheese!

I'm Benedicted

Pesto Benny

$14.00

English muffin topped with mozzarella, house-made pesto, sauteed spinach, tomato, & poached eggs!

The Classic Benedict

$12.00

English muffin topped with ham, poached eggs, & hollandaise!

Voodoo

$14.00

English muffin topped with chorizo, cheddar, guacamole, poached eggs & salsa verde!

Breakfast Specialties

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Grilled burrito filled with scrambled eggs with chorizo, cheddar, tomato, onion, green pepper, & guacamole. Served with hash browns!

Breakfast Tamales

$16.00

Two house-made chicken tamales topped with cheddar & mozzarella cheeses, two eggs over easy, house-made spicy ranchero, Verde sauce, guacamole & sour cream over a bed of cheesy hash browns!

Chilaquiles

$15.00

House-made corn tortilla chips sauteed with our signature salsa verde & all-natural chicken over a bed of cheesy hashbrowns, topped with two scrambled eggs, served with guacamole & sour! cream on the side

Huevos Rancheros

$13.00

Cheese-filled tortilla served over a bed of cheesy hash browns, two eggs over easy, house-made spicy ranchero sauce, guacamole, & sour cream!

Huevos Rancheros w/ Chorizo

$15.00

Cheese-filled tortilla served over a bed of cheesy hash browns, two eggs over easy, house-made spicy ranchero sauce, guacamole, & sour cream!

Jagged Fork Breakfast Sandwich

$15.00

Grilled brioche bun topped with an over-easy egg, American cheese, bacon, shoestring potatoes, chipotle ketchup, & served with hash browns. Add avocado for $2.50!

JF Guacamole Toast

$14.00

Toasted whole grain topped with our freshly made guacamole & tomato slices, served with two eggs your way, fruit, & mixed greens!

House-Made Corned Beef Hash

$15.00

Two eggs your way served with a heaping pile of our famous house-made corned beef hash served with your choice of hashbrowns or fruit, & toast or pancakes!

Classic Breakfast

$10.00

Two eggs your way, your choice of meat, hash browns or fruit, & toast or a side order of pancakes!

Crepes

Banana Nutella

$13.00

Three crepes filled with Nutella & fresh bananas then topped with more fresh bananas, powdered sugar, chocolate syrup, & whipped cream!

Chicken Florentine Crepe

$15.00

One giant crepe filled with all-natural chicken breast, natural swiss, spinach, mushroom, & onion, served with hollandaise & mixed greens!

Cloud Nine

$14.00

Three crepes stuffed with house-made strawberry cream cheese, fresh berries & bananas, then topped with fresh berries, bananas, berry compote, whipped cream, & powdered sugar!

Jagged Fork Crepe

$15.00

One giant crepe filled with ham, cheddar, natural swiss, spinach, mushrooms, onion, tomato, sour cream & over easy eggs served with mixed greens!

Strawberry Cream Cheese

$13.00

Three crepes filled with our house-made cream cheese frosting & fresh strawberries then topped with more fresh strawberries, powdered sugar, & whipped cream!

Pancakes

Original Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.00

add fresh blueberries, strawberries, bananas, chocolate chips, or white chocolate chips

Chunky Monkey

$12.00

Topped with white chocolate chips, bananas, caramel, & whipped cream!

Cinnamon Swirl

$12.00

Cinnamon & sugar swirled into each pancake then topped with whipped cream!

Fruit Explosion Pancakes

$13.00

Piled high with fresh bananas, blueberries, strawberries & topped with whipped cream!

Oreo Pancakes

$12.00

Stuffed & topped with oreo cookie crumbles & topped with whipped cream!

Red Velvet Pancakes

$12.00

Topped with house-made cream cheese frosting, dusted with powdered sugar & cocoa powder, & topped with whipped cream!

U.G.3 Sampler

$15.00

*NO SUBSTITUTIONS PLEASE* Try a mini stack of each of our 3 favorite pancakes, red velvet, oreo, & chunky monkey!

Gluten Free Pancakes

$15.00

Pumpkin Pancakes

$13.00

PUMPKIN SWIRL PANCAKES

$15.00

French Toast

The Elvis

$14.00

Our Tribute to the King! Challah French Toast with a graham cracker crust stuffed with creamy peanut butter, house-made banana cream cheese, & bacon then topped with fresh bananas & berry compote!

S'more French Toast

$13.00

Challah french toast with a graham cracker crust, stuffed with Nutella & marshmallows then topped with more Nutella, marshmallows, house-made cream cheese frosting, & drizzled with chocolate syrup!

Strawberry Shortcake

$13.00

Challah french toast with a graham cracker crust stuffed & topped with house-made cream cheese frosting & fresh strawberries!

Very Berry

$13.00

Stuffed with our house-made banana cream cheese, piled high with fresh berries, & drizzled with berry compote!

Graham Cracker Crusted French Toast

$13.00

Challah french toast with a graham cracker crust!

Challah (Sweet Egg Bread)

$11.00

Gluten Free French Toast

$12.00

Waffles

Strawberry Waffle

$11.00

Plain Waffle

$9.00

Little Forks

Chicken Tenders (Kids)

$9.00

Egg & Toast (Kids)

$9.00

French Toast (Kids)

$9.00

Mickey Mouse Pancake

$9.00

Salads

Fiesta

$15.00

Artisan lettuce blend, all-natural chicken, cheddar, tomato, cucumber, avocado, tortilla strips served with our house-made chipotle dressing!

Hudson

$15.00

Chopped iceberg, ham, turkey, natural swiss, gherkin pickles, served with house-made Maurice dressing!

Signature Salad

$15.00

Artisan lettuce blend topped with all-natural chicken, pecans, dried cranberries, tomato, avocado, & tortilla strips, served with champagne vinaigrette!

Sparta

$15.00

Artisan lettuce blend topped with all-natural chicken, feta, grilled onions, beets, dill, avocado, served with our house-made pink greek dressing!

Fries

French Fries

$4.00

Greek Fries

$7.00

French fries piled high & topped with feta, tomato, onions, & house-made greek dressing!

Sweet Potato

$5.00

Texas Fries

$7.00

French fries piled high & topped with cheddar, tomato, onion, & ranch!

Verde Fries

$7.00

French fries piled high & topped with cheddar, mozzarella, house-made Verde sauce, sour cream, & guacamole!

West Coast Fries

$7.00

French fries piled high & topped with cheddar, grilled onion, & thousand islands!

Extras - Sides

PB&J Oatmeal

$10.00

oatmeal with a scoop of peanut butter, bananas and blueberries, topped with berry compote and granola

Breakfast Meat

$4.00

Housemade Cornedbeef Hash

$7.50

Skillet Potatoes

$5.00

Denver Hash

$6.00

cheddar, onion, & green pepper

Hashbrowns

$5.00

Two Eggs Your Way

$4.00

Side Pancake

$3.00

Side Toast

$3.00

English Muffin

$3.00

Avocado

$2.50

Berry Compote

$1.75

Guacamole

$2.00

Hollandaise

$1.00

Nutella

$1.75

Peanut Butter

$1.50

Ranchero

$2.00

Salsa Verde

$2.00

Side of Fruit

$3.00

Sweet Cream Cheese

$2.00

Tomato Slices

$1.50

SEASONAL MENU

JF SMASH BURGER

$18.00

PUMPKIN SWIRL PANCAKES

$15.00

PUMPKIN PANCAKES

$13.00Out of stock

PUMPKIN SPICE FRENCH TOAST

$16.00

CIDER MILL PANCAKES

$14.00

THE HUNTER

$16.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
