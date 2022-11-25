Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Meat Revolution

review star

No reviews yet

444 North Lincoln Ave

Loveland, CO 80537

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Rice Bowl
Fries Bowl
Beef Shawarma Plate

Bowls

Rice Bowl

$12.00

Your choice of protein, served on a bed of steamed rice with relish, fresh tomato cucumber, lettuce, onions and choice of sauce.

Salad Bowl

$12.00

Your choice of protein, served on a bed of lettuce mix with relish, fresh tomato cucumber, onions, and choice of sauce.

Fries Bowl

$12.00

Your choice of protein served on a bed of crispy french fries with relish, fresh tomato, cucumber, lettuce, onions and choice of sauce.

Wraps

Chicken shawarma wrap

$12.00

Chicken in a wrap with, fresh tomato, cucumber, lettuce, onions, relish and choice of sauce.

Beef Shawarma Wrap

$14.00

Beef Shawarma in a wrap with fresh tomato, cucumber, lettuce, onions, relish and choice of sauce.

Mixed meat wrap

$13.00

Mix of chicken and beef in a wrap with fresh tomato, cucumber, lettuce, onions, relish and choice of sauce.

Falafel wrap

$12.00

Falaful in a wrap with fresh tomato, cucumber, lettuce, onions, relish and choice of sauce.(Vegetarian)

Chicken shawarma wrap combo

$14.00

Chicken shawarma in a wrap with fresh tomato, cucumber, lettuce, onions, relish and choice of sauce. Served with choice of side and a drink.

Beef Shawarma wrap combo

$16.00

Beef Shawarma in a wrap with fresh tomato, cucumber, lettuce, onions, relish and choice of sauce. Served with choice of side and a drink.

Mixed meat wrap combo

$15.00

Mix of chicken and beef in a wrap with, fresh tomato, cucumber, lettuce, onions, relish and choice of sauce. Served with choice of side and a drink.

Falafel wrap combo

$14.00

Falafel in a wrap with fresh tomato, cucumber, lettuce, onions, relish and choice of sauce. Served with choice of side and a drink.

Plates

Chicken Shawarma Plate

$14.00

Chicken shawarma served with your choice of 2 sides (fries, salad, or rice) with relish, fresh tomato, cucumber, lettuce, onions and choice of sauce.

Beef Shawarma Plate

$16.00

Beef shawarma served with your choice of 2 sides (fries, salad, or rice), with relish, fresh tomato, cucumber, lettuce, onions and choice of sauce.

Mix Meat Plate

$15.00

Mix of chicken and beef served with your choice of 2 sides (fries, salad, rice), with relish, fresh tomato, cucumber, lettuce, onions and choice of sauce.

Falafel Plate

$14.00

Vegetarian falafel served with your choice of 2 sides (fries, salad, or rice), with relish, fresh tomato, cucumber, lettuce, onions and choice of sauce.

Sides

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side of Rice

$4.00

Side of Falafel (6 pieces)

$4.00

Extra tortilla

$1.00

Energy Drink

$3.50

Rotating selection

Drinks

$2.00

Chocolate Mousse Cup

$3.00

Chocolate mousse cup

Raspberry Mousse cup

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Meat

Website

Location

444 North Lincoln Ave, Loveland, CO 80537

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
The Meat Revolution image

Similar restaurants in your area

Slice N Roll - 141 E 4th St
orange starNo Reviews
141 E 4th St Loveland, CO 80537
View restaurantnext
A.K.A. Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 894
414 E 6th St. Loveland, CO 80537
View restaurantnext
Comet Chicken - Loveland
orange starNo Reviews
129 E 5th St Loveland, CO 80537
View restaurantnext
Henry's Pub - 234 E 4th St
orange starNo Reviews
234 E 4th St Loveland, CO 80537
View restaurantnext
Tom Davis Saloon - 450 N Cleveland Ave
orange starNo Reviews
450 N Cleveland Ave Loveland, CO 80537
View restaurantnext
Loveland Tap & Tavern - Loveland
orange star4.8 • 139
237 E. 4th St Loveland, CO 80537
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Loveland

Fat Shack - Loveland
orange star4.5 • 5,706
1433 Denver Ave Loveland, CO 80538
View restaurantnext
Betta Gumbo
orange star4.3 • 1,764
277 N Lincoln Ave Loveland, CO 80537
View restaurantnext
MoBetta Gumbo
orange star4.4 • 1,696
141 east 4th Loveland, CO 80537
View restaurantnext
Hogfish Seafood & Smokehouse
orange star4.5 • 1,259
1440 Diana Dr. Loveland, CO 80537
View restaurantnext
A.K.A. Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 894
414 E 6th St. Loveland, CO 80537
View restaurantnext
Casa Real Mexican Grill
orange star4.4 • 868
243 E 29th St Loveland, CO 80538
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Loveland
Fort Collins
review star
Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
Windsor
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Longmont
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Greeley
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Estes Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Boulder
review star
Avg 4.4 (103 restaurants)
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Louisville
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston