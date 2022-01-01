Henry's Pub 234 E 4th St

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Black Angus Burger
Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger

Starters

Brussels Beer Cheese

Brussels Beer Cheese

$9.50

Brussels sprouts, bacon & Grimm Brothers Fearless Youth cheese dip with cheddar, gorgonzola, and parmesan, served with crispy seasoned flatbread.

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$8.50

Flash fried Brussels sprouts tossed with crispy bacon, candied pecans, shishito peppers and fish sauce vinaigrette.

Calamari

Calamari

$10.00

Strips of calamari steak lightly floured & fried golden, served with spicy Thai mayo dipping sauce.

Chicharrones

Chicharrones

$8.00

Pork skin fried to order and seasoned with chile salt and lime, topped with hot pepper sauce, feta, and cilantro, served with creamy avocado dip.

Fried Chicken Tenders

Fried Chicken Tenders

$12.00

All natural chicken breast tenders breaded to order & fried crispy, served with ranch dressing.

Fried Cheese Curds

Fried Cheese Curds

$10.00

Colorado cheese curds dipped to order in Crow Hop IPA beer batter, served with tomato basil dipping sauce.

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.00

"Must Try" breaded pickle spears fried golden brown and served with ranch dressing.

Irish Nachos

Irish Nachos

$9.50

Pub wedges topped with melted cheddar cheese, honey smoked bacon, jalapenos, scallions and drizzled with ranch dressing.

P.E.I. Mussels

$14.00

Fresh Prince Edward Island mussels, steamed in Grimm Brothers Snow Drop Ale with garlic and basil, served with grilled baguette.

Pierogi

Pierogi

$9.00Out of stock

Dumplings with potato, caramelized onion, white cheddar, and sauerkraut sauteed in butter, finished with candied bacon, sour cream sauce and chives.

Masala Sweet Fries

Masala Sweet Fries

$9.00

A large stack of sweet potato fries drizzled with masala sauce, basil mayonnaise, and scallions. Spicy upon request.

Greens

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Fried chicken tenders tossed in buffalo hot sauce, served over romaine, topped with honey smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, croutons & baby heirloom tomatoes, served with your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with caesar dressing, shaved parmesan.

Caribbean Steak Salad

Caribbean Steak Salad

$16.00

Marinated six ounce steak grilled medium, mango salsa, pepper jack cheese, tortilla strips and baby heirloom tomatoes served on a bed of spring greens with cilantro lime vinaigrette.

Strawberry Feta Salad

Strawberry Feta Salad

$11.00

Balsamic glazed strawberries served over spring greens, tossed with feta, pickled shallots, candied pecans and strawberry basil vinaigrette.

Pecan Gorgonzola Salad

Pecan Gorgonzola Salad

$10.00

Spring greens tossed with candied pecans, gorgonzola, dried cranberries and pecan vinaigrette.

Quinoa Salad

Quinoa Salad

$10.00

Tricolor quinoa with mint and pecan over spring greens with roasted sweet potato, dried cranberry, and white cheddar, served with pecan vinaigrette.

Smoked Salmon Salad

Smoked Salmon Salad

$12.00

Honey smoked salmon, capers, pickled shallots, and spring greens tossed with cucumber yogurt dressing, topped with salt cured egg yolk.

Thai Chicken Salad

Thai Chicken Salad

$15.00

A grilled chicken breast drizzled with sweet & spicy Thai chili sauce, roasted red peppers, mango salsa, scallions, candied pecans and cheddar cheese on a bed of spring greens, served with sweet chili vinaigrette.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.00

Spring greens, garden vegetables, and choice of dressing.

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with caesar dressing, shaved parmesan.

Side Strawberry Feta Salad

$6.00

Balsamic glazed strawberries served over spring greens, tossed with feta, pickled shallots, candied pecans and strawberry basil vinaigrette.

Side Pecan Gorgonzola Salad

$6.00

Spring greens tossed with candied pecans, gorgonzola, dried cranberries and pecan vinaigrette.

Soups

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$5.00+

Soup of the Day

$4.50+

Burgers & Sandwiches

Henry's Sliders

Henry's Sliders

$13.00

Colorado raised all natural Angus sliders topped with caramelized onions, cheddar, and Henry’s steak sauce, served on toasted brioche buns with quick pickles.

Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger

Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger

$16.00

Half pound Harris Ranch all natural Angus ground chuck patty, topped with honey smoked bacon and melted bleu cheese crumbles.

Black Angus Burger

Black Angus Burger

$14.00

Half pound Harris Ranch all natural Angus ground chuck patty, served with choice of cheese.

CBR

CBR

$14.00

Sweet chile marinated grilled chicken breast topped with honey smoked bacon, white cheddar, caramelized onions and ranch, served on a toasted brioche bun. *Cannot put ranch on side*

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$13.00

House roasted turkey breast layered between three slices of sourdough bread with honey smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss, and avocado aioli.

Blackened King Salmon Sliders

Blackened King Salmon Sliders

$16.00

Blackened wild Alaskan King Salmon topped with blue crab mayonnaise and spring greens, served on a toasted brioche bun.

French Dip

French Dip

$13.00

Shaved roast beef piled high on French bread and topped with melted Swiss cheese, served with au jus.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

All-natural chicken breast tenders breaded to order and fried crispy, topped with cayenne honey, lettuce, tomato, quick pickle, and mayo, served on a brioche bun. *Cannot put cayenne honey on side*

Grilled Cheese Curd Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Curd Sandwich

$10.00

Melted cheese curds with white and yellow cheddar, sauteed spinach, and roasted heirloom tomato served on grilled thick-cut white bread.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$14.00

Half pound Harris Ranch all natural Angus ground chuck patty, topped with caramelized onions, Swiss and Thousand Island, served on grilled marble rye.

Sweet Pepper Cheeseburger

Sweet Pepper Cheeseburger

$16.00

Half pound Harris Ranch all natural Angus ground chuck patty, topped with sweet pepper cheddar spread, fried shishito peppers, roasted poblano and spicy aioli.

Poutine Burger

Poutine Burger

$15.00

Half pound Harris Ranch all natural Angus ground chuck patty topped with melted cheese curds, pub wedges, whole grain mustard, and Rado's red gravy.

Reuben

Reuben

$14.00

Thinly sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing and melted Swiss cheese piled high between 2 slices of grilled marbled rye bread.

Sourdough Burger

Sourdough Burger

$16.00

Half pound Harris Ranch all natural Angus ground chuck patty, topped with honey smoked bacon, avocado, poblano peppers and pepper Jack cheese, served on grilled sourdough bread.

SPF

SPF

$14.00

Thinly sliced seared steak with caramelized onions, roasted poblano, pepper jack, Henry’s steak sauce, horseradish mayo, and dressed spring greens served on focaccia bread.

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$13.00

Marinated 6 oz. ranch cut tender grilled to desired temperature, served open-faced on grilled thick cut white bread with Henry's steak sauce.

Quinoa Veggie Patty

Quinoa Veggie Patty

$10.00

House-made quinoa patty with black beans and vegetables topped with spring greens and basil mayonnaise on a toasted bun.

Cast Irons & Pub Favorites

Wild Game Bangers and Mash

Wild Game Bangers and Mash

$17.00

A duo of local game sausages: wild boar with apricot and cranberry and smoked elk with jalapeno and cheddar, grilled and finished with Rado’s Red Ale gravy, served with a side of whole grain mustard and a colcannon croquette.

Beer Battered Shrimp

Beer Battered Shrimp

$12.00

A 1/2 dozen shrimp dipped to order in fat tire beer batter and deep fried, served with pub chips and Bloody Mary cocktail sauce. *Choosing a side SUBSTITUTES for the wedges*

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast marinated in yogurt and spices, topped with masala sauce, served over jasmine rice, finished with cucumber-yogurt sauce, with a side of shishito peppers.

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$18.00

North Atlantic cod dipped to order in house-made Fat Tire beer batter and deep fried, served with pub chips, lemon wedge and tartar sauce. *Choosing a side SUBSTITUTES for the wedges*

Shrimp and Grits

Shrimp and Grits

$16.00

Shrimp sauteed with bacon and red bell peppers, finished in Rado’s Red Ale gravy, served over pepper-cheese grits topped with roasted heirloom tomato and scallion.

Shepherd's Pie

Shepherd's Pie

$15.00

Colorado raised ground lamb with bacon, peas, carrots and mushrooms in Crow Hop IPA sauce, topped with mashed potatoes and cheddar.

Mahogany Steak Medallions

Mahogany Steak Medallions

$18.00

9 oz. of ranch cut tender medallions pounded and finished with a sweet and spicy Worcestershire reduction, served with a colcannon croquette.

Beef Stroganoff

Beef Stroganoff

$17.00

Tender prime grade New York steak tips braised with mushrooms in Fearless Youth sour cream sauce, served over pappardelle.

Veg Masala

Veg Masala

$14.00

Fried mashed potato balls and broccoli, topped with masala sauce, served over jasmine rice, finished with cucumber-yogurt sauce, with a side of shishito peppers.

Pastas

Blackened Salmon Linguine

Blackened Salmon Linguine

$19.00

Cajun rubbed salmon pan-seared with garlic and scallions, finished with roasted heirloom tomato and fresh basil, tossed in spicy cream sauce, served over linguine.

Buffalo & Cheese Ravioli

Buffalo & Cheese Ravioli

$18.00

Ravioli stuffed with ground Buffalo and cheese, tossed in spicy tomato cream sauce, topped with shaved Parmesan cheese.

Gorgonzola Carbonara

Gorgonzola Carbonara

$17.00

Chicken breast sauteed with honey smoked bacon, garlic, onions, peas and finished with a cracked black pepper and gorgonzola cheese cream sauce, served over linguine.

Pumpkin Ravioli

Pumpkin Ravioli

$16.00

Pumpkin and mascarpone ravioli tossed in Parmesan cream sauce with sauteed baby spinach, roasted heirloom tomato, and sweet potatoes topped with shaved Parmesan.

Gluten Free Blackened Salmon Linguine

Gluten Free Blackened Salmon Linguine

$21.00

Salmon rubbed with Cajun seasoning and pan-seared with garlic and scallions, finished with roasted heirloom tomato and fresh basil, tossed in spicy cream sauce, served over gluten free fettuccine.

Gluten Free Gorgonzola Carbonara

$19.00

Chicken breast sauteed with honey smoked bacon, garlic, onions, peas and finished with a cracked black pepper and gorgonzola cheese cream sauce, served over gluten free fettuccine.

Mains

Chicken Fried Chicken

Chicken Fried Chicken

$17.00

All natural chicken tenders breaded to order and fried crispy, finished with cayenne honey and cream gravy. Add extra gravy for an additional charge.

Pan Roasted Cod

Pan Roasted Cod

$16.00

North Atlantic cod with sauteed shallots, heirloom tomato and basil finished in white wine lemon pan sauce.

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$21.00

An eight-ounce salmon fillet with everything seasoning, grilled medium-rare, finished with candied lemon-thyme butter.

New York Strip

New York Strip

$31.00

A 12 oz. all natural USDA prime New York strip steak grilled to the desired temperature, finished with caramelized onions and melted bleu cheese.

Schnitzel

Schnitzel

$17.00

Milk marinated pork loin coated in panko and fried, finished with cremini mushroom cream sauce and lemon.

Steak & Shrimp

Steak & Shrimp

$21.00

Marinated 6 oz. ranch cut tender grilled to desired temperature, served with a smoked paprika shrimp skewer with grilled lemon and drawn butter.

Specials

Great Lakes Walleye filet hand dipped in housemade Fat Tire beer batter & fried golden brown, served with pub chips, coleslaw, lemon wedge & remoulade.

Walleye

$21.00

CB Bao

$8.00

Spec Sando

$13.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Brownie Guinness

$7.00

Brownie Sundae

$6.00

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$7.00

Root Beer Float

$6.00

Ice Cream

$2.50+

A La Carte Sauces

Side Ranch

$0.75+

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.75+

Side 1000

Side Au Jus

Side Avo Dip

$1.50

Side Bals Vin

Side Basil Mayo

Side Beer Must

Side Caes Dress

$0.50

Side CayHoney

$1.50

Side Chili Sauce

$0.50

Side Cilan Vin

Side Cocktail Sauce

$1.00

Side Crab Mayo

$2.50

Side Cream Horse

$1.00

Side Cuke Yo

Side Flat Gravy

$1.50

Side Franks

$0.50

Side Mango Salsa

$1.00

Side Marinara

$1.00

Side MasalaSauce

$1.50

Side Mayo

Side Medal Sauce

$1.50

Side Rado Gravy

$1.50

Side Raw Horse

$0.50

Side Remoulade

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Spicy Aioli

$1.00

Side Sriracha

Side Stk Sauce

$1.00

Side StrawVin

Side Sweet Chile Vin

Side Tartar

$1.00

Side Thai Mayo

Side Tom Dip

$1.00

Side White Gravy

$1.50

A La Carte Sides

Side Avocado

$1.00

Side Bacon

$2.50

Side Baguette

$1.00

Side BBC Naan

$2.00

Side Berries

$1.00

Side Bleu Crumb

$1.50

Side Broccoli

$3.00

Side Candy Pecan

$1.50

Side Cottage Cheese

$2.00

Side Cranberries

$1.00

Side Croquette

$3.00

Side Feta Crumb

$1.50

Side Focaccia

$1.50

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Gorg Crumb

$1.50

Side Jalapenos

$0.50

Side Lemons

Side Mango Salsa

$1.00

Side Naan

$2.00

Side Parm

$0.75

Side Pickle

$0.50

Side Red Onion

Side Sauerkraut

$0.50

Side Shishitos

$3.00

Side Slaw

$2.00

Side Sweet Fries

$5.00

Side Tots

$4.00

Side Veg

$3.00

Gluten Free Bun

$2.50

Kid's Menu

Kid's Burgers

$6.50

Two sliders on slider buns served with fries.

Kid's Grilled Chicken and Broccoli

$8.50

Grilled marinated chicken breast served with steamed broccoli.

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$6.50

Two breaded chicken strips fried and served with fries and Ranch dressing for dipping.

Kid's Fish & Chips

$6.50

Two pieces of battered cod filet served with fries and tartar sauce.

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$6.50

American cheese melted in between two pieces of white bread. Served with fries.

Kids Linguine

$6.50

A small bowl of pasta served with butter and Parmesan cheese.

Kid's Spaghetti Marinara

$6.50

A small bowl of pasta served with marinara sauce and Parmesan cheese.

N/A Bev

Arnold Palmer

$2.90

Chocolate Milk

$2.90

Club Soda

Coke

$2.90

Cranberry Juice

$2.90

Diet Coke

$2.90

Dr. Pepper

$2.90

Ginger Ale

$2.90

Ginger Beer

$5.00

IBC Root Beer

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.20

Kombucha Strawberry Lime

$5.00

Kombucha Raspberry Lemon

$5.00

Lemonade

$2.90

Milk

$3.20

Orange Juice

$2.90

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.90

Roy Rogers

$2.90

San Pelligrino

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$2.90

Sprite

$2.90

Tomato Juice

$2.00Out of stock

Tonic

$2.90

Shirts

Henry's T-Shirt

$18.00

Other

Henry's Pint Glass

$6.00

Gluten Free Starters

P.E.I. Mussels

$14.00

Fresh Prince Edward Island mussels, steamed in Grimm Brothers Snow Drop Ale with garlic and basil, served with grilled baguette.

Masala Sweet Fries

Masala Sweet Fries

$9.00

A large stack of sweet potato fries drizzled with masala sauce, basil mayonnaise, and scallions. Spicy upon request.

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$8.50

Flash fried Brussels sprouts tossed with crispy bacon, candied pecans, shishito peppers and fish sauce vinaigrette.

Irish Nachos

Irish Nachos

$9.50

Pub wedges topped with melted cheddar cheese, honey smoked bacon, jalapenos, scallions and drizzled with ranch dressing.

Chicharrones

Chicharrones

$8.00

Pork skin fried to order and seasoned with chile salt and lime, topped with hot pepper sauce, feta, and cilantro, served with creamy avocado dip.

Gluten Free Greens

Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.00

Spring greens, garden vegetables, and choice of dressing.

Strawberry Feta Salad

Strawberry Feta Salad

$11.00

Balsamic glazed strawberries served over spring greens, tossed with feta, pickled shallots, candied pecans and strawberry basil vinaigrette.

Side Strawberry Feta Salad

$6.00

Balsamic glazed strawberries served over spring greens, tossed with feta, pickled shallots, candied pecans and strawberry basil vinaigrette.

Thai Chicken Salad

Thai Chicken Salad

$15.00

A grilled chicken breast drizzled with sweet & spicy Thai chili sauce, roasted red peppers, mango salsa, scallions, candied pecans and cheddar cheese on a bed of spring greens, served with sweet chili vinaigrette.

Caribbean Steak Salad

Caribbean Steak Salad

$16.00

Marinated six ounce steak grilled medium, mango salsa, pepper jack cheese, tortilla strips and baby heirloom tomatoes served on a bed of spring greens with cilantro lime vinaigrette.

Pecan Gorgonzola Salad

Pecan Gorgonzola Salad

$10.00

Spring greens tossed with candied pecans, gorgonzola, dried cranberries and pecan vinaigrette.

Side Pecan Gorgonzola Salad

$6.00

Spring greens tossed with candied pecans, gorgonzola, dried cranberries and pecan vinaigrette.

Smoked Salmon Salad

Smoked Salmon Salad

$12.00

Honey smoked salmon, capers, pickled shallots, and spring greens tossed with cucumber yogurt dressing, topped with salt cured egg yolk.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with caesar dressing, shaved parmesan.

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with caesar dressing, shaved parmesan.

Quinoa Salad

Quinoa Salad

$10.00

Tricolor quinoa with mint and pecan over spring greens with roasted sweet potato, dried cranberry, and white cheddar, served with pecan vinaigrette.

Gluten Free Burgers and Sandwiches

Gluten Free Black Angus Burger

$13.00

Half pound Harris Ranch all natural Angus ground chuck patty, served with choice of cheese.

Gluten Free Blackened King Salmon Sliders

$15.00

Blackened wild Alaskan King Salmon topped with blue crab mayonnaise and spring greens.

Gluten Free Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger

Gluten Free Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger

$15.00

Half pound Harris Ranch all natural Angus ground chuck patty, topped with honey smoked bacon and melted bleu cheese crumbles.

Gluten Free CBR

Gluten Free CBR

$13.00

Sweet chile marinated grilled chicken breast topped with honey smoked bacon, white cheddar, caramelized onions and ranch. *Cannot put ranch on side*

Gluten Free Patty Melt

$14.00

Half pound Harris Ranch all natural Angus ground chuck patty, topped with caramelized onions, Swiss and Thousand Island.

Gluten Free Reuben

$13.00

Thinly sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing and melted Swiss cheese.

Southwest Burger

Southwest Burger

$15.00

Half pound Harris Ranch all natural Angus ground chuck patty, topped with honey smoked bacon, avocado, poblano peppers and pepper Jack cheese.

Gluten Free SPF

$13.00

Thinly sliced seared steak with caramelized onions, roasted poblano, pepper jack, Henry’s steak sauce, horseradish mayo, and dressed spring greens.

Gluten Free Steak Sandwich

$12.00

Marinated 6 oz. ranch cut tender grilled to desired temperature, served with Henry's steak sauce.

Gluten Free Sweet Pepper Cheeseburger

$14.00

Half pound Harris Ranch all natural Angus ground chuck patty, topped with sweet pepper cheddar spread, fried shishito peppers, roasted poblano and spicy aioli.

Gluten Free Turkey Club

$12.00

House roasted turkey breast with honey smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss, and mayo.

Gluten Free Cast Irons and Pub Favorites

Gluten Free Chicken Tikka Masala

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast marinated in yogurt and spices, topped with masala sauce, served over jasmine rice, finished with cucumber-yogurt sauce, with a side of shishito peppers.

Gluten Free Mahogany Steak Medallions

$17.00

9 oz. of ranch cut tender medallions pounded and finished with a sweet and spicy Worcestershire reduction, served with pub wedges.

Gluten Free Pastas

Gluten Free Blackened Salmon Linguine

Gluten Free Blackened Salmon Linguine

$21.00

Salmon rubbed with Cajun seasoning and pan-seared with garlic and scallions, finished with roasted heirloom tomato and fresh basil, tossed in spicy cream sauce, served over gluten free fettuccine.

Gluten Free Gorgonzola Carbonara

$19.00

Chicken breast sauteed with honey smoked bacon, garlic, onions, peas and finished with a cracked black pepper and gorgonzola cheese cream sauce, served over gluten free fettuccine.

Gluten Free Mains

Gluten Free New York Strip

Gluten Free New York Strip

$29.00

A 12 oz. all natural USDA prime New York strip steak grilled to the desired temperature, finished with caramelized onions and melted bleu cheese.

Gluten Free Pan Roasted Cod

Gluten Free Pan Roasted Cod

$16.00

North Atlantic cod with sauteed shallots, heirloom tomato and basil finished in white wine lemon pan sauce.

Gluten Free Steak & Shrimp

Gluten Free Steak & Shrimp

$19.00

Marinated 6 oz. ranch cut tender grilled to desired temperature, served with a smoked paprika shrimp skewer with grilled lemon and drawn butter.

Gluten Free Grilled Salmon

Gluten Free Grilled Salmon

$20.00

An eight-ounce salmon fillet with everything seasoning, grilled medium-rare, finished with candied lemon-thyme butter.

Utensils

Include Utensils

Include Napkins (no plasticware)

Condiments

Include Ketchup

Include Mustard

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Perfect Blend of Old Town Feel and Urban Flair

Website

Location

234 E 4th St, Loveland, CO 80537

Directions

Gallery
Henry's Pub image
Henry's Pub image
Henry's Pub image

