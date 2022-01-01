Henry's Pub 234 E 4th St
234 E 4th St
Loveland, CO 80537
Popular Items
Starters
Brussels Beer Cheese
Brussels sprouts, bacon & Grimm Brothers Fearless Youth cheese dip with cheddar, gorgonzola, and parmesan, served with crispy seasoned flatbread.
Brussels Sprouts
Flash fried Brussels sprouts tossed with crispy bacon, candied pecans, shishito peppers and fish sauce vinaigrette.
Calamari
Strips of calamari steak lightly floured & fried golden, served with spicy Thai mayo dipping sauce.
Chicharrones
Pork skin fried to order and seasoned with chile salt and lime, topped with hot pepper sauce, feta, and cilantro, served with creamy avocado dip.
Fried Chicken Tenders
All natural chicken breast tenders breaded to order & fried crispy, served with ranch dressing.
Fried Cheese Curds
Colorado cheese curds dipped to order in Crow Hop IPA beer batter, served with tomato basil dipping sauce.
Fried Pickles
"Must Try" breaded pickle spears fried golden brown and served with ranch dressing.
Irish Nachos
Pub wedges topped with melted cheddar cheese, honey smoked bacon, jalapenos, scallions and drizzled with ranch dressing.
P.E.I. Mussels
Fresh Prince Edward Island mussels, steamed in Grimm Brothers Snow Drop Ale with garlic and basil, served with grilled baguette.
Pierogi
Dumplings with potato, caramelized onion, white cheddar, and sauerkraut sauteed in butter, finished with candied bacon, sour cream sauce and chives.
Masala Sweet Fries
A large stack of sweet potato fries drizzled with masala sauce, basil mayonnaise, and scallions. Spicy upon request.
Greens
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fried chicken tenders tossed in buffalo hot sauce, served over romaine, topped with honey smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, croutons & baby heirloom tomatoes, served with your choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with caesar dressing, shaved parmesan.
Caribbean Steak Salad
Marinated six ounce steak grilled medium, mango salsa, pepper jack cheese, tortilla strips and baby heirloom tomatoes served on a bed of spring greens with cilantro lime vinaigrette.
Strawberry Feta Salad
Balsamic glazed strawberries served over spring greens, tossed with feta, pickled shallots, candied pecans and strawberry basil vinaigrette.
Pecan Gorgonzola Salad
Spring greens tossed with candied pecans, gorgonzola, dried cranberries and pecan vinaigrette.
Quinoa Salad
Tricolor quinoa with mint and pecan over spring greens with roasted sweet potato, dried cranberry, and white cheddar, served with pecan vinaigrette.
Smoked Salmon Salad
Honey smoked salmon, capers, pickled shallots, and spring greens tossed with cucumber yogurt dressing, topped with salt cured egg yolk.
Thai Chicken Salad
A grilled chicken breast drizzled with sweet & spicy Thai chili sauce, roasted red peppers, mango salsa, scallions, candied pecans and cheddar cheese on a bed of spring greens, served with sweet chili vinaigrette.
Side Salad
Spring greens, garden vegetables, and choice of dressing.
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with caesar dressing, shaved parmesan.
Side Strawberry Feta Salad
Balsamic glazed strawberries served over spring greens, tossed with feta, pickled shallots, candied pecans and strawberry basil vinaigrette.
Side Pecan Gorgonzola Salad
Spring greens tossed with candied pecans, gorgonzola, dried cranberries and pecan vinaigrette.
Burgers & Sandwiches
Henry's Sliders
Colorado raised all natural Angus sliders topped with caramelized onions, cheddar, and Henry’s steak sauce, served on toasted brioche buns with quick pickles.
Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger
Half pound Harris Ranch all natural Angus ground chuck patty, topped with honey smoked bacon and melted bleu cheese crumbles.
Black Angus Burger
Half pound Harris Ranch all natural Angus ground chuck patty, served with choice of cheese.
CBR
Sweet chile marinated grilled chicken breast topped with honey smoked bacon, white cheddar, caramelized onions and ranch, served on a toasted brioche bun. *Cannot put ranch on side*
Turkey Club
House roasted turkey breast layered between three slices of sourdough bread with honey smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, Swiss, and avocado aioli.
Blackened King Salmon Sliders
Blackened wild Alaskan King Salmon topped with blue crab mayonnaise and spring greens, served on a toasted brioche bun.
French Dip
Shaved roast beef piled high on French bread and topped with melted Swiss cheese, served with au jus.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
All-natural chicken breast tenders breaded to order and fried crispy, topped with cayenne honey, lettuce, tomato, quick pickle, and mayo, served on a brioche bun. *Cannot put cayenne honey on side*
Grilled Cheese Curd Sandwich
Melted cheese curds with white and yellow cheddar, sauteed spinach, and roasted heirloom tomato served on grilled thick-cut white bread.
Patty Melt
Half pound Harris Ranch all natural Angus ground chuck patty, topped with caramelized onions, Swiss and Thousand Island, served on grilled marble rye.
Sweet Pepper Cheeseburger
Half pound Harris Ranch all natural Angus ground chuck patty, topped with sweet pepper cheddar spread, fried shishito peppers, roasted poblano and spicy aioli.
Poutine Burger
Half pound Harris Ranch all natural Angus ground chuck patty topped with melted cheese curds, pub wedges, whole grain mustard, and Rado's red gravy.
Reuben
Thinly sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing and melted Swiss cheese piled high between 2 slices of grilled marbled rye bread.
Sourdough Burger
Half pound Harris Ranch all natural Angus ground chuck patty, topped with honey smoked bacon, avocado, poblano peppers and pepper Jack cheese, served on grilled sourdough bread.
SPF
Thinly sliced seared steak with caramelized onions, roasted poblano, pepper jack, Henry’s steak sauce, horseradish mayo, and dressed spring greens served on focaccia bread.
Steak Sandwich
Marinated 6 oz. ranch cut tender grilled to desired temperature, served open-faced on grilled thick cut white bread with Henry's steak sauce.
Quinoa Veggie Patty
House-made quinoa patty with black beans and vegetables topped with spring greens and basil mayonnaise on a toasted bun.
Cast Irons & Pub Favorites
Wild Game Bangers and Mash
A duo of local game sausages: wild boar with apricot and cranberry and smoked elk with jalapeno and cheddar, grilled and finished with Rado’s Red Ale gravy, served with a side of whole grain mustard and a colcannon croquette.
Beer Battered Shrimp
A 1/2 dozen shrimp dipped to order in fat tire beer batter and deep fried, served with pub chips and Bloody Mary cocktail sauce. *Choosing a side SUBSTITUTES for the wedges*
Chicken Tikka Masala
Grilled chicken breast marinated in yogurt and spices, topped with masala sauce, served over jasmine rice, finished with cucumber-yogurt sauce, with a side of shishito peppers.
Fish and Chips
North Atlantic cod dipped to order in house-made Fat Tire beer batter and deep fried, served with pub chips, lemon wedge and tartar sauce. *Choosing a side SUBSTITUTES for the wedges*
Shrimp and Grits
Shrimp sauteed with bacon and red bell peppers, finished in Rado’s Red Ale gravy, served over pepper-cheese grits topped with roasted heirloom tomato and scallion.
Shepherd's Pie
Colorado raised ground lamb with bacon, peas, carrots and mushrooms in Crow Hop IPA sauce, topped with mashed potatoes and cheddar.
Mahogany Steak Medallions
9 oz. of ranch cut tender medallions pounded and finished with a sweet and spicy Worcestershire reduction, served with a colcannon croquette.
Beef Stroganoff
Tender prime grade New York steak tips braised with mushrooms in Fearless Youth sour cream sauce, served over pappardelle.
Veg Masala
Fried mashed potato balls and broccoli, topped with masala sauce, served over jasmine rice, finished with cucumber-yogurt sauce, with a side of shishito peppers.
Pastas
Blackened Salmon Linguine
Cajun rubbed salmon pan-seared with garlic and scallions, finished with roasted heirloom tomato and fresh basil, tossed in spicy cream sauce, served over linguine.
Buffalo & Cheese Ravioli
Ravioli stuffed with ground Buffalo and cheese, tossed in spicy tomato cream sauce, topped with shaved Parmesan cheese.
Gorgonzola Carbonara
Chicken breast sauteed with honey smoked bacon, garlic, onions, peas and finished with a cracked black pepper and gorgonzola cheese cream sauce, served over linguine.
Pumpkin Ravioli
Pumpkin and mascarpone ravioli tossed in Parmesan cream sauce with sauteed baby spinach, roasted heirloom tomato, and sweet potatoes topped with shaved Parmesan.
Gluten Free Blackened Salmon Linguine
Salmon rubbed with Cajun seasoning and pan-seared with garlic and scallions, finished with roasted heirloom tomato and fresh basil, tossed in spicy cream sauce, served over gluten free fettuccine.
Gluten Free Gorgonzola Carbonara
Chicken breast sauteed with honey smoked bacon, garlic, onions, peas and finished with a cracked black pepper and gorgonzola cheese cream sauce, served over gluten free fettuccine.
Mains
Chicken Fried Chicken
All natural chicken tenders breaded to order and fried crispy, finished with cayenne honey and cream gravy. Add extra gravy for an additional charge.
Pan Roasted Cod
North Atlantic cod with sauteed shallots, heirloom tomato and basil finished in white wine lemon pan sauce.
Grilled Salmon
An eight-ounce salmon fillet with everything seasoning, grilled medium-rare, finished with candied lemon-thyme butter.
New York Strip
A 12 oz. all natural USDA prime New York strip steak grilled to the desired temperature, finished with caramelized onions and melted bleu cheese.
Schnitzel
Milk marinated pork loin coated in panko and fried, finished with cremini mushroom cream sauce and lemon.
Steak & Shrimp
Marinated 6 oz. ranch cut tender grilled to desired temperature, served with a smoked paprika shrimp skewer with grilled lemon and drawn butter.
Specials
Desserts
A La Carte Sauces
Side Ranch
Side Bleu Cheese
Side 1000
Side Au Jus
Side Avo Dip
Side Bals Vin
Side Basil Mayo
Side Beer Must
Side Caes Dress
Side CayHoney
Side Chili Sauce
Side Cilan Vin
Side Cocktail Sauce
Side Crab Mayo
Side Cream Horse
Side Cuke Yo
Side Flat Gravy
Side Franks
Side Mango Salsa
Side Marinara
Side MasalaSauce
Side Mayo
Side Medal Sauce
Side Rado Gravy
Side Raw Horse
Side Remoulade
Side Sour Cream
Side Spicy Aioli
Side Sriracha
Side Stk Sauce
Side StrawVin
Side Sweet Chile Vin
Side Tartar
Side Thai Mayo
Side Tom Dip
Side White Gravy
A La Carte Sides
Side Avocado
Side Bacon
Side Baguette
Side BBC Naan
Side Berries
Side Bleu Crumb
Side Broccoli
Side Candy Pecan
Side Cottage Cheese
Side Cranberries
Side Croquette
Side Feta Crumb
Side Focaccia
Side Fries
Side Gorg Crumb
Side Jalapenos
Side Lemons
Side Mango Salsa
Side Naan
Side Parm
Side Pickle
Side Red Onion
Side Sauerkraut
Side Shishitos
Side Slaw
Side Sweet Fries
Side Tots
Side Veg
Gluten Free Bun
Kid's Menu
Kid's Burgers
Two sliders on slider buns served with fries.
Kid's Grilled Chicken and Broccoli
Grilled marinated chicken breast served with steamed broccoli.
Kid's Chicken Fingers
Two breaded chicken strips fried and served with fries and Ranch dressing for dipping.
Kid's Fish & Chips
Two pieces of battered cod filet served with fries and tartar sauce.
Grilled Cheese & Fries
American cheese melted in between two pieces of white bread. Served with fries.
Kids Linguine
A small bowl of pasta served with butter and Parmesan cheese.
Kid's Spaghetti Marinara
A small bowl of pasta served with marinara sauce and Parmesan cheese.
N/A Bev
Arnold Palmer
Chocolate Milk
Club Soda
Coke
Cranberry Juice
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
IBC Root Beer
Iced Tea
Kombucha Strawberry Lime
Kombucha Raspberry Lemon
Lemonade
Milk
Orange Juice
Raspberry Iced Tea
Roy Rogers
San Pelligrino
Shirley Temple
Sprite
Tomato Juice
Tonic
Shirts
Gluten Free Starters
Gluten Free Greens
Gluten Free Burgers and Sandwiches
Gluten Free Cast Irons and Pub Favorites
Gluten Free Pastas
Gluten Free Mains
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
The Perfect Blend of Old Town Feel and Urban Flair
234 E 4th St, Loveland, CO 80537