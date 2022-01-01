Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Melting Pot Austin TX

1,483 Reviews

$$$

13343 US Hwy 183N, Ste 350

Austin, TX 78750

To Go Combo

Fondue Night in for 2

Fondue Night in for 2

$45.00

Includes your choice of cheese fondue to share, one salad per person, your choice of chocolate fondue to share.

To Go Cheese

Wisconsin Cheddar SM

Wisconsin Cheddar SM

$23.95

Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Sam Adams Boston Lager®, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF with Redbridge beer (347 cal per serving)

Classic Alpine SM

Classic Alpine SM

$23.95

Gruyère, Raclette, Fontina, White Wine, Garlic, Nutmeg Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF (368 cal per serving)

Spinach Artichoke SM

Spinach Artichoke SM

$23.95

Butterkäse, Fontina, Parmesan, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Garlic Served with artisan breads and seasonal fruits & veggies. Gluten-free dipper plate available upon request. GF (302 cal per serving)

Quattro Formaggio SM

$23.95

Butterkäse, Fontina, Fresh Mozzarella, Parmesan, White Wine, Roasted Garlic, Basil & Sun-Dried Tomato Pestos GF (374 cal per serving)

Fiesta SM

$23.95

Aged Cheddar, Emmenthaler, Lager Beer, Housemade Salsa, Jalapeño Gluten-Free: with Redbridge® beer (332 cal per serving)

Wisconsin Trio SM

$23.95

robust, aromatic Featured Cheeses: Butterkäse, Fontina, Gorgonzola Melted with: White wine, sherry, shallots, scallions

Vegan Cheese SM

Vegan Cheese SM

$19.95

(275 cal per serving)

Charcuterie Board

$12.95

Our selection of premium cured meats, artisan crackers and accompaniments.

To Go Salad

MP House Salad

MP House Salad

$7.95

Romaine, Iceberg, Cheddar, Tomatoes, Croutons, Scallions, Egg*, Choice of Dressing; House or Peppercorn Ranch (248-255 cal) GF without croutons

Caesar

Caesar

$7.95

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, comes with Caesar Dressing, Parmesan-Dusted Pine Nuts GF without croutons (172 cal)

California

California

$7.95

Mixed Greens, Candied Pecans, Gorgonzola, Tomatoes, comes with Raspberry Walnut Vinaigrette Gluten Free (125 cal)

Strawberry Pecan

$7.95

Spinach, Strawberries, Feta, Candied Pecans, come with Lemon Poppyseed Vinaigrette Gluten Free (222 cal)

Vegan MP House

$6.95

(91-165 cal)

Vegan California

$6.95

(89-164 cal)

To Go Chocolate

The Original SM

$23.95

The smooth flavor of milk chocolate is melted with crunchy peanut butter. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (289 cal per serving)

Pure Chocolate Fondue SM

Pure Chocolate Fondue SM

$23.95

Pick from the flavors of milk, dark or white chocolate. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (272 cal per serving)

Flaming Turtle SM

Flaming Turtle SM

$23.95

The creamy flavor of milk chocolate is melted with caramel and topped with candied pecans. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. GF (333 cal per serving)

Bananas Foster SM

Bananas Foster SM

$23.95

The buttery flavor of white chocolate is melted with bananas & dulce de leche, and flambéed. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. (345 cal per serving)

Dark & Dulce SM

Dark & Dulce SM

$23.95

The rich flavor of dark chocolate is melted with Dulce de Leche and finished with sea salt. Served with a variety of sweet treats and fresh fruits. Gluten-Free dippers available upon request. (248 cal per serving)

Vegan Chocolate SM

$19.95

(360 cal per serving)

Sweet Additions

$10.95

Cream Puffs | Macarons | Cheesecake (contact your local Melting Pot for calorie/nutritional information)

To Go Beverage

Coke

$3.50

(61 cal)

Diet Coke

$3.50

(0 cal)

Sprite

$3.50

(121 cal)

Lemonade

$3.50

(121 cal)

Root Beer

$3.50

(83 cal)

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

(10 cal)

Iced Tea

$3.50

To Go Retail and Gift Cards

6 Signature Dipped Strawberries

6 Signature Dipped Strawberries

$15.95

(65 cal per berry)

3 Signature Dipped Strawberries

3 Signature Dipped Strawberries

$8.95

(65 cal per berry)

Garlic & Wine Seasoning

Garlic & Wine Seasoning

$6.95

(0 cal)

Chocolate Fondue Wafers

Chocolate Fondue Wafers

$6.95

(322 cal per 2 oz. serving)

To Go Wine

Ste Michelle Brut Btl

$36.00

Beringer White Zinfandel Btl

$14.00

Ste Michelle Rose Btl

$18.00

Luccio Moscato d'Asti Btl

$16.00Out of stock

Kung Fu Girl Riesling Btl

$16.00

Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio Btl

$15.00

Starborough Sauv Blanc Btl

$18.00

Souverain Chardonnay Bottle

$18.00

KJ Vintner's Reserve Chard Btl

$40.00

La Crema Chardonnay Bottle

$48.00

Meiomi Pinot Noir Btl

$48.00

Greystone Merlot Bottle

$32.00

19 Crimes Red Btl

$18.00

Brancaia Tre Toscana Bottle

$45.00

Zen of Zin Zin

$16.00

Concannon Cabernet Bottle

$22.00

BV Coastal Estates Bottle

$26.00

The Prisoner Red Blend Bottle

$75.00

To Go Beer

4 Beer Bundle

$12.00

Karbach Love Street Blonde Ale

$7.00

Deep Ellum Easy Peasy IPA

$7.00

Shiner Bock

$6.00

Sam Adams

$7.00

Dos Equis Lager

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Blue Moon

$6.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Say “hello” to Melting Pot To-Go. Enjoy the Fondue Night In experience in the comfort of your own home. Satisfy your fondue craving with creamy cheese fondue, fresh salad, and rich chocolate fondue.

13343 US Hwy 183N, Ste 350, Austin, TX 78750

