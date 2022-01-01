Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Metropolitan Grill

820 Second Avenue

Seattle, WA 98104

Popular Items

Mac & Cheese
Large 42 Ribeye 16 oz
Bone In Heritage Pork Chop

Appetizers & Salads

Prawn Cocktail

Prawn Cocktail

$38.00

Cocktail sauce, lemon.

Teriyaki Bites

Teriyaki Bites

$24.00

Citrus soy glaze, house made chili oil, pineapple powder, roasted macadamia nuts.

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$30.00

3 crab cakes, Granny Smith apple slaw, European style citrus butter sauce.

House Greens

House Greens

$14.00

Anjou pears, Gorgonzola, candied walnuts, Dijon mustard vinaigrette.

Classic Caesar

Classic Caesar

$16.00

Whole romaine hearts, house made croutons, shaved Parmigiano-Reggiano, Spanish white anchovies, Caesar dressing.

Iceberg Wedge

Iceberg Wedge

$16.00

Gala apples, grape tomatoes, toasted hazelnuts, Point Reyes blue cheese, maple glazed slab bacon.

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$14.00

Preserved lemon vinaigrette, feta cheese, red onion, cucumber, Kalamata olive, grape tomato.

Sides, Sauces, & Seasoning

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$16.00
Potato Cakes

Potato Cakes

$16.00
Cream Spinach

Cream Spinach

$14.00
Asparagus

Asparagus

$16.00

Served with side of béarnaise sauce.

Baked Potato

$12.00

Served with butter, cheese sauce, sour cream and green onion(All served on the side).

Mashed Potatoes

$10.00
E3 Seasoning

E3 Seasoning

$7.00

Bernaise

$3.00

Creamed Horseradish

$3.00

Peppercorn Sauce

$3.00

Herb Au Jus

$3.00

Cheese Sauce

$3.00

Steaks

USA Skirt Steak 10 oz

USA Skirt Steak 10 oz

$52.00

American Wagyu.

USA Wagyu Filet 10 oz

USA Wagyu Filet 10 oz

$92.00

American Wagyu.

Prime Small Filet 8 oz

Prime Small Filet 8 oz

$76.00

Our proprietary dry-aged prime beef from Eastern Washington.

Prime Large Filet Mignon 13 oz

Prime Large Filet Mignon 13 oz

$92.00

Our proprietary dry-aged prime beef from Eastern Washington.

Small New York Strip 12 oz

Small New York Strip 12 oz

$73.00

Our proprietary dry-aged prime beef from Eastern Washington.

Small New York Peppercorn 12 oz

Small New York Peppercorn 12 oz

$75.00

Our proprietary dry-aged prime beef from Eastern Washington. Cracked black peppercorn, green pepper demi-glace.

Large New York Strip 16 oz

Large New York Strip 16 oz

$84.00

Our proprietary dry-aged prime beef from Eastern Washington.

Large New York Peppercorn 16 oz

Large New York Peppercorn 16 oz

$89.00

Our proprietary dry-aged prime beef from Eastern Washington. Cracked black peppercorn, green pepper demi-glace.

Large Top Sirloin 14oz

Large Top Sirloin 14oz

$54.00

Our proprietary dry-aged prime beef from Eastern Washington.

Small Porterhouse 25oz

Small Porterhouse 25oz

$94.00

Our proprietary dry-aged prime beef from Eastern Washington.

Large Porterhouse 34oz

Large Porterhouse 34oz

$120.00

Our proprietary dry-aged prime beef from Eastern Washington.

Large 42 Ribeye 16 oz

Large 42 Ribeye 16 oz

$82.00

Our proprietary dry-aged prime beef from Eastern Washington.

Specialties

King Salmon

King Salmon

$60.00

Wild caught king salmon, steamed asparagus, Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, lemon chive beurre blanc.

Crab & Prawn Fettuccine

Crab & Prawn Fettuccine

$52.00

Mesquite grilled prawns, Dungeness crab, red onions, mushrooms, Parmigiano-Reggiano, alfredo, herbed breadcrumbs.

Steakhouse Chicken

$43.00

Jidori airline breast, wild mushroom Cambozola bread pudding, lacinato kale, pan jus.

Bone In Heritage Pork Chop

Bone In Heritage Pork Chop

$62.00

Mesquite grilled, Calvados morel maître d'butter, apple mostarda, Yukon Gold potato cake.

Vegan Bolognese

Vegan Bolognese

$32.00

Penne pasta, plant based meat substitute, red sauce.

Dessert

White Coconut Cake

White Coconut Cake

$20.00

Three layers of rich, dense yellow cake, toasted coconut, white chocolate chips and frosted with a rich white chocolate icing. Served with raspberry coulis.

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$20.00

Layers of rich carrot cake and butter cream. Served with orange crème anglaise.

Nine Layer Choc Cake

Nine Layer Choc Cake

$22.00

Layers of rich, moist Devil's food chocolate cake filled with chocolate butter cream. Served with dark chocolate sauce.

Beverages

The Met Manhattan Gift Box

The Met Manhattan Gift Box

$150.00

Includes a full bottle of Metropolitan Grill Woodford Reserve and portioned bottles of Antica Carpano Vermouth, Absinthe, Woodford Bitters, a jar of cherries to garnish and step-by-step instructions. Serves 15 cocktails for $150 (Cost per cocktail: $10).

Bottle Met Cab

Bottle Met Cab

$40.00
Bottle Met Ensemble

Bottle Met Ensemble

$90.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

The moment you step into the Metropolitan Grill, you know you have entered a classic steakhouse. Guests enter through tall mahogany doors to be greeted by tuxedo clad Maitre D’s. Cuts of beef are showcased in a glass display in the front entryway. Framed photographs of celebrities, sports heroes and local politicians, all frequent visitors to The Met, line the walls.

Website

Location

820 Second Avenue, Seattle, WA 98104

Directions

