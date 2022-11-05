  • Home
  Seattle
  Señor Carbón Peruvian Cuisine - 625 1st Ave Ste 100
Señor Carbón Peruvian Cuisine 625 1st Ave Ste 100

No reviews yet

625 1st Avenue

Seattle, WA 98104

Order Again

Popular Items

Lomo Saltado
Pasta Huancaina con Salmon al Grill
Ceviche de Atún Nikkei

Appetizers

Causa Crocante Nikkei

Causa Crocante Nikkei

$15.00

Crispy Nikkei-style dish: Mashed potato cake made with a base of aji amarillo, topped with tuna tartare and spicy rocoto mayonnaise, sesame oil, and unagi sauce. Accompanied with finely sliced radish, carrot, and avocado.

Causa de Pollo

Causa de Pollo

$13.00

Mashed potato cake seasoned with aji amarillo, lemon, salt, pepper, and a little bit of oil, stuffed with chicken salad and avocado, accompanied by a fantastic golf sauce.

Langostinos al Coco

Langostinos al Coco

$10.00

Shrimp breaded with coconut, served with pina colada sauce.

Yuca y Plátano Frito

Yuca y Plátano Frito

$10.00

ucca fried and fried plantain, accompanied with aji de polleria and parmesan cheese.

Ensalada de la Casa

$13.00

Mix of tomatoes, cooked quinoa, rucola, almonds, and feta cheese, covered by a passion fruit dressing

Langostinos a lo Macho

Langostinos a lo Macho

$15.00

Tempura shrimp served on a Shari (sushi rice) base, covered in spicy passion fruit sauce, green apple, shichimi, cilantro sprouts, and sesame seeds.

Joe's Fries

Joe's Fries

$7.00

French fries covered with a delicious creamy acevichado sauce, shichimi, and parmesan cheese, garnish with green onions! A great side to accompany any dish!

Empanada de carne

$10.00Out of stock

Barra Cevichera

Ceviche Clasico Carretillero

Ceviche Clasico Carretillero

$20.00

Fresh rockfish marinated in a delicious tiger milk, accompanied with sweet potato, white corn, Andean corn, fried calamari, and finely sliced onion. *Raw Fish

Ceviche de Atún Nikkei

Ceviche de Atún Nikkei

$20.00

Fresh tuna marinated in soy sauce, sesame oil, lime juice, green onions, avocado, sesame seeds, and white turnip, accompanied with Andean corn, avocado, and white corn. *Raw Fish

Ceviche Mixto

$22.00

Fresh seafood marinated in tiger milk, accompanied with sweet potato, white corn, Andean corn, and finely sliced onion. *Raw Fish

Tiradito de e Hamachi en crema de aji amarillo

Tiradito de e Hamachi en crema de aji amarillo

$18.00

Fine cuts of Hamachi fish, marinated in aji amarillo sauce and accompanied by pop quinoa, avocado cubs, cilantro sprouts, and a touch of truffle oil. *Raw Fish

Main Dishes

Arroz con Mariscos

Arroz con Mariscos

$25.00

Rice sautéed in a seafood base sauce, accompanied with fresh seafood, carrot, pees, and cilantro.

Arroz con Pato

Arroz con Pato

$26.00

Pekin duck leg marinated with chicha de Jora and beer, slowly cooked with cilantro, onion, and garlic, served with rice cooked on its own juice and accompanied with salsa criolla.

Chaufa con tortilla de Langostinos

Chaufa con tortilla de Langostinos

$22.00

Peruvian style fried rice with vegetables (yellow onions, bell pepper, mushrooms), accompanied with a delicious shrimp omelet covered in Nikkei sauce and a touch of green onions.

Hamburguesa Señor Carbón

Hamburguesa Señor Carbón

$15.00

Grilled patty meal accompanied by caramelized onion, tomato, lettuce, provolone cheese and bacon, served with a side of fries.

Lomo Saltado

Lomo Saltado

$24.00

Flank steak seasoned and sautéed over high heat with onion, tomato, a touch of vinegar, oyster sauce and soy sauce, accompanied with rice, French fries and cilantro.

Pan con chicharrón

Pan con chicharrón

$15.00

Peruvian style seasoned slices of fried pork belly accompanied by fried sweet potato and salsa criolla covered by aji de polleria.

Pasta Huancaina con Salmon al Grill

Pasta Huancaina con Salmon al Grill

$22.00

Pasta mixed in creamy huancaina sauce with grilled salmon seasoned with salt & pepper, topped with white corn ceviche.

Pulpo a la Parrilla

Pulpo a la Parrilla

$26.00

Octopus marinated in chimichurri sauce, grilled, and served with grilled veggies and chimichurri sauce.

Anticucho de Salmon

$18.00

Fresh salmon marinated in anticuchero sauce, accompanied by sautéed potatoes, white corn sauté in black mint, and a side of aji de la casa (house spicy sauce).

Desserts

Tarta de queso con salsa de Maracuya

Tarta de queso con salsa de Maracuya

$9.00

Cheesecake covered in passion fruit sauce.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$9.00
Crema Volteada

Crema Volteada

$9.00

Peruvian style flan – for reference only.

Sides

Fries

$4.00

White Rice

$4.00

Canchita

$4.00

Chifles

$4.00

Camote frito

$4.00

Aji Anticuchero - 2 oz

$2.00

Aji de Polleria - 2 oz

$2.00

Salsa Acevichada - 2 0z

$2.00

Huancaina - 4 oz

$2.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

2 Patties of breaded crispy chicken with a side of fries.

Cheeseburger

$12.00

Beef patty with provolone cheese on a bun served with a side of fries.

Sushi Rolls

Acevichado Roll

Acevichado Roll

$18.00

Roll stuffed with panko shrimp and avocado, covered with thin slices of tuna, topped in acevichado sauce and green onions.

Apaltado Roll

$16.00

Roll stuffed with cucumber and avocado, topped with thin slices of avocado, covered with eel sauce, and popped quinoa. *Vegetarian

Anticuchero Roll

Anticuchero Roll

$18.00

Roll stuffed with salmon tempura and avocado, covered with thin slices of rockfish, flamed, and topped in anticuchera sauce and a little bit of rocoto.

A lo Macho Roll

A lo Macho Roll

$18.00

Roll stuffed with tuna cubes mixed in a spicy sauce, avocado, and green onions, top with unagi sauce, togarashi, and chopped green onions.

Nigiris – 2 pieces

Nigiri Acevichado

Nigiri Acevichado

$10.00

Tuna fish in acevichado sauce accompanied with Andean corn sand, green onion and shichimi. *Raw Fish

Nigiri Chalaco

Nigiri Chalaco

$10.00

Fresh salmon covered in truffle oil, lemon zest, and maras salt. *Raw Fish

Nigiri Concha Limeña

Nigiri Concha Limeña

$10.00

Scallops blown in truffle oil, accompanied with lemon zest and maras salt. *Raw Fish

Nigiri de Pulpo

Nigiri de Pulpo

$10.00

Octopus covered in olive sauce, pop quinoa, avocado en aji limo (hot pepper).

Nigiri foie de Pato

$12.00

Duck foie gras blown and served with maras salt.

Los de Siempre

Pilsen

$6.50
Cusqueña

Cusqueña

$6.00
Cristal

Cristal

$6.00
Heineken

Heineken

$5.50
Modelo

Modelo

$5.00
Stella Artois

Stella Artois

$5.00

Bebidas Sin Alcohol

Chicha morada

Chicha morada

$4.00
Jugo de Maracuya

Jugo de Maracuya

$5.00
Inca Kola

Inca Kola

$2.50
Diet Inca Kola

Diet Inca Kola

$2.50
Coca Cola Bottle

Coca Cola Bottle

$3.00
Sprite Bottle

Sprite Bottle

$3.00
Fanta Bottle

Fanta Bottle

$3.00
Fanta Pineapple in Bottle

Fanta Pineapple in Bottle

$3.50
Coca Cola Can

Coca Cola Can

$2.00
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$2.00
St. Pellegrino Can

St. Pellegrino Can

$2.50
St. Pellegrino Bottle 1Lt

St. Pellegrino Bottle 1Lt

$9.00
Minute maid 12 oz Orange

Minute maid 12 oz Orange

$3.00
Minute maid 12 oz Apple

Minute maid 12 oz Apple

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$6.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
We are a family-owned Peruvian cuisine restaurant with a specialty of Nikkei Cuisine (Peruvian and Japanese Cuisine fusion), offered to consumers of all ages and cultures.

625 1st Avenue, Seattle, WA 98104

