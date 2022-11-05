Señor Carbón Peruvian Cuisine 625 1st Ave Ste 100
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a family-owned Peruvian cuisine restaurant with a specialty of Nikkei Cuisine (Peruvian and Japanese Cuisine fusion), offered to consumers of all ages and cultures.
Location
625 1st Avenue, Seattle, WA 98104
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Shawn O'Donnell's - Pioneer Square - 508 2nd AVE
No Reviews
508 2nd AVE Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurant