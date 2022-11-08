The Modern Tea Room 705 West Lancaster Boulevard
No reviews yet
705 West Lancaster Boulevard
Lancaster, CA 93534
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Milk Teas
Add Boba
Apple Turnover
Apple and caramel almond tea sweetened with vanilla, caramel and cinnamon.
Argentinian Mate Chai
mate chino chai tea sweetened with house chai and vanilla.
Chai & Chocolate milk tea
chocolate chai tea sweetened with house chai, vanilla and chocolate sauce drizzle.
Coconut Chai Dream
coconut chai tea sweetened with house chai, vanilla and coconut cream.
Dirty 30 Matcha
Japanese matcha and coffee sweetened with house chai, spiced brown sugar and cinnamon.
Down and Dirty Chai
coffee sweetened with house chai, spiced brown sugar and cinnamon.
Icy Chai Thai
Thai tea sweetened with house chai and vanilla.
King of Roses
white rose tea sweetened with agave and elderflower.
Lavender Milk Tea
Lavender Oat Chai
London Fog
Earl grey tea sweetened with vanilla.
Lychee Milk Life
Midnight blue bai mu dan tea sweetened with lychee and vanilla.
Masala Chai Dream
masala chai tea sweetened with house chai and vanilla.
Modern Mango Key Vanilla.
key west tea sweetened with vanilla and mango.
Modern Milk Coffee
coffee with vanilla and espresso sweetener.
Modern Thai Milk Tea
Thai tea sweetened with agave and vanilla.
Oat English
English breakfast tea sweetened with agave and vanilla
Peachy Cream
organic peach tea sweetened with peach and vanilla.
Pina Colada Milk Tea
pina colada tea sweetened with vanilla and pineapple.
Pumpkin Thai
Raspberry Milk Tea
raspberry tea sweetened with raspberry and vanilla.
Sugar Baby Matcha
matcha sweetened with spiced brown sugar
Tea Chata Horchata
mate chino chai tea sweetened with agave, cinnamon and vanilla.
Vanilla Moon
modern vanilla bean tea sweetened with cinnamon and vanilla.
Pumpkin Thai tea
Others
Infusions
Dozen Roses
White rose tea sweetened with agave and pomegranate.
Gummy Bear
white champagne raspberry tea sweetened with agave, peach, pineapple and fresh lemon. (contains gummy bears and raspberries)
Lancaster Mango
key west tea sweetened with mango and fresh lemon.
Miggy Melon Breeze
key west tea sweetened with watermelon, peach and fresh lemon.
Modern Sangria
Assam Jungle tea sweetened with muddled fruit, blood orange, prickly pear and elderflower.
MoTeaTo
Moroccan mint tea sweetened with agave, mojito flavor, sweet n sour, fresh mint and lemon.
Mouth Drop Special
Orange Hawaiian
Tropical Hawaiian tea and orange juice sweetened with mango and peach
Orange Matcha
Organic matcha and orange juice sweetened with elderflower and fresh lemon
Peach Time
organic peach tea sweetened with peach and fresh lemon.
Razzle Dazzle
raspberry tea sweetened with raspberry, lemon and agave.
Tropical morning
Midnight blue bai Mu Dan tea sweetened with agave, mango and fresh lemon.
Tropical Twister
Midnight Blue Bi Mu Dan tea sweetened with agave and pomegranate.
Vanilla Texas Tea
Apricot brandy tea sweetened with vanilla, agave and fresh lemon.
What the Pear
tropical green tea sweetened with pickle pear and fresh lemon.
Yes Lychee
Midnight Blue Bai Mu Dan tea sweetened with lychee, agave and fresh lemon.
Black Tea
English Breakfast Xtra Fancy
a blend of Indian, Ceylon and China whole leaf black tea.
Blue lady Earl Grey
Black tea with cornflower
Modern Vanilla Bean
A blend from India, black tea with vanilla bean and vanilla creme flavor.
Organic Masala Chai
Organic black tea, organic ginger root, organic cinnamon, organic cardamom with natural flavors.
Modern Chocolate Chai
black tea, ginger root, green cardamom, chocolate chips, chocolate flavor.
Organic Coconut chai
black tea, ginger root, cinnamon, shredded coconut, ginger, vanilla flavor.
Apple & caramel (W/ ALMOND)
black tea, marigolds, apple bits, caramel bits and almond chips.
Organic Apricot Brandy
Organic black tea, organic apricot pieces with natural apricot brandy flavor.
Huckleberry Tea
black tea, blackberry leaf with huckleberry flavor
Organic Peach Tea
Organic black tea, organic marigolds, organic peach pieces with natural peach flavor .
Modern Organic Raspberry
Organic black tea, organic raspberry leaves with natural organic raspberry flavor.
Black Thai Tea
black tea, star anise with vanilla flavor.
Assam Jungle Cabernet
Assam black tea, licorice root with cinnamon and cabernet flavor.
Add Boba
white tea
White Champagne Raspberry
white tea, safflowers with champagne flavor and red raspberry flavor.
lemon Ginger White
Bai Mu Dan white tea, lemon peel, lemon grass, lemon myrtle, ginger root with lemon flavor. (origin:china)
Midnight Blue Bai Mu Dan
white tea, safflowers, blue mallows blossoms, marigolds, cornflowers, mango, passion and tropical flavor.
Pina Colada
Bai Mu Dan white tea, shredded coconut, pineapple bits, coconut and pineapple flavor.
White Rose
Bai Mu Dan tea, safflowers, rose petals, rose buds with rose flavor. (origin:china)
Modern Peach
Bai Mu Dan white the with tea with marigolds, golden chrysanthemum, peach pieces, vanilla bits, vanilla flavor (origin:China)
Add Boba
Oolong Tea
green tea
Green Jasmine
a wonderful green tea with a floral taste
Organic Moroccan Mint
green tea with peppermint.
Midnight Rose
green tea, black tea, rose petals, rose hips and safflower.
Bancha Green Tea
a popular grade of pure green tea. A refreshing treat.
Energitea
green tea, rooibos, ginseng roots, linden blossom, rose petals and lemon and orange granule with lemon orange flavor.
Tropical Fusion
green tea, safflowers, calendula petals, cornflowers and tropical flavor.
Green lemonade
pan fired green tea, lemon peel, lemon flavor.
Green Mango Tango
pan fired green tea, marigolds, lemon peel, mango bits, safflowers and mango and citrus flavor.
Tangerine Green Tea
Pan fired green tea, marigolds, safflowers, and orange peel with tangerine and orange flavor.
Organic Japanese Matcha
Earthy green ground tea
Green Jasmine (Copy)
a wonderful green tea with a floral taste
Mate
Cleansing and Herbal
Vata (Air Balancing)
calming and slightly warming; chamomile, saffron, licorice root, fennel seeds, rosebuds, spearmint, rose hips, lemon grass, tulsi, holy basil, natural orange flavor.
OM (Calming/space)
cardamon, saffron, licorice root, fennel, ginger root, cinnamon, rosebuds, lemon grass and rose scented.
Kapha (Earth/Water)
ginger root, saffron, black pepper, licorice root, clove, green cardamon, fennel, cinnamon, safflowers, peppermint, licorice, tulsi, sambuca
Pitta (fire)
Blood cleansing and cooling; chrysanthemum, saffron, marigolds, green cardamon, hibiscus, peppermint, sarsaparilla, raspberry leaves, tulsi, lemon and peach flavor.
Vedic (Healer)
Cinnamon chips, cloves, black and red pepper, lemon grass, green cardamon, ashwaganda, ginger root with cinnamon and clove.
Refreshment Herb
peppermint, hibiscus and rose petals.
Organic Modern Detox
Organic Holy basil, organic spearmint, organic lemon myrtle and organic linden blossoms
Lemon Chamomile
Chamomile, hibiscus, lemon peel and lemon flavor.
Herbal Elixir
ginger root, orange peel, mint leaves, eucalyptus, ginger and orange flavor.
Blood Orange
Rooibos, orange peel, hibiscus, apple pieces, safflowers, rose petals with orange, vanilla and lemon flavor.
Herbal Hibiscus
Hibiscus, rose hips, blue mallow blossoms, lychee, goji berry. (origin : USA)
Earl Grey de la Creme
South African rooibos, cornflowers, bergamot and vanilla flavor.
Evening Comfort
Peppermint leaves, ginger root and lemon peel.
Modern Key West
Green rooibos, mango, papaya bits, orange peel, rose petals, passion fruit and peach flavor.
Hawaiian Infusion
pineapple, apricot, peach, papaya bits, cranberry, hibiscus, mango and passion fruit flavor.
Red Berry Citrus
Hibiscus, rose hips, black currants, cranberry pieces, apple pieces, strawberry leaves, black currant leaves, raspberry leaves, lemon verbena, lemon myrtle, safflowers, fruit flavor.
Caramel Vanilla Candy
Red rooibos, caramel bits, vanilla bits, caramel and vanilla flavor.
Berry Bunch
Cranberries, hibiscus, blueberry, cherries, strawberries and black currants.
Organic Lavender Flowers
Whole organic Lavender flowers.
Not So Vegan
Avocado toast
Texas toast topped with avocado spread, bacon and quest fresco.
BLT Tea
Honey cured bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and tea infused mayo served on sweet molasses bread.
Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch Melt
Chipotle buffalo chicken, house ranch, bacon and Swiss cheese, pressed of Hawaiian bread.
Cheese Please
sharp cheddar, provolone and Swiss pressed on sourdough. Add pickled jalapeños($0.75) for a kick.
Chicken artichoke
House chicken, artichokes, red bell peppers, garlic aioli, pressed on sourdough.
Chicken Lettuce Wrap
House chicken, organic living bib lettuce, house slaw, served with a side of house peanut sauce and chili oil.
Chipotle chicken Salad
Baby spinach, topped with chipotle chicken, grilled red bell peppers, pickled jalapeños, cilantro and feta cheese, served with a side of house chipotle dressing.
Chipotle Modern Turkey Melt
Shaved turkey breast, house chipotle sauce and provolone cheese, pressed on Hawaiian bread.
Classic Turkey
shaved turkey breast, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, and tea infused mayo served on sweet molasses bread.
Cracker bites
Fresh pressed crackers, feta, cherry tomatoes and basil drizzled with a balsamic reduction.
Cubano
Shaved ham, tea infused pickles, creamy Swiss, pickled jalapeños and tea infused mayo, pressed on Hawaiian bread.
Kid Sandwich
Mexicana
Chipotle chicken, queso fresco, pico de gallo, house chipotle sauce, pressed on sourdough.
Modern Egg Sandwich
egg salad and apricot spread served on toasted potato bread.
Modern Tea Cranberry Salad
Baby spinach topped with candied walnuts, feta, dried cranberries, cucumbers, basil and mint served with a side of tea infused vinaigrette.
PB & Fruit
peanut butter, blueberries, granola, pressed on sweet molasses bread and drizzled with honey.
The OG
Boost of Joy Bowl
Sonia's Tacos
Vegan
Artisanal Salad
Baby spinach, topped with artichoke hearts, sliced cucumbers, fermented tomatoes, red onions, red bell peppers and Italian seasoning, served with a side of cashew cheese dressing.
BBQ jackfruit Sandwich
BBQ jackfruit, house slaw, house pickles and vegan mayo served on toasted sourdough bread.
Boost of Joy Bowl
Chipotle Edamame
Organic edamame tossed in pink Himalayan sea salt, olive oil, ground rooibos tea, chipotle powder and coconut palm sugar, served with a side of liquid aminos.
Coco Loco Bowl
Organic Acai berry blend, fresh fruit, coconut shreds, coconut cream, granola and chocolate chips.
Get in My Belly
Fermented tomatoes, cashew cream cheese, capers, cucumbers, lettuce and red onion, served on toasted sourdough bread.
Jackfruit burrito
seasoned jackfruit, brown rice, black beans, pico, red bell pepper, cilantro and ranch.
Jackfruit Nacho
Tortilla chips topped with seasoned jackfruit, nacho cheese sauce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños and paprika.
Jackfruit Tacos
seasoned jackfruit, red onions, slaw, cilantro, house chipotle, served with a side of pico.
Modern Mushroom
grilled mushrooms, red onions, red bell peppers, tomatoes and pesto mayo served on toasted sourdough bread.
Oh Avo Avo
avocado slices, sliced cucumber, Italian seasoned tomatoes, organic sprouts, pickled red onions, and vegan mayo, served on whole grain bread.
Sonia's Vegan tacos
TMTR Edamame
Organic edamame tossed in pink Himalayan sea salt, olive oil, ground rooibos tea, garlic powder and coconut palm sugar, served with a side of liquid aminos.
Tofu Lettuce Wraps
tofu, organic living bib lettuce and house slaw served with a side of peanut sauce and chili oil.
Vegan Avo Toast
Texas toast topped with avocado spread, tomatoes and pickled red onions.
Vegan Egg Salad
vegan egg salad, tortilla strips, house pickles, tomatoes, red onions, organic sprouts and vegan mayo served of sweet molasses bread.
Vegan Philly
Walnut Burrito
baby spinach, ground taco seasoned walnuts, avocado crema, tortilla strips, pico de gallo, organic brown rice, black beans and chipotle sauce, served in a wrap.
Walnut Trio Tacos
taco seasoned walnuts, avocado crema and pico de gallo served on organic bib lettuce.
Desserts
Proteins
cheeses
Veggies
add avocado
add artichokes
add jalapeños
add pico
add mushrooms
add bell peppers
add fermented tomatoes
add tomatoes
add pickles
add lettuce
add pickled onions
add red onions
add cilantro
add spinach
add cucumbers
add sprouts
add capers
sauces/spreads.
add chipotle sauce
add vegan chipotle sauce
add ranch
add pesto
add buffalo sauce
add avocado crema
add tea mayo
add vegan mayo
add garlic aioli
add apricot spread
add balsamic glaze
add peanut sauce
add chili oil
add blueberry vinaigrette
add peanut butter
add cashew cream cheese
add cream cheese
add 2oz nacho cheese
add 6oz nacho cheese
Other add ons
Black Tea
2oz English Breakfast Xtra Fancy
2oz Blue Lady Earl Grey
2oz Modern Vanilla Bean
2oz Organic Masala Chai
2oz Chocolate chai
2oz Organic Coconut Chai
2oz Apple & Caramel w/ Almond
2oz Apricot Brandy
2oz Huckleberry
2oz Organic Peach
2oz Modern Organic Raspberry
2oz Thai Tea Blend
2oz Assam Jungle Cabernet
White Tea
Green Tea
Cleansing and Herbal Tea
2oz Vata (Air Balancing)
2oz OM (calming/space)
2oz Kapha (Earth/Water)
2oz Pitta (Fire)
2oz Vedic (Healer)
2oz Refreshment Herb
2oz Organic Modern Detox
2oz Lemon Chamomile
2oz Herbal Elixir
2oz Blood Orange
2ox Hawaiian Infusion
2oz Herbal Hibiscus
2oz Earl Grey de la Creme
2oz Evening Comfort
2oz Modern Key West
2oz Red Bery Citrus
2oz Caramel Vanilla Candy
2oz Bery Bunch
2oz Organic Lavender Flowers
proteins
sauce and spreads.
Breads
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
705 West Lancaster Boulevard, Lancaster, CA 93534
Photos coming soon!