A map showing the location of The Modern Tea Room 705 West Lancaster BoulevardView gallery

The Modern Tea Room 705 West Lancaster Boulevard

705 West Lancaster Boulevard

Lancaster, CA 93534

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Modern Egg Sandwich
Gummy Bear
Classic Turkey

Milk Teas

Add Boba

Apple Turnover

$5.00

Apple and caramel almond tea sweetened with vanilla, caramel and cinnamon.

Argentinian Mate Chai

$5.00

mate chino chai tea sweetened with house chai and vanilla.

Chai & Chocolate milk tea

$5.00

chocolate chai tea sweetened with house chai, vanilla and chocolate sauce drizzle.

Coconut Chai Dream

$5.00

coconut chai tea sweetened with house chai, vanilla and coconut cream.

Dirty 30 Matcha

$5.00

Japanese matcha and coffee sweetened with house chai, spiced brown sugar and cinnamon.

Down and Dirty Chai

$5.00

coffee sweetened with house chai, spiced brown sugar and cinnamon.

Icy Chai Thai

$5.00

Thai tea sweetened with house chai and vanilla.

King of Roses

$5.00

white rose tea sweetened with agave and elderflower.

Lavender Milk Tea

$5.00

Lavender Oat Chai

$5.00

London Fog

$5.00

Earl grey tea sweetened with vanilla.

Lychee Milk Life

$5.00

Midnight blue bai mu dan tea sweetened with lychee and vanilla.

Masala Chai Dream

$5.00

masala chai tea sweetened with house chai and vanilla.

Modern Mango Key Vanilla.

$5.00

key west tea sweetened with vanilla and mango.

Modern Milk Coffee

$5.00

coffee with vanilla and espresso sweetener.

Modern Thai Milk Tea

$5.00

Thai tea sweetened with agave and vanilla.

Oat English

$5.00

English breakfast tea sweetened with agave and vanilla

Peachy Cream

$5.00

organic peach tea sweetened with peach and vanilla.

Pina Colada Milk Tea

$5.00

pina colada tea sweetened with vanilla and pineapple.

Pumpkin Thai

$4.50

Raspberry Milk Tea

$5.00

raspberry tea sweetened with raspberry and vanilla.

Sugar Baby Matcha

$5.00

matcha sweetened with spiced brown sugar

Tea Chata Horchata

$5.00

mate chino chai tea sweetened with agave, cinnamon and vanilla.

Vanilla Moon

$5.00

modern vanilla bean tea sweetened with cinnamon and vanilla.

Pumpkin Thai tea

$4.50

Others

apple juice

$2.99

coffee

$3.99

Cranberry juice

$2.99

house lemonade

$4.00

KETO butter tea

$5.50

vanilla bean tea, grass fed butter, stevia and brain octane blended and served hot. Add fresh peanut butter ($0.25)

orange juice

$2.99

Infusions

Dozen Roses

$4.00

White rose tea sweetened with agave and pomegranate.

Gummy Bear

$4.00

white champagne raspberry tea sweetened with agave, peach, pineapple and fresh lemon. (contains gummy bears and raspberries)

Lancaster Mango

$4.00

key west tea sweetened with mango and fresh lemon.

Miggy Melon Breeze

$4.00

key west tea sweetened with watermelon, peach and fresh lemon.

Modern Sangria

$4.00

Assam Jungle tea sweetened with muddled fruit, blood orange, prickly pear and elderflower.

MoTeaTo

$4.00

Moroccan mint tea sweetened with agave, mojito flavor, sweet n sour, fresh mint and lemon.

Mouth Drop Special

$3.00

Orange Hawaiian

$4.00

Tropical Hawaiian tea and orange juice sweetened with mango and peach

Orange Matcha

$5.95

Organic matcha and orange juice sweetened with elderflower and fresh lemon

Peach Time

$4.00

organic peach tea sweetened with peach and fresh lemon.

Razzle Dazzle

$4.00

raspberry tea sweetened with raspberry, lemon and agave.

Tropical morning

$4.00

Midnight blue bai Mu Dan tea sweetened with agave, mango and fresh lemon.

Tropical Twister

$4.00

Midnight Blue Bi Mu Dan tea sweetened with agave and pomegranate.

Vanilla Texas Tea

$4.00

Apricot brandy tea sweetened with vanilla, agave and fresh lemon.

What the Pear

$4.00

tropical green tea sweetened with pickle pear and fresh lemon.

Yes Lychee

$4.00

Midnight Blue Bai Mu Dan tea sweetened with lychee, agave and fresh lemon.

Black Tea

English Breakfast Xtra Fancy

$4.00

a blend of Indian, Ceylon and China whole leaf black tea.

Blue lady Earl Grey

$4.00

Black tea with cornflower

Modern Vanilla Bean

$4.50

A blend from India, black tea with vanilla bean and vanilla creme flavor.

Organic Masala Chai

$4.50

Organic black tea, organic ginger root, organic cinnamon, organic cardamom with natural flavors.

Modern Chocolate Chai

$4.50

black tea, ginger root, green cardamom, chocolate chips, chocolate flavor.

Organic Coconut chai

$4.50

black tea, ginger root, cinnamon, shredded coconut, ginger, vanilla flavor.

Apple & caramel (W/ ALMOND)

$4.50

black tea, marigolds, apple bits, caramel bits and almond chips.

Organic Apricot Brandy

$4.50

Organic black tea, organic apricot pieces with natural apricot brandy flavor.

Huckleberry Tea

$4.50

black tea, blackberry leaf with huckleberry flavor

Organic Peach Tea

$4.50

Organic black tea, organic marigolds, organic peach pieces with natural peach flavor .

Modern Organic Raspberry

$4.50

Organic black tea, organic raspberry leaves with natural organic raspberry flavor.

Black Thai Tea

$4.50

black tea, star anise with vanilla flavor.

Assam Jungle Cabernet

$6.50

Assam black tea, licorice root with cinnamon and cabernet flavor.

Add Boba

white tea

White Champagne Raspberry

$6.50

white tea, safflowers with champagne flavor and red raspberry flavor.

lemon Ginger White

$5.50

Bai Mu Dan white tea, lemon peel, lemon grass, lemon myrtle, ginger root with lemon flavor. (origin:china)

Midnight Blue Bai Mu Dan

$5.50

white tea, safflowers, blue mallows blossoms, marigolds, cornflowers, mango, passion and tropical flavor.

Pina Colada

$5.50

Bai Mu Dan white tea, shredded coconut, pineapple bits, coconut and pineapple flavor.

White Rose

$5.50

Bai Mu Dan tea, safflowers, rose petals, rose buds with rose flavor. (origin:china)

Modern Peach

$5.50

Bai Mu Dan white the with tea with marigolds, golden chrysanthemum, peach pieces, vanilla bits, vanilla flavor (origin:China)

Add Boba

Oolong Tea

Burnside Oolong

$4.50

light body, sweet and rich aroma.

Ginger Orange Oolong

$5.50

An exotic blend of fine green oolong, ginger root, orange peel and peach flavor.

Add Boba

green tea

Green Jasmine

$5.50

a wonderful green tea with a floral taste

Organic Moroccan Mint

$4.50

green tea with peppermint.

Midnight Rose

$4.50

green tea, black tea, rose petals, rose hips and safflower.

Bancha Green Tea

$4.50

a popular grade of pure green tea. A refreshing treat.

Energitea

$4.50

green tea, rooibos, ginseng roots, linden blossom, rose petals and lemon and orange granule with lemon orange flavor.

Tropical Fusion

$4.50

green tea, safflowers, calendula petals, cornflowers and tropical flavor.

Green lemonade

$5.50

pan fired green tea, lemon peel, lemon flavor.

Green Mango Tango

$5.50

pan fired green tea, marigolds, lemon peel, mango bits, safflowers and mango and citrus flavor.

Tangerine Green Tea

$4.50

Pan fired green tea, marigolds, safflowers, and orange peel with tangerine and orange flavor.

Organic Japanese Matcha

$8.00

Earthy green ground tea

Green Jasmine (Copy)

$5.50

a wonderful green tea with a floral taste

Mate

Modern Mate Carinval

$4.50

Roasted Mate rooibos, broken coffee beans, sunflowers, blue mallow flowers and cornflowers.

Mate Chino Chai

$4.50

Roasted Argentinian mate, ginger root, cinnamon, green cardamon and vanilla flavor.

Yerba Mate

$4.00

Emerald green leaves. great caffeine kick.

Cleansing and Herbal

Vata (Air Balancing)

$4.50

calming and slightly warming; chamomile, saffron, licorice root, fennel seeds, rosebuds, spearmint, rose hips, lemon grass, tulsi, holy basil, natural orange flavor.

OM (Calming/space)

$4.50

cardamon, saffron, licorice root, fennel, ginger root, cinnamon, rosebuds, lemon grass and rose scented.

Kapha (Earth/Water)

$4.50

ginger root, saffron, black pepper, licorice root, clove, green cardamon, fennel, cinnamon, safflowers, peppermint, licorice, tulsi, sambuca

Pitta (fire)

$4.50

Blood cleansing and cooling; chrysanthemum, saffron, marigolds, green cardamon, hibiscus, peppermint, sarsaparilla, raspberry leaves, tulsi, lemon and peach flavor.

Vedic (Healer)

$4.50

Cinnamon chips, cloves, black and red pepper, lemon grass, green cardamon, ashwaganda, ginger root with cinnamon and clove.

Refreshment Herb

$4.50

peppermint, hibiscus and rose petals.

Organic Modern Detox

$5.50

Organic Holy basil, organic spearmint, organic lemon myrtle and organic linden blossoms

Lemon Chamomile

$4.50

Chamomile, hibiscus, lemon peel and lemon flavor.

Herbal Elixir

$5.50

ginger root, orange peel, mint leaves, eucalyptus, ginger and orange flavor.

Blood Orange

$4.50

Rooibos, orange peel, hibiscus, apple pieces, safflowers, rose petals with orange, vanilla and lemon flavor.

Herbal Hibiscus

$4.50

Hibiscus, rose hips, blue mallow blossoms, lychee, goji berry. (origin : USA)

Earl Grey de la Creme

$4.50

South African rooibos, cornflowers, bergamot and vanilla flavor.

Evening Comfort

$4.50

Peppermint leaves, ginger root and lemon peel.

Modern Key West

$4.50

Green rooibos, mango, papaya bits, orange peel, rose petals, passion fruit and peach flavor.

Hawaiian Infusion

$5.50

pineapple, apricot, peach, papaya bits, cranberry, hibiscus, mango and passion fruit flavor.

Red Berry Citrus

$4.50

Hibiscus, rose hips, black currants, cranberry pieces, apple pieces, strawberry leaves, black currant leaves, raspberry leaves, lemon verbena, lemon myrtle, safflowers, fruit flavor.

Caramel Vanilla Candy

$4.50

Red rooibos, caramel bits, vanilla bits, caramel and vanilla flavor.

Berry Bunch

$4.50

Cranberries, hibiscus, blueberry, cherries, strawberries and black currants.

Organic Lavender Flowers

$6.50

Whole organic Lavender flowers.

Not So Vegan

House chicken, artichokes, red bell peppers, provolone, garlic aioli, pressed on sourdough.

Avocado toast

$7.29

Texas toast topped with avocado spread, bacon and quest fresco.

BLT Tea

$9.79

Honey cured bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and tea infused mayo served on sweet molasses bread.

Buffalo Chicken Bacon Ranch Melt

$11.79

Chipotle buffalo chicken, house ranch, bacon and Swiss cheese, pressed of Hawaiian bread.

Cheese Please

$9.79

sharp cheddar, provolone and Swiss pressed on sourdough. Add pickled jalapeños($0.75) for a kick.

Chicken artichoke

$11.79

House chicken, artichokes, red bell peppers, garlic aioli, pressed on sourdough.

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$9.95Out of stock

House chicken, organic living bib lettuce, house slaw, served with a side of house peanut sauce and chili oil.

Chipotle chicken Salad

$11.79

Baby spinach, topped with chipotle chicken, grilled red bell peppers, pickled jalapeños, cilantro and feta cheese, served with a side of house chipotle dressing.

Chipotle Modern Turkey Melt

$11.79

Shaved turkey breast, house chipotle sauce and provolone cheese, pressed on Hawaiian bread.

Classic Turkey

$9.79

shaved turkey breast, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, and tea infused mayo served on sweet molasses bread.

Cracker bites

$5.79

Fresh pressed crackers, feta, cherry tomatoes and basil drizzled with a balsamic reduction.

Cubano

$11.79

Shaved ham, tea infused pickles, creamy Swiss, pickled jalapeños and tea infused mayo, pressed on Hawaiian bread.

Kid Sandwich

$7.95

Mexicana

$11.79

Chipotle chicken, queso fresco, pico de gallo, house chipotle sauce, pressed on sourdough.

Modern Egg Sandwich

$8.79

egg salad and apricot spread served on toasted potato bread.

Modern Tea Cranberry Salad

$10.49

Baby spinach topped with candied walnuts, feta, dried cranberries, cucumbers, basil and mint served with a side of tea infused vinaigrette.

PB & Fruit

$8.79

peanut butter, blueberries, granola, pressed on sweet molasses bread and drizzled with honey.

The OG

$11.79

Boost of Joy Bowl

$9.95

Sonia's Tacos

$5.00

Vegan

Artisanal Salad

$10.95

Baby spinach, topped with artichoke hearts, sliced cucumbers, fermented tomatoes, red onions, red bell peppers and Italian seasoning, served with a side of cashew cheese dressing.

BBQ jackfruit Sandwich

$11.79Out of stock

BBQ jackfruit, house slaw, house pickles and vegan mayo served on toasted sourdough bread.

Boost of Joy Bowl

$9.95

Chipotle Edamame

$5.25

Organic edamame tossed in pink Himalayan sea salt, olive oil, ground rooibos tea, chipotle powder and coconut palm sugar, served with a side of liquid aminos.

Coco Loco Bowl

$9.95

Organic Acai berry blend, fresh fruit, coconut shreds, coconut cream, granola and chocolate chips.

Get in My Belly

$10.79

Fermented tomatoes, cashew cream cheese, capers, cucumbers, lettuce and red onion, served on toasted sourdough bread.

Jackfruit burrito

$11.79Out of stock

seasoned jackfruit, brown rice, black beans, pico, red bell pepper, cilantro and ranch.

Jackfruit Nacho

$11.79Out of stock

Tortilla chips topped with seasoned jackfruit, nacho cheese sauce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños and paprika.

Jackfruit Tacos

$6.95Out of stock

seasoned jackfruit, red onions, slaw, cilantro, house chipotle, served with a side of pico.

Modern Mushroom

$10.95

grilled mushrooms, red onions, red bell peppers, tomatoes and pesto mayo served on toasted sourdough bread.

Oh Avo Avo

$9.79

avocado slices, sliced cucumber, Italian seasoned tomatoes, organic sprouts, pickled red onions, and vegan mayo, served on whole grain bread.

Sonia's Vegan tacos

$5.00

TMTR Edamame

$5.25

Organic edamame tossed in pink Himalayan sea salt, olive oil, ground rooibos tea, garlic powder and coconut palm sugar, served with a side of liquid aminos.

Tofu Lettuce Wraps

$9.95Out of stock

tofu, organic living bib lettuce and house slaw served with a side of peanut sauce and chili oil.

Vegan Avo Toast

$7.29

Texas toast topped with avocado spread, tomatoes and pickled red onions.

Vegan Egg Salad

$10.49

vegan egg salad, tortilla strips, house pickles, tomatoes, red onions, organic sprouts and vegan mayo served of sweet molasses bread.

Vegan Philly

$12.95Out of stock

Walnut Burrito

$11.79

baby spinach, ground taco seasoned walnuts, avocado crema, tortilla strips, pico de gallo, organic brown rice, black beans and chipotle sauce, served in a wrap.

Walnut Trio Tacos

$6.95Out of stock

taco seasoned walnuts, avocado crema and pico de gallo served on organic bib lettuce.

Soup

Cup Of Tomato

$3.50

Bowl Tomato

$5.95

SOTD BOWL

$6.95Out of stock

Cup SOTD

$4.50Out of stock

add side

side of chips

$2.00

add side salad

$3.49

upgrade loaded chips

$2.00

Desserts

Tea Infused pop tart

$5.49

filled with wild blueberries and topped with coconut cream and a tea infused blueberry compote.

Scone

$3.95

Proteins

Add Bacon

$2.95

Add jackfruit

$3.95

Add Chicken

$3.95

Add Tofu

$3.95

Add turkey

$3.95

Add ham

$3.95

Add scoop of egg salad

$2.95

add eggs

$2.99

Add vegan eggs

$2.99

add turkey sausage

$2.95

add lox

$3.00

add soyrizo

$2.00

Add peanut butter

$1.00

cheeses

add feta

$1.75

add queso fresco

$1.75

add provolone

$1.75

add sharp cheddar

$1.75

add Swiss cheese

$1.75

Nuts

add walnuts

$2.00

add candied pecans

$2.00

add taco walnuts

$2.00

Veggies

add avocado

$2.95

add artichokes

$1.50

add jalapeños

$1.00

add pico

$1.00

add mushrooms

$2.95

add bell peppers

$1.00

add fermented tomatoes

$2.95

add tomatoes

$1.00

add pickles

$1.50

add lettuce

$1.00

add pickled onions

$1.50

add red onions

$1.00

add cilantro

$0.50

add spinach

$2.50

add cucumbers

$1.00

add sprouts

$2.00

add capers

$1.00

sauces/spreads.

add chipotle sauce

$1.00

add vegan chipotle sauce

$1.00

add ranch

$1.00

add pesto

$1.00

add buffalo sauce

$1.00

add avocado crema

$2.00

add tea mayo

$1.00

add vegan mayo

$1.00

add garlic aioli

$1.00

add apricot spread

$0.75

add balsamic glaze

$1.50

add peanut sauce

$1.00

add chili oil

$1.00

add blueberry vinaigrette

$1.00

add peanut butter

$1.00

add cashew cream cheese

$3.00

add cream cheese

$1.00

add 2oz nacho cheese

$2.00

add 6oz nacho cheese

$4.00

Breads & Wraps

sub gluten free bread

$1.50

add tortilla wrap

$1.00

add toast

$1.50

add bagel

$2.95

Other add ons

tortilla strips

$1.00

add granola

$1.00

add coconut shreds

$1.00

add blueberry compote

$1.00

add potato hash

$2.99

add gravy

$2.59

add coconut cream

$1.00

add coconut cinnamon butter

$1.50

add brown rice

$2.00

Add Black Beans

$2.00

Black Tea

2oz English Breakfast Xtra Fancy

$11.95

2oz Blue Lady Earl Grey

$11.95

2oz Modern Vanilla Bean

$11.95

2oz Organic Masala Chai

$11.95

2oz Chocolate chai

$11.95

2oz Organic Coconut Chai

$11.95

2oz Apple & Caramel w/ Almond

$11.95

2oz Apricot Brandy

$11.95

2oz Huckleberry

$11.95

2oz Organic Peach

$12.95

2oz Modern Organic Raspberry

$12.95

2oz Thai Tea Blend

$10.95

2oz Assam Jungle Cabernet

$13.95

White Tea

2oz White Raspberry Champagne

$13.95

2oz Lemon Giner White

$13.95

2oz Midnight Blue Bai Mu Dan

$13.95

2oz Pina Colada

$13.95

2oz White Roses

$13.95

2oz Modern Peach

$13.95

Oolong Tea

2oz Burnside

$12.95

2oz Ginger Orange Oolong

$13.95

Green Tea

2oz Green Jasmine

$12.95

2oz Organic Moroccan Mint

$12.95

2oz Midnight Rose

$12.95

2oz Bancha

$11.95

2oz Energitea

$11.95

2oz Tropical Fusion

$11.95

2oz Green Lemonade

$11.95

2oz Green Mango Tango

$11.95

2oz Tangerine Green

$11.95

2oz Organic Japanese Matcha

$16.95

Mate

2oz Modern Mate Carnival

$12.95

2oz Mate Chino Chai

$12.95

2oz Yerba Mate

$11.95

Cleansing and Herbal Tea

2oz Vata (Air Balancing)

$12.95

2oz OM (calming/space)

$12.95

2oz Kapha (Earth/Water)

$12.95

2oz Pitta (Fire)

$12.95

2oz Vedic (Healer)

$12.95

2oz Refreshment Herb

$12.95

2oz Organic Modern Detox

$13.95

2oz Lemon Chamomile

$12.95

2oz Herbal Elixir

$12.95

2oz Blood Orange

$13.95

2ox Hawaiian Infusion

$12.95

2oz Herbal Hibiscus

$13.95

2oz Earl Grey de la Creme

$11.95

2oz Evening Comfort

$12.95

2oz Modern Key West

$12.95

2oz Red Bery Citrus

$12.95

2oz Caramel Vanilla Candy

$12.95

2oz Bery Bunch

$11.95

2oz Organic Lavender Flowers

$13.95

proteins

Sub Chicken

$1.00

Sub Jackfruit

$1.50

Sub bacon

$0.69

Sub tofu

Sub turkey

Sub ham

Sub eggs

Sub vegan eggs

Sub turkey sausage

Sub soyrizo

Sub peanut butter

Sub vegan sausage

Sub scoop egg salad

Sub lox

$1.50

cheese

Sub feta

Sub queso fresco

Sub provolone

Sub cheddar

Sub swiss

Sub Vegan cheese

$1.00

sauce and spreads.

Sub chipotle sauce

Sub Vegan chipotle sauce

Sub ranch

Sub pesto

Sub buffalo sauce

Sub avocado crema

$0.75

Sub tea mayo

Sub Vegan mayo

Sub garlic aioli

Sub house vinaigrette

Sub balsamic glaze

$1.00

Sub peanut sauce

Sub chili oil.

Breads

Sub Hawaiian bread

Sub potato bread

Sub whole grain bread

Sub sourdough bread

Sub sweet dark wheat

Sub wrap

Nuts

Sub Taco walnuts

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

705 West Lancaster Boulevard, Lancaster, CA 93534

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

