The Orchards Restaurant & RELAX Lounge
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 1:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy our business casual 1580 Lounge within the Orchards, or grab a seat in the dining room. Looking for something more? Join us at RELAX Lounge attached to Orchards for a sports lounge theme with live music or DJ's on weekends!
Location
1580 Orchard Dr, Chambersburg, PA 17201
Gallery
