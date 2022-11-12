Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Orchards Restaurant & RELAX Lounge

review star

No reviews yet

1580 Orchard Dr

Chambersburg, PA 17201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings-20
Chicken Enchemise
Crab Cakes

Appetizers

Ahi Tuna Mike's Way

Ahi Tuna Mike's Way

$16.00

seared rare, lemon, avocado

Appetizer Platter

Appetizer Platter

$39.00

blackened filet mignon tips, calamari and shrimp cocktail

Bacon Wrapped Scallops

$18.00

served with asian slaw

Popcorn Shrimp

$12.00

served with cocktail sauce

Calamari

$15.00

served with cocktail sauce

Charcuterie Board

$17.00

Meat & cheese

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

served with salsa & sour cream

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$11.00

Crab Balls

$16.00

with panko crumbs, sirachi aolie & mixed greens

Crab Dip

Crab Dip

$16.00

served with garlic bread

Crabmeat Cocktail

$15.00
Edamame

Edamame

$7.00

Filet Mignon Tips

$15.00
German Brat

German Brat

$5.50

served with a side of sauerkraut

German Pretzels

German Pretzels

$9.00

served with mustard & beer cheese

German Sausage

$5.50

served with a side of sauerkraut

Homemade Meatball

$13.00

fresh basil and marinara sauce

Mozz Cheese Sticks

Mozz Cheese Sticks

$10.00

served with marinara sauce

Nacho Supreme

Nacho Supreme

$11.00

fresh nachos, queso cheese, salsa, sour crean, jalapenos, and lettuce

Oysters Rockefeller

$16.00
Saganaki

Saganaki

$15.00

pan fried Kasseri cheese

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.00

Spring Rolls

$13.00

served with sweet chili sauce

Steamed Mussels

Steamed Mussels

$13.00

in a garlic butter herb sauce with garlic bread

Steamed Shrimp 1/2lb

Steamed Shrimp 1/2lb

$12.00

served with cocktail sauce

Steamed Shrimp 1lb

Steamed Shrimp 1lb

$18.00

served with cocktail sauce

Trio of Burgers

$10.00

served with brie, goat and bleu cheeses

Truffle Fries

$8.00

white truffle oil, asiago, fresh parsley flakes

Wings-10

Wings-10

$15.00
Wings-20

Wings-20

$23.00

Salad Bar Make...

Side Caesar

Side Greek

Side Tossed

Soups

French Onion Soup-Cup

$7.00

French Onion Soup-Bowl

$8.00
Crab Bisque-Bowl

Crab Bisque-Bowl

$8.00

Flat Breads

FLT Italy's Margherita Pizza

FLT Italy's Margherita Pizza

$13.00

flat bread served with marinara sauce, fresh buffalo mozzarella and fresh basil

FLT Vegetarian Pizza

$14.00

flat bread served with asparagus, mushrooms, onions and peppers

FLT White Pizza

$13.00

flat bread served with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese served with marinara sauce on the side

FLT Buffalo NY Chicken Pizza

$14.00

flat bread served with hot sauce, cheddar cheese, crispy chicken, and bleu cheese crumbles

Salads

Caesar Salad

$11.00

romaine lettuce, croutons, and shaved asiago cheese

Caprese Salad

$13.00

mozzarella, tomatoes, basil and balsamic vinaigrette

Chef Salad

$17.00

Crab Cake Salad

$25.00

mixed greens, egg, old bay dressing

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$7.00

tomatoes, onions, peppers, cucumbers with your choice of dressing

Greek Salad

$11.00

mixed greens, feta cheese, kalamata olives, onions, tomatoes, peppers, cucumber, & Greek vinaigrette

Grilled Salmon Salad

$19.00

spring mix, hard boiled eggs, tomatoes, onions, and peppers tossed in lemon caper vinaigrette

Nicoise Salad

$19.00

seared tuna, artichokes, capers, tomatoes, nicoise, onions, and cucumbers

Oriental Chicken Salad

Oriental Chicken Salad

$15.00

served with crispy chicken, almonds, and creamy oriental dressing

Certified Angus Burgers

11/30 ChambersBurger

$16.00

1/2lb house made burger, mozzarella sticks, letuuce, tomato, mayonnaise, bacon, cheese, fried onion, on a brioche bun

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$13.00

house made burger with bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomatoe on a brioche bun

Black & Bleu Burger

$14.00

house made burger with sauteed mushrooms, bacon, bleu cheese, fried onions, lettuce and tomato on brioche bun

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.00

house made burger with mushrooms, swiss, lettuce, and tomato, on a brioche bun

Relax Burger

$12.00

house made burger with lettuce, tomato, mayo, and american cheese on a brioche bun

Rodeo Burger

$13.00

house made burger with BBQ, cheddar cheese, fried onions, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun

Orchards Burger

$12.00

A Touch of Greece

Feta & Olives

$11.00

drizzled with olive oil served with pita

Greek Potatoes

$7.00

baked with lemon and vegetable stock

Grilled Octopus

$14.00

mixed greens, herb oil, feta and olives

Paidakia

$33.00

rack of lamb sliced and grilled

Souvlaki Platter

$25.00

pork kabobs

Tiropita & Spanikopita

$13.00

Traditional Greek Salad

$14.00

feta cheese, olives, tomatos, cucumber, peppers and onions in house dressing

Tzatziki

$8.00

cucumber and garlic sauce served with grilled pita

Volo's Gyro

$13.00

grilled lamb with lettuce, tomato, onion and house made tzatziki sauace on grilled pita bread

Greek Platter

$39.00

Branzino

$31.00

Pastisio

$21.00

Keftethis

$25.00

Entrees

Single Crab Cake

$25.00

Crab Cakes

$38.00

jumbo crabmeat, roasted red peppers, and classic tartar sauce

Sesame Tuna

$32.00

yellow fin tun atop asian vegetables with garlic and ginger soy sauce

Crab Au Gratin

$32.00

jumbo lump crabmeat served in a parmiagiano-reggiano cream sauce

Coconut Shrimp

$30.00

panko encrusted gulf shrimp strawberry yogurt sauce

Lobster Tails

$51.00

south african rock lobster tails

Chilean Sea Bass

$37.00

served with pico de gallo

Seafood Platter

Seafood Platter

$54.00

sea scallops, shrimp scampi, crab cake, lobster tail

Stuffed Shrimp

Stuffed Shrimp

$37.00

crab meat stuffed gulf shrimp with mornay sauce

Rack of Lamb

Rack of Lamb

$33.00

wild rice, mint jelly

Salmon

$30.00

with lemeon herb mornay

Sea Scallops

$35.00

mushroom scallion ragout

Chicken Enchemise

$23.00

sauteed chicken, mushrooms, and leeks in a cream sauce wrapped in filo dough

Veal Oscar

$33.00

sauteed veal scallopini, jumbo lump crabmeat, and asparagus with parmigiano-reggiano cream sauce

Haddock

$26.00

seasons with bread crumbs, melted butter

Sandwiches

Cali Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

grilled chicken breast with swiss cheese, avocado, bacon, lettuce and tomato on a brioche roll

Chicken Caprese Panini

$12.00

grilled chicken breast with tomato, mozzarella cheese, and basic served on a toasted panini

Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.00

Crab Rolls

$14.95

French Dip

$16.00

thinly sliced certified angus beef with swiss cheese served on a toasted french baguette with au jus on the side

Mike's Pita

$15.00

changes daily: chef's choice

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.00

or chicken cheesesteak sauteed with onions and peppers with provolone cheese on a toasted french bread

Prime Rib Panini

$14.00

fried onions, horseradish and swiss cheese

Reuben

$12.00

corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, and russian dressing

Sand: Broiled Crab Cake

$19.00

served with Old Bay, tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato on a kaiser roll

Sliced Prime Rib

$14.00

Turkey & Avocado Panini

$13.00

thinly sliced turkey, red onion, and swiss cheese served on a toasted panini

Veggie Burger

$11.00

Pastas

Carbonara

$27.00

sauteed ham, prosciutto, mushrooms, and cream sauce

Charlie's Catch

Charlie's Catch

$33.00

sauteed shrimp, scallops, and crabmeat with artichokes, asparagus, and tomatoes

Chicken Alfredo

$23.00

parmigiano-reggiano cream sauce with scallions and shaved asiago cheese

Chicken Marinara

$23.00

tomato sauce, mushrooms, peppers, onions

Crab & Asparagus

$28.00

jumbo lump crabmeat, asparagus, and tomatos tossed in vodka cream sasuce

Filet Mushroom Pappardelle

$31.00

seared filet mignon tips,

Steaks

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$40.00

served with bearnaise sauce

NY Strip

$35.00

served with cabernet demi-glaze

Petit Cut Prime Rib

$27.00

served with au jus

Prime NY Strip

$45.00

served with cabernet demi-glaze

Prime Rib

$36.00

served with au jus

Prime Rib Platter for two

$45.00

your choice of four sides

Roque Filet Mignon

$43.00

served with cabernet demi-glaze

Sirloin

$20.00

Sides

Add Chicken

$6.00

Add Crab Cake

$15.00

Add Lobster Tail

$18.00

Add Salmon

$9.00

Add Sea Scallops

$12.00

Add Shrimp

$8.00

Add Shrimp Scampi

$12.00

Add Steak

$7.00

Asparagus

$4.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Broccoli

$4.00

French Fries

$3.00

Garlic Bread

$1.50

Greek Potatoes

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Rice Pilaf

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side Greek Salad

$6.00

Side Nacho Cheese

$1.50

Side Sauce/Dressing

$0.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Tossed Salad

$3.00

Upgrade-Truffle Fries

$5.00

Veg

$3.00

Waffle Fries

$3.00

Melted Butter

$0.10

Desserts

Baklava Cheesecake

$9.00

Brownie Ala mode

$8.00

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Covered Almonds

$12.00

German Chocolate Cake

$8.00

PB Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Red Velvet

$8.00

Sorbet

$4.00

Apple Frosted Cheesecake

$12.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Triple Choclate Cake

$8.00
Vanilla Creme Brulee

Vanilla Creme Brulee

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$8.00

Zoe's Choclate Bar

$9.00

Zoe's Chocolates-4

$10.00

Zoe's Chocolates-9

$21.00

C.H.E.F. CAKE POP $3

$3.00

C.H.E.F. CAKE POP 2 FOR $5

$5.00

C.H.E.F LOLLI

$2.00

Kids Menu

KIDS Mini Cheese Pizza

$9.00
KIDS Duo of Burgers

KIDS Duo of Burgers

$8.00

KIDS Chicken Tenders

$8.00

KIDS Grilled Cheese & Tomato Bisque

$8.00

KIDS Chicken Alfredo

$12.00

KIDS Tortellini & Cheese Pasta

$12.00

KIDS Spring Rolls

$9.00

SP Dinner Menu

Chicken & Spinach Roulade

$28.00

5 Cheese Ravoli

$25.00

Salmon & Goat Cheese

$16.00

Prosciutto Pizza

$18.00

COSTA Donations

$5 DONATION

$5.00

$10 ticket 50/50

$10.00

$25 DONATION

$25.00

$50 DONATION

$50.00

Sweatshirt

$25.00

Long Sleeve

$16.00

Short Sleeve

$12.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 1:59 am
Monday3:00 pm - 1:59 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 1:59 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 1:59 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 1:59 am
Friday3:00 pm - 1:59 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our business casual 1580 Lounge within the Orchards, or grab a seat in the dining room. Looking for something more? Join us at RELAX Lounge attached to Orchards for a sports lounge theme with live music or DJ's on weekends!

Website

Location

1580 Orchard Dr, Chambersburg, PA 17201

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Stoners
orange starNo Reviews
615 Wayne Ave Chambersburg, PA 17201
View restaurantnext
The Chambersburg Family Diner - 1110 Lincoln Way
orange starNo Reviews
1110 Lincoln Way Chambersburg, PA 17201
View restaurantnext
GearHouse Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
253 Grant Street Chambersburg, PA 17201
View restaurantnext
Roy-Pitz Beer Stube & Side Slice
orange starNo Reviews
140 N Third St Chambersburg, PA 17201
View restaurantnext
Falafel Shack
orange starNo Reviews
9 North Main Street Chambersburg, PA 17201
View restaurantnext
Kickstand by GearHouse Brewing Co
orange starNo Reviews
253 Grant Street Chambersburg, PA 17201
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chambersburg

Cafe Del Sol - Chambersburg
orange star4.7 • 1,959
438 Gateway Ave Chambersburg, PA 17201
View restaurantnext
Hickory Ridge Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,140
3875 Philadelphia Ave Chambersburg, PA 17202
View restaurantnext
Pat & Carla's Italian Eatery
orange star4.4 • 1,064
600 Lincoln Way East Chambersburg, PA 17201
View restaurantnext
Rosalies Grill
orange star4.2 • 117
1901 Scotland Ave Chambersburg, PA 17201
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chambersburg
Waynesboro
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Hagerstown
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Williamsport
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Gettysburg
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Martinsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Hanover
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Frederick
review star
Avg 4.5 (72 restaurants)
Mechanicsburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Harpers Ferry
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston