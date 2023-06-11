The Ridge Eat and Drink The Ridge

Burgers

At The Ridge, the burger is king. Start here and you can't go wrong. All burgers are 8oz of 100% fresh ground sirloin. We cook them to order, however you want it. All burgers will be served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion unless otherwise specified. Build your own burger from the toppings below, or check out our suggestions. Substitute a chicken breast for beef if you'd like.