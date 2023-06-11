The Ridge Eat and Drink The Ridge

Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Ridge Eat and Drink

No reviews yet

3325 Rocky Ridge Plaza Suite 201

Vestavia Hills, AL 35243

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

FOOD

Appetizers

All appetizers 1/2 price from 2-6 Monday-Friday (excluding wings)

Fried Pickles App

$9.00

Crispy dill chips served with our world famous white sauce.

Green Chili Queso

$8.50

A hit at our sister restaurant… so we stole it. Served with your choice of fries, tater tots, chips, or pretzel bites for dipping.

Mel's Chili Cheese Fries or Tots

$10.00

If a plate or chili cheese fries or tater tots can't make your day better, then we can't help you.

Onion Ring App

$8.50

Pimento Cheese App

$9.00

6 perfectly fried balls of our jalapeño pimento cheese that's been spiked with jalapeño bacon. Served with ranch and cahaba sauce.

Reuben Rolls

$12.00

Pastrami, sauerkraut, and Swiss cheese in an egg roll wrapped coated in rye breadcrumbs, fried to deliciousness and served with 1000 Island for dipping. A mix of Irish and Asian created by a Saudi, only at The Ridge.

Sweet Potato Mountain

$11.00

Wings

$15.00

Grilled or fried, then tossed in one of our unique sauces. Cahaba, Asian sweet & spicy, White BBQ or our two NEW flavors, Blackened Ranch or Ancho espresso BBQ.

Tuna Tataki

$14.00

Salads

Healthy doesn't have to be boring.

Avocado BLT Salad

$12.00

Iceberg lettuce with sliced tomato, red onion, avocado and chopped bacon.

Steak Salad

$16.00

Artisanal lettuce with cherry tomatoes, red onion, and goat cheese topped with sliced, cooked to order flank steak. Served with our new Steakhouse Vinaigrette.

The Frenchie Salad

$14.00

A Ridge favorite! Iceberg lettuce with grilled chicken, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, shredded cheese and french fries. Yes french fries. They're like delicious little potato croutons.

Spinach Salad

$10.00

Artisanal lettuce and spinach topped with blue cheese, candied pecans, dried cranberries and bacon.

Side Salad

$6.00

Chef Salad

$13.50

Cup Of Chili

$5.00

Ridgehouse Salad

$10.00

Burgers

At The Ridge, the burger is king. Start here and you can't go wrong. All burgers are 8oz of 100% fresh ground sirloin. We cook them to order, however you want it. All burgers will be served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion unless otherwise specified. Build your own burger from the toppings below, or check out our suggestions. Substitute a chicken breast for beef if you'd like.

Build Burger

$11.00

At The Ridge, the burger is king. Start here and you can't go wrong. All burgers are 8oz of 100% fresh ground sirloin. We cook them to order, however you want it. All burgers will be served with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion unless otherwise specified. Build your own burger from the toppings below, or check out our suggestions. Substitute a chicken breast for beef if you'd like.

The Spicy Cahaba

$15.00

Born in the fires of 280 traffic, this burger has jalapeño bacon, cahaba sauce, tater tots, and grilled jalapeño. Smothered in our green chili queso.

The Blue Shroom

$14.00

Mushrooms, blue cheese spread and jalapeño bacon. I actually stole this from a former employer. The Vortex Bar & Grill in Atlanta, great food, better people. Check 'em out if you're ever that way.

The Jamn Gouda

$14.00

Housemade bacon jam, smoked gouda, arugula and tangy white sauce make this unique burger a local favorite. It's Jamn Gouda!

The Rebel Yell

$19.00

Brainchild of a Mudtown regular to pay homage to our local high school Two burger patties, topped with bacon, a fried egg, cheddar and jack cheeses, and capped with an onion ring. Go Rebels! *Single patty version available for the faint of heart*

Mexicali Burger

$13.00

Pico de Gallo, pepper jack, avocado, salsa verde and mayo. *Dave's Favorite*

The Bet Burger

$22.00

The product of, you gessed it, a bet between friends. Take all the glory of our Rebel Yell, add another egg, two more slices of bacon and instead of bund, grilled cheese sandwiches. Caloric indulgence at its finest.

Pimento Cheeseburger

$12.00

Topped with melted, gooey, jalapeño pimento cheese. This burger is amazing! Have no doubts, our pimento cheese is the best thing to happen to burgers since…well, ever.

Patty Melt

$13.00

A classic. Rye bread, swiss cheese, caramelized onions and mayo.

BWB Burger

$14.00

Cheddar cheese, jalapeño bacon and our ancho espresso bbq sauce. This one is kinda…basic.

Blk N Blu Burger

$13.00

Sandwiches

Cahaba Quesadilla

$14.00

Tender fried chicken, jalapeño bacon, Cahaba sauce, and jalapeño jack cheese folded between a grilled tortilla.

Avocado BLT

$12.00

Avocado, jalapeño bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted wheatberry. *Add 2 eggs for $2

BBQ Bologna

$9.00Out of stock

Grilled bologna layered with our ancho espresso BBQ sauce, pepper jack cheese, pickles, onion and slaw. *Try is

Cahaba Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled or fried chicken tossed in Cahaba sauce and topped with ranch slaw. *Staff suggestion - try it as a taco!*

Chicken & Waffle

$14.00

Fried chicken cutlet folded between a homemade Belgian waffle with swiss cheese and bacon. Served with a side of whisky pecan syrup.

Chicken Philly

$14.00

Grilled or blackened chicken with peppers, onions and melted jack cheese served on a hoagie roll. Try it with our Asian sweet & spicy, Ancho Espresso BBQ, Cahaba or White BBQ sauce for just .75 more.

The Philadelphia

$16.00

Thin slices of tender steak with grilled onions and pepper topped with with melted jack cheese.

Classic Bologna Sand

$9.00Out of stock

Reuben

$13.50

A break from tradition with delicious, peppery, pastrami topped with melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut and 1000 Island dressing on thin sliced rye bread.

The Ridgeline

$13.50

Our almost famous triple decker club sandwich! Wheatberry bread with ham, turkey, jalapeño bacon, swiss and cheddar cheeses, mayo, lettuce and tomato. This thing is a monster!

Classic BLT

$9.00

Masters Special

$10.00

Hot Dogs

100% all beef 1/2lb foot long dog cooked on our char grill. Like our burgers, we'll put anything on it you want, choose from the burger toppings menu. We've also got kraut, sweet relish, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion at no charge if you want it. All dogs come with a side.

Chili Cheese Dog

$11.00

Junkyard Dog

$12.00

Kraut, relish, grilled onion, pimento cheese, jalapeño bacon, grilled jalapeños and mustard.

Naked Dog

$9.00

Just a big naked weenie on a bun. Have it with Chili & Cheese for $2 more.

The Giant Corndog

$9.00

12 inches of deep fried goodness. In classic carny fashion this dog is deep fried and served with your choice of side. Can you put chili and cheese on a corndog?... Yes you can for only $2 more.

The Mutt Dog

$11.00

Topped with our Bacon Jam, cheddar cheese and coleslaw.

Tacos

Cahaba Tacos

$14.00

Chicken Tacos

$14.00

3 flour tortillas with your choice of chicken or steak with bell peppers and onion, topped with pico and queso, served with salsa verde.

Fish Taco

$16.00

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

3 flour tortillas with your choice of fish or shrimp, fried or blackened, with pico, arugula, avocado, and remoulade. *Try it as a Po Boy*

Steak Tacos

$14.00

Tuna Tacos

$18.00

Entrées

Bistro Steak

$34.00

Cut and pricing vary based on availability. Topped with butter and served with garlic butter brussel sprouts.

Cajun Pasta

$19.00

Blackened chicken, andouille sausage and blackened shrimp with grilled peppers and onions in a cajun sauce over penne pasta.

Chicken Finger Platter

$15.00

Have you had our chicken fingers? They're pretty awesome, but have kinda been a secret. Not anymore. A huge platter of our hand breaded chicken fingers served with fries and coleslaw. Served with your choice of Ancho Espresso BBQ, Honey Mustard, Cahaba or Ranch.

Eduardo Saltado

$18.00

Flank Steak

$21.00

A 10oz Flank steak with our smokey ancho chili/espresso rub. Served with fried.

Shrimp & Grits

$19.00

Shrimp sautéed with roasted poblano peppers, corn, onions and Conecuh sausage. Served on top of our pimento cheese grits.

Soul Plate

$17.00

Fried chicken and ancho espresso pork over pimento cheese grits and collard greens, topped with white BBQ sauce.

Fried Cookie Dough Bites

$8.00

That's right, fried cookie dough. It's a perfectly reasonable choice for an entrée. Served with ice cream and chocolate syrup. This could also be a dessert.

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Pimento Cheese Grits

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Collards

$4.00

Side Onion Rings

$6.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Side Fried Pickles

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Garlic Butter Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Blue Cheese Slaw

$4.00

Cup Soup

$4.00

Chili Chz Fries (Side)

$6.00

Kids

Kid Burger

$6.00

Kid Chicken Dilla

$8.00

Kid Chz Dilla

$6.00

Kid Corn Dog

$6.00

Kid Finger

$6.00

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$4.00

Sauce & Retail

Extra Sauce

Sandwich

$14.99

Ridge T Shirt

$20.00

Ridge Long Sleeve

$25.00

DRINKS

NA Bevs

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mtn Dew

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Starry

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Half And Half Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$3.00

Red Bull

$4.00

SF Red Bull

$4.00

Kids Drink

$1.50

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Virgin Bloody Mary

$3.50

Water

Soda Water

$1.00

Shirley Temple

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
